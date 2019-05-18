Successfully reported this slideshow.
Metaaldetectie in het kader van archeologisch onderzoek bij SOLVA (Zuid-Oost-Vlaanderen) Verbrugge Arne SOLVA Dienst Arche...
Wie is SOLVA? • Intergemeentelijk samenwerkingsverband 21 gemeenten • Archeologische Dienst sedert 2008
© Dirk Wollaert © Dirk Wollaert
• Erkend archeologisch depot © Dirk Wollaert
Open depot - Toegankelijk voor externen - Toegang tot de databank voor bezoekers - Rondleidingen op aanvraag - Ontvangen v...
• Publiekswerking : inzetten op lokale betrokkenheid • rondleidingen • lezingen • tentoonstellingen • brochures • Workshop...
• Vrijwilligerswerking © Dirk Wollaert
Metaaldetectie bij SOLVA • Historiek • Oudenaarde Markt (2016) • Communicatie via een facebook-groep : • Principes • Detec...
Ninove Doorn Noord • 17de eeuws legerkamp (Negenjarige Oorlog 1688-1697)
• 18de eeuws kamp
© Dirk Wollaert
keukens
• Proefsleuven
• Metaaldetectie-weekend © Dirk Wollaert
Metaaldetectie - vooronderzoek • 12,4 ha geprospecteerd • 2 dagen (december 2017) • Dag 1 : 21 metaaldetectoristen • Dag 2...
© Dirk Wollaert
© Dirk Wollaert © Dirk Wollaert
DAG 1 DAG 2 2,6 ha
© Dirk Wollaert
869 vondsten - 145 munten - 50 loodjes - 44 knopen - 11 bikkels - 48 (musket)kogels - 13 gespen - 2 fibulae - 3 hangers - ...
Reiniging - determinatie - Scheiden relevante objecten – rest - Opdelen in categorieën - Munten - Basisdeterminatie per ca...
Opgraving Controleren van een vlak, net onder de ploeglaag
Controleren van sporen. Vondsten worden gelinkt aan het spoornummer. Niet ingemeten. Uitgehaald in overleg met de archeolo...
Controleren van aardehopen. Vondsten per sleuf in 1 zak. Niet ingemeten.
Vondsten in relatie tot militaire aanwezigheid • 4-tal bajonet- en degenhaken © Erik Wauters
© Erik Wauters
Wangschijf van een paardenbit © Dirk Wollaert © Erik Wauters
© Dirk Wollaert
© Erik Wauters © Dirk Wollaert © Dirk Wollaert
4-tal (mogelijke) oorden van Karel II uit metaaldetectie. 4 munten van Karel II in haarden bij opgraving
Oudenaarde Markt © Dirk Wollaert © Dirk Wollaert
Oudenaarde Markt – detectie in situ © Dirk Wollaert
Oudenaarde Markt – detectie in situ 96 zilverkleurige penningen (tin-loodlegering) 13de eeuws Stabilisatiehorizont binnen ...
Oudenaarde Markt – detectie ex situ © Pieter-Jan Vanhaesebrouck
Oudenaarde Markt – verwerking © Pieter-Jan Vanhaesebrouck
Ronse De Vrijheid © Dirk Wollaert
Ronse De Vrijheid – detectie in situ © Dirk Wollaert
Ronse De Vrijheid – detectie in situ Belang van datering van straatniveau’s
De bedevaart-insigne van Sint- Hermes (ca. 1500). - Uit laatmiddeleeuwse straatniveau nabij de kerk - Vanaf de 10e eeuw on...
Ronse De Vrijheid – detectie ex situ 19de eeuws percussie-pistool © Pieter-Jan Vanhaesebrouck © Pieter-Jan Vanhaesebrouck
Tot slot • Positieve samenwerking ! • Gedreven en enthousiaste mensen • Vak apart - het detecteren van objecten - het dete...
Contact: archeologie@so-lva.be of via de website www.so-lva.be Interesse om ons detectie-team te versterken?
