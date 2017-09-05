‫های‬ ‫صحرای‬ ‫تحقیقات‬‫ی‬ ‫بهــار‬-1396 ‫ژئـوتکنیـک‬ ‫مدلی‬ ‫های‬ ‫آزمایـش‬‫ی‬ ‫تنظیم‬ ‫و‬ ‫گردآوری‬:‫مالی‬ ‫وحید‬‫ی‬‫راه...
Geotechnical model engineering
Geotechnical model engineering

some basic information about shaking table and centrifuge testing in geotechnical engineering, however, it is Persian

Geotechnical model engineering

  1. 1. ‫های‬ ‫صحرای‬ ‫تحقیقات‬‫ی‬ ‫بهــار‬-1396 ‫ژئـوتکنیـک‬ ‫مدلی‬ ‫های‬ ‫آزمایـش‬‫ی‬ ‫تنظیم‬ ‫و‬ ‫گردآوری‬:‫مالی‬ ‫وحید‬‫ی‬‫راهنما‬ ‫استاد‬:‫ابراهیمی‬ ‫بابک‬ ‫دکتر‬‫ان‬‫بهشتی‬ ‫شهید‬ ‫دانشگاه‬25|02 : 0030 ‫مـقـدمـه‬ ‫مـقـدمـه‬ ‫مقـدمـه‬ ‫آزمایش‬‫های‬‫مدل‬‫فیزیکی‬‫ژئوتکنیک‬‫لرزه‬‫ای‬‫به‬‫عنوان‬‫روشی‬‫بین‬‫آزمایش‬‫های‬‫المان‬‫وآزمایش‬‫های‬‫برجا‬‫کاربرد‬‫فراوان‬‫ـ‬‫ی‬ ‫یافته‬‫است‬.‫از‬‫این‬‫نوع‬‫آزمایش‬‫برای‬‫تحقیق‬‫رفتار‬‫لرزه‬‫ای‬‫خاک‬‫های‬‫مستعد‬،‫روانگرایی‬‫رس‬‫های‬‫نرم‬‫و‬‫نیز‬‫سیس‬‫تم‬‫های‬ ‫خاک‬‫و‬‫سازه‬‫مانند‬‫پی‬‫های‬‫سطحی‬‫و‬،‫عمیق‬‫دیوار‬‫های‬‫حائل‬‫و‬‫خاکریز‬‫ها‬‫استفاده‬‫می‬‫شود‬‫و‬‫با‬‫استفاده‬‫از‬‫نتایج‬‫آزم‬‫ایش‬ ‫مدل‬‫که‬‫در‬‫شرایط‬‫کنترل‬‫شده‬‫از‬‫نظر‬‫نوع‬‫مصالح‬،‫شرایط‬‫مرزی‬‫و‬‫شرایط‬‫سطح‬‫تنش‬‫انجام‬‫می‬،‫شود‬‫می‬‫توان‬: ‫مکانیزم‬‫های‬‫شکست‬‫را‬‫شناسایی‬‫کرد‬. ‫روش‬‫های‬‫طراحی‬‫را‬‫بهینه‬‫سازی‬‫نمود‬. ‫صحت‬‫مدل‬‫های‬‫رفتاری‬‫و‬‫روش‬‫های‬‫تحلیلی‬‫را‬‫مورد‬‫ارزیابی‬‫قرار‬‫داد‬.
  2. 2. ‫های‬ ‫صحرای‬ ‫تحقیقات‬‫ی‬ ‫بهــار‬-1396 ‫ژئـوتکنیـک‬ ‫مدلی‬ ‫های‬ ‫آزمایـش‬‫ی‬ ‫تنظیم‬ ‫و‬ ‫گردآوری‬:‫مالی‬ ‫وحید‬‫ی‬‫راهنما‬ ‫استاد‬:‫ابراهیمی‬ ‫بابک‬ ‫دکتر‬‫ان‬‫بهشتی‬ ‫شهید‬ ‫دانشگاه‬25|03 : 0029 ‫مـقـدمـه‬ ‫مـقـدمـه‬ ‫مقـدمـه‬‫آزمایشات‬‫تحت‬‫اثر‬‫شتاب‬‫جاذبه‬‫زمین‬‫میز‬‫لرزه‬ ‫آزمایش‬‫های‬‫مدلی‬ ‫آزمایشات‬‫تحت‬‫اثر‬‫شتاب‬‫جاذبه‬‫زیاد‬‫سانتریفیوژ‬
  3. 3. ‫صحرای‬ ‫تحقیقات‬‫ی‬ ‫بهــار‬-1396 ‫ژئـوتکنیـک‬ ‫مدلی‬ ‫های‬ ‫آزمایـش‬‫ی‬ ‫تنظیم‬ ‫و‬ ‫گردآوری‬:‫مالی‬ ‫وحید‬‫ی‬‫راهنما‬ ‫استاد‬:‫ابراهیمی‬ ‫بابک‬ ‫دکتر‬‫ان‬‫بهشتی‬ ‫شهید‬ ‫دانشگاه‬25|04 : 0028 ‫مقیاس‬ ‫روش‬ ‫مقیاس‬ ‫روابط‬ ‫استخراج‬ ‫های‬ ‫روش‬ ‫روش‬‫های‬‫استخراج‬‫روابط‬‫مقیاس‬ ‫هر‬‫رابطه‬‫بین‬‫مدل‬‫و‬‫نمونه‬،‫واقعی‬‫یک‬‫قانون‬‫قیاس‬‫نامیده‬‫میشود‬.‫روابط‬‫مقیاس‬‫در‬‫دو‬‫مورد‬‫زیر‬‫مورد‬‫نیاز‬‫می‬‫باش‬‫د‬: ‫برای‬‫ساخت‬‫یک‬‫مدل‬‫صحیح‬‫مقیاس‬‫شده‬‫از‬‫نمونه‬‫واقعی‬ ‫برای‬‫تبدیل‬‫رفتار‬‫مشاهده‬‫شده‬‫مدل‬‫به‬‫رفتار‬‫نمونه‬‫واقعی‬ ‫روابط‬‫مقیاس‬‫را‬‫می‬‫توان‬‫با‬‫استفاده‬‫از‬‫آنالیز‬‫ابعادی‬‫یا‬‫استفاده‬‫از‬‫معادله‬‫حاکم‬‫بر‬‫پدیده‬‫به‬‫دست‬‫آورد‬
