Título: Un método orientado a la planificación energética para analizar Características espacio-temporales de cargas eléct...
edificios de enseñanza, podría contribuir a la carga máxima afeitarse ajustando el funcionamiento de los sistemas de calef...
relación de diferencia pico-valle, para evaluar el rendimiento de la nivelación de carga por diferentes relaciones de área...
consumo de energía del edificio y mapeado la energía consumo de una ciudad italiana en una plataforma SIG. Howard y col. [...
Para abordar los problemas mencionados anteriormente, este estudio estableció un índice basado en SIG sistema, con el obje...
Fig. 1. Método de análisis de características espacio-temporales de cargas de potencia para calefacción / refrigeración en...
por lo tanto, se identificaría para analizar las fluctuaciones de carga en diferentes momentos períodos. La tasa de difere...
datos almacenamiento y consulta, estadísticas, análisis, visualización y previsión. Datos de ubicación espacial, los datos...
Fsica 3 TRADUCCION DE EL METODO SIG PARA EL ANALISIS DE CALEFACCION

27 views

Published on

FISISA 3 METODO DE CALEFACCION Y REFRIGERACION

Published in: Engineering
Fsica 3 TRADUCCION DE EL METODO SIG PARA EL ANALISIS DE CALEFACCION

  1. 1. Título: Un método orientado a la planificación energética para analizar Características espacio-temporales de cargas eléctricas para Calefacción / refrigeración en edificios del distrito con un estudio de caso de uno Campus universitario Reflejos Se desarrolló un método para analizar las características espacio-temporales de las cargas distritales. PCA se utilizó para identificar los edificios que afectan en gran medida la gestión de carga del distrito. Se analizaron las características de las cargas eléctricas de calefacción en un campus universitario. El tipo de construcción y el modo de operación afectan en gran medida el nivel de carga y la volatilidad. Resumen La comprensión precisa de la demanda de energía del distrito es de gran importancia tanto para el dimensionamiento de suministro de energía del distrito y su optimización de operación. En este estudio, un sistema de índices ha sido establecido y visualizado a través de un Sistema de Información Geográfica, para revelando características temporales y espaciales de las cargas de energía del distrito causadas por sistemas de calefacción / refrigeración, que incluyen nivel de carga y características de fluctuación, espacial Distribución de cargas eléctricas y relaciones de acoplamiento de carga entre individuos edificios y el barrio. El análisis del componente principal se aplicó para identificar el edificios con impacto significativo en la gestión de carga del distrito. Usando este método, las características espacio-temporales de las cargas eléctricas causadas por el calentamiento en uno Se analizaron los campus universitarios en China. Los resultados mostraron que tipo de edificio y los modos de operación tuvieron grandes efectos en el nivel y la volatilidad del distrito carga eléctrica causada por calentamiento. Edificios con altos niveles de carga y fuerte acoplamiento. Con la carga eléctrica máxima del distrito, como los edificios académicos, a menudo tenían una gran impacto en la demanda de energía del distrito. Por lo tanto, fueron considerados como clave objetivos para la renovación de ahorro de energía y la optimización de la operación. Edificios con una gran fluctuación de carga, como
  2. 2. edificios de enseñanza, podría contribuir a la carga máxima afeitarse ajustando el funcionamiento de los sistemas de calefacción.@ Palabras clave: carga eléctrica de distrito para calefacción y refrigeración; espacio temporal características acoplamiento de carga; edificios del campus; SIG 1. Introducción Con la construcción a gran escala de comunidades sostenibles, la energía del distrito la planificación se ha vuelto cada vez más importante. Diseño racional y operación óptima de los sistemas de energía del distrito generalmente necesitan una comprensión precisa de las características de carga de energía del distrito [1]. En cierto distrito, puede haber muchos tipos de edificios, con características significativamente diferentes de carga de energía. En particular, el poder las cargas para calefacción y refrigeración tienen características dinámicas que dependen de la temporada y hora del día [2]. Las características dinámicas de las cargas de energía para un distrito no son simple adición de características de carga de edificios individuales, pero ordenada acoplamiento considerando tanto el tiempo como el espacio [3]. Para apoyar mejor el poder del distrito asignación de capacidad de suministro y despacho de energía, se convierte en fundamental de identificando indicadores clave y desarrollando métodos de análisis apropiados para capturar características espaciales y temporales de la carga de energía del distrito, así como la relaciones de acoplamiento entre la carga de edificios individuales y la carga total del distrito[4]. Estudios existentes sobre cargas de calefacción y