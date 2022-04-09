Successfully reported this slideshow.

Week 13, Public employment figures for Sweden, over the year 2020 to 2022

Apr. 09, 2022
Apr. 09, 2022
Charts with data from the public employment service in Sweden, processed by VIRGOkonsult. The slides reflect figures of unemployment, vacancies, long-term unemployed, labor market programs etc. You can compare the figures every week in the latest three years. The slides are updated once a week.

  1. 1. Källa: Arbetsförmedlingen, bearbetat av VIRGOkonsult, uppdaterat 2022-04-09 0 10 000 20 000 30 000 40 000 50 000 60 000 1 3 5 7 9 11 13 15 17 19 21 23 25 27 29 31 33 35 37 39 41 43 45 47 49 51 53 A n t a l Vecka Nya lediga platser hos Arbetsförmedlingen 2020 2021 2022
  2. 2. Källa: Arbetsförmedlingen, bearbetat av VIRGOkonsult, uppdaterat 2022-04-09 0 200 000 400 000 600 000 800 000 1 000 000 1 200 000 1 400 000 1 600 000 1 3 5 7 9 11 13 15 17 19 21 23 25 27 29 31 33 35 37 39 41 43 45 47 49 51 53 A n t a l Vecka Nya lediga platser, ackumulerat hos Arbetsförmedlingen 2020 2021 2022
  3. 3. Källa: Arbetsförmedlingen, bearbetat av VIRGOkonsult, uppdaterat 2022-04-09 0 20 000 40 000 60 000 80 000 100 000 120 000 140 000 160 000 180 000 1 3 5 7 9 11 13 15 17 19 21 23 25 27 29 31 33 35 37 39 41 43 45 47 49 51 53 A n t a l Vecka Kvarstående platser (exkl feriepl) hos Arbetsförmedlingen 2020 2021 2022
  4. 4. Källa: Arbetsförmedlingen, bearbetat av VIRGOkonsult, uppdaterat 2022-04-09 0 5 000 10 000 15 000 20 000 25 000 30 000 1 3 5 7 9 11 13 15 17 19 21 23 25 27 29 31 33 35 37 39 41 43 45 47 49 51 53 A n t a l Vecka Nya sökande hos Arbetsförmedlingen 2020 2021 2022
  5. 5. Källa: Arbetsförmedlingen, bearbetat av VIRGOkonsult, uppdaterat 2022-04-09 0 100 000 200 000 300 000 400 000 500 000 600 000 1 3 5 7 9 11 13 15 17 19 21 23 25 27 29 31 33 35 37 39 41 43 45 47 49 51 53 A n t a l Vecka Nya sökande, ackumulerat hos Arbetsförmedlingen 2020 2021 2022
  6. 6. Källa: Arbetsförmedlingen, bearbetat av VIRGOkonsult, uppdaterat 2022-04-09 0 2 000 4 000 6 000 8 000 10 000 12 000 14 000 1 3 5 7 9 11 13 15 17 19 21 23 25 27 29 31 33 35 37 39 41 43 45 47 49 51 53 A n t a l Vecka Sökande som börjat arbete från Arbetsförmedlingen 2020 2021 2022
  7. 7. Källa: Arbetsförmedlingen, bearbetat av VIRGOkonsult, uppdaterat 2022-04-09 0 50 000 100 000 150 000 200 000 250 000 300 000 350 000 400 000 450 000 500 000 1 3 5 7 9 11 13 15 17 19 21 23 25 27 29 31 33 35 37 39 41 43 45 47 49 51 53 A n t a l Vecka Sökande som börjat arbete, ackumulerat från Arbetsförmedlingen 2020 2021 2022
  8. 8. Källa: Arbetsförmedlingen, bearbetat av VIRGOkonsult, uppdaterat 2022-04-09 0 50 000 100 000 150 000 200 000 250 000 300 000 1 3 5 7 9 11 13 15 17 19 21 23 25 27 29 31 33 35 37 39 41 43 45 47 49 51 53 A n t a l Vecka Öppet arbetslösa hos Arbetsförmedlingen 2020 2021 2022
  9. 9. Källa: Arbetsförmedlingen, bearbetat av VIRGOkonsult, uppdaterat 2022-04-09 0 5 000 10 000 15 000 20 000 25 000 30 000 35 000 40 000 45 000 50 000 1 3 5 7 9 11 13 15 17 19 21 23 25 27 29 31 33 35 37 39 41 43 45 47 49 51 53 A n t a l Vecka Öppet arbetslösa ungdomar hos Arbetsförmedlingen 2020 2021 2022
