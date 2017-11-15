Managing a Dual Eligible Population

Managing Dual Eligibles: Cost-Effective Care for Patients with Advanced Disease Developed by: Alen Voskanian, M.D. Regiona...
Objectives At the end of this presentation, the participant will be able to: • Describe the typical features of a Dual-Eli...
Dual Eligibles • Dual Eligibles are individuals who are entitled to Medicare and are also eligible for some level of assis...
Jacobson et al. The role of Medicare for the people dually eligible for Medicare and Medicaid. Kaiser Family Foundation, J...
Jacobson et al. The role of Medicare for the people dually eligible for Medicare and Medicaid. Kaiser Family Foundation, J...
Other characteristics of Dual- Eligible Medicare Beneficiaries • They have greater medical needs and use more Medicare ser...
Integrating Care of Dual Eligibles Prior to ACA • Medicare Advantage Special-Needs Plans • Program of All-Inclusive Care f...
Integrating Care of Dual Eligibles Affordable Care Act • Establishes a Federal Coordinated Health Care Office charged with...
Integrating Care of Dual Eligibles Affordable Care Act • Established the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation to te...
Dual Eligibles How can hospice and palliative care help manage the care of Dual-Eligible beneficiaries?
Hospice Care • Team-oriented approach to end-of-life care • Expert in medical care, pain and symptom management, and emoti...
Medicare Hospice Benefit Patient Eligibility • Part A Medicare Benefit • Prognosis of 6 months or less if the terminal ill...
Medicare Hospice Benefit Benefit Periods • Two 90-day benefit periods • Unlimited 60-day benefit periods • Re-certificatio...
Medicare Hospice Benefit Levels of Care • Routine Home Care – Basic services provided in the patient’s primary place of re...
Medicare Hospice Benefit Continuous Care • Up to 24 hours of care/day provided in the home setting • Paid hourly (day star...
Medicare Hospice Benefit General Inpatient Care • Care that cannot be managed in the home setting • Per-diem rate • May be...
Medicare Hospice Benefit Indications for General Inpatient Care and Continuous Care •Uncontrolled pain •Respiratory distre...
Medicare Hospice Benefit Respite Inpatient Care • Care provided to the patient to give the family caregiver respite from t...
Medicare Hospice Benefit Covered Services • Interdisciplinary team care: – Nursing services – Medical social services – Pa...
Medicare Hospice Benefit Covered Services • Medical consulting services • Physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech t...
Dual Eligibles and Hospice • Medicare covers hospice services through the Medicare Hospice Benefit • If the patient is on ...
Dual Eligibles and Hospice For Dual Eligibles living in a LTC facility covered by Medicaid who are enrolled in hospice und...
Dual Eligibles and Hospice Determining Hospice Eligibility: General Guidelines • Chronic, progressive illness • Increased ...
Dual Eligibles and Hospice Determining Hospice Eligibility: Disease-Specific Guidelines •Cancers •End-stage cardiovascular...
Predicting Prognosis: Dementia Patients in LTC Risk Factors Identified from MDS • ADL score 28 • Congestive heart failure ...
Predicting Prognosis: Dementia Patients in LTC Risk of death within 6 months based on Risk Score Risk of Death •0 • 8.9% •...
Dual Eligibiles: Impact of Hospice Reduces Hospitalizations • Nursing home residents on hospice were less likely to be hos...
Dual Eligibles: Impact of Hospice Reduces Readmissions • 2011 VITAS patients admitted from an acute care hospital who revo...
Hospice Inappropriate? What can be done for chronically ill Dual-Eligible patients who are not appropriate for hospice ser...
Palliative Care • Extends principles of hospice care to a broader population • Earlier in disease course than hospice • Co...
Palliative Care Programs Hospital-Based Palliative Care • Interdisciplinary or multi-disciplinary • Typically physician le...
Palliative Care Programs Hospital-Based Palliative Care • Reimbursement through traditional system – No specific reimburse...
Long-Term Care Facility Palliative Care • Need for palliative care for patients accessing Medicare Part A for nursing home...
Home-Based Palliative Care • Home health agency services • May be independent or affiliated with a hospice program • Patie...
