An introduction to graph theory

DR. VINOD KUMAR PROFESSOR & HEAD DEPT. OF MATHEMATICS BABA MASTNATH UNIVERSITY
Varying Applications (examples)  Computer networks  Distinguish between two chemical compounds with the same molecular f...
Topics Covered  Definitions  Types  Terminology  Representation  Sub-graphs  Connectivity  Hamilton and Euler defin...
Graphs Consider the following examples:  A road map, consisting of a number of towns connected with roads.  The represen...
a b d c Directed Graph In general a graph G consists of two things: •The vertex set V , whose elements are called vertices...
Definitions - Graph Its a generalization of the simple concept of a set of dots, links, edges or arcs. A graph is some tim...
Definitions – Edge Type Directed: Ordered pair of vertices represented as (u, v) directed from vertex u to v. If e = (u, v...
 Loop: A loop is an edge whose endpoints are same i.e., an edge joining a vertex to it self is called a loop. Represented...
Definitions – Types of Graph Simple (Undirected) Graph: A graph with neither loops nor multiple edges is called a simple g...
Multigraph: If a graph has multiple edges but no loops then it is called a multigraph. Let G = (V, E), consists of set of ...
Pseudo Graph: If a graph has loops (and possible also multiple edges) then it is called a pseudograph. Let G = (V, E), con...
Directed Graph: A graph containing all directed edges is called a Directed graph. Let G = (V, E), set of vertices V, and s...
Directed Multigraph: If a graph has multiple edges with direction then it is called Directed Multigraph. Let G = (V, E), c...
Type Edges Multiple Edges Allowed ? Loops Allowed ? Simple Graph Undirected No No Multigraph Undirected Yes No Pseudo Grap...
Terminology – Undirected graphs  The vertices u and v are adjacent if {u, v} is an edge,  e is called incident with u an...
Terminology – Directed graphs  For the edge (u, v), u is adjacent to v OR v is adjacent from u, then we called as u – Ini...
Note: A loop at a vertex contributes one to both in-degree and the out-degree of this vertex. (why?) Representation: For V...
Theorems: Undirected Graphs Theorem -1 The Handshaking theorem: Let G = (V, E) be an undirected graph with e edges. Then (...
Theorem 2: An undirected graph has even number of vertices with odd degree Proof: Let Ve and Vo respectively the set of ve...
Simple Graphs – Special Cases Complete graph: a simple undirected graph G such that every pair of distinct vertices in G a...
Cycle: Let G = (V, E) be a graph. Then a sequence of vertices and edges, denoted by Cn, where n ≥ 3 consisting n vertices ...
N-cubes: A graph with 2n vertices labeled 0, 1, . . . , 2n-1 binary number so that two of them are connected with an edge ...
Regular Graph: a simple graph whose vertices have all the same degree. For instance, the n-cube is regular. Wheels: Wn, ob...
Bipartite graphs In a simple graph G = (V, E), if V can be partitioned into two disjoint sets V1 and V2 such that every ed...
Complete Bipartite graphs A bipartite simple graph is called complete if each vertex in V1 is connected to each vertex in ...
Subgraphs A subgraph of a graph G = (V, E) is a graph H =(V’, E’) where V’ is a subset of V and E’ is a subset of E Repres...
Let G = G1 U G2 wherein E = E1  E2 and V = V1  V2, G, G1 and G2 are simple subgraphs of G Representation: V1 = {u, w}, E...
Representations of Graphs Incidence (Matrix): Most useful when information about edges is more desirable than information ...
Representation- Incidence Matrix Let G = (V, E) be an undirected graph. Suppose that v1, v2, v3, …, vn are the vertices an...
Representation of Incidence matrix: Example: G = (V, E) e1 e2 e3 u 1 1 0 v 1 0 1 w 0 1 1 v w u e1 e3 e2 e1 e2 e3 e4 e5 a 1...
Representation- Adjacency Matrix The adjacency matrix of a graph G is a matrix with rows and columns labeled by the vertic...
Representation of Adjacency matrix : Example: Undirected Graph G = (V, E) u v w u 0 1 1 v 1 0 1 w 1 1 0 v w u e1 e3 e2 a b...
For Directed Graph G (V, E) u v w u v w u 0 0 1 v 1 0 0 w 0 1 0  Adjacency is chosen on the ordering of vertices. Hence, ...
Representation- Adjacency List Each node (vertex) has a list of which nodes (vertex) it is adjacent Example: Undirectd gra...
Graph - Isomorphism Two graphs G1 = (V1, E1), G2 = (V2, E2), are called isomorphic if there is a bijection f : V1  V2 and...
Example: In chemistry, to find if two compounds have the same structure. Representation: G1 = (V1, E1), G2 = (V2, E2) then...
An invariant is a property such that if a graph has it then all graphs isomorphic to it also have it. Examples of invarian...
Isomorphism - Revisited A isomorphic invariant for simple graphs is the existence of a simple circuit of length k , k is a...
Connectivity Basic Idea: In a Graph Reachability among vertices by traversing the edges Application Example: - In a city t...
A path from v0 to vn of length n is a sequence of n+1 vertices (vk) and n edges (ek) of the form v0, e1, v1, e2, v2, . . ....
The path is a circuit (or cycle) if it begins and ends at the same vertex, i.e., v0 = vn, and has length greater than zero...
Definition for Directed Graphs A Path of length n (> 0) from u to v in G is a sequence of n edges e1, e2 , e3, …, en of G ...
Connected Graphs A graph G is called connected if there is a path between any two distinct vertices of G. Otherwise the gr...
