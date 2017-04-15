PRESENTED BY: VAIBHAV PATHAK ATMOSPHERIC JET ENGINE 4/15/2017 VAIBHAV PATHAK ,MECHANICAL , B.TECH 4TH YEAR
INTRODUCTION An atmospheric jet engine is a reaction engine discharging a fast-moving jet that generates thrust by jet pro...
Turbojets are the oldest and most general purpose jet engines, finding use in a large variety of applications. They are mo...
Jet engines generate thrust through an application of Newton’s Third Law: An equal and opposite force is applied to the en...
The application of a TBC to turbine blades in jet engines has many significant advantages. By acting as a thermal shield, ...
 Higher combustion temperature – the hotter the fuel mixture is burned, the more thermodynamically efficient the engine b...
THANK YOU 4/15/2017 VAIBHAV PATHAK ,MECHANICAL , B.TECH 4TH YEAR
Atmospheric jet engines

it is about atmospheric jet engine, a very brief description in about 7 slides only with informative content and .gif images incorporated in it.