Disease-Based Palliative Care • Focused on special needs of patients with specific chronic and potentially terminal illnes...
Dual Eligibles: Impact of Palliative Care Hospital-Based Palliative Care Consultation: Retrospective analysis at two VA ce...
Inpatient Palliative Care Team: RCT • Multi-center randomized trial • Inpatient palliative care service (IPCS) vs. usual c...
Results Total healthcare expenditures for 6 months following index hospitalization: • Total mean costs – IPCS: $14,486 – U...
Healthcare Costs and EOL Conversations • 603 patients with advanced cancer • Interviewed at baseline and followed to death...
Conclusions • There are over 10 million Dual Eligibles • These patients utilize more healthcare services than those on Med...
Managing a Dual Eligible Population

  • Dual-eligible beneficiaries are more likely than other Medicare beneficiaries to be frail, have multiple chronic conditions and have functional and cognitive impairments.
    70% of dual-eligible beneficiaries have 3 or more chronic conditions, compared to 63% for non-dual elibibles.
    More than half of dual eligibles have a cognitive or mental impairment, compared with ¼ of other Medicare beneficiaries.
    Nearly half of all dual eligibles rate their health status as fair to poor, more than double than other Medicare beneficiaries.
    39% of dual-eligibles are under the age of 65 and are living with disabilities, compared to 11% of non-dual eligibles.
    A substantially greater percentage of dual-eligibles are residents of a LTCF, compared with only 2% of other Medicare beneficiaries.

    1. 1. Managing Dual Eligibles: Cost-Effective Care for Patients with Advanced Disease Developed by: Alen Voskanian, M.D. Regional Medical Director VITAS Healthcare Presented by:
    2. 2. Objectives At the end of this presentation, the participant will be able to: • Describe the typical features of a Dual-Eligible patient. • Comprehend the challenges providers face in integrating care for Dual-Eligible patients. • Articulate how appropriate utilization of hospice care can have a significant impact on improving the care of Dual-Eligible patients. • Delineate how proper utilization of palliative care services in appropriate settings can improve the care of Dual-Eligible patients.
    3. 3. Dual Eligibles • Dual Eligibles are individuals who are entitled to Medicare and are also eligible for some level of assistance from their state Medicaid programs. • Assistance may include: – Helping to pay Medicare premiums – Cost sharing – Coverage of benefits not offered by Medicare, such as long-term care, hearing, vision and dental care Young et al. Medicaid and the Uninsured. Kaiser Family Foundation, April 2012. Accessed on line on 11/20/12 at www.kff.org.
    4. 4. Jacobson et al. The role of Medicare for the people dually eligible for Medicare and Medicaid. Kaiser Family Foundation, January 2011. Accessed online on 11/20/12 at www.kff.org.
    5. 5. Jacobson et al. The role of Medicare for the people dually eligible for Medicare and Medicaid. Kaiser Family Foundation, January 2011. Accessed online on 11/20/12 at www.kff.org.
    6. 6. Other characteristics of Dual- Eligible Medicare Beneficiaries • They have greater medical needs and use more Medicare services (especially acute care services) than other Medicare beneficiaries • In 2010: DUAL-ELIGIBLE MEDICARE BENEFICIARIES NON-DUAL ELIGIBLE MEDICARE BENEFICIARIES • 25% had at least one hospitalization • 11% had 2 or more hospitalizations • 16% had at least one hospitalization • 6% had 2 or more hospitalizations • 44% had at least 1 ED visit • 24% had at least 1 ED visit
    7. 7. Integrating Care of Dual Eligibles Prior to ACA • Medicare Advantage Special-Needs Plans • Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) • Overall outcomes show reduction in hospitalization but no significant cost reductions, primarily because operational expenses exceeded achieved savings. Brown and Mann. Best bets for reducing Medicare costs for dual-eligible beneficiaries: Assessing the evidence. Kaiser Family Foundation, October 2012. Accessed on line on 11/20/12 at www.kff.org.
