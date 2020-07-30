All You Need To Know About the ISO Registration in India

ISO stands for International Organization for Standardisation. The ISO is an independent body that provides certification or standards for safety, quality and efficiency of products or services that businesses offer. With more and more businesses propping up every year, having such a certification helps make the company more reliable to customers. The ISO is an independent, sand-alone, non-governmental and internationally accepted organisation of high repute.