https://youtu.be/Ih8TYSaBRuE
Metaaldetectietrefdag 18 mei 2019: • Metaaldetectie in het kader van archeologisch onderzoek in het werkingsgebied van SOLVA (Zuid-Oost-Vlaanderen): methodologie en resultaten door Arne Verbrugge

  1. 1. Metaaldetectie in het kader van archeologisch onderzoek bij SOLVA (Zuid-Oost-Vlaanderen) Verbrugge Arne SOLVA Dienst Archeologie Contactdag Metaaldetectie 18/05/2019, Brussel Foto : Dirk Wollaert
  2. 2. Wie is SOLVA? • Intergemeentelijk samenwerkingsverband 21 gemeenten • Archeologische Dienst sedert 2008
  3. 3. © Dirk Wollaert © Dirk Wollaert
  4. 4. • Erkend archeologisch depot © Dirk Wollaert
  5. 5. Open depot - Toegankelijk voor externen - Toegang tot de databank voor bezoekers - Rondleidingen op aanvraag - Ontvangen van collecties op aanvraag van de gemeentes - Workshops, studiedagen, …
  6. 6. • Publiekswerking : inzetten op lokale betrokkenheid • rondleidingen • lezingen • tentoonstellingen • brochures • Workshops • Nieuwsbrief • Facebook “wij graven uw geschiedenis op” © Dirk Wollaert
  7. 7. • Vrijwilligerswerking © Dirk Wollaert
  8. 8. Metaaldetectie bij SOLVA • Historiek • Oudenaarde Markt (2016) • Communicatie via een facebook-groep : • Principes • Detectie binnen de werkuren (interactie – inmeten archeologen) • In samenspraak met de archeologen • De vondsten gaan naar SOLVA (= onderdeel opgravingsensemble) • Verzekerd via SOLVA
  9. 9. Ninove Doorn Noord • 17de eeuws legerkamp (Negenjarige Oorlog 1688-1697)
  10. 10. • 18de eeuws kamp
  11. 11. © Dirk Wollaert
  12. 12. keukens
  13. 13. • Proefsleuven
  14. 14. • Metaaldetectie-weekend © Dirk Wollaert
  15. 15. Metaaldetectie - vooronderzoek • 12,4 ha geprospecteerd • 2 dagen (december 2017) • Dag 1 : 21 metaaldetectoristen • Dag 2 : 13 metaaldetectoristen ophogingslagen ophogingslagen geprospecteerd
  16. 16. © Dirk Wollaert
  17. 17. © Dirk Wollaert © Dirk Wollaert
  18. 18. DAG 1 DAG 2 2,6 ha
  19. 19. © Dirk Wollaert
  20. 20. 869 vondsten - 145 munten - 50 loodjes - 44 knopen - 11 bikkels - 48 (musket)kogels - 13 gespen - 2 fibulae - 3 hangers - 13 ringen - 4 gewichtjes Filips II.
  21. 21. Reiniging - determinatie - Scheiden relevante objecten – rest - Opdelen in categorieën - Munten - Basisdeterminatie per categorie - => verdere uitwerking bij de opgraving
  22. 22. Opgraving Controleren van een vlak, net onder de ploeglaag
  23. 23. Controleren van sporen. Vondsten worden gelinkt aan het spoornummer. Niet ingemeten. Uitgehaald in overleg met de archeologen.
  24. 24. Controleren van aardehopen. Vondsten per sleuf in 1 zak. Niet ingemeten.
  25. 25. Vondsten in relatie tot militaire aanwezigheid • 4-tal bajonet- en degenhaken © Erik Wauters
  26. 26. © Erik Wauters
  27. 27. Wangschijf van een paardenbit © Dirk Wollaert © Erik Wauters
  28. 28. © Dirk Wollaert
  29. 29. © Erik Wauters © Dirk Wollaert © Dirk Wollaert
  30. 30. 4-tal (mogelijke) oorden van Karel II uit metaaldetectie. 4 munten van Karel II in haarden bij opgraving
  31. 31. Oudenaarde Markt © Dirk Wollaert © Dirk Wollaert
  32. 32. Oudenaarde Markt – detectie in situ © Dirk Wollaert
  33. 33. Oudenaarde Markt – detectie in situ 96 zilverkleurige penningen (tin-loodlegering) 13de eeuws Stabilisatiehorizont binnen een leemwinningskuil © Dirk Wollaert
  34. 34. Oudenaarde Markt – detectie ex situ © Pieter-Jan Vanhaesebrouck
  35. 35. Oudenaarde Markt – verwerking © Pieter-Jan Vanhaesebrouck
  36. 36. Ronse De Vrijheid © Dirk Wollaert
  37. 37. Ronse De Vrijheid – detectie in situ © Dirk Wollaert
  38. 38. Ronse De Vrijheid – detectie in situ Belang van datering van straatniveau’s
  39. 39. De bedevaart-insigne van Sint- Hermes (ca. 1500). - Uit laatmiddeleeuwse straatniveau nabij de kerk - Vanaf de 10e eeuw ontwikkelde zich een bedevaartsoord voor pelgrims rondom de Sint- Hermeskerk. - Groot belang voor lokale geschiedenis © Dirk Wollaert
  40. 40. Ronse De Vrijheid – detectie ex situ 19de eeuws percussie-pistool © Pieter-Jan Vanhaesebrouck © Pieter-Jan Vanhaesebrouck
  41. 41. Tot slot • Positieve samenwerking ! • Gedreven en enthousiaste mensen • Vak apart - het detecteren van objecten - het determineren van objecten • Absolute meerwaarde en een reële bijdrage tot het archeologisch onderzoek • Streven naar een goede samenwerking tussen archeologen en metaaldetectoristen
  42. 42. Contact: archeologie@so-lva.be of via de website www.so-lva.be Interesse om ons detectie-team te versterken?
  43. 43. https://youtu.be/Ih8TYSaBRuE

