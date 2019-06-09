Successfully reported this slideshow.
 Moho (Anime Studio)  Synfig Studio  Adobe Animate  Pencil 2D  OpenToonz  Blender
Individual  Cesar P.  Nathan H.  A L. Organization  Disney Studios  Creative Cow  UNITY
R &D • Keep search term board- to find lots data. • Do images research. • Identifying audience. • Pull data from reputable...
WEBSITES USED FOR ANIMATION • GoAnimate • Devolver • Animasher • Xtranormal • Voki • Zimmer Twins
 Most animation software applications have similar features, although the specific tools that are available and their loc...
 Skills and Ability Devlopment  Interactivity  Flexibility and Safety  Motivation  Practicality  Consistent
 Animation brings the power of imagination and creativity in marketing.  It gives you the power to demonstrate almost an...
 The Functional Animation is a type of animation which defines the functionality of the app and is usually embedded in th...
 As a tool, virtual reality is very useful for bridging the gap between animation and virtual games through the use of st...
  1. 1. Animation is a method in which pictures are manipulated to appear as moving images. In traditional animation, images are drawn or painted by hand on transparent Celluloid sheets to be photographed and exhibited on film. Computer animation can be very detailed 3D animation, while 2D computer animation can be used for stylistic reasons, low bandwidth or faster real- time renderings.
  2. 2. Traditional animation (also called cel animation or hand-drawn animation) was the process used for most animated films of the 20th century. The individual frames of a traditionally animated film are photographs of drawings, first drawn on paper. To create the illusion of movement, each drawing differs slightly from the one before it. The animators' drawings are traced or photocopied onto transparent acetate sheets called cels.
  3. 3. WHERE ANIMATION IS BEEN USED Animation; the word “ANIMATE” comes from the Latin verb “ANIMARE” means to make alive or to fill with breathe. Animation is the rapid display of a sequence of images to create an illusion of movement. The most common method of presenting animation is as a motion picture or video program. In simpler word; animation means giving life to our imagination. 1. Education 2. Entertainment 3. Advertisement 4. Scientific visualization 5. Gaming 6. Simulations 7. Creative Arts
  4. 4. WHY IT IS USED Animation is used in education because it makes children watch the animation and not get bored with it allowing them to intake information. The biggest use for animation is for entertainment. Animation is used on the TV, on your phones, and all over the internet. Many movies these days are created using animation. Animation is a method in which pictures are manipulated to appear as moving images.
  5. 5.  Moho (Anime Studio)  Synfig Studio  Adobe Animate  Pencil 2D  OpenToonz  Blender
  6. 6. Individual  Cesar P.  Nathan H.  A L. Organization  Disney Studios  Creative Cow  UNITY
  7. 7. R &D • Keep search term board- to find lots data. • Do images research. • Identifying audience. • Pull data from reputable original and validated source. EVENTS • Rookie Awards 2019. • Fantasy World • 2019 Austin Film Festival Animated Short Competition.
  8. 8. WEBSITES USED FOR ANIMATION • GoAnimate • Devolver • Animasher • Xtranormal • Voki • Zimmer Twins
  9. 9.  Most animation software applications have similar features, although the specific tools that are available and their locations in the menus, toolbars and palettes will vary from app to app.
  10. 10.  Skills and Ability Devlopment  Interactivity  Flexibility and Safety  Motivation  Practicality  Consistent
  11. 11.  Animation brings the power of imagination and creativity in marketing.  It gives you the power to demonstrate almost any product or service to your clients, sometimes so realistically that it's hard to believe it's not actual video.  The motion and color of animation grabs attention, explains instantly, demonstrates what has yet to be realized and is an effective marketing tool when precisely tailored to your target demographic.
  12. 12.  The Functional Animation is a type of animation which defines the functionality of the app and is usually embedded in the UI.  The main purpose of designing a functional animation is to: Visual feedback.  The moving or the in-motion animation graphic would certainly grab the attention of the users more than the traditional images and figures.
  13. 13.  As a tool, virtual reality is very useful for bridging the gap between animation and virtual games through the use of storytelling.  VR is particularly adapted to creating immersive stories in which users can attempt to make their own way.

