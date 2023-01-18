Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

FILE SYSTEM By Vivek MangalPPT.pptx

Jan. 18, 2023
1 like 0 views
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Upcoming SlideShare
Does your motivation need a kick start?
Does your motivation need a kick start?
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

Unit2_1.pdf
JatinSharma586255
Functional IS.ppt
ssusercc2f39
AW100909%20MTA7912%20Ser.pdf
Vladimir Arroyo Lopez
Boost throughput for big data workloads with Dell PowerEdge R750 servers feat...
Principled Technologies
Boost throughput for big data workloads with Dell PowerEdge R750 servers feat...
Principled Technologies
Презентация Mobile.pdf
ssuserfb4a981
Introduction to ICT.pptx
RomanoMariano
Spark Structured APIs
Knoldus Inc.
1 of 17 Ad

FILE SYSTEM By Vivek MangalPPT.pptx

Jan. 18, 2023
1 like 0 views

Download to read offline

Technology

I gave this presentation in my College and I hope if you want to give use it.
Thanks

I gave this presentation in my College and I hope if you want to give use it.
Thanks

Technology
Advertisement

Recommended

Does your motivation need a kick start?
University of Southern Queensland
8.5k views
29 slides
Better than a New Year's Resolution: A New Mindset
Deepak Chopra MD (official)
304.6k views
7 slides
How to Plan and Set Financial Goals
Experian_US
20.6k views
39 slides
Choose Your Own (Career) Adventure
Lauren Galanter
25.3k views
19 slides
chatgpt dalle.pptx
Ellen Edmands
741 views
20 slides
25 Mission Statements From the World's Most Valuable Brands
Palo Alto Software
2.1M views
32 slides
Trying To Change A Habit? Beware These 5 Traps.
Gretchen Rubin
7.8k views
7 slides
Statistics On The Importance Of Employee Feedback
Officevibe
32.1k views
17 slides
Advertisement

More Related Content

Recently uploaded (20)

Unit2_1.pdf
JatinSharma586255
0 views
Functional IS.ppt
ssusercc2f39
0 views
AW100909%20MTA7912%20Ser.pdf
Vladimir Arroyo Lopez
0 views
Boost throughput for big data workloads with Dell PowerEdge R750 servers feat...
Principled Technologies
0 views
Boost throughput for big data workloads with Dell PowerEdge R750 servers feat...
Principled Technologies
0 views
Презентация Mobile.pdf
ssuserfb4a981
0 views
Introduction to ICT.pptx
RomanoMariano
0 views
Spark Structured APIs
Knoldus Inc.
0 views
From Project to Product - 'Big Rock' Constraints & How to Overcome Them
Cprime
0 views
IoT Enabled smoker for Great BBQ
Jimmy Dahlqvist
0 views
Laquando Young Comp. Sci.pdf
IsaacRamdeen
0 views
Santander DevopsandCloudDays 2021 - Hardening containers.pdf
Juan Vicente Herrera Ruiz de Alejo
0 views
Tell me how you provision and I'll tell you how you are
Juan Vicente Herrera Ruiz de Alejo
0 views
Functional Business Advantages of Adopting Agile.pdf
Chris Marocchi
0 views
cryptography introduction.pptx
BisharSuleiman
0 views
Electronic Trading for Programmers
MathiasGaunard2
0 views
Finish Hadoop workloads faster and with higher throughput with Dell PowerEdge...
Principled Technologies
0 views
Java Script Advantages.pdf
Eligo Creative Services
0 views
Basics on SQL queries
Knoldus Inc.
0 views
AWS ML Model Deployment
Knoldus Inc.
0 views
Unit2_1.pdf
JatinSharma586255
0 views
13 slides
Functional IS.ppt
ssusercc2f39
0 views
27 slides
AW100909%20MTA7912%20Ser.pdf
Vladimir Arroyo Lopez
0 views
78 slides
Boost throughput for big data workloads with Dell PowerEdge R750 servers feat...
Principled Technologies
0 views
5 slides
Boost throughput for big data workloads with Dell PowerEdge R750 servers feat...
Principled Technologies
0 views
1 slide
Презентация Mobile.pdf
ssuserfb4a981
0 views
9 slides