refrigeración urbana y consumo de energía han investigado varios indicadores analíticos utilizando datos medidos en el campo o resultados de la simulación, pero aún se requieren más esfuerzos para mejorar el sistema de índices necesario. Por ejemplo, usando tres indicadores, a saber, consumo de agua, electricidad consumo y consumo de gas natural, Zhou et al. [5] datos analizados recopilados entre 2006 y 2010 de 98 universidades en Guangzhou, y asignado investigó universidades con varios tipos con respecto a su consumo de energía características Noussan y col. [4] analizó el calentamiento promedio anual y mensual cargas, y la intensidad de calefacción por hora de un sistema de calefacción de distrito, para revelar su principal características para la variación de carga de calentamiento. En base a los resultados de la simulación, Xu et al. [6] han utilizado dos índices, a saber, tasa de carga y
  3. 3. relación de diferencia pico-valle, para evaluar el rendimiento de la nivelación de carga por diferentes relaciones de área de piso para la oficina edificios, centros comerciales y hoteles. Cai y col. [7] monitoreó la energía de enfriamiento consumo de un cierto distrito en Shanghai, y sugirió un factor de coincidencia de alrededor de 0.5 para ese distrito. Zhang y col. [8] utilizó el paquete de simulación DeST para modelar la carga de enfriamiento por hora de 9 tipos de edificios ubicados en Guangzhou Comunidad universitaria, y adoptó el factor de coincidencia para analizar el tiempo diferencia en las cargas máximas entre varios tipos de edificios. Zhou y col. [3] carga pico utilizada, desviación estándar media y relación de carga al analizar el capacidad de enfriamiento medida de una comunidad residencial en Shanghai, desde perspectivas como el afeitado máximo, la reducción de olas y el tamaño de carga. Del estudio, ellos descubrieron que con más edificios involucrados, la carga del distrito exhibía menos volatilidad, y la carga máxima del distrito se hizo más pequeña. Guan y col. [9] han analizado el característica del uso diario, mensual y anual de energía del campus universitario edificios, y calculó el factor de coincidencia de carga eléctrica, carga de agua y carga de calefacción para un campus universitario en Noruega utilizando datos de campo medidos por hora. A medir la diversidad, Weissmanna et al. [10] han desarrollado la relación de carga máxima (PLR) índice para representar la reducción en la carga máxima de un sistema de distrito a partir de una suma simple de cargas máximas de edificios individuales. Para un análisis teórico, un total de 144 Se crearon perfiles de carga de edificios residenciales en el edificio dinámico paquete de simulación IDA ICE, y el PLR alcanzó el 15%. Lu y col. [11] estableció un modelo para verificar que la fuente de alimentación se puede ajustar de acuerdo con la climatización por hora carga para un mejor equilibrio de carga de la red. Usando una base de datos robusta de mensual consumo, Derenski et al. [12] examinó el consumo de electricidad y gas natural intensidad para cientos de escuelas en el condado de Los Ángeles y sus relaciones con características estructurales y categóricas, incluyendo tamaño, geografía y tipo de escuela. Corgnati y col. [13] han utilizado un modelo estadístico para predecir el consumo de energía de 120 escuelas en Turín, Italia, para establecer indicadores de rendimiento en calefacción consumo de energía como valores de referencia para contratos de suministro de calefacción. Un sistema de gestión de energía del edificio contiene gran cantidad de operaciones información para edificios, y GIS (Sistema de Información Geográfica) es un efectivo herramienta para analizar las cargas de construcción y las características de consumo de energía en el distrito y escalas urbanas. Luca y col. [14] investigó el consumo de electricidad de grandes consumidores en el sur del Cantón del Tesino, Suiza, para verificar si hubo un importante demanda de refrigeración de distrito y las posibles conexiones de refrigeración de distrito entre los consumidores y las empresas de servicios públicos fueron seleccionados y mapeados por GIS, también como densidad de consumo de electricidad y pico de potencia. Giuliano Dall’O y cols. [15] han desarrollado una base de datos para el
  4. 4. consumo de energía del edificio y mapeado la energía consumo de una ciudad italiana en una plataforma SIG. Howard y col. [16] seleccionado Nueva York como estudio de caso y estableció un modelo estadístico basado en un gobierno base de datos. El modelo era capaz de estimar el aire acondicionado y el calor doméstico cargas de agua para diferentes tipos de edificios en la ciudad. La plataforma SIG puede mostrar las diferencias espaciales de cargas de construcción en la escala urbana, y también se pueden utilizar para guiar formulación de políticas energéticas con contribuciones de predicciones del modelo. Utilizando la función de regresión multilineal de ARC GIS, Ma et al. [17] insertado perdido valores en la base de datos de información de