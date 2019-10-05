Successfully reported this slideshow.
Transforming Cognitive Health through Telemedicine Nick Bott, Chief Science Officer, Neurotrack October 4, 2019
  1. 1. Transforming Cognitive Health through Telemedicine Nick Bott, Chief Science Officer, Neurotrack October 4, 2019
  2. 2. 0-9% 0-9% 10-19% 20-24% 25-29% No data The proportion of population aged 60 or over 2015
  3. 3. The proportion of population aged 60 or over 2050 0-9% 0-9% 10-19% 20-24% 25-29% No data
  4. 4. Incidence of dementia over the next 30 years 2015 2030 2050 WORLD ASIA AMERICAS EUROPE AFRICA 46.8m 74.7m 131.5m 22.9m 38.5m 67.2m 9.4m 15.8m 29.9m 10.5m 13.4m 18.6m 4.0m 7.0m 15.8m
  5. 5. Neurotrack · Telehealth Secrets 2019 5 Road from patient concern to diagnosis 47 Million + ~750,000 PEOPLE AGE 65 AND OVER NEW CASES EACH YEAR PCP N/P S/NP Primary Care Physician Appointment 30 mins Neurologist/Psyc hiatrist Evaluation 1 to 2 hrs Specialist/Neuropsyc hologist 3 hours 5 hours, at least 3 visits, including specialists ($5000) Diagnosis Bottleneck Therapy Bottleneck
  6. 6. Neurotrack · Telehealth Secrets 2019 6 Telehealth’s great potential • Cognition is traditionally a hard area of medicine to transform • Telemedicine can change the way cognitive health is assessed and managed • Asynchronous telemedicine has great potential
  7. 7. Neurotrack · Telehealth Secrets 2019 7 Potential of asynchronous Diagnostics is the easiest lift, but assessing cognition is complex vs • Telemedicine not widely used to advance cognitive assessment • Hampered by scalability and resources • With the right technology, asynchronous telemedicine provides hope
  8. 8. • Building the world’s largest database of digital neurological data • Measuring attention, processing speed, visuospatial function, memory, executive function, performance validity, language and emotion. Emotion Eye Tracking Voice Haptic Multimodal Neuropsychological Phenotyping
  9. 9. Digital Eye Tracking Technology vs Commercial Grade • Challenges associated with bringing clinical grade eye tracking into the lab and the real world
  10. 10. 10 Neurotrack has developed the first and only fully integrated, broadly accessible digital solution to help assess an individual’s risk for dementia, monitor memory health over time, and reduce risk of pathological cognitive decline.
  11. 11. 11 Step 1 ASSESSMENT Establish baseline risk score for cognitive decline using Neurotrack’s assessment Step 2 ENGAGEMENT Based on score, enroll in Neurotrack’s Memory Health Program Step 3 DATA ANALYTIC FEEDBACK Continuous data monitoring provides personalized scores and intervention End-to-End Cognitive Health Platform
  12. 12. Telehealth Secrets 2019 12 Intervention: Cognitive Health Program
  13. 13. Telehealth Secrets 2019 13 Neurotrack’s Platform
  14. 14. New insight into Alzheimer’s complexity • Dementia is often multifactorial • Between 33% and 50% of cases may be preventable by reducing risk factors
  15. 15. Potential for phenotyping aging populations
  16. 16. Engaging at risk populations

