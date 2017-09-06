ENERGI DALAM BIOLOGI
CO2 O2 H2O
Makhluk Hidup Sebagai Sumber Energi bagi Makhluk hidup lainnya - Tumbuhan (Flora) - Hewan (Fauna) Energi berupa Karbohidra...
 Fotosintesis merupakan perubahan energi cahaya menjadi energi kimia dalam bentuk glukosa atau karbohidrat.
 Selain menjadi energi kimia dalam glukosa, hasil reaksinya menghasilkan oksigen yang dapat digunakan oleh tumbuhan untuk...
 Aliran energi dalam ekosistem Proses berpindahnya energi dari suatu tingkat trofik ke tingkat lainnya.
 Rantai Makanan adalah pengalihan energi / aliran energi dari sumbernya melalui proses makan memakan antar organisme seca...
 Jaring jaring makanan adalah Kumpulan rantai makanan yang saling berhubungan dan membentuk skema mirip jaringan.
MAKHLUK HIDUP SEBAGAI ENERGI ALTERNATIF - Tumbuhan (Flora) - Hewan (Fauna) Bahan bakar bio
Bahan bakar bio Bahan bakar bio dari tumbuhan diantaranya : tumbuhan berbiji yang mengandung minyak, seperti : bunga matah...
Tanaman jarak sebagai energi biodisel • Biodiesel merupakan bahan bakar, yang dipakai sebagai alternatif bagi bahan bakar ...
Proses pengolahan tanaman jarak sebagai energi alternatif Biji jarak Ekstraksi/ press Penyaringan Bungkil Pemurnian DIPASA...
Biji nyamplung sebagai energi biofuel • Bahan bakar hayati atau biofuel adalah setiap bahan bakar baik padatan, cairan ata...
Proses pengolahan biji nyamplung sebagai sumber energi biofuel Pengupasan kulit buah & tempurung Pengukusan Pengepresan Es...
Kotoran hewan sebagai energi biogas Kotoran hewan dapat digunakan sebagai kompos untuk memupuk tanaman atau membuat biogas...
Proses pengolahan kotoran hewan sebagai energi biogas
Energi Dalam Metabolisme Anabolisme Katabolisme Metabolisme
Anabolisme Anabolisme adalah lintasan metabolisme yang menyusun beberapa senyawa organik sederhana menjadi senyawa kimia a...
Katabolisme Katabolisme adalah proses penguraiaan senyawa kompleks menjadi senyawa yang lebih sederhana dengan bantuan enz...
Fungsi katabolisme • Menyediakan bahan baku untuk sintesis molekul lain • Menyediakan energi kimia yang dibutuhkan untk me...
Respirasi Sel
 ATP merupakan pertukaran energi pada sel-sel hewan dimana sebagian besar energi menyintesis molekul ATP yang diperoleh d...
 ATP disintesis dalam mitokondria dalam sel dan sitoplasma  Lipid dipecah dalam asam lemak, protein menjadi asam amino, ...
  1. 1. ENERGI DALAM BIOLOGI
  2. 2. CO2 O2 H2O
  3. 3. Makhluk Hidup Sebagai Sumber Energi bagi Makhluk hidup lainnya - Tumbuhan (Flora) - Hewan (Fauna) Energi berupa Karbohidrat,lemak, dan protein
  4. 4.  Fotosintesis merupakan perubahan energi cahaya menjadi energi kimia dalam bentuk glukosa atau karbohidrat.
  5. 5.  Selain menjadi energi kimia dalam glukosa, hasil reaksinya menghasilkan oksigen yang dapat digunakan oleh tumbuhan untuk beraktivitas, seperti tumbuh, berkembang, dan bernapas. Jadi, energi radiasi matahari yang berbentuk energi cahaya diubah melalui proses kimia yang menghasilkan karbohidrat yang dapat dirubah menjadi lemak,protein dan zat organik lainnya melalui rantai makanan
  6. 6.  Aliran energi dalam ekosistem Proses berpindahnya energi dari suatu tingkat trofik ke tingkat lainnya.
  7. 7.  Rantai Makanan adalah pengalihan energi / aliran energi dari sumbernya melalui proses makan memakan antar organisme secara teratur dan membentuk suatu garis tertentu.
  8. 8.  Jaring jaring makanan adalah Kumpulan rantai makanan yang saling berhubungan dan membentuk skema mirip jaringan.
