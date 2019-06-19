[PDF] DOWNLOAD Collins Arabic Dictionary Gem Edition

Author : Collins

Language : English

Grade Level : 1-4

Product Dimensions : 9.5 x 0.5 x 9.4 inches

Shipping Weight : 11.6 ounces

Format : PDF

Seller information : Collins ( 7? )

Link Download : https://goodreadsb.blogspot.com/?book=0008270813



Synnopsis :

Offering learners at home, school or in the office extensive and up-to-date coverage of Arabic and English in a compact, portable format.Designed for all levels of language learner, whether at home, at school, or at work, this is the ideal text for anyone who needs a wealth of reliable information in a portable format.o contains all the everyday words and phrases used in today's Arabic and English that you will need to know.o an easy-to-use and reliable dictionary.o a two-way dictionary: English-Arabic and Arabic-English.o the clear layout ensures that you can quickly find the information you need.o all Arabic words, phrases and translations are phonetically transcribed – ideal for beginners.

