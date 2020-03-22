Successfully reported this slideshow.
el concepto electricidad y los términos derivados de ella

  1. 1. ELECTRICIDAD Y OTROS CONCEPTOS Valeria González Rivera Marzo 2020. I.E. Liceo Departamental Cali, Valle Del Cauca Tecnología E Informática Prof. Guillermo Mondragón
  2. 2. iiResumen Desde el principio el hombre primitivo ha buscado la manera de subsistir por medio de lo que le ofrecía su entorno para sus necesidades ya sea alimento, techo, salud o incluso calor. A raíz de esto la electricidad juega un papel de suma importancia desde su descubrimiento en 1752 ofreciéndonos a lo largo de la evolución humana luz, calor, movimiento, transmisión de datos; etc. de manera artificial o en su defecto naturalmente. De este mismo concepto salen muchas variantes e incógnitas tales como: corriente, ¿cómo se transporta? , leyes, circuitos entre otras .En este documento se busca definir dichas conceptos predeterminados por el docente anteriormente y al final comprenderlos de una manera completa y clara.
  3. 3. iii Tabla de Contenidos Capítulo 1 La electricidad …………………………………………………………………1 Capítulo 2 Corriente continua y corriente alterna …………………………………………2 Capítulo 3 El circuito eléctrico (serie, paralelo y mixto)…………………………………. 3 Capítulo 4 Transporte de la corriente electrica ................................................................... 4 Titulo 1 Conductores……………………………………………………………………4 Titulo 2 Aislantes………………………………………………………………………..4 Capítulo 5 Terminos basicos............................................................................................... 5 Título 1 Intensidad de Corriente ..................................................................................... 5 Título 2 Fuerza electromotriz.......................................................................................... 5 Título 3 Resistencia eléctrica .......................................................................................... 5 Título 4 Potencia ............................................................................................................. 5 Capítulo 6 Tabla de magnitudes. ........................................................................................ 6 Capítulo 7 Polea, motor eléctrico, piñones.. ....................................................................... 7 Capítulo 8 ley de OHM …………………………………………………………………...8 Capítulo 9 Ley de WATT………………………………………………………………….9 Capítulo 10 Resumen ……………………………………………………………………10 Lista de Referencias......................................................................................................... 11
  4. 4. 1Capítulo 1 La Electricidad Es una forma de energía natural que puede ser producida de manera artificial siendo en este caso manifestada a través de la atracción o el rechazo que ejercen entre si distintas partes de la materia. Se origina por el movimiento que experimentan los electrones, partículas de masa muy pequeña que se encuentran en torno al núcleo del Átomo. Es una fuente de energía muy versátil y transformadora ya que nos permite aprovecharla de muchas maneras ya sea para generar luz, calor, movimiento o transmitir datos. La electricidad es acumulable siendo un claro ejemplo las pilas o baterías (acumuladores), que son capaces de absorber corriente eléctrica y almacenarla en su contenido químico, para ser recuperada posteriormente
  5. 5. 2Capitulo 2 Corriente continua y corriente alterna La electricidad posee un componente básico como es la corriente que es el transmisor de la energía misma, esta corriente puede ser: Continua (CC): Es la corriente eléctrica que fluye de forma constante en una dirección (siendo este de polo positivo a negativo), esta es regular y unidireccional. Un ejemplo puede ser una pila o batería. Alterna (CA): Es aquella en que la dirección del flujo de electrones va y viene a intervalos regulares o en ciclos alternando su corriente, entre sus ventajas permite que se pueda conectar un dispositivo a un enchufe sin importar donde esté el polo positivo y el negativo del enchufe. La mayoría de redes eléctricas actuales utilizan este tipo de corriente eléctrica.
  6. 6. 3Capítulo 3 El circuito eléctrico (serie, paralelo y mixto) Los circuitos eléctricos son el recorrido preestablecido por el que se desplaza las cargas eléctricas (circulación de electrones) y se pueden dividir en 3 formas: El circuito eléctrico en serie: Es aquel en el cual los dispositivos están conectados secuencialmente, uno a continuación del otro El circuito eléctrico en paralelo: Es donde la alimentación de los diferentes dispositivos es la misma para todos, al igual que la salida de sus terminales. Además la corriente circula a través de dos o más caminos independientes desde la fuente de tensión, los receptores no se ubican uno seguido del otro y el voltaje total es igual en cualquier punto del circuito. El circuito eléctrico mixto: Son aquellos que combinan serie y paralelo. Lógicamente estos circuitos tendrán más de 2 receptores, ya que si tuvieran 2 estarían en serie o en paralelo. Algunas características que posee son que sus terminales se conectan según el diseño y la función que se quiere, su intensidad de corriente varía dependiendo de la conexión y permite reducir sus voltajes.