construcción e información de construcción administrada, como como coeficiente de forma y consumo de energía por unidad de área, en la plataforma SIG. Quan y col. [18] utilizó la plataforma SIG para el procesamiento de datos y la construcción de energía modelado del sistema en su estudio, Manhattan se utilizó como caso de estudio para analizar las diferencias regionales espaciales y temporales en el uso de energía del edificio. De acuerdo con la literatura anterior, los estudios existentes indicaron que: 1) De la perspectiva de las fuentes de datos, la construcción de datos de información utilizados en estudios existentes fueron ya sea datos de simulación o datos mensuales medidos, y hubo una falta de datos de alta resolución, como datos diarios y por hora. Por lo tanto, es imposible realizar análisis en profundidad sobre las características dinámicas de los edificios. 2) En términos de sistemas de índice y métodos de análisis, los índices existentes eran muy simples y unitarios y no pudo abordar las características de carga regional entre los edificios del distrito en la escala completa. La mayoría de los estudios existentes se centraron en la magnitud de la carga del edificio solo, como las características de carga mensual, es decir, valor máximo, valor mínimo, valor promedio y desviación estándar, y muy pocos estudios han analizado factores de coincidencia Además, actualmente no hay un sistema de índice y métodos disponible para revelar la relación de acoplamiento entre las cargas de edificios individuales y la carga total del distrito, así como la contribución de edificios individuales a la escala de distrito. Además, los estudios existentes que utilizan sistemas SIG fueron principalmente para establecer una base de datos de rendimiento del edificio del distrito y para analizar y mostrar construcción de datos de atributos. No combinaron efectivamente el análisis integral de características de carga del edificio del distrito y visualización del espacio-tiempo 3) Tipos de construcción investigados en estudios existentes fueron principalmente de comunidades residenciales, por lo que los análisis no pudieron reflejar bien la diversidad en los tipos de edificios, así como su impacto en la carga del distrito.
  5. 5. Para abordar los problemas mencionados anteriormente, este estudio estableció un índice basado en SIG sistema, con el objetivo de revelar exhaustivamente las características dinámicas temporales, características de fluctuación de carga y características de distribución espacial de la carga del distrito, así como relaciones de acoplamiento de cargas de potencia para calefacción y refrigeración entre edificios individuales y todo el distrito. Usando el análisis de componentes principales método, el sistema de índice de criterios múltiples puede identificar bien los edificios que tienen impacto significativo en la operación de energía del distrito. El trabajo mencionado aquí puede ser utiliza para servir renovaciones de ahorro de energía, operación óptima y gestión de sistemas de calefacción y refrigeración de espacios, así como despachos de energía del distrito. Finalmente, considerando la alta variación de los edificios universitarios, un campus universitario ha sido seleccionado como estudio de caso, y el sistema de índice desarrollado se utilizó para analizar Características espacio-temporales de la carga de potencia de la calefacción de espacios para todos los edificios en el campus, basado en datos de monitoreo de campo del monitoreo de energía del campus plataforma. 2. Desarrollo del método de análisis de características espacio y temporales para Administración de energía Cargas de calefacción / refrigeración de espacios en edificios del distrito La figura 1 muestra el método de análisis propuesto con respecto al espacio-temporal. Características de las cargas de potencia para calefacción / refrigeración de edificios de distrito. Primero, de la perspectiva de características dinámicas de tiempo, características de fluctuación de carga y relaciones de acoplamiento entre las cargas de edificios individuales y la carga total del distrito, un sistema de índice para analizar las características de carga de potencia de calefacción y refrigeración. Se establecieron sistemas para edificios dentro del distrito usando este sistema de índice ambas características de carga de potencia de calefacción / refrigeración de espacios en edificios individuales y las características de carga de potencia acoplada de edificios individuales dentro de todo el distrito puede ser analizado Usando la plataforma SIG, las características de distribución espacial de las cargas del distrito se pueden visualizar claramente. Las diferencias tanto en el tiempo como en el espacio entre varios tipos de edificios puede ser muy útil para el despliegue de energía dentro del distrito. Finalmente, utilizando el método de análisis de componentes principales, edificios se identificarían contribuciones significativas a la carga general del distrito, de acuerdo con sus características de carga.