  4. 4. ‫صحرای‬ ‫تحقیقات‬‫ی‬ ‫بهــار‬-1396 ‫ژئـوتکنیـک‬ ‫مدلی‬ ‫های‬ ‫آزمایـش‬‫ی‬ ‫تنظیم‬ ‫و‬ ‫گردآوری‬:‫مالی‬ ‫وحید‬‫ی‬‫راهنما‬ ‫استاد‬:‫ابراهیمی‬ ‫بابک‬ ‫دکتر‬‫ان‬‫بهشتی‬ ‫شهید‬ ‫دانشگاه‬25|05 : 0027 ‫مقیاس‬ ‫روش‬ ‫مقیاس‬ ‫روابط‬ ‫استخراج‬ ‫های‬ ‫روش‬ ‫روش‬‫های‬‫استخراج‬‫روابط‬‫مقیاس‬ ‫معادله‬‫حاکم‬‫بر‬‫مسـئـله‬ ‫در‬‫هر‬‫پدیده‬،‫فیزیکی‬‫عوامل‬‫مختلفی‬‫بر‬‫رفتار‬‫آن‬‫تاثیر‬‫گ‬‫ذار‬ ‫هستند‬.‫در‬‫بعضی‬‫از‬‫پدیده‬،‫ها‬‫اطالعات‬‫نسبت‬‫به‬‫آن‬‫کافی‬ ،‫میباشد‬‫به‬‫طوری‬‫که‬‫عوامل‬‫تاثیر‬‫گذار‬‫بر‬‫پدیده‬‫به‬‫خوبی‬‫شناخته‬ ‫شده‬‫و‬‫تحت‬‫یک‬‫معادله‬‫که‬‫معموال‬‫دیفرانسیلی‬،‫میباشد‬‫ب‬‫ا‬‫هم‬ ‫تعامل‬‫دارند‬‫و‬‫رفتار‬‫پدیده‬‫را‬‫تشریح‬‫می‬‫کنند‬.‫اصل‬‫در‬‫این‬ ‫روش‬‫بر‬‫این‬‫است‬‫که‬‫اگر‬‫رفتار‬‫نمونه‬‫واقعی‬‫با‬‫یک‬‫مع‬‫ادله‬ ‫قابل‬‫بیان‬،‫باشد‬‫همین‬‫معادله‬‫در‬‫مدل‬‫نیز‬‫صادق‬‫است‬، ‫بنابراین‬‫با‬‫قرار‬‫دادن‬‫این‬‫معادله‬‫در‬‫نمونه‬‫واقعی‬‫و‬،‫مدل‬‫روابط‬ ‫مقیاس‬‫به‬‫دست‬‫می‬‫آید‬.
  5. 5. ‫صحرای‬ ‫تحقیقات‬‫ی‬ ‫بهــار‬-1396 ‫ژئـوتکنیـک‬ ‫مدلی‬ ‫های‬ ‫آزمایـش‬‫ی‬ ‫تنظیم‬ ‫و‬ ‫گردآوری‬:‫مالی‬ ‫وحید‬‫ی‬‫راهنما‬ ‫استاد‬:‫ابراهیمی‬ ‫بابک‬ ‫دکتر‬‫ان‬‫بهشتی‬ ‫شهید‬ ‫دانشگاه‬25|06 : 0026 ‫مقیاس‬ ‫روش‬ ‫مقیاس‬ ‫روابط‬ ‫استخراج‬ ‫های‬ ‫روش‬ ‫روش‬‫های‬‫استخراج‬‫روابط‬‫مقیاس‬ ‫آنالیز‬‫ابعادی‬ ‫این‬‫روش‬‫از‬‫روش‬‫معادله‬‫حاکمه‬‫متداول‬‫تر‬‫است‬‫و‬‫زمانی‬‫مورد‬‫استفاده‬‫قرار‬‫می‬‫گیرد‬‫که‬‫اطالعات‬‫کافی‬‫و‬‫دقیق‬‫برای‬ ‫فرمول‬‫بندی‬‫یک‬‫معادله‬‫که‬‫رفتار‬‫پدیده‬‫را‬‫تشریح‬‫کند،در‬‫دسترس‬‫نباشد‬.‫آنالیز‬‫ابعادی‬‫بر‬‫پایه‬‫استفاده‬‫ا‬‫ز‬‫تئوری‬ 𝝅‫باکینگهام‬‫می‬‫باشد‬.‫به‬‫این‬‫صورت‬‫که‬‫اگر‬n‫متغیر‬‫در‬‫یک‬‫مسئله‬‫داشته‬‫باشیم‬‫و‬‫این‬‫متغیر‬‫ها‬‫شامل‬k‫بعد‬‫اصلی‬ ،‫باشند‬‫معادله‬‫ای‬‫که‬‫همه‬‫متغیر‬‫ها‬‫را‬‫شرح‬‫می‬،‫دهد‬‫شامل‬(k-n)‫گروه‬𝝅‫بی‬‫بعد‬‫است‬‫و‬‫رابطه‬‫مقیاس‬‫با‬‫مساوی‬‫قرار‬ ‫دادن‬‫ترم‬‫های‬𝝅‫در‬‫مدل‬‫و‬‫نمونه‬‫واقعی‬‫به‬‫دست‬‫می‬‫آید‬.