  7. 7. 4Capítulo 4 Transporte De La Corriente Eléctrica Nos permite transferir la energía producida en las centrales hasta los centros de consumo, es decir desde su origen hasta su distribución Título 1: Conductores Son los que poseen poca resistencia durante el recorrido de la corriente eléctrica como los metales Título 2: Aislantes Son los que no permiten el paso de la corriente eléctrica como el vidrio o la madera .
  8. 8. 5Capítulo 5 Términos Básicos Se dará significado preciso y según el contexto utilizado a los conceptos principales, expresiones o variables más comunes de la electricidad y sus componentes Título 2: Intensidad de corriente Es la cantidad de electrones que avanzan por cualquier punto del conductor en segundos I = N/T Título 3 : Fuerza electromotriz Energía originada a partir de cualquier medio, canal o dispositivo que brinde una corriente eléctrica, siendo toda energía capaz de proveer o servir para suministrar una corriente eléctrica viable mediante el movimiento de electrones Título 4: Resistencia eléctrica Es la oposición que se presenta en el transcurso del paso de la corriente eléctrica, como los son los metales que son de baja resistencia sabiendo el material, el tipo de material, longitud, calibre y tempratura.Tambien se tiene en cuenta los que son semiconductores como el fosforo. Título 5 : Potencia Es la cantidad de energía eléctrica absorbida por un elemento en un momento determinado para su trasformación en otro tipo de energía
  9. 9. 6Capítulo 6 Tabla De Magnitudes Las magnitudes eléctricas son aquellas propiedades físicas de la electricidad que podemos medir; en consecuencia, podemos conocer su valor y utilizarlas en varias aplicaciones. Tales como: MAGNITUD SIMBOLO EN FORMULAS UNIDAD DE MEDIDA SIMBOLO INSTRUMENTOS DE MEDICION INTENSIDAD DE LA CORRIENTE ELECTRICA I Amperio A Amperímetro FUERZA ELECTROMOTRIZ E Voltio V Voltímetro RESISTENCIA ELECTRICA R Ohmio Ω Óhmetro POTENCIA P Wattio W Wattimetro
  10. 10. 7Capítulo 7 Polea, motor eléctrico, piñones La polea es una máquina simple diseñada para transmitir fuerza y operar como un mecanismo de tracción, reduciendo la cantidad de fuerza necesaria para mover o suspender en el aire un peso. Consiste en una rueda que gira sobre un eje central, y provista de un canal en su periferia por donde pasa una cuerda. Es el punto de apoyo de una cuerda que se mueve en torno a él sin darle una vuelta completa .Se utiliza en ámbitos como el de la construcción o la carga o descarga de vehículos entre muchos otros El motor eléctrico es un artefacto que transforma la energía eléctrica en energía mecánica, de manera que puede impulsar el funcionamiento de una máquina. Estos pueden ser alimentados ya sea por la corriente continua (CC) o la corriente alterna (AC), una de sus ventajas es su tamaño y peso reducido. Se pueden encontrar en trenes, máquinas de procesos industriales y en los relojes eléctricos; etc. Los piñones son la rueda de un mecanismo de cremallera o a la rueda más pequeña de un par de ruedas dentadas, ya sea en una transmisión directa por engranaje o indirecta a través de una cadena de transmisión o una correa de transmisión dentada. En un mecanismo multiplicador de velocidad, en el que el eje de salida gira más deprisa que el eje de entrada, como en la transmisión de una bicicleta, el piñón es la rueda conducida.