    8. 8. Integrating Care of Dual Eligibles Affordable Care Act • Establishes a Federal Coordinated Health Care Office charged with integrating benefits under the Medicare and Medicaid programs. Goals include: – Assure that Dual Eligibles receive access to all entitled benefits – Make it easier to access services – Assist in helping beneficiaries better understand coverage – Improve beneficiary satisfaction – Eliminate regulatory conflicts between the two programs that impede continuity of care – Improve quality of care and eliminate cost shifting Hayes. Dual-Eligible Medicare/Medicaid Beneficiaries. HealthReformGPS, August, 2011. Accessed on line on 10/16/12 at http://healthreformgps.org/.
    9. 9. Integrating Care of Dual Eligibles Affordable Care Act • Established the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation to test innovative payment and service delivery models. It permits states to test and evaluate models to fully integrate care for Dual Eligibles. • Medicaid demonstration projects that involve Dual Eligibles can be approved for a period of 5 years. • Extends Medicare Advantage Special Needs Plans until 2014. • 2015 review. Hayes. Dual-Eligible Medicare/Medicaid Beneficiaries. HealthReformGPS, August, 2011. Accessed on line on 10/16/12 at http://healthreformgps.org/.
    10. 10. Dual Eligibles How can hospice and palliative care help manage the care of Dual-Eligible beneficiaries?
    11. 11. Hospice Care • Team-oriented approach to end-of-life care • Expert in medical care, pain and symptom management, and emotional and spiritual support • Tailored to the patient’s needs and wishes • Support for loved ones as well • Provided in any setting
    12. 12. Medicare Hospice Benefit Patient Eligibility • Part A Medicare Benefit • Prognosis of 6 months or less if the terminal illness runs its normal course • Based on the clinical judgment of two physicians – Hospice medical director or designee – Attending physician • Patients elect hospice via informed consent – May voluntarily leave hospice at any time through the process of “revocation” Wright JB, Kinzbrunner BM: How to assist patients and families in accessing end-of life care. Chapter 2 in Kinzbrunner BM, Policzer JS (eds): End-of-Life Care: A Practical Guide. New York: McGraw Hill, 2011, p. 37.
    13. 13. Medicare Hospice Benefit Benefit Periods • Two 90-day benefit periods • Unlimited 60-day benefit periods • Re-certification – Hospice medical director must recertify, based on his or her clinical judgment, that the patient continues to have a prognosis of six months or less if the illness runs its normal course Wright JB, Kinzbrunner BM: How to assist patients and families in accessing end-of life care. Chapter 2 in Kinzbrunner BM, Policzer JS (eds): End-of-Life Care: A Practical Guide. New York: McGraw Hill, 2011, p. 37.
    14. 14. Medicare Hospice Benefit Levels of Care • Routine Home Care – Basic services provided in the patient’s primary place of residence, including ALF or LTCF • Continuous Home Care • General Inpatient Care • Respite Inpatient Care Wright JB, Kinzbrunner BM: How to assist patients and families in accessing end-of life care. Chapter 2 in Kinzbrunner BM, Policzer JS (eds): End-of-Life Care: A Practical Guide. New York: McGraw Hill, 2011, p. 37.
    15. 15. Medicare Hospice Benefit Continuous Care • Up to 24 hours of care/day provided in the home setting • Paid hourly (day starts at 12 MN) • More than 50% of care has to be provided by a nurse • Hours do not need to be “continuous” • Clinical indications similar to general inpatient care Wright JB, Kinzbrunner BM: How to assist patients and families in accessing end-of life care. Chapter 2 in Kinzbrunner BM, Policzer JS (eds): End-of-Life Care: A Practical Guide. New York: McGraw Hill, 2011, p. 37.
    16. 16. Medicare Hospice Benefit General Inpatient Care • Care that cannot be managed in the home setting • Per-diem rate • May be provided in a variety of venues – Free-standing – Leased space in a hospital, LTCF, ALF – Contract bed in hospital or LTCF • Reimbursement limited to no more than 20% of a hospice program’s billable days of care Wright JB, Kinzbrunner BM: How to assist patients and families in accessing end-of life care. Chapter 2 in Kinzbrunner BM, Policzer JS (eds): End-of-Life Care: A Practical Guide. New York: McGraw Hill, 2011, p. 37.
