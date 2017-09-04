Дата создания центра: 13 августа 2008 года
- консультационная работа; - информационное сопровождение; - временная занятость студентов; - методическая работа; - прове...
Консультационная работа: o Помощь в психологической адаптации в коллективе o Технология поиска работы o Основы самопрезент...
Временная занятость студентов Ведется постоянное обновление базы данных вакансий на предприятиях по различным специальност...
Сотрудничество с ведущими порталами
Информационное сопровождение участия студентов в программах стажировок
Сотрудничество с работодателями Курска и Курской области - Проведение экскурсий -Организация практик - Подбор специалистов...
Индивидуальный подбор вакансийСоставление резюме в ЦТВ Подбор вакансий Направление на собеседование Собеседование Да Нет
Методические материалы по вопросам содействия трудоустройства выпускников.
«Основы самопрезентации», «Стратегия поведения выпускника на рынке труда»
 Региональную научно-практическую конференцию «Университет  и предприятие: целевое обучение по приоритетным  направлени...
Наши достижения
Юзгу входит в топ 10 вузовских центров содействия трудоустройству выпускников России. В 2013 ЦТВ ЮЗГУ занял 3 место среди ...
Наши достижения Топ 100 вызов России по востребованнос ти выпускников рейтингов агентства ЭкспертРа
http://vk.com/ctvswsu twitter.com/CtvSwsu Для более оперативной работы со студентами и работодателями создан сайт ЦТВ ЮЗГУ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Презентация ЦТВ

11 views

Published on

Презентация ЦТВ

Published in: Career
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
11
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
2
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Презентация ЦТВ

  1. 1. Дата создания центра: 13 августа 2008 года
  2. 2. - консультационная работа; - информационное сопровождение; - временная занятость студентов; - методическая работа; - проведение мероприятий: • дни карьеры • ярмарки вакансий • конференции - мониторинг регионального и федерального рынка труда Направления деятельности:
  3. 3. Консультационная работа: o Помощь в психологической адаптации в коллективе o Технология поиска работы o Основы самопрезентации o Правила поведения выпускника на рынке труда
  4. 4. Временная занятость студентов Ведется постоянное обновление базы данных вакансий на предприятиях по различным специальностям и направлениям
  5. 5. Сотрудничество с ведущими порталами
  6. 6. Информационное сопровождение участия студентов в программах стажировок
  7. 7. Сотрудничество с работодателями Курска и Курской области - Проведение экскурсий -Организация практик - Подбор специалистов на вакантные должности по заявкам предприятий
  8. 8. Индивидуальный подбор вакансийСоставление резюме в ЦТВ Подбор вакансий Направление на собеседование Собеседование Да Нет
  9. 9. Методические материалы по вопросам содействия трудоустройства выпускников.
  10. 10. «Основы самопрезентации», «Стратегия поведения выпускника на рынке труда»
  11. 11.  Региональную научно-практическую конференцию «Университет  и предприятие: целевое обучение по приоритетным  направлениям науки и техники»  Ярмарку вакансий «Создай карьеру XXI Века»  Круглые столы «Образование и карьера»  Дни карьеры  Семинары «Первые шаги к успеху ЦТВ ежегодно проводит различные мероприятия:
  12. 12. Наши достижения
  13. 13. Юзгу входит в топ 10 вузовских центров содействия трудоустройству выпускников России. В 2013 ЦТВ ЮЗГУ занял 3 место среди вузов России
  14. 14. Наши достижения Топ 100 вызов России по востребованнос ти выпускников рейтингов агентства ЭкспертРа
  15. 15. http://vk.com/ctvswsu twitter.com/CtvSwsu Для более оперативной работы со студентами и работодателями создан сайт ЦТВ ЮЗГУ (ctv.swsu.ru), на котором работодатели могут разместить информацию об имеющихся вакансиях, а студенты просматривая их, подобрать необходимую

×