  6. 6. ‫صحرای‬ ‫تحقیقات‬‫ی‬ ‫بهــار‬-1396 ‫ژئـوتکنیـک‬ ‫مدلی‬ ‫های‬ ‫آزمایـش‬‫ی‬ ‫تنظیم‬ ‫و‬ ‫گردآوری‬:‫مالی‬ ‫وحید‬‫ی‬‫راهنما‬ ‫استاد‬:‫ابراهیمی‬ ‫بابک‬ ‫دکتر‬‫ان‬‫بهشتی‬ ‫شهید‬ ‫دانشگاه‬25|07 : 0025 ‫آزمایـش‬ ‫لرزه‬ ‫میز‬ ‫لرزه‬ ‫میز‬ ‫آزمایـش‬ ‫آزمایـش‬‫میز‬‫لرزه‬ ‫مقدمه‬ ‫تاریخچه‬‫ساخت‬‫میز‬‫لرزه‬ً‫ا‬‫دقیق‬‫مشخص‬‫نیست‬‫اما‬‫در‬‫پنجاه‬‫سال‬‫ا‬،‫خیر‬ ‫استفاده‬‫از‬‫میز‬‫لـرزه‬‫بـه‬‫شـدت‬‫گسترش‬‫یافته‬‫و‬‫تحقیقات‬‫بس‬‫یار‬ ‫وسیعی‬‫بوسیله‬‫ایـن‬‫دسـتگاه‬‫انجـام‬‫شـده‬‫اسـت؛‬‫به‬‫ویژه‬‫پـس‬‫از‬ ‫مشخص‬‫شدن‬‫علت‬‫اصلی‬‫خرابی‬‫های‬‫زلزله‬‫نیگاتا‬‫ژاپن‬‫در‬‫سال‬ 1969(‫یعنی‬‫پدیده‬‫روانگرایـی‬)‫اسـتفاده‬‫از‬‫میز‬‫لرزه‬‫به‬‫منظور‬ ‫شبیه‬‫سازی‬‫زلزله‬‫و‬‫بررسـی‬‫اثـرات‬‫آن‬‫بـر‬‫سـازه‬‫هـای‬‫مهندسـی‬ ‫همچـون‬،‫ساختمان‬،‫سد‬،‫تونل‬،‫پی‬‫شیب‬‫و‬‫غیره‬‫به‬‫شدت‬‫گسترش‬ ‫یافت‬.‫در‬‫اولین‬‫های‬‫سال‬‫ظهور‬‫علم‬‫ژئوتکنیک‬،‫ای‬‫لرزه‬‫تمام‬‫ه‬‫آزمون‬‫ای‬ ‫سازی‬‫مدل‬‫فیزیکی‬‫بر‬‫روی‬‫میز‬‫لرزه‬‫انجام‬‫گرفت‬‫می‬.
  7. 7. ‫صحرای‬ ‫تحقیقات‬‫ی‬ ‫بهــار‬-1396 ‫ژئـوتکنیـک‬ ‫مدلی‬ ‫های‬ ‫آزمایـش‬‫ی‬ ‫تنظیم‬ ‫و‬ ‫گردآوری‬:‫مالی‬ ‫وحید‬‫ی‬‫راهنما‬ ‫استاد‬:‫ابراهیمی‬ ‫بابک‬ ‫دکتر‬‫ان‬‫بهشتی‬ ‫شهید‬ ‫دانشگاه‬25|08 : 0024 ‫آزمایـش‬ ‫لرزه‬ ‫میز‬ ‫لرزه‬ ‫میز‬ ‫آزمایـش‬ ‫آزمایـش‬‫میز‬‫لرزه‬ ‫کاربردهای‬‫میز‬‫لرزه‬ ‫مطالعه‬‫کارایی‬‫روش‬‫های‬‫آنالیز‬‫خطی‬‫و‬‫غیر‬‫خطی‬‫با‬‫انجام‬‫آزمایش‬‫دینامیکی‬‫و‬‫مقایسه‬‫آن‬‫ها‬ ‫مطالعه‬‫اندرکنش‬‫خاک‬‫و‬‫سازه‬‫تحت‬‫بارگذاری‬‫زلزله‬‫و‬‫همچنین‬‫مطالعه‬‫اندرکنش‬‫خاک‬‫و‬‫شمع‬ ‫بررس‬‫سیستم‬‫های‬‫مقاوم‬‫سازی‬‫و‬‫محافظت‬‫پایه‬‫پل‬‫ها‬‫در‬‫برابر‬‫زلزله‬‫و‬‫تعین‬‫بازتاب‬‫سازه‬‫پل‬‫ها‬‫تحت‬‫ت‬‫حریکات‬ ‫زلزله‬ ‫آزمایش‬‫لرزه‬‫ای‬‫سیستم‬‫های‬‫لوله‬‫کشی‬‫تاسیسات‬‫مختلف‬‫در‬‫برابر‬‫زلزله‬
  8. 8. ‫صحرای‬ ‫تحقیقات‬‫ی‬ ‫بهــار‬-1396 ‫ژئـوتکنیـک‬ ‫مدلی‬ ‫های‬ ‫آزمایـش‬‫ی‬ ‫تنظیم‬ ‫و‬ ‫گردآوری‬:‫مالی‬ ‫وحید‬‫ی‬‫راهنما‬ ‫استاد‬:‫ابراهیمی‬ ‫بابک‬ ‫دکتر‬‫ان‬‫بهشتی‬ ‫شهید‬ ‫دانشگاه‬25|09 : 0022 ‫آزمایـش‬ ‫لرزه‬ ‫میز‬ ‫لرزه‬ ‫میز‬ ‫آزمایـش‬ ‫آزمایـش‬‫میز‬‫لرزه‬ ‫مشخصات‬‫اصلی‬‫میز‬‫لرزه‬ ‫ابعاد‬‫صفحه‬‫میز‬‫و‬‫مقیاس‬‫آزمایش‬‫های‬‫قابل‬‫انجام‬‫بر‬‫روی‬‫میز‬‫لرزه‬ ‫تعداد‬‫درجات‬‫آزادی‬‫حرکت‬‫میز‬ ‫نوع‬‫ارتعاش‬‫های‬‫تولید‬‫شده‬‫توسط‬‫میز‬ ‫پمپ‬‫هیدرولیک‬‫تهیه‬‫سیال‬‫تحت‬‫فشار‬ ‫سنسور‬‫های‬‫نصب‬‫شده‬‫در‬‫زیر‬‫میز‬ ‫سیستم‬‫پردازش‬‫داده‬‫های‬‫سنسور‬
