Just for you: FREE 60-day trial to the world’s largest digital library.
The SlideShare family just got bigger. Enjoy access to millions of ebooks, audiobooks, magazines, and more from Scribd.Cancel anytime.
Activate your 30 day free trial to unlock unlimited reading.
Charts with data from the public employment service in Sweden, processed by VIRGOkonsult. The slides reflect figures of unemployment, vacancies, long-term unemployed, labor market programs etc. You can compare the figures every week in the latest three years. The slides are updated once a week. www.virgokonsult.se
Charts with data from the public employment service in Sweden, processed by VIRGOkonsult. The slides reflect figures of unemployment, vacancies, long-term unemployed, labor market programs etc. You can compare the figures every week in the latest three years. The slides are updated once a week. www.virgokonsult.se