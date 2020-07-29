Personal brandcanvas vashawn9

Successfully reported this slideshow.
PERSONAL BRAND EXPLORATION VASHAWN MITCHELL Project & Portfolio I: Week 3 July 26, 2020
Hailing from the south suburbs of Chicago, IL which is known as the birthplace of Gospel Music, VaShawn Mitchell found his...
PROFESSION Potential Job Titles: • Music Therapist • Primary Service Coordinator • Clinician Magician Archetype - Providin...
• DEMOGRAPHICS: 80% males, 35-45 years old, Predominately African American, College Educated, Located in greater atlanta. ...
GOALS Short Term: (Immediately After Graduation, 2022) • Sign an Independent Services Contract with FCS ‣Connect with, and...
SKILLS ANALYSIS Notable Skills & Current Proﬁciencies: Notable Skills REQUIRED in TRADE & Current Proﬁciencies: Music Hist...
I help inner city school systems increase graduation by inspiring students with the therapeutic power of music. PROMISE
CREDENTIALS Work Experience: • 20 years experience in music Industry • 5 years in prevention & intervention for Social ser...
COMPETITION Brett Featherman Industry Experience: • 12 plus years consulting with non-proﬁt programs Education: • Graduate...
COMPETITION Joe Bailey Industry Experience: • ~13 years of music therapy experience, 9 years music therapist at FCS Educat...
BRAND POSITION Using resonance, tone and forte to release the power of music as an alternative therapeutic approach with o...
NETWORKING & MARKETING Industry Events & Organizations • 2020 American Music Therapy Association Conference ‣ November 19 ...
PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT Mentor • Seeking board certiﬁed music therapist with at least 20 yrs of experience in music thera...
VASHAWN MITCHELL Why my method works? I use my god given musical gift to Inspire others to develop and ﬂourish. Being in t...
REFERENCES Bailey, J. (2020). Joe Bailey LinkedIn Proﬁle. Retrieved from https://www.linkedin.com/in/joe-bailey-jr-mm-lpmt...
  1. 1. PERSONAL BRAND EXPLORATION VASHAWN MITCHELL Project & Portfolio I: Week 3 July 26, 2020
  2. 2. Hailing from the south suburbs of Chicago, IL which is known as the birthplace of Gospel Music, VaShawn Mitchell found his love for faith-based music early in life. Attending worship service regularly, singing in the choir and leading songs in front of large congregations was the beginning of his dream to transform lives through music. After years of recording and writing for other singers in 2010 VaShawn released the hit song, “Nobody Greater “on his “Triumphant CD landing him on top of the Billboard Charts and selling over 500,000 units which RIAA certiﬁed Gold. IDENTITY
  3. 3. PROFESSION Potential Job Titles: • Music Therapist • Primary Service Coordinator • Clinician Magician Archetype - Providing comforting therapy that transform lives by unlocking inner passion. Using music as a universal language to provide intervention and encourage students to achieve their goals. Music Therapist For Fulton County School System
  4. 4. • DEMOGRAPHICS: 80% males, 35-45 years old, Predominately African American, College Educated, Located in greater atlanta. • PSYCHOGRAPHICS: Possess strong leadership skills and enjoy creating life-changing opportunities for children, An outgoing person with an easy and friendly personality, donates to non-proﬁt. • IDEAL AUDIENCE MEMBERS: Kirk Balcom, HR Director (FCS), Jennifer Downing Giron, HR Director (FCS), Eddie Breaux, Director HR (FCS) Recruiters & Hiring Managers at Fulton County Schools TARGET AUDIENCE
  5. 5. GOALS Short Term: (Immediately After Graduation, 2022) • Sign an Independent Services Contract with FCS ‣Connect with, and send follow up speciﬁcs email to all 7 board of directors via Fulton County website by January 1, 2021 Mid Term: (2027) • Lead a progressive Music Therapy program aimed at increasing students graduation rate. ‣Expand yearly graduation rate by 20% at FCS by January 1, 2027. Long Term: (2042) • Develop a Music Therapy peer mentoring program where students meet in small groups. ‣Secure Government or Private funding, test small groups, expand services to surrounding counties by January 1, 2042.