  9. 9. ‫صحرای‬ ‫تحقیقات‬‫ی‬ ‫بهــار‬-1396 ‫ژئـوتکنیـک‬ ‫مدلی‬ ‫های‬ ‫آزمایـش‬‫ی‬ ‫تنظیم‬ ‫و‬ ‫گردآوری‬:‫مالی‬ ‫وحید‬‫ی‬‫راهنما‬ ‫استاد‬:‫ابراهیمی‬ ‫بابک‬ ‫دکتر‬‫ان‬‫بهشتی‬ ‫شهید‬ ‫دانشگاه‬25|10 : 0021 ‫آزمایـش‬ ‫لرزه‬ ‫میز‬ ‫لرزه‬ ‫میز‬ ‫آزمایـش‬ ‫آزمایـش‬‫میز‬‫لرزه‬ ‫شمای‬‫کلی‬‫سیستم‬
  10. 10. ‫صحرای‬ ‫تحقیقات‬‫ی‬ ‫بهــار‬-1396 ‫ژئـوتکنیـک‬ ‫مدلی‬ ‫های‬ ‫آزمایـش‬‫ی‬ ‫تنظیم‬ ‫و‬ ‫گردآوری‬:‫مالی‬ ‫وحید‬‫ی‬‫راهنما‬ ‫استاد‬:‫ابراهیمی‬ ‫بابک‬ ‫دکتر‬‫ان‬‫بهشتی‬ ‫شهید‬ ‫دانشگاه‬25|11 : 0019 ‫آزمایـش‬ ‫لرزه‬ ‫میز‬ ‫لرزه‬ ‫میز‬ ‫آزمایـش‬ ‫آزمایـش‬‫میز‬‫لرزه‬ ‫سیستم‬‫پردازش‬‫اطالعات‬ ‫ابتدا‬‫طیف‬‫پاسخ‬‫مورد‬‫نیاز‬(RRS)‫که‬‫شتاب‬‫را‬‫در‬‫مقیاس‬g‫به‬‫صورت‬‫تابعی‬‫از‬‫پریود‬‫یا‬‫فرکانس‬‫طبیعی‬‫می‬،‫دهد‬‫به‬ ‫عنوان‬‫ورودی‬‫به‬‫کامپیوتر‬‫وارد‬‫می‬،‫شود‬‫سپس‬‫تابع‬‫تغییر‬‫مکان‬‫میز‬‫به‬‫وسیله‬‫تبدیل‬RRS‫به‬‫حوزه‬‫زمان‬‫و‬‫سپس‬ ‫انتگرال‬‫گیری‬‫برای‬‫به‬‫دست‬‫آوردن‬‫منحنی‬‫تغییر‬‫مکان‬‫بر‬‫حسب‬‫زمان‬‫به‬‫دست‬‫می‬‫آید‬.‫این‬‫تابع‬‫تغییر‬‫م‬‫کان‬‫سپس‬ ‫توسط‬‫نرم‬‫افزار‬‫های‬،‫خاصی‬‫به‬‫جرم‬‫میز‬‫و‬‫مدل‬‫واقع‬‫بر‬‫روی‬‫میز‬‫سازگاز‬‫می‬‫شود‬‫و‬‫سپس‬‫این‬‫منحنی‬‫به‬‫سیگن‬‫ال‬‫های‬ ‫قابل‬‫فهم‬‫سیستم‬‫هیدرولیکی‬‫ترجمه‬‫شده‬‫و‬‫به‬‫صورت‬‫فرمان‬‫به‬‫سیستم‬‫حرکت‬‫ساز‬‫منتقل‬‫می‬‫شود‬. ‫پس‬‫از‬‫اتمام‬‫آزمایش‬‫پروسه‬‫معکوس‬‫جهت‬‫اعتبار‬‫و‬‫صحت‬‫آزمایش‬‫صورت‬‫می‬‫گیرد‬.
  11. 11. ‫صحرای‬ ‫تحقیقات‬‫ی‬ ‫بهــار‬-1396 ‫ژئـوتکنیـک‬ ‫مدلی‬ ‫های‬ ‫آزمایـش‬‫ی‬ ‫تنظیم‬ ‫و‬ ‫گردآوری‬:‫مالی‬ ‫وحید‬‫ی‬‫راهنما‬ ‫استاد‬:‫ابراهیمی‬ ‫بابک‬ ‫دکتر‬‫ان‬‫بهشتی‬ ‫شهید‬ ‫دانشگاه‬25|12 : 0016 ‫آزمایـش‬ ‫لرزه‬ ‫میز‬ ‫لرزه‬ ‫میز‬ ‫آزمایـش‬ ‫آزمایـش‬‫میز‬‫لرزه‬ ‫محفظه‬‫مدل‬ ‫شرایط‬‫مرزی‬‫درمحیط‬‫خاک‬‫و‬‫محفظه‬ ‫تحریکات‬‫پایه‬‫را‬‫به‬‫الیه‬‫های‬‫باالیی‬‫خاک‬‫انتقال‬‫دهد‬. ‫بازتابش‬‫امواج‬(‫انرژی‬)‫از‬‫دیواره‬‫های‬‫کناری‬‫که‬‫در‬‫مسئله‬‫نمونه‬‫واقعی‬‫از‬‫حدود‬‫مسئله‬‫خارج‬‫می‬‫شوند‬‫را‬‫کاهش‬ ‫دهد‬‫و‬‫همچنین‬‫از‬‫ایجاد‬‫میرایی‬‫ناچیز‬‫ناشی‬‫از‬‫امواج‬P‫به‬‫علت‬‫وجود‬‫مرز‬‫های‬‫غیر‬‫واقعی‬‫اطمینان‬‫حاصل‬‫شود‬. ‫برای‬‫آزمایش‬‫خاک‬‫های‬‫اشباع‬،‫محفظه‬‫خاک‬‫بایستی‬‫در‬‫برابر‬‫نشت‬‫آب‬‫عایق‬‫باشد‬. ‫تشابه‬‫بین‬‫تنش‬‫و‬‫کرنش‬‫میان‬‫مدل‬‫و‬‫نمونه‬‫واقعی‬‫را‬‫حفظ‬‫کند‬.
