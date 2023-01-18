FILE SYSTEM By Vivek MangalPPT.pptx

5.
In Windows Family operating system there are normally three
types of File system for data storage in memory :-
FAT OR FAT16 (FILE ALLOCATION TABLE)
FAT 32 (FILE ALLOCATION TABLE)
NTFS (NEW TECHNOLOGY FILE SYSTEM)
6.
Feature FAT 32 NTFS
File size Single file can’t larger then 4 GB Maximum File size upto
16TB
File Name For file name we can use only 8.3
Character
255 characters
Security It provide security only for network It provides both local &
Network
Fault tolerance No support Auto repair Auto repair supported
Conversion Conversion allowed Not allowed
File compression NO YES
Encryption NO YES