    17. 17. Medicare Hospice Benefit Indications for General Inpatient Care and Continuous Care •Uncontrolled pain •Respiratory distress •Severe decubitus ulcers or other skin lesions •Intractable nausea, emesis •Other physical symptoms not controllable on a routine level of care •Severe psychosocial symptoms or acute breakdown in family dynamics Wright JB, Kinzbrunner BM: How to assist patients and families in accessing end-of life care. Chapter 2 in Kinzbrunner BM, Policzer JS (eds): End-of-Life Care: A Practical Guide. New York: McGraw Hill, 2011, p. 37.
    18. 18. Medicare Hospice Benefit Respite Inpatient Care • Care provided to the patient to give the family caregiver respite from the rigors of taking care of the patient • Per-diem rate • Limited to a maximum of 5 days at any one time • Under-utilized due to poor reimbursement rate compared to other levels of care Wright JB, Kinzbrunner BM: How to assist patients and families in accessing end-of life care. Chapter 2 in Kinzbrunner BM, Policzer JS (eds): End-of-Life Care: A Practical Guide. New York: McGraw Hill, 2011, p. 37.
    19. 19. Medicare Hospice Benefit Covered Services • Interdisciplinary team care: – Nursing services – Medical social services – Pastoral counseling – Medical direction and physician care plan oversight – Hospice aide and homemaking services • Bereavement services • Dietary counseling Wright JB, Kinzbrunner BM: How to assist patients and families in accessing end-of life care. Chapter 2 in Kinzbrunner BM, Policzer JS (eds): End-of-Life Care: A Practical Guide. New York: McGraw Hill, 2011, p. 37.
    20. 20. Medicare Hospice Benefit Covered Services • Medical consulting services • Physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy • Drugs and biologicals • Durable medical equipment • Medical supplies • Laboratory and diagnostic studies Wright JB, Kinzbrunner BM: How to assist patients and families in accessing end-of life care. Chapter 2 in Kinzbrunner BM, Policzer JS (eds): End-of-Life Care: A Practical Guide. New York: McGraw Hill, 2011, p. 37.
    21. 21. Dual Eligibles and Hospice • Medicare covers hospice services through the Medicare Hospice Benefit • If the patient is on a managed care plan through Medicare, hospice is considered a “carve-out.” That means Medicare pays the hospice directly and the MCO receives a reduced payment to cover services “not related to the terminal illness.” Wright JB, Kinzbrunner BM: How to assist patients and families in accessing end-of life care. Chapter 2 in Kinzbrunner BM, Policzer JS (eds): End-of-Life Care: A Practical Guide. New York: McGraw Hill, 2011, p. 37.
    22. 22. Dual Eligibles and Hospice For Dual Eligibles living in a LTC facility covered by Medicaid who are enrolled in hospice under the MHB: •Hospice receives a “unified rate” directly from Medicaid consisting of both its daily per-diem and 95% of the LTC room and board rate. •The hospice is then responsible to pay the facility. Wright JB, Kinzbrunner BM: How to assist patients and families in accessing end-of life care. Chapter 2 in Kinzbrunner BM, Policzer JS (eds): End-of-Life Care: A Practical Guide. New York: McGraw Hill, 2011, p. 37.
    23. 23. Dual Eligibles and Hospice Determining Hospice Eligibility: General Guidelines • Chronic, progressive illness • Increased use of healthcare services • Deteriorating performance status • Unintentional weight loss • Patient/family goals of care and benefits vs. burdens of treatment Wright JB, Kinzbrunner BM: How to assist patients and families in accessing end-of life care. Chapter 2 in Kinzbrunner BM, Policzer JS (eds): End-of-Life Care: A Practical Guide. New York: McGraw Hill, 2011, p. 37.
    24. 24. Dual Eligibles and Hospice Determining Hospice Eligibility: Disease-Specific Guidelines •Cancers •End-stage cardiovascular disease •End-stage chronic lung disease •Neurodegenerative diseases –Inability to communicate needs and ambulate without assistance –Comorbid conditions and inter-current illnesses •Nutritional decline plus functional decline Wright and Kinzbrunner. Predicting Prognosis: How to Decide When End-of- Life Care is needed. Chapter 1 in Kinzbrunner and Policzer (eds), End-of-Life Care: A Practical Guide, 2nd ed. New York: McGraw Hill, 2011, p. 3.