  12. 12. ‫صحرای‬ ‫تحقیقات‬‫ی‬ ‫بهــار‬-1396 ‫ژئـوتکنیـک‬ ‫مدلی‬ ‫های‬ ‫آزمایـش‬‫ی‬ ‫تنظیم‬ ‫و‬ ‫گردآوری‬:‫مالی‬ ‫وحید‬‫ی‬‫راهنما‬ ‫استاد‬:‫ابراهیمی‬ ‫بابک‬ ‫دکتر‬‫ان‬‫بهشتی‬ ‫شهید‬ ‫دانشگاه‬25|13 : 0014 ‫آزمایـش‬ ‫سانتریفیوژ‬ ‫سانتریفیوژ‬ ‫آزمایـش‬ ‫آزمایـش‬‫سانتریفیوژ‬ ‫رفتار‬‫خاک‬‫در‬‫طی‬،‫بارگذاری‬‫وابسته‬‫به‬‫سطح‬‫تنش‬‫آن‬‫است‬.
  13. 13. ‫صحرای‬ ‫تحقیقات‬‫ی‬ ‫بهــار‬-1396 ‫ژئـوتکنیـک‬ ‫مدلی‬ ‫های‬ ‫آزمایـش‬‫ی‬ ‫تنظیم‬ ‫و‬ ‫گردآوری‬:‫مالی‬ ‫وحید‬‫ی‬‫راهنما‬ ‫استاد‬:‫ابراهیمی‬ ‫بابک‬ ‫دکتر‬‫ان‬‫بهشتی‬ ‫شهید‬ ‫دانشگاه‬25|14 : 0011 ‫آزمایـش‬ ‫سانتریفیوژ‬ ‫سانتریفیوژ‬ ‫آزمایـش‬ ‫آزمایـش‬‫سانتریفیوژ‬ ‫مقدمه‬ ‫اصل‬‫بنیادی‬‫درمـدل‬‫سازی‬،‫سانتریفیوژ‬‫بازس‬‫ـازی‬ ‫شرایط‬‫تنشی‬‫است‬‫که‬‫در‬‫نمونه‬‫واقعی‬‫وجود‬‫د‬‫ارد‬ ‫که‬‫این‬‫امر‬‫توسط‬‫افزایش‬N‫برابری‬‫شتاب‬‫گرانش‬ ‫در‬،‫مدل‬‫با‬‫مقیـاس‬N:1‫در‬‫دستگاه‬‫سـانتریفی‬‫وژ‬ ‫می‬‫باشد‬‫که‬‫این‬‫شتـاب‬‫به‬‫وسیـله‬‫شتاب‬‫ش‬‫عـاعی‬ Ng=Rω 𝟐‫فراهم‬‫می‬‫شود‬. ‫موقعیت‬‫پلتفرم‬‫سانتریفیوژ‬‫قبل‬‫از‬‫شروع‬‫آزمایش‬ ‫موقعیت‬‫پلتفرم‬ ‫حین‬‫آزمایش‬ ‫موتور‬‫های‬‫محرک‬ ‫وزنه‬‫های‬‫تعادل‬ ‫محور‬‫دوران‬ ‫مدل‬ ‫لرزش‬‫میز‬‫لرزه‬
  14. 14. ‫صحرای‬ ‫تحقیقات‬‫ی‬ ‫بهــار‬-1396 ‫ژئـوتکنیـک‬ ‫مدلی‬ ‫های‬ ‫آزمایـش‬‫ی‬ ‫تنظیم‬ ‫و‬ ‫گردآوری‬:‫مالی‬ ‫وحید‬‫ی‬‫راهنما‬ ‫استاد‬:‫ابراهیمی‬ ‫بابک‬ ‫دکتر‬‫ان‬‫بهشتی‬ ‫شهید‬ ‫دانشگاه‬25|15 : 0010 ‫آزمایـش‬ ‫سانتریفیوژ‬ ‫سانتریفیوژ‬ ‫آزمایـش‬ ‫آزمایـش‬‫سانتریفیوژ‬ ‫کاربرد‬‫های‬‫اصلی‬‫مدلسازی‬‫سانتریفیوژ‬ ‫مدل‬‫سازی‬‫نمونه‬ -‫یکی‬‫از‬‫کاربرد‬‫های‬‫اصلی‬‫روش‬‫مدلسازی‬‫سانتریفیوژ‬‫برای‬‫شبیه‬‫سازی‬‫و‬‫بررسی‬‫مسائل‬‫مهندسی‬‫می‬‫باش‬‫د‬.‫بعضی‬‫از‬ ‫کاربرد‬‫های‬‫متداول‬‫شامل‬‫بررسی‬‫پایداری‬‫شیب‬،‫ظرفیت‬‫باربری‬‫شمع‬،‫اثر‬‫تونل‬‫یا‬‫حفاری‬‫بر‬‫سازه‬‫های‬‫زی‬‫ر‬‫زمینی‬ ‫موجود‬‫یا‬‫مجاور‬‫و‬...‫می‬‫باشد‬.
