Vaishali PPT

DIFFERENT TYPES OF JWELLERY
Content:  Jewellery Designer  Traditional Jewellery  Imitation Jewellery  Wooden Jewellery  Glass Jewellery  Pearls ...
Objective : As every girl have interest in jewellery, we musr know hou it is made from what it is made. There are many dif...
Main Content: Jewllery Designer : FARAH KHAN ALI : Farah Khan Ali is one of the most successful and popular jewellery desi...
2. SUHANI PITTIE Recognised by the World Gold Council as “One of the 10 most inventive and ingenious jewellery designers i...
3. ASHA KAMAL MODI (ART KARAT) One of the most recognized jewellery designers in India, Asha Kamal Modi of Art Karat Group...
5. POONAM SONI A Gold medalist from the Delhi University and the founder of the brand Poonam Soni Signature Line Private L...
Traditional jwellery The traditional gold jewellery is passed on for generations and families bangles, necklaces, earrings...
Bridal Jewelry India has great tradition of wedding jewelry. Made of superior metals and excellent quality, jewelry accent...
Jewelry that is made from the tusk of an elephant is called ivory jewelry. Importance of ivory jewelry can be guessed from...
In the world of fashion and design, old trends tend to come over again and again, though with slight changes. Pachchikamje...
Imitation Jewellery be Imitation jewelryare accessories that are made using a variety of artificial materials. It is also ...
methods and techniques as well as high quality substitute materials, imitation jewelry is now at par with classic styles i...
WOODEN JEWELLERY Wood jewellery, as the name itself suggests, is made of wood and basically come in certain patterns inclu...
traditional ornaments in wood and other locally found metals. The various tribes of North East have their own special vers...
Glass Jewellery Glass has been used in jewelry for thousands of years. By itself, glass is brittle and unimpressive with v...
jewelry to the chunky, shiny shapes of dichroic glass. The process of making glass jewelry is fascinating, with colors mel...
Glass beads – These are tiny works of art that are strung together as bracelets or necklaces, or mounted into glass-jewelr...
Tassel Jewellery A basic key tassel is made by binding or otherwise gathering threads from cord protrudes on one end, wher...
TARACOTTA JEWELLERY Terracotta literally means 'baked earth' and is made from natural clay, giving it a reddish-brown colo...
Within a minutes saw-dust will start spreading in pan. Now in heated saw-dust you can put the terracotta jewellery. Jewell...
Conclusion : The reason behind taking this topic was that how every jewellery is made what is its specification. It was re...
THANK YOU !
×