  6. 6. SKILLS ANALYSIS Notable Skills & Current Proﬁciencies: Notable Skills REQUIRED in TRADE & Current Proﬁciencies: Music History 80% Intervention 65% Leadership 70% Problem Solving 60% SOFTHARD EHR Software 10% Virtual Instrument Software 10% Critical Thinking 40% Strong Communication 50% SOFTHARD
  7. 7. I help inner city school systems increase graduation by inspiring students with the therapeutic power of music. PROMISE
  8. 8. CREDENTIALS Work Experience: • 20 years experience in music Industry • 5 years in prevention & intervention for Social service agency Education: • Content Marketing, HubSpot Certiﬁcation • Music Business, B.S., Full Sail University (Exp. 2022) Awards: • 7 Stellar Awards & 4 Dove Awards for music • Rites of Passage certiﬁed
  9. 9. COMPETITION Brett Featherman Industry Experience: • 12 plus years consulting with non-proﬁt programs Education: • Graduated 2008, Music Business, B.S. at Full Sail University Leadership Experience: • Director of Worship of Church with alludes to a religious background with biblical foundation • Global Professional Achievement Award Skills and Proﬁciencies: • Leadership - 15 endorsements • Volunteer Management - 14 endorsements • Public Speaking - 7 endorsements VaShawn Mitchell Overall Online Presence: • More than 500 connections, banner image customized, head shot is side proﬁle, overall an extremely informative proﬁle, not active on social media, URL custom • Grade: Good, 80 out of 100 Industry Experience: • 3 years working with non-proﬁt music program Education: • Current student enrolled in Music Business, B.S. at Full Sail University Leadership Experience: • Overseer of Worship with religious background and biblical foundation Skills and Proﬁciencies: • Music - 0 endorsements • Singing - 0 endorsements • Songwriting - 0 endorsements Overall Online Presence: • less than 10 connections, banner image customized, professional headshot, limited details throughout proﬁle, no articles published, very active on personal social media accounts, URL customized • Grade: Poor, 20 out of 100
  10. 10. COMPETITION Joe Bailey Industry Experience: • ~13 years of music therapy experience, 9 years music therapist at FCS Education: • Arts & Music, B.A. • Music Therapy/ Therapist, M.A. Noteworthy Experience: • Entrepreneurship - CEO of Bailey Beats for 12 years services for special needs Skills and Proﬁciencies: • Music - 20 endorsements • Teaching - 16 endorsements • Music Education - 14 endorsements VaShawn Mitchell Overall Online Presence: • Less than 200 connections, banner not customized, missing head shot, no social media connected, URL not custom • Grade: Poor, 40 out of 100 Industry Experience: • 3 years working with non-proﬁt music program Education: • Current student enrolled in Music Business, B.S. at Full Sail University Leadership Experience: • Overseer of Worship with religious background and biblical foundation Skills and Proﬁciencies: • Music - 0 endorsements • Singing - 0 endorsements • Songwriting - 0 endorsements Overall Online Presence: • less than 10 connections, banner image customized, professional headshot, limited details throughout proﬁle, no articles published, very active on personal social media accounts, URL customized • Grade: Poor, 20 out of 100
  11. 11. BRAND POSITION Using resonance, tone and forte to release the power of music as an alternative therapeutic approach with overwhelming results. VASHAWN “TRIPLE-THREAT” MITCHELL VaShawn embodied the nickname “Triple-Threat” in the music Industry as journalists began to describe his life-changing sound!
  12. 12. NETWORKING & MARKETING Industry Events & Organizations • 2020 American Music Therapy Association Conference ‣ November 19 - 22 Atlantic, City NJ. (Virtual Now) • Music Therapist Association of Georgia ‣ Student Membership • Annual Concert For A Cause ‣ June 2021, Date TBA | Atlanta, GA Digital Marketing • Primary Content: est. virtual mini-concert called “Vertical Sounds”; 5 min. vertical videos singing songs and telling the inspiration behind them; 1 episode per week; will host on Instagram • Primary Tools: FB and Instagram - promote videos through 30 sec commercials & tag colleagues; LinkedIn - network with industry pros and start a vertical sounds group to encourage other to network & share • Website: Full Sail digital portfolio site to showcase school work; use video to showcase music ability & knowledge and embed vertical videos
  13. 13. PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT Mentor • Seeking board certiﬁed music therapist with at least 20 yrs of experience in music therapy an independent contractor; that upholds Christian values, Mar. 2021 Formal Education • Complete Music Business, B.S. by expected graduation date in 2022 Technical Skills • Sign up with Practicefusion.com EHR; complete all EHR courses through Practice Fusion, Jan. 2021 • Protools Advanced Techniques - LinkedIn Learning, Jan. 2021 • Virtual Instruments Training & Tutorial - lynda.com , Jan. 2021 Soft Skills • Critical Thinking - LinkedIn Learning, Jan. 2021 • Communicating With Conﬁdence - Lynda.com, • Attend Open Jam event at Helium to network with other musicians and enthusiasts
  14. 14. VASHAWN MITCHELL Why my method works? I use my god given musical gift to Inspire others to develop and ﬂourish. Being in the music Industry over 20 years I realized music saved my life and have watched how music has done the same for so many of my peers. Students and professionals are writing songs and sharing stories of transformative because of my vertical sound’s series. “
  15. 15. REFERENCES Bailey, J. (2020). Joe Bailey LinkedIn Proﬁle. Retrieved from https://www.linkedin.com/in/joe-bailey-jr-mm-lpmt-mt-bc-3497baa1/ Balcom, K. (2020) Kirk Balcom LinkedIn Proﬁle. Retrieved from https://www.linkedin.com/in/kirk-balcom-80a51b1/ Breaux, E. (2020). Eddie Breaux LinkedIn Proﬁle. Retrieved from https://www.linkedin.com/in/eddie-breaux-321a085/ concertforcausemt.org. (2020) , Events: Retrieved from https://www.concertforacausemt.org/events1/2020/6/15/annual- concert-for-a-cause Featherman, B. (2020) Brett Featherman LinkedIn Proﬁle. Retrieved from https://www.linkedin.com/in/brettfeatherman/ georgiamusictherapy.org. (2020) , About: Retrieved from https://www.georgiamusictherapy.org/eventscontinuing-ed Giron, J. (2020) Jennifer Downing Giron LinkedIn Proﬁle. Retrieved from https://www.linkedin.com/in/jedowning/ musictherapy.org. (2020) home page: Retrieved from, https://www.musictherapy.org/events/amta_2020_conference/ Onetonline.org. (2020). Summary Report For: Music Therapists Retrieved from https://www.onetonline.org/ link/summary/29-1125.02 ziprecruiter.com. (2020). Summary Report for: Search Music Therapist Retrieved , from https:// www.ziprecruiter.com/ojob/ 7683fe1300a1f672b20ae4980a2d4828? lvk=WhHxxKOn_XS3H3G2QWWlqQ.--LeydwDoYc