  15. 15. ‫صحرای‬ ‫تحقیقات‬‫ی‬ ‫بهــار‬-1396 ‫ژئـوتکنیـک‬ ‫مدلی‬ ‫های‬ ‫آزمایـش‬‫ی‬ ‫تنظیم‬ ‫و‬ ‫گردآوری‬:‫مالی‬ ‫وحید‬‫ی‬‫راهنما‬ ‫استاد‬:‫ابراهیمی‬ ‫بابک‬ ‫دکتر‬‫ان‬‫بهشتی‬ ‫شهید‬ ‫دانشگاه‬25|16 : 0010 ‫آزمایـش‬ ‫سانتریفیوژ‬ ‫سانتریفیوژ‬ ‫آزمایـش‬ ‫آزمایـش‬‫سانتریفیوژ‬ ‫کاربرد‬‫های‬‫اصلی‬‫مدلسازی‬‫سانتریفیوژ‬ ‫بررسی‬‫و‬‫تحقیق‬‫پدیده‬‫های‬‫جدید‬ ‫برای‬‫مطالعه‬‫پدیده‬‫های‬‫غیر‬‫معمول‬‫مختلف‬‫که‬‫به‬‫خوبی‬‫شناخته‬‫شده‬‫نیستند‬‫و‬‫مطالعه‬‫آن‬‫ها‬‫پیچیده‬،‫است‬‫ما‬‫نند‬: ‫تکتونیک‬‫صفحات‬ ‫شکل‬‫حفرات‬‫ناشی‬‫ازانفجار‬ ‫رویدادهای‬‫مختلف‬‫ناشی‬‫از‬‫زلزله‬‫و‬‫روانگرایی‬‫خاک‬ ‫انتقال‬‫آالینده‬‫ها‬‫در‬‫خاک‬ ‫رفتار‬‫شیب‬‫های‬‫ساخته‬‫شده‬‫با‬‫مصالح‬‫سست‬
  16. 16. ‫صحرای‬ ‫تحقیقات‬‫ی‬ ‫بهــار‬-1396 ‫ژئـوتکنیـک‬ ‫مدلی‬ ‫های‬ ‫آزمایـش‬‫ی‬ ‫تنظیم‬ ‫و‬ ‫گردآوری‬:‫مالی‬ ‫وحید‬‫ی‬‫راهنما‬ ‫استاد‬:‫ابراهیمی‬ ‫بابک‬ ‫دکتر‬‫ان‬‫بهشتی‬ ‫شهید‬ ‫دانشگاه‬25|17 : 0009 ‫آزمایـش‬ ‫سانتریفیوژ‬ ‫سانتریفیوژ‬ ‫آزمایـش‬ ‫آزمایـش‬‫سانتریفیوژ‬ ‫کاربرد‬‫های‬‫اصلی‬‫مدلسازی‬‫سانتریفیوژ‬ ‫مطالعه‬‫پارامتریک‬ ‫با‬‫تغییر‬‫بعضی‬‫پارامتر‬‫های‬‫مدل‬(‫هندسه‬-‫بارگذاری‬-‫شرایط‬‫مرزی‬-‫شدت‬‫بارندگی‬‫و‬‫نوع‬‫خاک‬)‫می‬‫توان‬‫حساس‬‫یت‬ ‫نتایج‬‫آزمایش‬‫نسبت‬‫به‬‫این‬‫پارامترها‬‫را‬‫مورد‬‫بررسی‬‫قرار‬‫داد‬‫و‬‫پارامترهای‬‫دارای‬‫بیشترین‬‫اثر‬‫را‬‫مشخص‬‫نمود‬. ‫این‬‫کار‬‫کمک‬‫می‬‫کند‬‫تا‬‫بتوان‬‫مستقیما‬‫جداول‬‫طراحی‬‫مفیدی‬‫را‬‫ایجاد‬‫کرد‬‫و‬‫از‬‫آن‬‫ها‬‫در‬‫طراحی‬‫استفاده‬،‫نمود‬ ‫مانند‬‫ظرفیت‬‫باربری‬‫پی‬‫های‬‫واقع‬‫روی‬‫شیب‬‫و‬‫یا‬‫ظرفیت‬‫باربری‬‫جانبی‬‫گروه‬‫شمع‬.
  17. 17. ‫صحرای‬ ‫تحقیقات‬‫ی‬ ‫بهــار‬-1396 ‫ژئـوتکنیـک‬ ‫مدلی‬ ‫های‬ ‫آزمایـش‬‫ی‬ ‫تنظیم‬ ‫و‬ ‫گردآوری‬:‫مالی‬ ‫وحید‬‫ی‬‫راهنما‬ ‫استاد‬:‫ابراهیمی‬ ‫بابک‬ ‫دکتر‬‫ان‬‫بهشتی‬ ‫شهید‬ ‫دانشگاه‬25|18 : 0008 ‫آزمایـش‬ ‫سانتریفیوژ‬ ‫سانتریفیوژ‬ ‫آزمایـش‬ ‫آزمایـش‬‫سانتریفیوژ‬ ‫کاربرد‬‫های‬‫اصلی‬‫مدلسازی‬‫سانتریفیوژ‬ ‫صحت‬‫سنجی‬‫مدل‬‫های‬‫عددی‬ ‫برای‬‫بررسی‬‫مسائل‬‫ژئوتکنیکی‬‫پیچیده‬‫بهتر‬‫است‬‫که‬‫هم‬‫آنالیز‬‫عددی‬‫و‬‫هم‬‫آزمایش‬‫مـدلی‬‫سانتریفیوژ‬‫ر‬‫ا‬‫انجام‬‫داده‬‫و‬ ‫سپس‬‫نتـایج‬‫حاصل‬‫از‬‫این‬‫دو‬‫روش‬‫را‬‫مق‬‫ـ‬‫ایسه‬‫و‬‫صحت‬‫سنجی‬‫نمود‬.
