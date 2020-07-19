VOGO Voice - Transforming & Redefining Civic Space with Voice Apps

VOGO takes a structured approach in helping you deliver a polished, professional, reliable voice skill that works across both Alexa and Google Assistant. Learn more about how we can help your organization.



In this webinar, we discuss why it is important for your business to build a customer-fit voice app and provide you with the best insights on how to validate its viability. We also explore our in-house process of validated learning which involves formulating leap of faith assumptions and running focus groups to evaluate the value prospects of your voice app amidst the target audience. We equip you to understand if incorporating a voice strategy is what your business demands and whether your consumer base is on to voice.



