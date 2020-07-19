VOGO Voice - Voice Apps for Education

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Mike Giddens CTO & Founder www.vogovoice.com Voice Apps for Education
01 LEARNING OBJECTIVES How EdTech providers and Publishers can leverage smart speakers to redefine education Implementing ...
EdTech PROVIDERS Voice Strategy Learning Management System Classroom Management Provider Student Information System Open o...
ABOUT VOGO Voice 01 Flexible and configurable Voice Platform as a Service (VPaaS) 02 03 04 Design prototype and build ente...
AGENDA ● Voice technology as a promising tool for higher education ● Application prospects of your voice app for educators...
VOICE TECHNOLOGY: A PROMISING TOOL FOR HIGHER EDUCATION ● Smart Campus Assistants ● Integrating and streaming podcasts thr...
Smart Campus Assistant Admission related information Campus rules and regulations Upcoming events and workshops Class sche...
LEVERAGING VOICE STRATEGY TO BENEFIT EDUCATORS ● Real-time student performance data ● Personalized intervention ● On-deman...
● Real-time personal feedback ● Realistic and engaging interaction promoting undivided attention ● Unintimidating and stre...
Novel Effect: Read Aloud Books Highlights Storybooks from Bamboo ● A collaborative effort between Bamboo Learning and High...
● Companion Apps for Academic Book ● Reinforcement Learning ○ Quizzes on Chapters ○ Reading Comprehension ○ Terminology VO...
KEY TAKEAWAYS www.vogovoice.com @vogovoice contact@vogovoice.com 01 02 03 04 How voice technology acts as a promising tool...
VOGO takes a structured approach in helping you deliver a polished, professional, reliable voice skill that works across both Alexa and Google Assistant.

In this webinar, we discuss why it is important for your business to build a customer-fit voice app and provide you with the best insights on how to validate its viability. We also explore our in-house process of validated learning which involves formulating leap of faith assumptions and running focus groups to evaluate the value prospects of your voice app amidst the target audience.