  18. 18. ‫صحرای‬ ‫تحقیقات‬‫ی‬ ‫بهــار‬-1396 ‫ژئـوتکنیـک‬ ‫مدلی‬ ‫های‬ ‫آزمایـش‬‫ی‬ ‫تنظیم‬ ‫و‬ ‫گردآوری‬:‫مالی‬ ‫وحید‬‫ی‬‫راهنما‬ ‫استاد‬:‫ابراهیمی‬ ‫بابک‬ ‫دکتر‬‫ان‬‫بهشتی‬ ‫شهید‬ ‫دانشگاه‬25|19 : 0007 ‫آزمایـش‬ ‫سانتریفیوژ‬ ‫سانتریفیوژ‬ ‫آزمایـش‬ ‫آزمایـش‬‫سانتریفیوژ‬ ‫فرضیات‬‫و‬‫منابع‬‫خطا‬ ‫اگر‬‫مدل‬‫و‬‫نمونه‬‫واقعی‬‫از‬‫مصالح‬‫با‬‫مشخصات‬‫مکانیکی‬‫یکسان‬‫ساخته‬‫شده‬،‫باشند‬‫آنگاه‬‫کرنش‬‫ها‬‫در‬‫مدل‬‫و‬‫ن‬‫مونه‬‫واقعی‬ ‫یکسان‬‫می‬‫شود‬. ‫اگر‬‫مقیاس‬N:1‫نمونه‬‫تحت‬‫شتاب‬Ng‫رفتار‬‫مدل‬=‫رفتار‬‫نمونه‬‫واقعی‬ ‫برای‬‫اینکه‬‫مطلب‬‫فوق‬‫صادق‬‫باشد‬‫سه‬‫فرض‬‫باید‬‫ارضاء‬‫شود‬
  19. 19. ᴍᵐ ‫صحرای‬ ‫تحقیقات‬‫ی‬ ‫بهــار‬-1396 ‫ژئـوتکنیـک‬ ‫مدلی‬ ‫های‬ ‫آزمایـش‬‫ی‬ ‫تنظیم‬ ‫و‬ ‫گردآوری‬:‫مالی‬ ‫وحید‬‫ی‬‫راهنما‬ ‫استاد‬:‫ابراهیمی‬ ‫بابک‬ ‫دکتر‬‫ان‬‫بهشتی‬ ‫شهید‬ ‫دانشگاه‬25|20 : 0004 ‫آزمایـش‬ ‫سانتریفیوژ‬ ‫سانتریفیوژ‬ ‫آزمایـش‬ ‫آزمایـش‬‫سانتریفیوژ‬ ‫فرضیات‬‫و‬‫منابع‬‫خطا‬ ‫فرض‬‫اول‬ ‫مدل‬‫یک‬‫نسخه‬‫صحیح‬‫مقیاس‬‫شده‬‫از‬‫نمونه‬‫واقعی‬‫باشد‬ ‫اگر‬‫پسوند‬P‫و‬M‫به‬‫ترتیب‬‫معرف‬‫نمونه‬‫واقعی‬‫و‬‫مدل‬‫باشد‬‫آنگاه‬ ‫مدل‬‫کردن‬‫یک‬‫نمونه‬‫واقعی‬‫با‬‫مقیاس‬،‫کوچک‬‫بخصوص‬‫با‬‫ضرایب‬‫مقیاس‬،‫بزرگ‬‫برخی‬‫از‬‫جزئیات‬‫نمونه‬‫واقعی‬‫را‬‫نادیده‬ ‫می‬،‫گیرد‬‫مانند‬:‫تاثیر‬‫وجود‬‫درز‬‫و‬‫ترک‬‫سنگ‬،‫ها‬‫در‬‫هنگام‬‫انفجار‬ ‫ویا‬،‫برعکس‬‫مقیاس‬‫کردن‬‫نمونه‬‫واقعی‬‫در‬‫یک‬‫مدل‬‫کوچک‬‫ممکن‬‫است‬‫در‬‫پارامترهایی‬‫تاثیر‬‫بگذارد‬‫که‬‫در‬‫رفت‬‫ار‬‫نمونه‬ ‫تاثیر‬‫گذار‬‫نبوده‬،‫است‬‫مانند‬:‫تاثیر‬‫اندازه‬‫ذرات‬‫خاک‬‫در‬‫مدل‬‫کردن‬‫پی‬ ‫راه‬‫مقابله‬‫با‬‫این‬،‫اثرات‬‫کنترل‬‫سازگاری‬‫داخلی‬‫آزمایش‬‫با‬‫استفاده‬‫از‬‫روش‬‫مدلسازی‬‫مدل‬‫می‬‫باشد‬.
  20. 20. ‫صحرای‬ ‫تحقیقات‬‫ی‬ ‫بهــار‬-1396 ‫ژئـوتکنیـک‬ ‫مدلی‬ ‫های‬ ‫آزمایـش‬‫ی‬ ‫تنظیم‬ ‫و‬ ‫گردآوری‬:‫مالی‬ ‫وحید‬‫ی‬‫راهنما‬ ‫استاد‬:‫ابراهیمی‬ ‫بابک‬ ‫دکتر‬‫ان‬‫بهشتی‬ ‫شهید‬ ‫دانشگاه‬25|21 : 0003 ‫آزمایـش‬ ‫سانتریفیوژ‬ ‫سانتریفیوژ‬ ‫آزمایـش‬ ‫آزمایـش‬‫سانتریفیوژ‬ ‫فرضیات‬‫و‬‫منابع‬‫خطا‬ ‫فرض‬‫دوم‬ ‫زمانی‬‫که‬‫مدل‬‫با‬‫مقیاس‬1 : N‫،تحت‬‫شتاب‬‫گرانش‬‫ایده‬‫آل‬Ng،‫قرارگیرد‬‫مانند‬‫نمونه‬‫واقعی‬‫تحت‬‫شتاب‬g ‫رفتار‬‫کند‬ ‫ویژگی‬‫های‬‫مصالح‬‫زمانی‬‫که‬‫مقدار‬‫شتاب‬‫گرانش‬‫تغی‬‫ی‬‫ر‬‫می‬،‫کند‬‫عوض‬‫نمی‬‫شود‬. ‫ویژگی‬‫های‬،‫مصالح‬‫جدای‬‫از‬‫وزن‬‫آن‬،‫ها‬‫با‬‫غشاء‬‫الکترونی‬‫اتم‬‫های‬‫مصالح‬‫تشکیل‬‫دهنده‬‫تعین‬‫می‬‫شود‬.‫بنابرای‬‫ن‬‫زمانی‬ ‫که‬‫شتاب‬‫محیط‬g‫عوض‬‫می‬،‫شود‬‫اثر‬‫آن‬‫در‬‫مرکز‬‫جرم‬‫اتم‬‫و‬‫نه‬‫در‬‫غشاء‬‫الکترونی‬‫آن‬‫مشاهده‬‫می‬‫شود‬.
