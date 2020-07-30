Successfully reported this slideshow.
All You Need To Know About the ISO Registration in India
What Is ISO Registration? ● ISO stands for International Organization for Standardisation. The ISO is an independent body ...
Choosing the right type of ISO Certification One of the most important parts of getting an ISO Certification is deciding o...
Choosing an appropriate ISO Certification Body Once a company has decided what type of certification they need, they must ...
Documents Required ● Copy of PAN Card ● Passport size photographs ● Copy of either the Aadhaar Card or Voter identity card...
Furthermore, to obtain a ISO 9001certification, you need the following documentation; 1.Quality Manual 2.Quality Policy Gu...
Which ISO Standard To Choose ISO 9001- Quality Management System OHSAS 18001 – Occupational Health System ISO 37001 – Anti...
Procedure for Registration 1. The applicant and registrar must create a contract defining the rights and obligations of bo...
Cost and Time Involved Cost involved The cost involved varies according to certain parameters, such as: 1.Number of employ...
Benefits of ISO Registration 1. Manufacture and deployment of products and services become safer and more efficient. 2. Gi...
Why VakilSearch? ● We provide quality service at the most affordable price ● Have over 4,00,000 satisfied clients and the ...
ISO stands for International Organization for Standardisation. The ISO is an independent body that provides certification or standards for safety, quality and efficiency of products or services that businesses offer. With more and more businesses propping up every year, having such a certification helps make the company more reliable to customers. The ISO is an independent, sand-alone, non-governmental and internationally accepted organisation of high repute.

  1. 1. All You Need To Know About the ISO Registration in India
  2. 2. What Is ISO Registration? ● ISO stands for International Organization for Standardisation. The ISO is an independent body that provides certification or standards for safety, quality and efficiency of products or services that businesses offer. With more and more businesses propping up every year, having such a certification helps make the company more reliable to customers. The ISO is an independent, sand-alone, non-governmental and internationally accepted organisation of high repute. ● By providing standards to companies, the ISO registration helps in promoting innovation and trade between organisations. Furthermore, by gaining an ISO certification, a business can prove that its products and services meet the requirements set by various regulatory authorities. The ISO registration is also open to management systems, services, manufacturing processes and documentation processes for quality assurance. Therefore, such a registration comes into play across various industries from energy management to medical device manufacturing.
  3. 3. Choosing the right type of ISO Certification One of the most important parts of getting an ISO Certification is deciding on what type of Certification you need. As discussed earlier, there are several different types of certification available. Therefore, companies must assess their requirements before finalising on what certification they need. We will take a look at the different types of ISO registrations available in later slides. . Pre-Requisite to ISO Certification
  4. 4. Choosing an appropriate ISO Certification Body Once a company has decided what type of certification they need, they must then choose an appropriate certification body. ISO certification is done by external bodies recognized by the ISO. Before choosing a body, a company must ensure the following; 1. Evaluate various Certification bodies and service providers. 2. Check if the body follows the required CASCO standards related to conformity assessment. 3. Check whether the body is accredited as that adds more credibility to the certification though accreditation is not compulsory
  5. 5. Documents Required ● Copy of PAN Card ● Passport size photographs ● Copy of either the Aadhaar Card or Voter identity card ● Two copies of any sales bill/purchase bill/sales invoice
  6. 6. Furthermore, to obtain a ISO 9001certification, you need the following documentation; 1.Quality Manual 2.Quality Policy Guidelines 3.Quality Objectives 4.Quality Records 5.Six Procedure Report 6.Control of Documents 7.Control of Records 8.Internal Audit Report 9.Control of Nonconforming Product 10.Corrective Action Report 11.Preventive Action Report
  7. 7. Which ISO Standard To Choose ISO 9001- Quality Management System OHSAS 18001 – Occupational Health System ISO 37001 – Anti-bribery Systems ISO 31000 – Risk Management Systems ISO 27001 – Information Security Management ISO 10002 – Compliant Management System ISO 14001 – Environment Management System ISO 26000 – Social Responsibility ISO 28000 – Security Management ISO 22008 – Food Safety Management SA 8000 – Social accountability EN 16001 ISO 50001 – Energy Management SO/IEC 17025 – Testing and calibration ISO 13485 – Medical devices ISO 639 – Language codes ISO 4217 – Currency codes ISO 3166 – Country codes ISO 8601 – Date and time format ISO 20121 – Sustainable events
  8. 8. Procedure for Registration 1. The applicant and registrar must create a contract defining the rights and obligations of both parties involved. 2. The ISO auditor then reviews all the required quality manuals and documents to identify any gaps present in the system. 3. Once the auditor notifies you of the existing gaps, the company must prepare an action plan to eliminate such gaps by mentioning all the tasks, training and new procedures to be introduced. Once this is complete, the initial certification audit occurs in two stages. 4. Stage 1: The auditor reviews the changes made and identifies non-conformities in your systems. The auditor then divides them into major and minor non-conformities, which the applicant must assess and update to align with required quality standards. 5. Stage 2: Once the changes are made, the auditor does a final review to check for the elimination of non- conformities as per ISO quality standards. Once satisfied, the auditor sends an audit report to the registrar. 6. Once all non-conformities are eliminated, the registrar grants an ISO certification after receiving the final report. 7. Surveillance audits occur periodically to ensure maintenance of ISO quality standards.
  9. 9. Cost and Time Involved Cost involved The cost involved varies according to certain parameters, such as: 1.Number of employees 2.Number of Processes involved 3.Risk associated with the services provided by the organisation 4.Complexity of management system in place 5.Number of working shifts undertaken Time involved The time taken also varies depending on the size of the company. Generally, the timeline followed for completion is as follows; ● Small organisations: Between 6 and 8 months ● Medium organisations: Between 8 and 12 months ● Large organisation: Between12 and 15 months
  10. 10. Benefits of ISO Registration 1. Manufacture and deployment of products and services become safer and more efficient. 2. Gives the organisation new goals to achieve. 3. Provides the company with scope for continuous improvement. 4. Helps the management monitor the progress of the company. 5. Improvements in the system lead to higher productivity. 6. International trade becomes more transparent and fair. 7. Consumers get access to safer and higher quality products and services. 8. Allows companies to compete internationally. 9. Allows companies to incorporate new technologies and processes into their systems. 10. Organisations gain advanced knowledge helping them develop technically. 11. Leads to a general betterment in the quality of life. 12. Ensures a safer global environment due to the integration of environmental-friendly policies.
  Why VakilSearch? ● We provide quality service at the most affordable price ● Have over 4,00,000 satisfied clients and the number only grows ● Trusted service provider with over 1200 positive reviews ● Truly digital services that make things easy for both you and us ● We offer advice on how to apply, and handle all the paperwork ● Access to reliable professionals from our 300-strong team ● Constant updates until the registration is complete ● Most cost-effective solution