Featured (20)

25 Time Management Hacks to Kickstart the New Year
Étienne Garbugli
219.5k views
The 3 Secrets of Highly Successful Graduates
Reid Hoffman
828.1k views
12 Days of Productivity
Redbooth
91.9k views
Data Design: Where Math and Art Collide
Trina Chiasson
88.9k views
How a Smart Leader Sets SMART Goals
Weekdone.com
86.5k views
Getting Started With OKRs (Objective Key Results)
The Moonshot Planner
2.9k views
A Guide to the Holiday Job Search
Noelle Gross, Career Strategy Coach
5k views
How to Have Difficult Conversations
Mattan Griffel
485.2k views
How to pretend you know soccer
Devesh Khanal
19.3k views
10 Productivity Hacks Backed By Science
When I Work
51.9k views
5 Ways to Give Feedback that Elicits Real Change
BambooHR
380.6k views
The Best Study Tips Revealed
LinkedIn
47.5k views
Understanding Artificial Intelligence - Major concepts for enterprise applica...
APPANION
30k views
Four Public Speaking Tips From Standup Comedians
Ross Simmonds
100.6k views
Different Career Paths in Data Science
Roger Huang
12.7k views
How to Fortify a Diverse Workforce to Battle the Great Resignation
Aggregage
4.5k views
5 Tips for Embracing Change at Work
O.C. Tanner
23.8k views
Six Business Lessons From 10 Years Of Fantasy Football
Ross Simmonds
30.4k views
The Power of Gratitude
INSEAD
58.1k views
Irresistible content for immovable prospects
Velocity Partners
243k views
25 Time Management Hacks to Kickstart the New Year
Étienne Garbugli
219.5k views
28 slides
The 3 Secrets of Highly Successful Graduates
Reid Hoffman
828.1k views
113 slides
12 Days of Productivity
Redbooth
91.9k views
14 slides
Data Design: Where Math and Art Collide
Trina Chiasson
88.9k views
90 slides
How a Smart Leader Sets SMART Goals
Weekdone.com
86.5k views
9 slides
Getting Started With OKRs (Objective Key Results)
The Moonshot Planner
2.9k views
14 slides
Advertisement

FILE SYSTEM By Vivek MangalPPT.pptx

  1. 1. SUBMIT TO – KHUSHBOO MAM SUBMITTED BY – VIVEK MANGAL
  2. 2. CONTENTS  WHAT IS COMPUTER FILE SYSTEM ?  WHAT WILL HAPPEN IF THERE IS NO FILE SYSTEM ?  HOW TO CHECK WHICH FILE SYSTEM IS IN YOUR DEVICES ?  WINDOWS FILE SYSTEM  FAT  AND, NTFS
  3. 3. HOW TO CHECK WHICH FILE SYSTEM IN YOUR DEVICES
  4. 4. WINDOWS
  5. 5. In Windows Family operating system there are normally three types of File system for data storage in memory :- FAT OR FAT16 (FILE ALLOCATION TABLE) FAT 32 (FILE ALLOCATION TABLE) NTFS (NEW TECHNOLOGY FILE SYSTEM)
  6. 6. Feature FAT 32 NTFS File size Single file can’t larger then 4 GB Maximum File size upto 16TB File Name For file name we can use only 8.3 Character 255 characters Security It provide security only for network It provides both local & Network Fault tolerance No support Auto repair Auto repair supported Conversion Conversion allowed Not allowed File compression NO YES Encryption NO YES
  7. 7. ....AND ABOVE VERSIONS
  8. 8. ANY DOUBT

×