  21. 21. ‫صحرای‬ ‫تحقیقات‬‫ی‬ ‫بهــار‬-1396 ‫ژئـوتکنیـک‬ ‫مدلی‬ ‫های‬ ‫آزمایـش‬‫ی‬ ‫تنظیم‬ ‫و‬ ‫گردآوری‬:‫مالی‬ ‫وحید‬‫ی‬‫راهنما‬ ‫استاد‬:‫ابراهیمی‬ ‫بابک‬ ‫دکتر‬‫ان‬‫بهشتی‬ ‫شهید‬ ‫دانشگاه‬25|22 : 0001 ‫آزمایـش‬ ‫سانتریفیوژ‬ ‫سانتریفیوژ‬ ‫آزمایـش‬ ‫آزمایـش‬‫سانتریفیوژ‬ ‫فرضیات‬‫و‬‫منابع‬‫خطا‬ ‫فرض‬‫سوم‬ ‫سانتریفیوژ‬‫این‬‫شتاب‬‫ایده‬‫آل‬Ng‫را‬‫ایجاد‬‫کند‬.
  22. 22. ‫صحرای‬ ‫تحقیقات‬‫ی‬ ‫بهــار‬-1396 ‫ژئـوتکنیـک‬ ‫مدلی‬ ‫های‬ ‫آزمایـش‬‫ی‬ ‫تنظیم‬ ‫و‬ ‫گردآوری‬:‫مالی‬ ‫وحید‬‫ی‬‫راهنما‬ ‫استاد‬:‫ابراهیمی‬ ‫بابک‬ ‫دکتر‬‫ان‬‫بهشتی‬ ‫شهید‬ ‫دانشگاه‬25|23 : 0001 ‫آزمایـش‬ ‫سانتریفیوژ‬ ‫سانتریفیوژ‬ ‫آزمایـش‬ ‫آزمایـش‬‫سانتریفیوژ‬ ‫مقیاس‬ ‫ضرایب‬ ‫جدول‬ ‫مختلف‬ ‫های‬ ‫پدیده‬
  23. 23. ‫صحرای‬ ‫تحقیقات‬‫ی‬ ‫بهــار‬-1396 ‫ژئـوتکنیـک‬ ‫مدلی‬ ‫های‬ ‫آزمایـش‬‫ی‬ ‫تنظیم‬ ‫و‬ ‫گردآوری‬:‫مالی‬ ‫وحید‬‫ی‬‫راهنما‬ ‫استاد‬:‫ابراهیمی‬ ‫بابک‬ ‫دکتر‬‫ان‬‫بهشتی‬ ‫شهید‬ ‫دانشگاه‬25|24 : 0000 ‫منـابـع‬ ‫منـابـع‬ ‫منـابـع‬ 1)‫یاسر‬‫جعفریان‬‫محم‬‫د‬‫علی‬‫مرادی‬‫مزرعه‬‫نو‬،،‫تاریخچه‬‫تئوری‬‫و‬‫خطاهای‬‫مدلسازی‬‫در‬‫آزمایش‬‫های‬‫سانتریفیوژی‬ ،‫ژئوتکنیکی‬1391،‫اولین‬‫کنفرانس‬‫ّی‬‫ل‬‫م‬‫مکانیک‬‫خاک‬‫و‬‫مهندسی‬،‫پی‬‫دانشکده‬‫مهندسی‬،‫عمران‬‫دانشگاه‬‫تربیت‬‫دبیر‬ ‫شهید‬‫رجایی‬،‫تهران‬ 2)‫بهروش‬,‫عالءالدین‬‫و‬‫آرش‬‫شاهین‬،‫زنککانی‬1393،‫طراحی‬‫لرزه‬‫ای‬‫براساس‬‫تغییر‬‫مکان‬‫محدود‬‫و‬‫ارزیابی‬‫با‬‫آزمایش‬ ‫میز‬،‫لرزان‬‫دومین‬‫کنفرانس‬‫بین‬‫المللی‬‫یافته‬‫های‬‫نوین‬‫پژوهشی‬‫در‬‫مهندسی‬،‫عمران‬‫معماری‬‫و‬‫مدیریت‬،‫شهری‬،‫تهران‬ ‫کنفدراسیون‬‫بین‬‫المللی‬‫مخترعان‬‫جهان‬IFIA، 3)‫جورابچیان‬‫اصفهانی‬،‫علی‬(1389)،‫طراحی‬‫و‬‫ساخت‬‫یک‬‫محفظه‬‫الیه‬‫ای‬‫برای‬‫آزمایشهای‬‫مدل‬‫روی‬‫میزلرزان‬،‫پایان‬ ‫نامه‬‫کارشناسی‬‫ارشد‬،‫دانشگاه‬‫صنعتی‬‫شریف‬. 4) Zeng,X.,(1999), “Several important issues related to liquefaction study using centrifuge modeling”,physics and mechanics of soil liquefaction,Lade & Yamamuro (eds), Balkema,Rotterdam
  24. 24. ‫صحرای‬ ‫تحقیقات‬‫ی‬ ‫بهــار‬-1396 ‫ژئـوتکنیـک‬ ‫مدلی‬ ‫های‬ ‫آزمایـش‬‫ی‬ ‫تنظیم‬ ‫و‬ ‫گردآوری‬:‫مالی‬ ‫وحید‬‫ی‬‫راهنما‬ ‫استاد‬:‫ابراهیمی‬ ‫بابک‬ ‫دکتر‬‫ان‬‫بهشتی‬ ‫شهید‬ ‫دانشگاه‬25|25 : 0000 ‫منـابـع‬ ‫ش‬ ‫توجه‬ ‫ُسن‬‫ح‬ ‫از‬ ‫تشکر‬ ‫با‬‫ما‬ ‫پایان‬-‫بهار‬1396