  6. 6. Fig. 1. Método de análisis de características espacio-temporales de cargas de potencia para calefacción / refrigeración en edificios de distrito 2.1. Un sistema de índice para analizar las características de carga de potencia del espacio calefacción / refrigeración en edificios de distrito Un sistema de índice que representa las características de las cargas de energía del distrito para el espacio calentamiento / enfriamiento se muestra en la Tabla 1, basada en una revisión exhaustiva de la literatura [3-12,19] Al analizar las características de carga de potencia, el nivel de carga debe ser primero identificado. La carga de potencia media por hora es un índice básico para evaluar la carga de potencia magnitud, mientras que la carga máxima es importante para determinar el suministro de energía del distrito capacidad. La intensidad del consumo de energía estacional es un índice importante para evaluar consumo energético de calefacción de espacios. Por lo tanto, en este sistema, el nivel de carga era determinado por tres índices, a saber, carga máxima diaria, carga promedio diaria y estacional intensidad de consumo de energía. Además del nivel de carga, otra característica principal de las cargas de potencia es la fluctuación de carga, ya que puede proporcionar información útil para la operación del equipo optimización, distribución de la red eléctrica y afeitado de carga máxima. Cuatro índices, es decir, diariamente relación de diferencia pico a valle, tasa de carga diaria, tasa de desequilibrio semanal y estacional la tasa de carga,
  7. 7. por lo tanto, se identificaría para analizar las fluctuaciones de carga en diferentes momentos períodos. La tasa de diferencia diaria de pico a valle podría usarse para representar la carga fluctuación dentro de un día, con un valor mayor para una mayor fluctuación de carga. Carga diaria la tasa refleja el saldo de las distribuciones de carga durante el día, con un valor mayor para carga distribuida más uniformemente durante el día. La tasa de desequilibrio semanal representa cambios en carga máxima diaria durante la semana, con un mayor valor para una fluctuación de carga menor durante la semana. La tasa de carga estacional podría usarse para analizar la volatilidad de la carga por hora durante toda la temporada de calefacción / refrigeración, con un valor mayor para una carga estacional menor fluctuación. Los dos tipos de índices anteriores pueden reflejar el tamaño de la carga y su variación de características tanto para edificios individuales como para todo el distrito desde la perspectiva de dimensiones de tiempo. Además de esto, también es importante desacoplar las relaciones entre las cargas de edificios individuales y la carga total del distrito. Tasa coincidente y el factor de diversidad son dos índices importantes para reflejar el grado de acoplamiento de carga de edificios individuales y el barrio. La tasa de coincidencia es la proporción de individuos carga de construcción en el momento de la carga máxima del distrito a su propia carga máxima. Es usado para caracterizar la consistencia entre el momento de carga máxima de cada edificio y el momento pico de carga del distrito. Cuanto mayor es el valor, más consistentes son los dos picos Los momentos de carga son, dando un mayor grado de acoplamiento entre los dos. El factor de diversidad es la relación entre la carga máxima total de cada edificio y el pico del distrito carga. Cuanto menor es el valor, más concentrado es el tiempo de carga máxima de cada el edificio es, y cuanto mayor es la fluctuación de la carga del distrito. Con respecto a este índice, un valor más alto indica que el comportamiento de consumo de energía en cada edificio varía más en tiempo, con fluctuaciones de carga de distrito más pequeñas en consecuencia. Tabla 1: Un sistema de índice para analizar las características de carga de energía del espacio. calefacción / refrigeración en edificios de distrito 2.2 Análisis de las características espaciales de las cargas de potencia de calefacción / refrigeración de espacios en edificios de distrito que utilizan el sistema SIG Los sistemas SIG son un tipo de sistema de gestión de datos con espacio profesional formas la tecnología SIG integra efectos de visualización de mapas y geográficos funciones de análisis con operaciones generales de bases de datos, para proporcionar funciones como
  8. 8. datos almacenamiento y consulta, estadísticas, análisis, visualización y previsión. Datos de ubicación espacial, los datos de características de atributos y los datos de características de dominio de tiempo constituyen los tres elementos básicos de análisis geoespacial. Hacer el mejor uso de una gran cantidad de edificios dentro de un distrito y la gran cantidad de datos de carga de energía monitoreada en el campo por espacio calefacción / refrigeración, es una forma sólida de establecer un modelo de construcción de distrito dentro del SIG sistema, que puede mostrar instantáneamente las características del dominio del tiempo de las cargas de potencia y proporcionar información básica para el despacho y las operaciones de energía del distrito. 2.3. Selección de edificios clave mediante análisis de componentes principales. Los índices propuestos en este estudio para identificar las características de carga de potencia de calefacción / refrigeración de espacios incluidos nivel de carga, fluctuación de carga y relaciones de acoplamiento entre las cargas de edificios individuales y la carga total del distrito. Los tres tipos de los índices tienen sus propios énfasis y la información reflejada por los índices debe ser analizados juntos para revelar completamente las características reales de las cargas del distrito. Utilizando la método de análisis de componentes principales [20], un conjunto de variables de correlación complejas (p. ej. los índices característicos de carga anteriores) se convirtieron en algunas variables independientes a través de combinaciones lineales. De esta manera, la información proporcionada por estos índices podría maximizarse eliminando la información superpuesta y dejando índices importantes para un análisis detallado.@