    25. 25. Predicting Prognosis: Dementia Patients in LTC Risk Factors Identified from MDS • ADL score 28 • Congestive heart failure • Shortness of breath • < 25% of food eaten most meals • Unstable medical condition • Bowel incontinence • Not awake most of day Mitchell SL, et al. Estimating Prognosis for Nursing Home Residents with Advanced Dementia. JAMA 291:2734, 2004. • Male • Cancer • Oxygen therapy • Bedfast • Age > 83
    26. 26. Predicting Prognosis: Dementia Patients in LTC Risk of death within 6 months based on Risk Score Risk of Death •0 • 8.9% •1-2 • 10.8% •3-5 • 23.2% •6-8 • 40.4% •9-11 • 57.0% •> 12 • 70.0% Mitchell SL, et al. Estimating Prognosis for Nursing Home Residents with Advanced Dementia. JAMA 291:2734, 2004.
    27. 27. Dual Eligibiles: Impact of Hospice Reduces Hospitalizations • Nursing home residents on hospice were less likely to be hospitalized than residents not on hospice (OR 0.47; 95% CI: 0.45-0.5)1 • Nursing home residents who had a “hospice informational visit” had fewer acute care admissions (mean 0.28 vs. 0.49; p = .03) and fewer acute care days (mean 1.2 vs. 3.0; p = .03) than those who did not.2 1 Gozalo P, Miller S. Hospice enrollment and evaluation of the causal effect on hospitalization of dying nursing home patients. Health Svcs Res 42:587-610, 2007. 2 Casserett D, et al. Improving the use of hospice services in nursing homes. A randomized trial. JAMA 294:211-217, 2005.
    28. 28. Dual Eligibles: Impact of Hospice Reduces Readmissions • 2011 VITAS patients admitted from an acute care hospital who revoked for “aggressive care” or “911” within 30 days of admission: – 3.2% • 2009 Dartmouth Atlas of Health Care hospital 30-day readmission rate: – 16.1%
    29. 29. Hospice Inappropriate? What can be done for chronically ill Dual-Eligible patients who are not appropriate for hospice services or who are not ready to agree to receive hospice services?
    30. 30. Palliative Care • Extends principles of hospice care to a broader population • Earlier in disease course than hospice • Comprehensive and specialized • Pain and symptom management, advance care planning, psychosocial and spiritual support, coordination of care • Definition may be able to be expanded to all aspects of medical care Wright JB, Kinzbrunner BM: How to assist patients and families in accessing end-of life care. Chapter 2 in Kinzbrunner BM, Policzer JS (eds): End-of-Life Care: A Practical Guide. New York: McGraw Hill, 2011, p. 37.
    31. 31. Palliative Care Programs Hospital-Based Palliative Care • Interdisciplinary or multi-disciplinary • Typically physician led • Physician consults with supplementation by other disciplines • Some academic centers and hospitals have discreet inpatient units • ICU consults to facilitate end-of-life decision-making reduces ICU utilization Wright JB, Kinzbrunner BM: How to assist patients and families in accessing end-of life care. Chapter 2 in Kinzbrunner BM, Policzer JS (eds): End-of-Life Care: A Practical Guide. New York: McGraw Hill, 2011, p. 37.
    32. 32. Palliative Care Programs Hospital-Based Palliative Care • Reimbursement through traditional system – No specific reimbursement stream for “palliative care” – Physician consults – DRGs for hospital care • Savings realized by reducing ICU and inpatient days • Improved quality of inpatient care • May partner with a hospice to provide more comprehensive services Wright JB, Kinzbrunner BM: How to assist patients and families in accessing end-of life care. Chapter 2 in Kinzbrunner BM, Policzer JS (eds): End-of-Life Care: A Practical Guide. New York: McGraw Hill, 2011, p. 37.
    33. 33. Long-Term Care Facility Palliative Care • Need for palliative care for patients accessing Medicare Part A for nursing home care • Physician consult services • Partnerships with hospices Palliative Care Programs Wright JB, Kinzbrunner BM: How to assist patients and families in accessing end-of life care. Chapter 2 in Kinzbrunner BM, Policzer JS (eds): End-of-Life Care: A Practical Guide. New York: McGraw Hill, 2011, p. 37.