  11. 11. 8Capítulo 8 Ley de OHM Postulada por el físico y matemático alemán Georg Simón Ohm en 1827. Es una ley básica de los circuitos eléctricos, se define como la relación existente entre conductores eléctricos y su resistencia que establece que la corriente que pasa por los conductores es proporcional al voltaje aplicado en ellos. Para la explicación de su fórmula se utilizan la definición de los conceptos en esta; es decir: I: Es la corriente que circula por el conductor, medida en amperios (A) VA, VB: son las tensiones en los extremos del conductor, con lo que VA-VB representa la caída de tensión o diferencia de potencial entre los extremos del mismo. R: es la resistencia eléctrica, es decir, la que el material conductor impone al paso de corriente. En el Sistema Internacional (S.I.) se mide en ohmios (Ω) Esta ley es utilizada ampliamente para el análisis de circuitos sencillos. Sin embargo no es del todo aplicable en la mayor parte de situaciones (temperatura o materiales que componente algo)
  12. 12. 9Capítulo 9 Ley de WATT Investigada por el ingeniero mecánico, inventor y químico escocés James Watt Se define como la potencia consumida por la carga es directamente proporcional al voltaje suministrado y a la corriente que circula por este. La unidad de la potencia es el Watt. El símbolo para representar la potencia es “P” Para encontrar la potencia eléctrica (P) se necesitan de ciertas formulas (utilizando las incógnitas planteados anteriormente en la ley de ohm): P = V x I (conociendo el voltaje y corriente) P = R x I2 (conociendo la resistencia eléctrica y corriente) P = V2 (conociendo el voltaje y la resistencia eléctrica) R Esta ley puede aplicarse en circuitos eléctricos para encontrar la potencia eléctrica suministrada o consumida por el elemento. Los bombillos son buenos ejemplos de aplicación de la ley de Watt.
  13. 13. 10Capítulo 10 Resumen Como hemos podido observar la electricidad es una forma de energía natural que se puede producir de manera artificial, esta abarca conceptos muy amplios tales como la corriente (ya esta sea continua o alterna), circuitos, resistencia, potencia; entre otros. Algunos de los conceptos que abarcan o se dividen de la electricidad son: la corriente eléctrica es decir el desplazamiento de los electrones de carga positiva por un conductor no permite su división en dos tipos de corrientes como lo son la continua que es la que fluye constante en una dirección y la alterna que es donde los electrones vienen en intervalos regulares alternando su corriente eléctrica Luego se menciona el circuito eléctrico que es el que forma un ciclo para los electrones en una corriente eléctrica en él se destacan sus partes : generador,conductores,receptores. Este puede ser en serie: donde los dispositivos están conectados secuencialmente, paralelo: donde la alimentación de los dispositivos es la misma así como para sus terminales y Mixto: son donde se combinan los circuitos eléctricos en serie y paralelos. El transporte de la corriente eléctrica puede ser la continua que es la que fluye constante en una dirección y la alterna que es donde los electrones vienen en intervalos regulares alternando su corriente eléctrica. Continua mencionando los términos básicos de este determinado tema tales como: la intensidad de corriente que es la cantidad de electrones que pasan por un punto del conector en segundos, la fuerza electromotriz que es por la cual se mueven los electrones, la resistencia eléctrica que es la oposición a la corriente eléctrica y la potencia que es la capacidad de transformar la energía eléctrica en otro tipo. Luego nos muestran la tabla de magnitudes que contiene las propiedades físicas de la electricidad que se puede medir como la potencia con su determinado símbolo/en formulas, magnitud, unidad de medida y métodos de medición. Varios de los mecanismos
  14. 14. 11que se mencionan en este tema son las poleas (es una máquina simple diseñada para transmitir fuerza y operar como un mecanismo de tracción) , motor eléctrico (un artefacto que transforma la energía eléctrica en energía mecánica para que funcione una determinada maquina) ,piñones (rueda de un mecanismo de cremallera o a la rueda más pequeña de un par de ruedas dentadas en ciertos tipos de transmisión).Algunas de las leyes básicas de los circuitos eléctricos son la ley de OHM que es la relación existente entre conductores eléctricos y su resistencia y la ley de WATT que es la potencia eléctrica es directamente proporcional al voltaje de un circuito y a la intensidad que circula por él. De esta manera se comprende más completa y sencillamente algunos de conceptos derivados de la electricidad y de esta misma planteados anteriormente por el docente.
  15. 15. 12Lista de referencias https://concepto.de/electricidad-2/ https://concepto.de/polea/ https://www.ecured.cu/Pi%C3%B1%C3%B3n_(mecanismo) https://definicion.de/corriente-continua/ https://tecnologiaalalcance.jimdofree.com/decimo/ https://www.fundacionendesa.org/es/recursos/a201908-transporte-de-electricidad https://www.areatecnologia.com/Magnitudes-electricas.htm https://www.euston96.com/fuerza-electromotriz/ https://conceptodefinicion.de/motor-electrico/ https://www.todamateria.com/ley-de-ohm/ https://www.fisicalab.com/apartado/ley-de-ohm https://www.mecatronicalatam.com/es/tutoriales/teoria/ley-de-watt/