  10. 10. Källa: Arbetsförmedlingen, bearbetat av VIRGOkonsult, uppdaterat 2022-04-09 0 50 000 100 000 150 000 200 000 250 000 300 000 350 000 1 3 5 7 9 11 13 15 17 19 21 23 25 27 29 31 33 35 37 39 41 43 45 47 49 51 53 Antal Vecka Arbetssökande utan arbete mer än sex månader hos Arbetsförmedlingen 2020 2021 2022
  11. 11. Källa: Arbetsförmedlingen, bearbetat av VIRGOkonsult, uppdaterat 2022-04-09 0 5 000 10 000 15 000 20 000 25 000 30 000 1 3 5 7 9 11 13 15 17 19 21 23 25 27 29 31 33 35 37 39 41 43 45 47 49 51 53 Antal Vecka Arbetssökande ungdomar utan arbete mer än sex månader hos Arbetsförmedlingen 2020 2021 2022
  12. 12. Källa: Arbetsförmedlingen, bearbetat av VIRGOkonsult, uppdaterat 2022-04-09 0 20 000 40 000 60 000 80 000 100 000 120 000 140 000 1 3 5 7 9 11 13 15 17 19 21 23 25 27 29 31 33 35 37 39 41 43 45 47 49 51 53 A n t a l Vecka JOB genom Arbetsförmedlingen 2020 2021 2022
  13. 13. Källa: Arbetsförmedlingen, bearbetat av VIRGOkonsult, uppdaterat 2022-04-09 0 5 000 10 000 15 000 20 000 25 000 30 000 1 3 5 7 9 11 13 15 17 19 21 23 25 27 29 31 33 35 37 39 41 43 45 47 49 51 53 A n t a l Vecka UGA genom Arbetsförmedlingen 2020 2021 2022
  14. 14. Källa: Arbetsförmedlingen, bearbetat av VIRGOkonsult, uppdaterat 2022-04-09 0 20 000 40 000 60 000 80 000 100 000 120 000 140 000 160 000 180 000 Vecka JOB UGA JOB+UGA
  15. 15. Källa: Arbetsförmedlingen, bearbetat av VIRGOkonsult, uppdaterat 2022-04-09 0 1 000 2 000 3 000 4 000 5 000 6 000 1 3 5 7 9 11 13 15 17 19 21 23 25 27 29 31 33 35 37 39 41 43 45 47 49 51 53 A n t a l Vecka Arbetsmarknadsutbildning genom Arbetsförmedlingen 2020 2021 2022
  16. 16. Källa: Arbetsförmedlingen, bearbetat av VIRGOkonsult, uppdaterat 2022-04-09 0 50 000 100 000 150 000 200 000 250 000 1 3 5 7 9 11 13 15 17 19 21 23 25 27 29 31 33 35 37 39 41 43 45 47 49 51 53 A n t a l Vecka Program m aktivitetsstöd genom Arbetsförmedlingen 2020 2021 2022
  17. 17. Källa: Arbetsförmedlingen, bearbetat av VIRGOkonsult, uppdaterat 2022-04-09 0 10 000 20 000 30 000 40 000 50 000 60 000 70 000 80 000 90 000 1 3 5 7 9 11 13 15 17 19 21 23 25 27 29 31 33 35 37 39 41 43 45 47 49 51 53 A n t a l Vecka Program m aktivitetsstöd, exkl JOB och UGA genom Arbetsförmedlingen 2020 2021 2022
  18. 18. Källa: Arbetsförmedlingen, bearbetat av VIRGOkonsult, uppdaterat 2022-04-09 0 50 000 100 000 150 000 200 000 250 000 1 3 5 7 9 11 13 15 17 19 21 23 25 27 29 31 33 35 37 39 41 43 45 47 49 51 53 A n t a l Vecka Konjunkturberoende program genom Arbetsförmedlingen 2020 2021 2022
  19. 19. Källa: Arbetsförmedlingen, bearbetat av VIRGOkonsult, uppdaterat 2022-04-09 0 10 000 20 000 30 000 40 000 50 000 60 000 70 000 80 000 90 000 1 3 5 7 9 11 13 15 17 19 21 23 25 27 29 31 33 35 37 39 41 43 45 47 49 51 53 A n t a l Vecka Konjunkturberoende program exkl JOB och UGA genom Arbetsförmedlingen 2021 2020 2022
  20. 20. Källa: Arbetsförmedlingen, bearbetat av VIRGOkonsult, uppdaterat 2022-04-09 0 100 000 200 000 300 000 400 000 500 000 600 000 1 3 5 7 9 11 13 15 17 19 21 23 25 27 29 31 33 35 37 39 41 43 45 47 49 51 53 A n t a l Vecka Öppet arbetslösa + program m aktivitetsstöd genom Arbetsförmedlingen 2020 2021 2022