    34. 34. Home-Based Palliative Care • Home health agency services • May be independent or affiliated with a hospice program • Patients need to be eligible for home care • Pre-hospice “bridge” programs – Affiliated with hospice – Reimbursed as home health agencies – Hospice (or hospice-trained) staff Palliative Care Programs Wright JB, Kinzbrunner BM: How to assist patients and families in accessing end-of life care. Chapter 2 in Kinzbrunner BM, Policzer JS (eds): End-of-Life Care: A Practical Guide. New York: McGraw Hill, 2011, p. 37.
    35. 35. Disease-Based Palliative Care • Focused on special needs of patients with specific chronic and potentially terminal illnesses – Cancer – HIV – Pediatric terminal illness – Dementia Palliative Care Programs Wright JB, Kinzbrunner BM: How to assist patients and families in accessing end-of life care. Chapter 2 in Kinzbrunner BM, Policzer JS (eds): End-of-Life Care: A Practical Guide. New York: McGraw Hill, 2011, p. 37.
    36. 36. Dual Eligibles: Impact of Palliative Care Hospital-Based Palliative Care Consultation: Retrospective analysis at two VA centers Results •Total inpatient direct costs – PC: $1000 – Non-PC: $1239 – Diff: $239 Penrod JD, et al. Cost and utilization outcomes of patients receiving hospital-based palliative care consultation. J Pall Med 9(4):855-860, 2006. • – PC: $123 – Non-PC: $221 – Diff: $98 • PC patients were 42% less likely to use ICU • No difference in inpatient pharmacy costs
    37. 37. Inpatient Palliative Care Team: RCT • Multi-center randomized trial • Inpatient palliative care service (IPCS) vs. usual care (UC) Results • Hospice utilization: median LOS – IPCS: 24 days – UC: 12 days (p = 0.04) • Advance directives at hospital discharge – IPCS: 91.1% – UC: 77.8% (p = 0.001) – No difference in % of patients with ADs prior to study • Mean satisfaction with hospital care and providers – Place: IPCS: 6.8 – UC: 6.4 (p = < 0.001) – Providers: IPCS: 8.3 – UC: 7.2 (p = < 0.001) • No differences in survival or symptom control Gade G, et al. Impact of an inpatient palliative care team: A randomized control trial. J Pall Med 11(2):180-190, 2008. Dual Eligibles: Impact of Palliative Care
    38. 38. Results Total healthcare expenditures for 6 months following index hospitalization: • Total mean costs – IPCS: $14,486 – UC: $21,252 Diff: $6,766 (p = 0.001) • Net savings after subtracting consult staff costs – Net savings: $4,855 – Staffing cost: $1,911 • Number of hospital readmissions was not different between the two groups during the 6 months following index hospitalization • Cost of hospital readmission during the 6 months – IPCS: $6,241 – UC: $13,275 (p = 0.009) • Number of ICU stays on readmission – IPCS: 12 – UC: 21 (p = 0.04) Dual Eligibles: Impact of Palliative Care Gade G, et al. Impact of an inpatient palliative care team: A randomized control trial. J Pall Med 11(2):180-190, 2008.
    39. 39. Healthcare Costs and EOL Conversations • 603 patients with advanced cancer • Interviewed at baseline and followed to death • All costs in the last week of life—ICU, hospital, hospice and life-sustaining procedures including resuscitation and ventilation—were aggregated Results • 188 (31.2%) reported EOL discussion at baseline • Costs of care in last week – w/EOL: $1876 – wo/EOL: $2917 Diff: $1041 (p = 0.002) • Patients with higher costs had worse quality of death in their final week (p = 0.006) Zhang B, et al. Health care costs in the last week of life. Associations with end of life conversations. Arch Int Med 169(5):480-488, 2009. Dual Eligibles: Impact of Palliative Care
    40. 40. Conclusions • There are over 10 million Dual Eligibles • These patients utilize more healthcare services than those on Medicare alone • Through provisions of the ACA, efforts are underway to better coordinate services received by these patients • Appropriate use of hospice and palliative care services improves the quality and cost of healthcare for Dual Eligibles who are nearing the end of life.

    ×