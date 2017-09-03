Esta vida terrena é um jogo. Vence o jogo aquele que purifica o coração; Perde o jogo aquele que o corromper. O que signif...
A alma humana um corcel. Um nobre cavalo que precisa ser domado com as rédeas de uma mente sábia, uma alma generosa, um co...
Viver talvez seja seguir resoluto em direção aos nossos sonhos mais sinceros? Para que os sonhos mais sinceros se manifest...
É preciso dialogar constantemente com a alma. Avaliar a cada novo dia se estamos avançando em direção aos nossos sonhos.
Viver é uma questão de direção & sentido.
Sonho é tudo aquilo que vemos com os olhos da alma. A canção que embala esta apresentação é um dueto entre Ray Charles & N...
A canção que embala esta apresentação é um dueto entre Ray Charles & Norah Jones. O que seria do mundo sem os artistas, os...
O que seria do mundo sem os artistas, os poetas, os sonhadores? Aqueles que contrapõem o peso dos dias e das horas com art...
Ray Charles faleceu na idade de 73 anos, no ano de 2004. Deixou este mundo um pouco mais belo com a sua sensibilidade, a s...
Dia e noite vamos vivendo as nossas vidas, cada um imerso em seus próprios mil afazeres.
Ray Charles viveu por 73 anos. Quantos anos viveremos nós?
Ray Charles deixou belas canções. O que nós deixaremos para trás quando a hora derradeira bater à nossa porta?
Mesmo que a arte, beleza e poesia estejam distantes das nossas capacidades e dons, todos devemos nos esforçar por deixar o...
Que possamos plantar belas flores nos canteiros do mundo.
Tema musical: “Here we go again”, Ray Charles, em dueto com Norah Jones
Formatação: um_peregrino@hotmail.com
Here we go
Here we go
Here we go
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Here we go

35 views

Published on

Reflexões

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
35
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Here we go

  1. 1. Esta vida terrena é um jogo. Vence o jogo aquele que purifica o coração; Perde o jogo aquele que o corromper. O que significa purificar o coração? O que significa corrompê-lo?
  2. 2. A alma humana um corcel. Um nobre cavalo que precisa ser domado com as rédeas de uma mente sábia, uma alma generosa, um coração puro.
  3. 3. Viver talvez seja seguir resoluto em direção aos nossos sonhos mais sinceros? Para que os sonhos mais sinceros se manifestem, fazem-se necessários reflexão, contemplação, silêncio.
  4. 4. É preciso dialogar constantemente com a alma. Avaliar a cada novo dia se estamos avançando em direção aos nossos sonhos.
  5. 5. Viver é uma questão de direção & sentido.
  6. 6. Sonho é tudo aquilo que vemos com os olhos da alma. A canção que embala esta apresentação é um dueto entre Ray Charles & Norah Jones.
  7. 7. A canção que embala esta apresentação é um dueto entre Ray Charles & Norah Jones. O que seria do mundo sem os artistas, os poetas, os sonhadores?
  8. 8. O que seria do mundo sem os artistas, os poetas, os sonhadores? Aqueles que contrapõem o peso dos dias e das horas com arte, beleza & poesia.
  9. 9. Ray Charles faleceu na idade de 73 anos, no ano de 2004. Deixou este mundo um pouco mais belo com a sua sensibilidade, a sua arte, a sua poesia.
  10. 10. Dia e noite vamos vivendo as nossas vidas, cada um imerso em seus próprios mil afazeres.
  11. 11. Ray Charles viveu por 73 anos. Quantos anos viveremos nós?
  12. 12. Ray Charles deixou belas canções. O que nós deixaremos para trás quando a hora derradeira bater à nossa porta?
  13. 13. Mesmo que a arte, beleza e poesia estejam distantes das nossas capacidades e dons, todos devemos nos esforçar por deixar o mundo um pouco mais humano.
  14. 14. Que possamos plantar belas flores nos canteiros do mundo.
  15. 15. Tema musical: “Here we go again”, Ray Charles, em dueto com Norah Jones
  16. 16. Formatação: um_peregrino@hotmail.com

×