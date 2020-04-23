AntiCovid 19

Successfully reported this slideshow.
1 VILNIAUS M. EKONOMIKOS SEGMENTACIJA IR COVID-19 POVEIKIO VERTINIMAS 2020 balandžio 17-22 > A N T I C O V I D - 1 9
2 I DALIS: VILNIAUS M. EKONOMIKOS SEGMENTACIJA > A N T I C O V I D - 1 9 Pereiti į II dalį
TIRIAMOSIOS VEIKLOS ETAPAI> Vilniaus ekosistemos segmentacija ir COVID-19 poveikio jai vertinimas I ETAPAS Tikslas: išanal...
I ETAPO STATISTIKOS IR INFORMACIJOS ŠALTINIAI> VEIKIANČIŲ SUBJEKTŲ SKAIČIUS VILNIAUS M. SAVIVALDYBĖJE https://atvira.sodra...
VEIKIANČIŲ SUBJEKTŲ PASISKIRSTYMAS EVRK SEKCIJOSE > 35.589 VEIKIANČIŲ SUBJEKTŲ SKAIČIUS 2020 vasaris
VEIKIANČIŲ SUBJEKTŲ PASISKIRSTYMAS EVRK SKYRIUOSE TOP50 >
VEIKIANČIŲ SUBJEKTŲ PASISKIRSTYMAS PAGAL APDRAUSTŲJŲ SKAIČIŲ > APDRAUSTŲJŲ SKAIČIUS 2020 vasaris 488.513
VEIKIANČIŲ SUBJEKTŲ PASISKIRSTYMAS PAGAL METINĘ APYVARTĄ (EUR) > APYVARTA, MLN EUR 2018 32.659
9 II DALIS: VILNIAUS M. EKONOMIKA ATSKIROSE EVRK SEKCIJOSE > A N T I C O V I D - 1 9 Pereiti į III dalį
GREITOJI INFORMACIJOS APIE VEIKIANČIUS SUBJEKTUS PAIEŠKA> A. ŽEMĖS ŪKIS, MIŠKININKYSTĖ IR ŽUVININKYSTĖ B. KASYBA IR KARJER...
A. ŽEMĖS ŪKIS, MIŠKININKYSTĖ IR ŽUVININKYSTĖ> A1 Augalininkystė ir gyvulininkystė, medžioklė ir susijusių paslaugų veikla ...
A. ŽEMĖS ŪKIS, MIŠKININKYSTĖ IR ŽUVININKYSTĖ> AUGALININKYSTĖ IR GYVULININKYSTĖ, MEDŽIOKLĖ MIŠKININKYSTĖ IR MEDIENOS RUOŠA ...
B. KASYBA IR KARJERŲ EKSPLOATAVIMAS> B8 Kita kasyba ir karjerų eksploatavimas SKYRIAI (AKTUALŪS VILNIAUS M.) B9 Kasybai bū...
C. APDIRBAMOJI GAMYBA> ...maisto produktų, gėrimų, tekstilės gaminių, drabužių, odos ir odos dirbinių, medienos ir kamštie...
C. APDIRBAMOJI GAMYBA> PATEIKIAMA INFORMACIJA APIE TOP6 GAMYBOS SRITIS DRABUŽIŲ SIUVIMAS MEDIENOS IR GAMINIŲ GAMYBA METALO...
D. ELEKTROS, DUJŲ, GARO TIEKIMAS IR ORO KONDICIONAVIMAS> D35 Elektros, dujų, garo tiekimas ir oro kondicionavimas SKYRIAI ...
E. VANDENS TIEKIMAS, NUOTEKŲ VALYMAS, ATLIEKŲ TVARKYMAS IR REGENERAVIMAS> E36 Vandens surinkimas, valymas ir tiekimas SKYR...
E. VANDENS TIEKIMAS, NUOTEKŲ VALYMAS, ATLIEKŲ TVARKYMAS IR REGENERAVIMAS > VANDENS SURINKIMAS, VALYMAS NUOTEKŲ VALYMAS ATL...
F. STATYBA> F41 Pastatų statyba SKYRIAI F42 Inžinerinių statinių statyba F43 Specializuota statybos veikla 3.022 8,5% 25.8...
F. STATYBA> PASTATŲ STATYBA INŽINIERINIŲ PASTATŲ STATYBA SPECIALIZUOTA STATYBOS VEIKLA 1.576 4,4% 159 0,4% 1.287 3,6% VEIK...
G. DIDM. IR MAŽM. PREKYBA; AUTO PRIEMONIŲ IR MOTOCIKLŲ REMONTAS> G45 Variklinių transporto priemonių ir motociklų didmenin...
G. DIDM. IR MAŽM. PREKYBA; AUTO PRIEMONIŲ IR MOTOCIKLŲ REMONTAS> TRANSPORTO PRIEMONIŲ PREKYBA IR REM. DIDMENINĖ PREKYBA MA...
H. TRANSPORTAS IR SAUGOJIMAS> H49 Sausumos transportas ir transportavimas vamzdynais SKYRIAI H50 Vandens transportas H51 O...
H. TRANSPORTAS IR SAUGOJIMAS> SAUSUMOS TRANSPORTAS ORO TRANSPORTAS PAŠTO IR KURJERIŲ VEIKLA 1.191 3,3% 17 0,02% 1.022 2,9%...
I. APGYVENDINIMO IR MAITINIMO PASLAUGŲ VEIKLA> I55 Apgyvendinimo veikla SKYRIAI I56 Maitinimo ir gėrimų teikimo veikla 1.1...
I. APGYVENDINIMO IR MAITINIMO PASLAUGŲ VEIKLA> APGYVENDINIMO VEIKLA MAITINIMO IR GĖRIMŲ TEIKIMO VEIKLA 154 0,4% 1.027 2,9%...
J. INFORMACIJA IR RYŠIAI> J58 Leidybinė veikla SKYRIAI J59 Kino, vaizdo filmų ir TV programų gamyba, garso įrašymo ir muzi...
J. INFORMACIJA IR RYŠIAI> LEIDYBA KINO, VAIZDO FILMŲ, TV PROGRAMŲ GAMYBA TELEKOMU- NIKACIJOS 261 0,7% 192 0,5% 33 0,1% VEI...
K. FINANSINĖ IR DRAUDIMO VEIKLA> K64 Finansinių paslaugų veikla, išskyrus draudimą ir pensijų lėšų kaupimą SKYRIAI K65 Dra...
K. FINANSINĖ IR DRAUDIMO VEIKLA> FINANSINIŲ PASLAUGŲ VEIKLA DRAUDIMAS, PENSIJŲ KAUPIMAS PAGALBINĖS FINANSINĖS PASLAUGOS IR...
L. NEKILNOJAMO TURTO OPERACIJOS> L68 Nekilnojamojo turto operacijos SKYRIAI 2.508 7,0% 8.539 1,7% 955 2,9% VEIKIANČIŲ SUBJ...
M. PROFESINĖ, MOKSLINĖ IR TECHNINĖ VEIKLA> M69 Teisinė ir apskaitos veikla SKYRIAI M71 Architektūros ir inž. veikla; tech....
M. PROFESINĖ, MOKSLINĖ IR TECHNINĖ VEIKLA> TEISINĖ IR APSKAITOS VEIKLA KONS. VALDYMO VEIKLA MOKSLINIAI TYRIMAI, TAIKOMOJI ...
N. ADMINISTRACINĖ IR APTARNAVIMO VEIKLA> N77 Nuoma ir išperkamoji nuoma SKYRIAI N79 Kelionių agentūrų, ekskursijų organiza...
N. ADMINISTRACINĖ IR APTARNAVIMO VEIKLA> NUOMA IR IŠPERKA-MOJI NUOMA ĮDARBI- NIMAS APSAUGA IR TYRIMAI 500 1,4% 175 0,5% 24...
O. VIEŠASIS VALDYMAS IR GYNYBA; PRIVALOMAS SOC. DRAUDIMAS > O84 Viešasis valdymas ir gynyba; privalomasis socialinis draud...
P. ŠVIETIMAS> P85 Švietimas SKYRIAI 1.255 3,5% 34.374 7,0% 148 0,5% VEIKIANČIŲ SUBJEKTŲ SKAIČIUS 2020 vasaris APDRAUSTŲJŲ ...
Q. ŽMONIŲ SVEIKATOS PRIEŽIŪRA IR SOCIALINIS DARBAS> Q86 Žmonių sveikatos priežiūros veikla SKYRIAI Q87 Kita stacionarinė g...
Q. ŽMONIŲ SVEIKATOS PRIEŽIŪRA IR SOCIALINIS DARBAS> SVEIKATOS PRIEŽIŪROS VEIKLA KITA STACIONARINĖ GLOBOS VEIKLA SOCIALINIO...
R. MENINĖ, PRAMOGINĖ IR POILSIO ORGANIZAVIMO VEIKLA> R90 Kūrybinė, meninė ir pramogų organizavimo veikla SKYRIAI R91 Bibli...
R. MENINĖ, PRAMOGINĖ IR POILSIO ORGANIZAVIMO VEIKLA> KŪRYBINĖ, MENINĖ VEIKLA BIBLIOTEKOS, ARCHYVAI, MUZIEJAI SPORTO, PRAMO...
S. KITA APTARNAVIMO VEIKLA> S94 Narystės organizacijų veikla SKYRIAI S95 Kompiuterių ir asmeninių bei namų ūkio reikmenų t...
S. KITA APTARNAVIMO VEIKLA> NARYSTĖS ORGANIZACIJŲ VEIKLA KOMPIUTERIŲ, ASM. BEI NAMŲ ŪKIO REIKM. REMONTAS KITA ASMENŲ APTAR...
44 III DALIS: ANTICOVID PRIORITETAI> A N T I C O V I D - 1 9 Grįžti į I dalį
VERSLO ATSPARUMO COVID-19 VERTINIMO METODOLOGIJA> Covid-19 poveikio vertinimas Vieno darbuotojo kuriama apyvarta Darbuotoj...
VERSLO ATSPARUMO COVID VERTINIMAS. TOP20 > Prioriteto indeksas nurodo, kuriems sektoriams reikia skirti didesnį dėmesį kur...
VERSLO ATSPARUMO COVID VERTINIMAS. 21-40 > Prioriteto indeksas nurodo, kuriems sektoriams reikia skirti didesnį dėmesį kur...
VERSLO ATSPARUMO COVID VERTINIMAS. 41-60 > Prioriteto indeksas nurodo, kuriems sektoriams reikia skirti didesnį dėmesį kur...
VERSLO ATSPARUMO COVID VERTINIMAS. 61-80 > Prioriteto indeksas nurodo, kuriems sektoriams reikia skirti didesnį dėmesį kur...
VMI PRIORITETAI 2020 BALANDŽIO 20 DUOMENYS > Įmonių skaičius, kurios VMI paskelbtos nukentėjusiomis
PRIORITETAI: VILNIUS VS. VMI> Vilniaus Prioriteto indeksas Įmonių skaičius, kurios VMI paskelbtos nukentėjusiomis
52 AČIŪ UŽ DĖMESĮ!> Grįžti į I dalį Jei turite papildomų pasiūlymų, pateikite juos ČIA.
  1. 1. 1 VILNIAUS M. EKONOMIKOS SEGMENTACIJA IR COVID-19 POVEIKIO VERTINIMAS 2020 balandžio 17-22 > A N T I C O V I D - 1 9
  2. 2. 2 I DALIS: VILNIAUS M. EKONOMIKOS SEGMENTACIJA > A N T I C O V I D - 1 9 Pereiti į II dalį
  3. 3. TIRIAMOSIOS VEIKLOS ETAPAI> Vilniaus ekosistemos segmentacija ir COVID-19 poveikio jai vertinimas I ETAPAS Tikslas: išanalizuoti kas sudaro Vilniaus ekosistemą ir jos bruožus (sektoriai, jų dydžiai ir kt. Bruožai) bei įvertinti kokį poveikį jai turi COVID-19. Įvertinti su kokiais pagrindiniais iššūkiais ekosistema susiduria (apklausa+ekspertinis vertinimas) Esamų priemonių, padedančių sumažinti neigiamus COVID-19 padarinius, analizė ir jų pasiekiamumo vertinimas II ETAPAS Tikslas: Surinkti visas nacionalinio ir savivaldos lygmens teikiamas priemones kuriomis gali pasinaudoti Vilniaus ekosistema. Įvertinti šių priemonių pasiekiamumą Vilniaus ekosistemai, bei tinkamumą spręsti iššūkiams, su kuriais ji susiduria. Užsienyje taikomų priemonių, kurios dar nėra taikomos Lietuvoje, pavyzdžių analizė III ETAPAS Tikslas: Surinkti užsienyje taikomų priemonių minimizuoti neigiamus COVID-19 padarinius pavyzdžius. Renkamos priemonės, kurios dar nėra taikomos Lietuvoje. Įvertinti šių priemonių aktualumą Vilniaus ekosistemai. Pasiūlymų dėl priemonių, kurios turėtų būti teikiamos Vilniaus ekosistemai siekiant sumažinti neigiamus COVID- 19 padarinius, pateikimas IV ETAPAS Tikslas: įvertinti kokių priemonių trūksta norint išspręsti Vilniaus ekosistemai dėl COVID-19 kylančius iššūkius ir remiantis užsienio pavyzdžiai pasiūlyti galimas papildomas priemones
  4. 4. I ETAPO STATISTIKOS IR INFORMACIJOS ŠALTINIAI> VEIKIANČIŲ SUBJEKTŲ SKAIČIUS VILNIAUS M. SAVIVALDYBĖJE https://atvira.sodra.lt/imones/rinkiniai/index.html APDRAUSTŲJŲ (DARBUOTOJŲ) SKAIČIUS VILNIAUS M. SAVIVALDYBĖJE VEIKIANČIUOSE SUBJEKTUOSE https://atvira.sodra.lt/imones/rinkiniai/index.html VILNIAUS M. SAVIVALDYBĖJE VEIKIANČIŲ SUBJEKTŲ METINĖ APYVARTA PAGAL EVRK SEKCIJAS IR SKYRIUS (BE FINANSINIŲ ĮM.) https://osp.stat.gov.lt/statistiniu-rodikliu-analize?theme=all#/ bei patikslinta informacija, pateikta pagal VšĮ „Go Vilnius“ užklausą VERSLO LIUDIJIMUS TURINČIŲ IR INDIVIDUALIA VEIKLA UŽSIIMANČIŲ GYVENTOJŲ SKAIČIUS VILNIAUS M. SAV. https://www.vmi.lt/cms/mokesciu-moketoju- registravimo-statistika-2019-m MOKESČIŲ MOKĖTOJŲ, NUKENTĖJUSIŲ NUO COVID- 19, SĄRAŠAS https://www.vmi.lt/cms/informacija-verslui-del- covid-19 Valstybinio socialinio draudimo fondo valdyba (SODRA) Valstybinio socialinio draudimo fondo valdyba (SODRA) Lietuvos statistikos departamentas Valstybinė mokesčių inspekcija Valstybinė mokesčių inspekcija 2020 – 04 -20 2019 2018 2020 vasaris 2020 vasaris Informacijos tipas Informacijos laikotarpis Informacijos savininkas Nuoroda į informaciją VILNIAUS M. SAVIVALDYBĖJE VEIKIANČIŲ SUBJEKTŲ METINĖ APYVARTA PAGAL EVRK SEKCIJAS IR SKYRIUS (RĖŽIAIS) Suteikta teisė pasinaudoti UAB „Norstat“ iš UAB „Creditinfo“ pirkta informacija. Informacijos platinimas - ribotas UAB „NORSTAT“ 2020 kovas
  5. 5. VEIKIANČIŲ SUBJEKTŲ PASISKIRSTYMAS EVRK SEKCIJOSE > 35.589 VEIKIANČIŲ SUBJEKTŲ SKAIČIUS 2020 vasaris
  6. 6. VEIKIANČIŲ SUBJEKTŲ PASISKIRSTYMAS EVRK SKYRIUOSE TOP50 >
  7. 7. VEIKIANČIŲ SUBJEKTŲ PASISKIRSTYMAS PAGAL APDRAUSTŲJŲ SKAIČIŲ > APDRAUSTŲJŲ SKAIČIUS 2020 vasaris 488.513
  8. 8. VEIKIANČIŲ SUBJEKTŲ PASISKIRSTYMAS PAGAL METINĘ APYVARTĄ (EUR) > APYVARTA, MLN EUR 2018 32.659
  9. 9. 9 II DALIS: VILNIAUS M. EKONOMIKA ATSKIROSE EVRK SEKCIJOSE > A N T I C O V I D - 1 9 Pereiti į III dalį
  10. 10. GREITOJI INFORMACIJOS APIE VEIKIANČIUS SUBJEKTUS PAIEŠKA> A. ŽEMĖS ŪKIS, MIŠKININKYSTĖ IR ŽUVININKYSTĖ B. KASYBA IR KARJERŲ EKSPLOATAVIMAS C. APDIRBAMOJI GAMYBA D. ELEKTROS, DUJŲ, GARO TIEKIMAS IR ORO KONDICIONAVIMAS E. VANDENS TIEKIMAS NUOTEKŲ VALYMAS, ATLIEKŲ TVARKYMAS IR REGENERAVIMAS F. STATYBA G. DIDMENINĖ IR MAŽMENINĖ PREKYBA; VARIKLINIŲ TRANSPORTO PRIEMONIŲ IR MOTOCIKLŲ REMONTAS H. TRANSPORTAS IR SAUGOJIMAS I. APGYVENDINIMO IR MAITINIMO PASLAUGŲ VEIKLA J. INFORMACIJA IR RYŠIAI K. FINANSINĖ IR DRAUDIMO VEIKLA L. NEKILNOJAMOJO TURTO OPERACIJOS M. PROFESINĖ, MOKSLINĖ IR TECHNINĖ VEIKLA N. ADMINISTRACINĖ IR APTARNAVIMO VEIKLA O. VIEŠASIS VALDYMAS IR GYNYBA; PRIVALOMASIS SOCIALINIS DRAUDIMAS P. ŠVIETIMAS Q. ŽMONIŲ SVEIKATOS PRIEŽIŪRA IR SOCIALINIS DARBAS R. MENINĖ, PRAMOGINĖ IR POILSIO ORGANIZAVIMO VEIKLA S. KITA APTARNAVIMO VEIKLA
  11. 11. A. ŽEMĖS ŪKIS, MIŠKININKYSTĖ IR ŽUVININKYSTĖ> A1 Augalininkystė ir gyvulininkystė, medžioklė ir susijusių paslaugų veikla SKYRIAI A2 Miškininkystė ir medienos ruoša A3 Žvejyba ir akvakultūra 205 0,6% 950 0,2% 53,5 0,2% VEIKIANČIŲ SUBJEKTŲ SKAIČIUS 2020 vasaris APDRAUSTŲJŲ SKAIČIUS 2020 vasaris APYVARTA, MLN EUR 2018 % - dalis tarp visų Vilniaus m. veikiančių subjektų % - dalis tarp visų Vilniaus m. dirbančių apdraustųjų % - dalis nuo metinės apyvartos Vilniaus m. (be finansinių įmonių) 53 verslo liudijimai (1941 Eur mokesčių 2019m.) Grįžti į sektorių sąrašą
  12. 12. A. ŽEMĖS ŪKIS, MIŠKININKYSTĖ IR ŽUVININKYSTĖ> AUGALININKYSTĖ IR GYVULININKYSTĖ, MEDŽIOKLĖ MIŠKININKYSTĖ IR MEDIENOS RUOŠA ŽVEJYBA IR AKVAKULTŪRA 92 0,3% 99 0,04% 14 0,04% VEIKIANČIŲ SUBJEKTŲ SKAIČIUS‘ 2020 vasaris % - dalis tarp visų Vilniaus m. veikiančių subjektų 444 0,1% 423 0,1% 83 0,02% APDRAUSTŲJŲ SKAIČIUS‘ 2020 vasaris % - dalis tarp visų Vilniaus m. dirbančių apdraustųjų NA NA 52 0,2% NA NA APYVARTA, mln Eur‘ 2018 % - dalis nuo metinės apyvartos Vilniaus m. (be finansinių įmonių) Grįžti į sektorių sąrašą
  13. 13. B. KASYBA IR KARJERŲ EKSPLOATAVIMAS> B8 Kita kasyba ir karjerų eksploatavimas SKYRIAI (AKTUALŪS VILNIAUS M.) B9 Kasybai būdingų paslaugų veikla 15 0,04% 116 0,02% NA NA VEIKIANČIŲ SUBJEKTŲ SKAIČIUS 2020 vasaris APDRAUSTŲJŲ SKAIČIUS 2020 vasaris APYVARTA, MLN EUR 2018 % - dalis tarp visų Vilniaus m. veikiančių subjektų % - dalis tarp visų Vilniaus m. dirbančių apdraustųjų % - dalis nuo metinės apyvartos Vilniaus m. (be finansinių įmonių) 0 verslo liudijimų (0 Eur mokesčių 2019m.) Grįžti į sektorių sąrašą
  14. 14. C. APDIRBAMOJI GAMYBA> ...maisto produktų, gėrimų, tekstilės gaminių, drabužių, odos ir odos dirbinių, medienos ir kamštienos gaminių, gaminių iš šiaudų, popieriaus, spausdinimas ir įrašytų laikmenų tiražavimas, kokso ir rafinuotų naftos produktų, chemikalų ir chemijos produktų, vaistų pramonės gaminių ir farmacinių preparatų, guminių ir plastikinių gaminių, nemetalo mineralinių produktų, metalų gamyba, metalo gaminių, kompiuterinių, elektroninių ir optinių gaminių, elektros įrangos, kitur nepriskirtų mašinų ir įrangos, variklinių transporto priemonių, priekabų ir puspriekabių, baldų, kita gamyba, mašinų ir įrangos remontas ir įrengimas SKYRIAI (C10 – C33). GAMYBA... 1.806 5,1% 39.884 8,2% 2.689 8,2% VEIKIANČIŲ SUBJEKTŲ SKAIČIUS 2020 vasaris APDRAUSTŲJŲ SKAIČIUS 2020 vasaris APYVARTA, MLN EUR 2018 % - dalis tarp visų Vilniaus m. veikiančių subjektų % - dalis tarp visų Vilniaus m. dirbančių apdraustųjų % - dalis nuo metinės apyvartos Vilniaus m. (be finansinių įmonių) 2.589 verslo liudijimų (194.202 Eur mokesčių 2019m.) Grįžti į sektorių sąrašą
  15. 15. C. APDIRBAMOJI GAMYBA> PATEIKIAMA INFORMACIJA APIE TOP6 GAMYBOS SRITIS DRABUŽIŲ SIUVIMAS MEDIENOS IR GAMINIŲ GAMYBA METALO GAMINIŲ GAMYBA 212 0,6% 141 0,4% 123 0,3% VEIKIANČIŲ SUBJEKTŲ SKAIČIUS‘ 2020 vasaris % - dalis tarp visų Vilniaus m. veikiančių subjektų APDRAUSTŲJŲ SKAIČIUS‘ 2020 vasaris % - dalis tarp visų Vilniaus m. dirbančių apdraustųjų APYVARTA, mln Eur‘ 2018 191 0,5% SPAUDA IR TIRAŽAVIMAS % - dalis nuo metinės apyvartos Vilniaus m. (be finansinių įmonių) 231 0,6% 130 0,4% BALDŲ GAMYBA MAŠINŲ IR ĮRANGOS REMONTAS, ĮRENGIMAS 3.010 0,6% 2.836 0,6% 2.091 0,4% 3.484 0,7% 5.666 1,2% 2.153 0,4% 82 0,2% 92 0,3% 103 0,3% 162 0,5% 216 0,7% 155 0,5% Grįžti į sektorių sąrašą
  16. 16. D. ELEKTROS, DUJŲ, GARO TIEKIMAS IR ORO KONDICIONAVIMAS> D35 Elektros, dujų, garo tiekimas ir oro kondicionavimas SKYRIAI 380 1,1% 4.362 0,9% 1.474 4,5% VEIKIANČIŲ SUBJEKTŲ SKAIČIUS 2020 vasaris APDRAUSTŲJŲ SKAIČIUS 2020 vasaris APYVARTA, MLN EUR 2018 % - dalis tarp visų Vilniaus m. veikiančių subjektų % - dalis tarp visų Vilniaus m. dirbančių apdraustųjų % - dalis nuo metinės apyvartos Vilniaus m. (be finansinių įmonių) 0 verslo liudijimai (0 Eur mokesčių 2019m.) Grįžti į sektorių sąrašą
  17. 17. E. VANDENS TIEKIMAS, NUOTEKŲ VALYMAS, ATLIEKŲ TVARKYMAS IR REGENERAVIMAS> E36 Vandens surinkimas, valymas ir tiekimas SKYRIAI E37 Nuotekų valymas E38 Atliekų surinkimas, tvarkymas ir šalinimas 91 0,3% 2.997 0,6% 173 0,5% VEIKIANČIŲ SUBJEKTŲ SKAIČIUS 2020 vasaris APDRAUSTŲJŲ SKAIČIUS 2020 vasaris APYVARTA, MLN EUR 2018 % - dalis tarp visų Vilniaus m. veikiančių subjektų % - dalis tarp visų Vilniaus m. dirbančių apdraustųjų % - dalis nuo metinės apyvartos Vilniaus m. (be finansinių įmonių) 0 verslo liudijimai (0 Eur mokesčių 2019m.) E39 Regeneravimas ir kita atliekų tvarkyba Grįžti į sektorių sąrašą
  18. 18. E. VANDENS TIEKIMAS, NUOTEKŲ VALYMAS, ATLIEKŲ TVARKYMAS IR REGENERAVIMAS > VANDENS SURINKIMAS, VALYMAS NUOTEKŲ VALYMAS ATLIEKŲ SURINKIMAS, TVARKYMAS 6 0,02% 11 0,03% 74 0,21% VEIKIANČIŲ SUBJEKTŲ SKAIČIUS‘ 2020 vasaris % - dalis tarp visų Vilniaus m. veikiančių subjektų 709 0,1% 123 0,03% 2.164 0,4% APDRAUSTŲJŲ SKAIČIUS‘ 2020 vasaris % - dalis tarp visų Vilniaus m. dirbančių apdraustųjų 34 0,1% 3 0,009% 136 0,4% APYVARTA, mln Eur‘ 2018 % - dalis nuo metinės apyvartos Vilniaus m. (be finansinių įmonių) Grįžti į sektorių sąrašą
  19. 19. F. STATYBA> F41 Pastatų statyba SKYRIAI F42 Inžinerinių statinių statyba F43 Specializuota statybos veikla 3.022 8,5% 25.857 5,3% 2.258 6,9% VEIKIANČIŲ SUBJEKTŲ SKAIČIUS 2020 vasaris APDRAUSTŲJŲ SKAIČIUS 2020 vasaris APYVARTA, MLN EUR 2018 % - dalis tarp visų Vilniaus m. veikiančių subjektų % - dalis tarp visų Vilniaus m. dirbančių apdraustųjų % - dalis nuo metinės apyvartos Vilniaus m. (be finansinių įmonių) 4.547 verslo liudijimai (381.964 Eur mokesčių 2019m.) Grįžti į sektorių sąrašą
  20. 20. F. STATYBA> PASTATŲ STATYBA INŽINIERINIŲ PASTATŲ STATYBA SPECIALIZUOTA STATYBOS VEIKLA 1.576 4,4% 159 0,4% 1.287 3,6% VEIKIANČIŲ SUBJEKTŲ SKAIČIUS‘ 2020 vasaris % - dalis tarp visų Vilniaus m. veikiančių subjektų 10.150 2,1% 4.858 1,0% 10.849 2,2% APDRAUSTŲJŲ SKAIČIUS‘ 2020 vasaris % - dalis tarp visų Vilniaus m. dirbančių apdraustųjų 1.146 3,5% 384 1,2% 731 2,2% APYVARTA, mln Eur‘ 2018 % - dalis nuo metinės apyvartos Vilniaus m. (be finansinių įmonių) Grįžti į sektorių sąrašą
  21. 21. G. DIDM. IR MAŽM. PREKYBA; AUTO PRIEMONIŲ IR MOTOCIKLŲ REMONTAS> G45 Variklinių transporto priemonių ir motociklų didmeninė ir mažmeninė prekyba bei remontas SKYRIAI G46 Didm. prekyba, išskyrus prekybą variklinėmis transporto priemonėmis ir motociklais G47 Mažmeninė prekyba, išskyrus variklinių transporto priemonių ir motociklų prekybą 8.196 23% 94.078 19,3% 14.861 45,5% VEIKIANČIŲ SUBJEKTŲ SKAIČIUS 2020 vasaris APDRAUSTŲJŲ SKAIČIUS 2020 vasaris APYVARTA, MLN EUR 2018 % - dalis tarp visų Vilniaus m. veikiančių subjektų % - dalis tarp visų Vilniaus m. dirbančių apdraustųjų % - dalis nuo metinės apyvartos Vilniaus m. (be finansinių įmonių) 4.789 verslo liudijimai (664.713 Eur mokesčių 2019m.), 1.213 IDV veikla Grįžti į sektorių sąrašą
  22. 22. G. DIDM. IR MAŽM. PREKYBA; AUTO PRIEMONIŲ IR MOTOCIKLŲ REMONTAS> TRANSPORTO PRIEMONIŲ PREKYBA IR REM. DIDMENINĖ PREKYBA MAŽMENINĖ PREKYBA 1.298 3.6% 4.422 12,4% 2.476 7.0% VEIKIANČIŲ SUBJEKTŲ SKAIČIUS‘ 2020 vasaris % - dalis tarp visų Vilniaus m. veikiančių subjektų 9.178 1,9% 29.532 6,0% 55.368 11,3% APDRAUSTŲJŲ SKAIČIUS‘ 2020 vasaris % - dalis tarp visų Vilniaus m. dirbančių apdraustųjų 2.036 6,2% 8.912 27,3% 3.913 12,0% APYVARTA, mln Eur‘ 2018 % - dalis nuo metinės apyvartos Vilniaus m. (be finansinių įmonių) Grįžti į sektorių sąrašą
  23. 23. H. TRANSPORTAS IR SAUGOJIMAS> H49 Sausumos transportas ir transportavimas vamzdynais SKYRIAI H50 Vandens transportas H51 Oro transportas 2.255 6,3% 41.588 8,5% 4.319 13,2% VEIKIANČIŲ SUBJEKTŲ SKAIČIUS 2020 vasaris APDRAUSTŲJŲ SKAIČIUS 2020 vasaris APYVARTA, MLN EUR 2018 % - dalis tarp visų Vilniaus m. veikiančių subjektų % - dalis tarp visų Vilniaus m. dirbančių apdraustųjų % - dalis nuo metinės apyvartos Vilniaus m. (be finansinių įmonių) 6.442 IDV veikla H52 Sandėliavimas ir transportui būdingų paslaugų veikla H53 Pašto ir pasiuntinių (kurjerių) veikla Grįžti į sektorių sąrašą
  24. 24. H. TRANSPORTAS IR SAUGOJIMAS> SAUSUMOS TRANSPORTAS ORO TRANSPORTAS PAŠTO IR KURJERIŲ VEIKLA 1.191 3,3% 17 0,02% 1.022 2,9% VEIKIANČIŲ SUBJEKTŲ SKAIČIUS‘ 2020 vasaris % - dalis tarp visų Vilniaus m. veikiančių subjektų APDRAUSTŲJŲ SKAIČIUS‘ 2020 vasaris % - dalis tarp visų Vilniaus m. dirbančių apdraustųjų APYVARTA, mln Eur‘ 2018 24 0,1% 24.454 5,0% 881 0,2% 11.331 2,3% 4.823 1,0% 2.375 7,3% NA NA 1.869 5,7% 75 0,2% SANDĖLIAVIMAS IR TRANSPORTO PASLAUGOS % - dalis nuo metinės apyvartos Vilniaus m. (be finansinių įmonių) Grįžti į sektorių sąrašą
  25. 25. I. APGYVENDINIMO IR MAITINIMO PASLAUGŲ VEIKLA> I55 Apgyvendinimo veikla SKYRIAI I56 Maitinimo ir gėrimų teikimo veikla 1.181 3,3% 14.418 3,6% 499 1,5% VEIKIANČIŲ SUBJEKTŲ SKAIČIUS 2020 vasaris APDRAUSTŲJŲ SKAIČIUS 2020 vasaris APYVARTA, MLN EUR 2018 % - dalis tarp visų Vilniaus m. veikiančių subjektų % - dalis tarp visų Vilniaus m. dirbančių apdraustųjų % - dalis nuo metinės apyvartos Vilniaus m. (be finansinių įmonių) 5.266 verslo liudijimai (2.041.940 Eur mokesčių 2019m.) Grįžti į sektorių sąrašą
  26. 26. I. APGYVENDINIMO IR MAITINIMO PASLAUGŲ VEIKLA> APGYVENDINIMO VEIKLA MAITINIMO IR GĖRIMŲ TEIKIMO VEIKLA 154 0,4% 1.027 2,9% VEIKIANČIŲ SUBJEKTŲ SKAIČIUS‘ 2020 vasaris % - dalis tarp visų Vilniaus m. veikiančių subjektų 3.310 0,7% 14.108 2,9% APDRAUSTŲJŲ SKAIČIUS‘ 2020 vasaris % - dalis tarp visų Vilniaus m. dirbančių apdraustųjų 117 0,4% 382 1,2% APYVARTA, mln Eur‘ 2018 % - dalis nuo metinės apyvartos Vilniaus m. (be finansinių įmonių) Grįžti į sektorių sąrašą
  27. 27. J. INFORMACIJA IR RYŠIAI> J58 Leidybinė veikla SKYRIAI J59 Kino, vaizdo filmų ir TV programų gamyba, garso įrašymo ir muzikos įrašų leidybos veikla J60 Programų rengimas ir transliavimas 2.120 6,0% 24.425 5,0% 1.237 3,8% VEIKIANČIŲ SUBJEKTŲ SKAIČIUS 2020 vasaris APDRAUSTŲJŲ SKAIČIUS 2020 vasaris APYVARTA, MLN EUR 2018 % - dalis tarp visų Vilniaus m. veikiančių subjektų % - dalis tarp visų Vilniaus m. dirbančių apdraustųjų % - dalis nuo metinės apyvartos Vilniaus m. (be finansinių įmonių) 18 verslo liudijimai (227 Eur mokesčių 2019m.) J61 Telekomunikacijos J62 Kompiuterių programavimo, konsultacinė ir susijusi veikla J63 Informacinių paslaugų veikla Grįžti į sektorių sąrašą
  28. 28. J. INFORMACIJA IR RYŠIAI> LEIDYBA KINO, VAIZDO FILMŲ, TV PROGRAMŲ GAMYBA TELEKOMU- NIKACIJOS 261 0,7% 192 0,5% 33 0,1% VEIKIANČIŲ SUBJEKTŲ SKAIČIUS‘ 2020 vasaris % - dalis tarp visų Vilniaus m. veikiančių subjektų APDRAUSTŲJŲ SKAIČIUS‘ 2020 vasaris % - dalis tarp visų Vilniaus m. dirbančių apdraustųjų APYVARTA, mln Eur‘ 2018 84 0,2% PROGRAMŲ RENGIMAS IR TRANSLIACIJA 1.282 3,6% 268 0,8% PROGRAMA- VIMO IR SUSIJUSI VEIKLA INFORMACI-NIĖS PASLAUGOS 2.718 0,6% 682 0,1% 937 0,2% 3.535 0,7% 11.61 4 2,4% 4.939 1,0% 129 0,4% 86 0,3% NA NA NA NA 806 2,5% 217 0,7% % - dalis nuo metinės apyvartos Vilniaus m. (be finansinių įmonių) Grįžti į sektorių sąrašą
  29. 29. K. FINANSINĖ IR DRAUDIMO VEIKLA> K64 Finansinių paslaugų veikla, išskyrus draudimą ir pensijų lėšų kaupimą SKYRIAI K65 Draudimo, perdraudimo ir pensijų lėšų kaupimo, išskyrus privalomąjį soc. draudimą, veikla K66 Pagalbinė finansinių paslaugų ir draudimo veikla 617 1,7% 18.733 3,8% NA NA VEIKIANČIŲ SUBJEKTŲ SKAIČIUS 2020 vasaris APDRAUSTŲJŲ SKAIČIUS 2020 vasaris APYVARTA, MLN EUR 2018 % - dalis tarp visų Vilniaus m. veikiančių subjektų % - dalis tarp visų Vilniaus m. dirbančių apdraustųjų % - dalis nuo metinės apyvartos Vilniaus m. (be finansinių įmonių) 0 verslo liudijimai (0 Eur mokesčių 2019m.) Grįžti į sektorių sąrašą
  30. 30. K. FINANSINĖ IR DRAUDIMO VEIKLA> FINANSINIŲ PASLAUGŲ VEIKLA DRAUDIMAS, PENSIJŲ KAUPIMAS PAGALBINĖS FINANSINĖS PASLAUGOS IR DRAUDIMAS 354 1,0% 19 0,1% 244 0,7% VEIKIANČIŲ SUBJEKTŲ SKAIČIUS‘ 2020 vasaris % - dalis tarp visų Vilniaus m. veikiančių subjektų 11.975 2,5% 3.676 0,8% 3.085 0,6% APDRAUSTŲJŲ SKAIČIUS‘ 2020 vasaris % - dalis tarp visų Vilniaus m. dirbančių apdraustųjų NA NA NA NA NA NA APYVARTA, mln Eur‘ 2018 % - dalis nuo metinės apyvartos Vilniaus m. (be finansinių įmonių) Grįžti į sektorių sąrašą
  31. 31. L. NEKILNOJAMO TURTO OPERACIJOS> L68 Nekilnojamojo turto operacijos SKYRIAI 2.508 7,0% 8.539 1,7% 955 2,9% VEIKIANČIŲ SUBJEKTŲ SKAIČIUS 2020 vasaris APDRAUSTŲJŲ SKAIČIUS 2020 vasaris APYVARTA, MLN EUR 2018 % - dalis tarp visų Vilniaus m. veikiančių subjektų % - dalis tarp visų Vilniaus m. dirbančių apdraustųjų % - dalis nuo metinės apyvartos Vilniaus m. (be finansinių įmonių) 0 verslo liudijimai (0 Eur mokesčių 2019m.) Grįžti į sektorių sąrašą
  32. 32. M. PROFESINĖ, MOKSLINĖ IR TECHNINĖ VEIKLA> M69 Teisinė ir apskaitos veikla SKYRIAI M71 Architektūros ir inž. veikla; tech. tikrinimas ir analizė 5.843 16,4% 32.823 6,7% 1.727 5,3% VEIKIANČIŲ SUBJEKTŲ SKAIČIUS 2020 vasaris APDRAUSTŲJŲ SKAIČIUS 2020 vasaris APYVARTA, MLN EUR 2018 % - dalis tarp visų Vilniaus m. veikiančių subjektų % - dalis tarp visų Vilniaus m. dirbančių apdraustųjų % - dalis nuo metinės apyvartos Vilniaus m. (be finansinių įmonių) 1.796 verslo liudijimai (59.197 Eur mokesčių 2019m.), 2.624 IDV veikla M72 Moksliniai tyrimai ir taikomoji veikla M73 Reklama ir rinkos tyrimas M74 Kita profesinė, mokslinė ir techninė veikla M70 Pagrindinių buveinių veikla; konsultacinė valdymo veikla M75 Veterinarinė veikla Grįžti į sektorių sąrašą
  33. 33. M. PROFESINĖ, MOKSLINĖ IR TECHNINĖ VEIKLA> TEISINĖ IR APSKAITOS VEIKLA KONS. VALDYMO VEIKLA MOKSLINIAI TYRIMAI, TAIKOMOJI VEIKLA 1.387 3,9% 2.116 5,9% 963 2,7% VEIKIANČIŲ SUBJEKTŲ SKAIČIUS‘ 2020 vasaris % - dalis tarp visų Vilniaus m. veikiančių subjektų APDRAUSTŲJŲ SKAIČIUS‘ 2020 vasaris % - dalis tarp visų Vilniaus m. dirbančių apdraustųjų APYVARTA, mln Eur‘ 2018 143 0,4% ARCHITEKT., INŽINIERIJA; TECH. TIKRINIMAS 752 2,1% 42 0,1% REKLAMA IR RINKOS TYRIMAS VETERINA-RINĖ VEIKLA 7.644 1,6% 7.509 1,5% 6.003 1,2% 4.192 0,9% 4.588 0,9% 1.534 0,3% 356 1,1% 472 1,4% 259 0,8% 68 0,2% 467 1,4% 8 0,02% % - dalis nuo metinės apyvartos Vilniaus m. (be finansinių įmonių) Grįžti į sektorių sąrašą
  34. 34. N. ADMINISTRACINĖ IR APTARNAVIMO VEIKLA> N77 Nuoma ir išperkamoji nuoma SKYRIAI N79 Kelionių agentūrų, ekskursijų organizatorių, išankstinio užsakymo paslaugų ir susijusi veikla 1.575 4,4% 31.597 6,5% 1.454 4,4% VEIKIANČIŲ SUBJEKTŲ SKAIČIUS 2020 vasaris APDRAUSTŲJŲ SKAIČIUS 2020 vasaris APYVARTA, MLN EUR 2018 % - dalis tarp visų Vilniaus m. veikiančių subjektų % - dalis tarp visų Vilniaus m. dirbančių apdraustųjų % - dalis nuo metinės apyvartos Vilniaus m. (be finansinių įmonių) 559 verslo liudijimai (22.136 Eur mokesčių 2019m.) N80 Apsaugos ir tyrimo veikla N81 Pastatų aptarnavimas ir kraštovaizdžio tvarkymas N82 Administracinė veikla, įstaigų ir kitų verslo įmonių aptarnavimo veikla N78 Įdarbinimo veikla Grįžti į sektorių sąrašą
  35. 35. N. ADMINISTRACINĖ IR APTARNAVIMO VEIKLA> NUOMA IR IŠPERKA-MOJI NUOMA ĮDARBI- NIMAS APSAUGA IR TYRIMAI 500 1,4% 175 0,5% 242 0,7% VEIKIANČIŲ SUBJEKTŲ SKAIČIUS‘ 2020 vasaris % - dalis tarp visų Vilniaus m. veikiančių subjektų APDRAUSTŲJŲ SKAIČIUS‘ 2020 vasaris % - dalis tarp visų Vilniaus m. dirbančių apdraustųjų APYVARTA, mln Eur‘ 2018 72 0,2% KELIONIŲ AGENTŪROS, EKSKURSIJOS 268 0,8% 318 0,9% PASTATŲ APT. IR KRAŠTO-TVARKA ADM. VEIKLA, ĮSK. ĮMONIŲ APTARN. 2.478 0,5% 5.718 1,2% 1.981 0,4% 7.007 1,4% 9.993 2,0% 4.420 0,9% 369 1,1% 155 0,5% 366 1,1% 58 0,2% 179 0,5% 324 1,0% % - dalis nuo metinės apyvartos Vilniaus m. (be finansinių įmonių) Grįžti į sektorių sąrašą
  36. 36. O. VIEŠASIS VALDYMAS IR GYNYBA; PRIVALOMAS SOC. DRAUDIMAS > O84 Viešasis valdymas ir gynyba; privalomasis socialinis draudimas SKYRIAI 162 0,5% 35.186 7,2% NA NA VEIKIANČIŲ SUBJEKTŲ SKAIČIUS 2020 vasaris APDRAUSTŲJŲ SKAIČIUS 2020 vasaris APYVARTA, MLN EUR 2018 % - dalis tarp visų Vilniaus m. veikiančių subjektų % - dalis tarp visų Vilniaus m. dirbančių apdraustųjų % - dalis nuo metinės apyvartos Vilniaus m. (be finansinių įmonių) 0 verslo liudijimai (0 Eur mokesčių 2019m.) Grįžti į sektorių sąrašą
  37. 37. P. ŠVIETIMAS> P85 Švietimas SKYRIAI 1.255 3,5% 34.374 7,0% 148 0,5% VEIKIANČIŲ SUBJEKTŲ SKAIČIUS 2020 vasaris APDRAUSTŲJŲ SKAIČIUS 2020 vasaris APYVARTA, MLN EUR 2018 % - dalis tarp visų Vilniaus m. veikiančių subjektų % - dalis tarp visų Vilniaus m. dirbančių apdraustųjų % - dalis nuo metinės apyvartos Vilniaus m. (be finansinių įmonių) 2.247 verslo liudijimai (121.422 Eur mokesčių 2019m.), 1.779 IDV veikla Grįžti į sektorių sąrašą
  38. 38. Q. ŽMONIŲ SVEIKATOS PRIEŽIŪRA IR SOCIALINIS DARBAS> Q86 Žmonių sveikatos priežiūros veikla SKYRIAI Q87 Kita stacionarinė globos veikla Q88 Nesusijusio su apgyvendinimu socialinio darbo veikla 942 2,6% 29.131 6,0% 200 0,6% VEIKIANČIŲ SUBJEKTŲ SKAIČIUS 2020 vasaris APDRAUSTŲJŲ SKAIČIUS 2020 vasaris APYVARTA, MLN EUR 2018 % - dalis tarp visų Vilniaus m. veikiančių subjektų % - dalis tarp visų Vilniaus m. dirbančių apdraustųjų % - dalis nuo metinės apyvartos Vilniaus m. (be finansinių įmonių) 0 verslo liudijimai (0 Eur mokesčių 2019m.) Grįžti į sektorių sąrašą
  39. 39. Q. ŽMONIŲ SVEIKATOS PRIEŽIŪRA IR SOCIALINIS DARBAS> SVEIKATOS PRIEŽIŪROS VEIKLA KITA STACIONARINĖ GLOBOS VEIKLA SOCIALINIO DARBO VEIKLA 706 2,0% 27 0,1% 209 0,6% VEIKIANČIŲ SUBJEKTŲ SKAIČIUS‘ 2020 vasaris % - dalis tarp visų Vilniaus m. veikiančių subjektų 25.859 5,3% 1.267 0,3% 2.005 0,4% APDRAUSTŲJŲ SKAIČIUS‘ 2020 vasaris % - dalis tarp visų Vilniaus m. dirbančių apdraustųjų 193 0,6% 1 0,004% 5 0,02% APYVARTA, mln Eur‘ 2018 % - dalis nuo metinės apyvartos Vilniaus m. (be finansinių įmonių) Grįžti į sektorių sąrašą
  40. 40. R. MENINĖ, PRAMOGINĖ IR POILSIO ORGANIZAVIMO VEIKLA> R90 Kūrybinė, meninė ir pramogų organizavimo veikla SKYRIAI R91 Bibliotekų, archyvų, muziejų ir kita kultūrinė veikla R92 Azartinių žaidimų ir lažybų organizavimo veikla 1.106 3,1% 9.383 1,9% 516 1,6% VEIKIANČIŲ SUBJEKTŲ SKAIČIUS 2020 vasaris APDRAUSTŲJŲ SKAIČIUS 2020 vasaris APYVARTA, MLN EUR 2018 % - dalis tarp visų Vilniaus m. veikiančių subjektų % - dalis tarp visų Vilniaus m. dirbančių apdraustųjų % - dalis nuo metinės apyvartos Vilniaus m. (be finansinių įmonių) 509 verslo liudijimai (61.379 Eur mokesčių 2019m.), 2.391 IDV veikla R93 Sportinė veikla, pramogų ir poilsio organizavimo veikla Grįžti į sektorių sąrašą
  41. 41. R. MENINĖ, PRAMOGINĖ IR POILSIO ORGANIZAVIMO VEIKLA> KŪRYBINĖ, MENINĖ VEIKLA BIBLIOTEKOS, ARCHYVAI, MUZIEJAI SPORTO, PRAMOGŲ VEIKLA 293 0,8% 49 0,1% 19 0,1% VEIKIANČIŲ SUBJEKTŲ SKAIČIUS‘ 2020 vasaris % - dalis tarp visų Vilniaus m. veikiančių subjektų APDRAUSTŲJŲ SKAIČIUS‘ 2020 vasaris % - dalis tarp visų Vilniaus m. dirbančių apdraustųjų APYVARTA, mln Eur‘ 2018 % - dalis nuo metinės apyvartos Vilniaus m. (be finansinių įmonių) 745 2,1% 2.622 0,5% 2.571 0,5% 1.248 0,3% 2.942 0,6% 70 0,2% 4 0,02% 349 1,1% 93 0,3% AZARTINIAI ŽAIDIMAI Grįžti į sektorių sąrašą
  42. 42. S. KITA APTARNAVIMO VEIKLA> S94 Narystės organizacijų veikla SKYRIAI S95 Kompiuterių ir asmeninių bei namų ūkio reikmenų taisymas S96 Kita asmenų aptarnavimo veikla 2.310 6,5% 7.355 1,5% 97 0,3% VEIKIANČIŲ SUBJEKTŲ SKAIČIUS 2020 vasaris APDRAUSTŲJŲ SKAIČIUS 2020 vasaris APYVARTA, MLN EUR 2018 % - dalis tarp visų Vilniaus m. veikiančių subjektų % - dalis tarp visų Vilniaus m. dirbančių apdraustųjų % - dalis nuo metinės apyvartos Vilniaus m. (be finansinių įmonių) 4.945 verslo liudijimai (456.258 Eur mokesčių 2019m.), 1.211 IDV veikla Grįžti į sektorių sąrašą
  43. 43. S. KITA APTARNAVIMO VEIKLA> NARYSTĖS ORGANIZACIJŲ VEIKLA KOMPIUTERIŲ, ASM. BEI NAMŲ ŪKIO REIKM. REMONTAS KITA ASMENŲ APTARNAVIMO VEIKLA 1.741 4,9% 115 0,3% 454 1,3% VEIKIANČIŲ SUBJEKTŲ SKAIČIUS‘ 2020 vasaris % - dalis tarp visų Vilniaus m. veikiančių subjektų 4.607 0,9% 496 0,1% 2.252 0,5% APDRAUSTŲJŲ SKAIČIUS‘ 2020 vasaris % - dalis tarp visų Vilniaus m. dirbančių apdraustųjų NA NA 26 0,1% 71 0,2% APYVARTA, mln Eur‘ 2018 % - dalis nuo metinės apyvartos Vilniaus m. (be finansinių įmonių) Grįžti į sektorių sąrašą
  44. 44. 44 III DALIS: ANTICOVID PRIORITETAI> A N T I C O V I D - 1 9 Grįžti į I dalį
  45. 45. VERSLO ATSPARUMO COVID-19 VERTINIMO METODOLOGIJA> Covid-19 poveikio vertinimas Vieno darbuotojo kuriama apyvarta Darbuotojų skaičius Socio- kultūrinė vertė Prioriteto indeksas [0;1] Vieno darbuotojo kuriama apyvarta įvertinta naudojant LR Statistikos departamento 2018 m. duomenis apie įmonių apyvartą* ir darbuotojų skaičių. *Finansų sektoriaus apyvartos duomenys yra konfidencialūs Darbuotojų skaičius įvertintas kiekvienam skyriui remiantis SODROS 2020 vasario mėn. Duomenimis. *visi duomenys skaičiuojami ekonominius sektorius skirstant pagal EVRK metodologija į sekcijas ir skyrius 40% 10%20%30%Svoris: Rodiklis: Duomenys: Covid-19 poveikis įvertintas naudojant ekspertinio vertinimo metodą. Skaičiuojamas trijų vertinamų aspektų vidurkis: 1) Jautrumas karantinui (sustabdyta/apribota/tęsiama veikla) 2) Veiklos atstatymo iki prieš pandeminio lygio greitis 3) Bankroto tikimybė Išskirti sektoriai Vilniaus miestui kuriantys socio- kultūrinę vertę. Gautas prioriteto indeksas sufleruoja kuriems sektoriams reikalinga skirti didesnį dėmesį kuriant ilgalaikį ekonomikos skatinimo planą siekiantį sumažinti COVID-19 padarinius (kuo didesnis indeksas – tuo didesnis prioritetas)
  46. 46. VERSLO ATSPARUMO COVID VERTINIMAS. TOP20 > Prioriteto indeksas nurodo, kuriems sektoriams reikia skirti didesnį dėmesį kuriant ilgalaikį ekonomikos skatinimo planą siekiant sumažinti COVID-19 padarinius (kuo didesnis indeksas – tuo didesnis prioritetas)
  47. 47. VERSLO ATSPARUMO COVID VERTINIMAS. 21-40 > Prioriteto indeksas nurodo, kuriems sektoriams reikia skirti didesnį dėmesį kuriant ilgalaikį ekonomikos skatinimo planą siekiant sumažinti COVID-19 padarinius (kuo didesnis indeksas – tuo didesnis prioritetas)
  48. 48. VERSLO ATSPARUMO COVID VERTINIMAS. 41-60 > Prioriteto indeksas nurodo, kuriems sektoriams reikia skirti didesnį dėmesį kuriant ilgalaikį ekonomikos skatinimo planą siekiant sumažinti COVID-19 padarinius (kuo didesnis indeksas – tuo didesnis prioritetas)
  49. 49. VERSLO ATSPARUMO COVID VERTINIMAS. 61-80 > Prioriteto indeksas nurodo, kuriems sektoriams reikia skirti didesnį dėmesį kuriant ilgalaikį ekonomikos skatinimo planą siekiant sumažinti COVID-19 padarinius (kuo didesnis indeksas – tuo didesnis prioritetas)
  50. 50. VMI PRIORITETAI 2020 BALANDŽIO 20 DUOMENYS > Įmonių skaičius, kurios VMI paskelbtos nukentėjusiomis
  51. 51. PRIORITETAI: VILNIUS VS. VMI> Vilniaus Prioriteto indeksas Įmonių skaičius, kurios VMI paskelbtos nukentėjusiomis
  52. 52. 52 AČIŪ UŽ DĖMESĮ!> Grįžti į I dalį Jei turite papildomų pasiūlymų, pateikite juos ČIA.

