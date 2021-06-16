Successfully reported this slideshow.
Trade Policies in Developing Countries vaibhav
Introduction There is a great diversity among the developing countries in terms of their income per capita. •– the key to ...
Trade Policies in Developing Countries •Focus on exporting primary products •Attempt to raise the world prices of primary ...
Which Trade Policy for Developing Countries? •Exports of goods and services are about 37% of GDP in developing countries, ...
Challenges Faced by Developing Countries • Capital markets work less efficiently in many developing countries in channelin...
Are the Long-Run Price Trend Against Primary Producers Forces depressing primary product prices: 1. Engel’s law: Income el...
What Is Import Substitution Industrialization (ISI)? Import substitution industrialization (ISI) is a theory of economics ...
Import-Substituting • The Infant Industry Argument •– Potential comparative advantage Protect and Nurture Example: The U....
Support for Import-Substituting Industrialization : Market Failure Industrialization – Market Failure Arguments in favor o...
Against - Import-Substituting Industrialization • Industrialization Problems with the Infant Industry Argument • 1. Timing...
Actual experience with ISI • Deadweight losses from resource misallocation. • Governments often are slow to stop protectin...
Dual Economy •Most developing countries are characterized by economic dualism. • A high-wage, capital-intensive industrial...
Problems of the Dual Economy •The Symptoms of Dualism •Development often proceeds unevenly and results in a dual economy c...
Problems of the Dual Economy •Dual Labor Markets and Trade Policy •The symptoms of dualism are clear signs of an economy t...
Developing countries began to reject ISI policy in the 1980s and 1990s Nevertheless, developing countries slowly began to ...
