VOGO Voice - Transforming & Redefining Civic Space with Voice Apps

Mike Giddens CTO & Founder www.vogovoice.com Transforming & Redefining Civic Space with Voice Apps
01 LEARNING OBJECTIVES Exploring why civic agencies need to leverage voice apps for service delivery efficiencies and enha...
ABOUT VOGO Voice 01 Flexible and configurable Voice Platform as a Service (VPaaS) 02 03 04 Design prototype and build ente...
AGENDA ● Fast-paced adoption of smart speakers impacting civic space ● Evolution of digital touch points for data access ❏...
Is it possible to have a seamless interaction with the community that serves me? Intervention of Voice Technology How do I...
Phone Book Help desk Websites Mobile Apps Voice Apps EVOLUTION OF DIGITAL TOUCHPOINTS FOR DATA ACCESS
VOICE-DRIVEN OMNICHANNEL SERVICE Social Media Agency Phone Mobile App Voice Assistants Website Citizen
PRIMARY DRIVERS IN IMPLEMENTING A VOICE SOLUTION ● Reduce operational costs ● No human limitation ● Improved employee prod...
BIFURCATED AREAS OF SCALING UP EMPLOYEE PRODUCTIVITY Reduce red tape on the back-endGo paperless ● Automation of manual an...
CIVIC INNOVATIONS AND CITIZEN ENGAGEMENT THROUGH VOICE APPS ● Promotion of local events ● Free 24/7 city guides ● Administ...
AUTOMATE RESPONSES VIA VOICE ASSISTANTS Increased workload for employees to address routine questions in a timely manner. ...
4 major areas of interest Updates on latest headlines, flash briefing and other relevant news items Public Demand for Info...
Building your Voice App DIY vs Full-Service
● Time consuming process ● Lack of expertise ● Less chance of approval by voice apps store ● Less scope of customization ●...
BENEFITS OF FULL SERVICE ● Cost effective option ● Technical resources and expertise ● Time maximization ● On-demand suppo...
KEY TAKEAWAYS 01 The impact of fast paced adoption of smart speakers on civic space Tracing the evolution of digital touch...
VOGO takes a structured approach in helping you deliver a polished, professional, reliable voice skill that works across both Alexa and Google Assistant.

In this webinar, we discuss why it is important for your business to build a customer-fit voice app and provide you with the best insights on how to validate its viability. We also explore our in-house process of validated learning which involves formulating leap of faith assumptions and running focus groups to evaluate the value prospects of your voice app amidst the target audience. We equip you to understand if incorporating a voice strategy is what your business demands and whether your consumer base is on to voice.

VOGO Voice - Transforming & Redefining Civic Space with Voice Apps

  1. 1. Mike Giddens CTO & Founder www.vogovoice.com Transforming & Redefining Civic Space with Voice Apps
  2. 2. 01 LEARNING OBJECTIVES Exploring why civic agencies need to leverage voice apps for service delivery efficiencies and enhanced citizen engagement Application prospects of voice apps in facilitating on-demand, easy access to government information Learn the benefits of collaborating with Full-Service voice solution providers when building voice apps 02 03
  3. 3. ABOUT VOGO Voice 01 Flexible and configurable Voice Platform as a Service (VPaaS) 02 03 04 Design prototype and build enterprise voice apps Compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant platforms Wide range of ready-built database connectors 05 06 Diverse plans of Self-service and Full-Service Cater to government, business, and educational organizations
  4. 4. AGENDA ● Fast-paced adoption of smart speakers impacting civic space ● Evolution of digital touch points for data access ❏ Voice-driven omnichannel service ● Primary drivers in implementing a voice solution ● Civic innovations and citizen engagement through voice apps ● VOGO’s inference on public demand for information ● Building your Voice app: DIY vs Full-Service
  5. 5. Is it possible to have a seamless interaction with the community that serves me? Intervention of Voice Technology How do I get a personalized, hassle-free experience? Do I have instant and easy access to real-time information? 3 major areas of concern Citizen Expectations
  6. 6. Phone Book Help desk Websites Mobile Apps Voice Apps EVOLUTION OF DIGITAL TOUCHPOINTS FOR DATA ACCESS
  7. 7. VOICE-DRIVEN OMNICHANNEL SERVICE Social Media Agency Phone Mobile App Voice Assistants Website Citizen
  8. 8. PRIMARY DRIVERS IN IMPLEMENTING A VOICE SOLUTION ● Reduce operational costs ● No human limitation ● Improved employee productivity ● Enhanced citizen engagement
  9. 9. BIFURCATED AREAS OF SCALING UP EMPLOYEE PRODUCTIVITY Reduce red tape on the back-endGo paperless ● Automation of manual and repetitive tasks involving paper-intensive process. ● Replacing outmoded manual processes and paper forms with voice interactions and voice data entry. ● Net reduction in human errors and improved accuracy. ● Adopting voice technology to reduce bottlenecks and departmental silos. ● Collaborative work coordinating more efficiently across agencies and departments. ● Visibility into real-time status updates and actionable metrics to ensure fast delivery of public services.
  10. 10. CIVIC INNOVATIONS AND CITIZEN ENGAGEMENT THROUGH VOICE APPS ● Promotion of local events ● Free 24/7 city guides ● Administering and keeping track of road conditions ● Aiding local necessities ● Easy accessibility to government information
  11. 11. AUTOMATE RESPONSES VIA VOICE ASSISTANTS Increased workload for employees to address routine questions in a timely manner. Staffing-up of customer support resulting in more stressed budgets. Difficulty in spotting relevant FAQs through site keyword search. Pain points Provides immediate response in a personalized manner than in keyword search. Intelligent routing of complex queries to the right agent. Improves agency’s rating and eases the team’s workload. Solution
  12. 12. 4 major areas of interest Updates on latest headlines, flash briefing and other relevant news items Public Demand for Information News Notifications on scheduled and calendared upcoming city events Events Get answers to common questions on public services FAQ Easy access to civic public data Open Data
  13. 13. Building your Voice App DIY vs Full-Service
  14. 14. ● Time consuming process ● Lack of expertise ● Less chance of approval by voice apps store ● Less scope of customization ● Higher cost infrastructure DOWNSIDES OF DIY APPROACH
  15. 15. BENEFITS OF FULL SERVICE ● Cost effective option ● Technical resources and expertise ● Time maximization ● On-demand support ● Quality assurance
  16. 16. KEY TAKEAWAYS 01 The impact of fast paced adoption of smart speakers on civic space Tracing the evolution of digital touch points for data access Advantage of extending voice-driven omnichannel service What are the primary drivers for civic agencies in implementing a voice solution VOGO Voice’s inference on public demand for information Application prospects of voice apps for citizen engagement with use-cases The best approach to building voice apps: DIY vs Full Service 02 07 06 05 04 03 www.vogovoice.com @vogovoice contact@vogovoice.com