  9. 9. MAKHLUK HIDUP SEBAGAI ENERGI ALTERNATIF - Tumbuhan (Flora) - Hewan (Fauna) Bahan bakar bio
  10. 10. Bahan bakar bio Bahan bakar bio dari tumbuhan diantaranya : tumbuhan berbiji yang mengandung minyak, seperti : bunga matahari, zaitun, jarak, kacang tanah dan kedele. Bahan bakar bio dari hewan biasanya berasal dari lemak sapi, biri-biri dan paus. Bahan bakar bio juga berasal dari kotoran hewan.
  11. 11. Tanaman jarak sebagai energi biodisel • Biodiesel merupakan bahan bakar, yang dipakai sebagai alternatif bagi bahan bakar dari mesin diesel dan terbuat dari sumber terbaharui seperti tanaman jarak. • Biji tanaman jarak mengandung persentase minyak yang besar minyak yang dihasilkan dari biji jarak termasuk dalam minyak lemak yang berwujud cairan bening berwarna kuning dan tidak keruh meski disimpan dalam waktu yang lama.
  12. 12. Proses pengolahan tanaman jarak sebagai energi alternatif Biji jarak Ekstraksi/ press Penyaringan Bungkil Pemurnian DIPASARKAN
  13. 13. Biji nyamplung sebagai energi biofuel • Bahan bakar hayati atau biofuel adalah setiap bahan bakar baik padatan, cairan ataupun gas yang dihasilkan dari bahan-bahan organik. Biofuel dapat dihasilkan secara langsung dari tanaman atau secara tidak langsung dari limbah industri, komersial, domestik atau pertanian
  14. 14. Proses pengolahan biji nyamplung sebagai sumber energi biofuel Pengupasan kulit buah & tempurung Pengukusan Pengepresan Esterifikasi Deguming SIAP JADI Transesterifikasi Netralisasi
  15. 15. Kotoran hewan sebagai energi biogas Kotoran hewan dapat digunakan sebagai kompos untuk memupuk tanaman atau membuat biogas yang berguna sebagai bahan bakar. Manfaat energi biogas adalah sebagai pengganti bahan bakar khususnya minyak tanah dan dipergunakan untuk memasak kemudian sebagai bahan pengganti bahan bakar minyak (bensin, solar).
  16. 16. Proses pengolahan kotoran hewan sebagai energi biogas
  17. 17. Energi Dalam Metabolisme Anabolisme Katabolisme Metabolisme
  18. 18. Anabolisme Anabolisme adalah lintasan metabolisme yang menyusun beberapa senyawa organik sederhana menjadi senyawa kimia atau molekul kompleks. Proses anabolisme membutuhkan energi dari energi metabolik. Tahapan anabolisme : • Produksi prekusor • Aktifasi senyawa-senyawa menjadi bentuk reaktif menggunakan dari energi ATP. • Penggabungan prekusor menjadi molekul kompleks. Anabolisme menggunakan enegi cahaya dikenal dengan fotoseintesis
  19. 19. Katabolisme Katabolisme adalah proses penguraiaan senyawa kompleks menjadi senyawa yang lebih sederhana dengan bantuan enzim. C6H12O6 + 6O2————> 6CO2 + 6H2O + 686KKal. Penguraian senayawa ini mengahasilkan atau melepaskan energi berupa ATP yang dapat digunkan untuk beraktifitas.
  20. 20. Fungsi katabolisme • Menyediakan bahan baku untuk sintesis molekul lain • Menyediakan energi kimia yang dibutuhkan untk melakukan aktifitas sel. Reaksi yang umumnya terjadi adalah reaksi oksidasi dimana energi yang dilepaskan oleh reaksi katabolisme diseimpan dalam bentuk posfat (ATP) dan berenergi elekton tinggi NADH2 serta FADH2.
  21. 21. Respirasi Sel
  22. 22.  ATP merupakan pertukaran energi pada sel-sel hewan dimana sebagian besar energi menyintesis molekul ATP yang diperoleh dari bahan bakar. Glikosis dan respirasi sel mengubah energi bebas dalam makanan menjadi energi bebas yang ditimbun dalam ATP.
  23. 23.  ATP disintesis dalam mitokondria dalam sel dan sitoplasma  Lipid dipecah dalam asam lemak, protein menjadi asam amino, karbohidrat menjadi glukosa  Asam lemak mitokondria mendegrasi, asam amino,dan piruvat.

×