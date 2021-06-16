Continue your professional development with Scribd
Exclusive 60 day trial to the world's largest digital library.
Join 1+ million members and get unlimited* access to books, audiobooks.
Cancel anytime.
Trade policies in developing countries have been central to the analysis of international development economists over the past decades. The desire for rapid economic growth in developing countries has raised many questions about the relationship between trade and growth. This PPT examines the fact that the policies adopted in many developing countries have often been very different from those emanating from rational allocation models and have provided researchers/ students with a wide scope for analyzing their effects.
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment