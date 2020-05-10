Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
BIOLOGIA PRESENTADO A : OSCAR GERARDO RODRIGUEZ ANGARITA PRESENTADO POR : NELLY VIVIANA RUIZ CHAMORRO IPIALES 2020
GENETICA ¿QUÉ ES LA GENETICA? Es el área de estudio de la biología que busca comprender y explicar cómo se transmite la he...
LA RELACION GENTICA CON LA CONDUCTA DE TAL PALO … TAL ASTILLA HIJO DE TIGRE … SALE PINTAO LA SANGRE …TIRA IGUALITO A SU PA...
¿Qué conclusión se puede sacar de ellos? ¿Hay evidencia real de que el comportamiento y ciertas características de la pers...
PODEMOS EXPLICARLO ASI: Los neurotransmisores son sustancias que transmiten los impulsos nerviosos en las sinapsis, o sea ...
Es verdad que nacemos con unos determinados cromosomas repletos de instrucciones, pero la forma en que se manifiesten depe...
BIBLIOGRAFIA https://www.abc.com.py/articulos/la-conducta-humana-y-la- genetica-818559.html https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/...
Actividad 7 biologia genetica
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Actividad 7 biologia genetica

49 views

Published on

ACTIVIDAD #7 LA GENÉTICA RELACIÓN CON EL MEDIO AMBIENTE

Published in: Science
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

Actividad 7 biologia genetica

  1. 1. BIOLOGIA PRESENTADO A : OSCAR GERARDO RODRIGUEZ ANGARITA PRESENTADO POR : NELLY VIVIANA RUIZ CHAMORRO IPIALES 2020
  2. 2. GENETICA ¿QUÉ ES LA GENETICA? Es el área de estudio de la biología que busca comprender y explicar cómo se transmite la herencia biológica de generación en generación mediante el ADN. Se trata de una de las áreas fundamentales de la biología moderna, abarcando en su interior un gran número de disciplinas propias e interdisciplinarias que se relacionan directamente con la bioquímica y la biología celular. El principal objeto de estudio de la genética son los genes, formados por segmentos de ADN y ARN, tras la transcripción de ARN mensajero, ARN ribosómico y ARN de transferencia, los cuales se sintetizan a partir de ADN. El ADN controla la estructura y el funcionamiento de cada célula, tiene la capacidad de crear copias exactas de sí mismo tras un proceso llamado replicación.
  3. 3. LA RELACION GENTICA CON LA CONDUCTA DE TAL PALO … TAL ASTILLA HIJO DE TIGRE … SALE PINTAO LA SANGRE …TIRA IGUALITO A SU PAPÁ Son expresiones que se escuchan con frecuencia, estas expresiones hacen mención, posiblemente a la influencia de la herencia sobre ciertas características o rasgos de los seres humanos… Pero hasta que punto?? El cuerpo de los seres humano es el resultado de millones de años de evolución del material que encontramos en el núcleo de las células: el ADN. Los genes son las unidades de información que posee este material genético, y la traducción del código genético se expresa en características, ya sean físicas (el color de los ojos, el tipo de pelo o la forma de nariz) como psicológicas (la conducta o la personalidad). ¿Pero todo depende únicamente de los genes? Es decir, ¿somos lo que somos y nos comportamos tal y como lo hacemos porque nuestro ADN dice que seamos así? La respuesta es no. El ambiente que nos rodea tiene algo que decir al respecto. La naturaleza humana es muy complicada, pero cada día estamos más cerca de entenderla.
  4. 4. ¿Qué conclusión se puede sacar de ellos? ¿Hay evidencia real de que el comportamiento y ciertas características de la personalidad sean heredables? ¿Es posible evaluar la función de los genes y del ambiente en aspectos humanos tan complejos como por ejemplo la inteligencia, agresividad, preferencia sexual o la propia espiritualidad? Quienes han tenido la oportunidad de conocer bien a gemelos idénticos saben que, por mucho que se parezcan entre sí, suelen diferir en cuanto a sus personalidades. Cada uno posee su propio carácter. De ahí que, durante siglos se les haya estudiado intentando medir cosas como la capacidad cognitiva, extroversión, simpatía, laboriosidad, apertura, tendencia al conservadurismo, neurosis o rebeldía. Hasta el presente, ninguna de estas investigaciones había relacionado tales características con alguna base molecular real, por lo que resultaban poco precisas. Sin embargo hoy, gracias a la creciente comprensión del funcionamiento del genoma humano, se sospecha que la herencia es importante en muchas de estas características de la personalidad. Ciertos detalles moleculares de los mecanismos hereditarios se están empezando a descubrir y la definición genética de algunas conductas humanas ya se está dando. Quizás debamos empezar a acostumbrarnos y a reflexionar acerca de esta relación entre herencia, medio ambiente, temperamento y conducta.
  5. 5. PODEMOS EXPLICARLO ASI: Los neurotransmisores son sustancias que transmiten los impulsos nerviosos en las sinapsis, o sea entre las neuronas del cerebro y demás órganos del encéfalo. Pues bien, se sabe, por ejemplo, que determinadas variantes de un receptor del neurotransmisor dopamina están relacionadas con la tendencia a la búsqueda de novedades por parte de las personas. Otra variante en un transportador para el neurotransmisor serotonina, se asocia con la ansiedad y con el hecho de sufrir depresión después de algún acontecimiento muy estresante. Esto indicaría una clara interacción entre genes y ambiente. En cuanto a la inteligencia puede decirse lo mismo. Los numerosos estudios y exámenes realizados para medir el Coeficiente de Inteligencia (CI) de las personas ponen de manifiesto que realmente existe un fuerte componente hereditario. Pero estos componentes del ADN nunca serán predictivos ni determinantes. Es el medio ambiente, en el que se gesta y crece la persona, así como las elecciones libres que realiza cada uno a lo largo de su vida, quienes ejercen un profundo efecto sobre cada criatura humana.
  6. 6. Es verdad que nacemos con unos determinados cromosomas repletos de instrucciones, pero la forma en que se manifiesten depende de nosotros y de nuestras particulares circunstancias. Por lo tanto, el ser humano es responsable de su conducta y no puede excusarse apelando a ningún determinismo de los genes. Tal como escribió el apóstol Pablo, la conciencia humana acusa o defiende el comportamiento de cada persona (Rom. 2: 14-15).
  7. 7. BIBLIOGRAFIA https://www.abc.com.py/articulos/la-conducta-humana-y-la- genetica-818559.html https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gen%C3%A9tica https://www.heraldo.es/noticias/sociedad/2017/02/07/la- conducta-hereda-aprende-1157186-310.html https://protestantedigital.com/magacin/42759/Se_hereda_la_ conducta

×