A directed graph is connected if its associated undirected graph (obtained by ignoring the directions of the edges) is con...
Directed Graph Representation example: G1 (Strong component), G2 (Weak Component), G3 is undirected graph representation o...
v1 v2 v3 v4 v5 Articulation Point (Cut vertex): The removal of a vertex produces a subgraph with more connected components...
Counting Paths Theorem: Let G be a graph with adjacency matrix A with respect to the ordering v1, v2, …, vn (with directed...
Case r +1: In Ar+1 = Ar. A, The (i, j)th entry in Ar+1 , bi1a1j + bi2 a2j + …+ bin anj where bik is the (i, j)th entry of ...
a ------- b | | | | c ------- d A = 0 1 1 0 A4 = 8 0 0 8 1 0 0 1 0 8 8 0 1 0 0 1 0 8 8 0 0 1 1 0 8 0 0 8 Number of paths o...
The Seven Bridges of Königsberg, Germany This is a classical problem that started the discipline today called graph theory...
The first person to solve the problem (in the negative) was the Swiss mathematician Leonhard Euler in 1736. He represented...
 Has no tour that uses each edge exactly once.  (Even if we allow the walk to start and finish in different places.)  C...
Euler Paths and Circuits a b c d e Eulerian path (Eulerian trail, Euler walk): Let G = (V, E) be a graph with no isolated ...
The graphs that have an Euler path can be characterized by looking at the degree of their vertices. Recall that the degree...
The problem in our language: Show that is not Eulerian. In fact, it contains no Euler trail.
Euler - Theorems A connected graph G is Eulerian if and only if G is connected and has no vertices of odd degree A connect...
Euler – Theorems (=>) Assume G has an Euler trail T from node a to node b (a and b not necessarily distinct). For every no...
A connected graph G is Eulerian if and only if G is connected and has no vertices of odd degree a b c d e f Building a sim...
A connected graph G is Eulerian if and only if G is connected and has no vertices of odd degree c d e Delete the simple pa...
A connected graph G is Eulerian if and only if G is connected and has no vertices of odd degree c d e Constructed subgraph...
A connected graph G is Eulerian if and only if G is connected and has no vertices of odd degree a b c d e f “Splice” the c...
Euler Circuit Circuit C: = a circuit in G beginning at an arbitrary vertex v. Add edges successively to form a path that r...
Representation- Incidence Matrix e1 e2 e3 a 1 0 0 b 1 1 0 c 0 1 1 d 0 0 1 e 0 0 0 f 0 0 0 e4 e5 e6 e7 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 ...
Hamiltonian Graph Hamiltonian path (also called traceable path) is a path that visits each vertex exactly once. A Hamilton...
A graph of the vertices of a dodecahedron. Is it Hamiltonian? Yes.
This one has a Hamiltonian path, but not a Hamiltonian tour. This one has an Euler tour, but no Hamiltonian path.
In general it is not easy to determine if a given graph has a Hamilton path or circuit, although often it is possible to a...
Similar notions may be defined for directed graphs, where edges (arcs) of a path or a cycle are required to point in the s...
DIRAC’S Theorem: If G is a simple graph with n vertices with n ≥ 3 such that the degree of every vertex in G is at least n...
Shortest Path  Generalize distance to weighted setting  Digraph G = (V,E) with weight function W: E  R (assigning real ...
Shortest-Path Problems  Shortest-Path problems  Single-source (single-destination): Find a shortest path from a given so...
Optimal Substructure  Theorem: subpaths of shortest paths are shortest paths  Proof (”cut and paste”)  if some subpath ...
Negative Weights and Cycles?  Negative edges are OK, as long as there are no negative weight cycles (otherwise paths with...
Shortest Path Tree  The result of the algorithms – a shortest path tree. For each vertex v, it  records a shortest path ...
Relaxation  For each vertex v in the graph, we maintain v.d(), the estimate of the shortest path from s, initialized to ...
Dijkstra's Shortest-Path Algorithm  Non-negative edge weights  Greedy, similar to Prim's algorithm for MST  Like breadt...
Dijkstra’s ALgorithm Solution to Single-source (single-destination).  Input: Graph G, start vertex s relaxing edges Dijks...
Dijkstra’s Example     0s u v yx 10 5 1 2 3 9 4 6 7 2 10  5  0s u v yx 10 5 1 2 3 9 4 6 7 2 Dijkstra(G,s) 01 for eac...
u v 8 14 5 7 0s yx 10 5 1 2 3 9 4 6 7 2 8 13 5 7 0s u v yx 10 5 1 2 3 9 4 6 7 2 Dijkstra(G,s) 01 for each vertex u  G.V()...
8 9 5 7 0 u v yx 10 5 1 2 3 9 4 6 7 2 8 9 5 7 0 u v yx 10 5 1 2 3 9 4 6 7 2 Dijkstra(G,s) 01 for each vertex u  G.V() 02 ...
Dijkstra’s Algorithm  O(n2) operations  (n-1) iterations: 1 for each vertex added to the distinguished set S.  (n-1) it...
Planar Graphs A graph G is planar if it can be drawn in the plane with its edges intersecting at their vertices only. One ...
Some Results About Planar Graphs− 1. Euler’s Formula: Let G = (V, E) be a connected planar graph, and let v = |V| , e = |E...
3. The graph K5 is non-planar. Proof: in K5 we have v = 5 and e = 10, hence 3v-6 = 9 < e = 10, which contradicts the previ...
Traveling Salesman Problem  Given a number of cities and the costs of traveling from one to the other, what is the cheape...
a complete lecture for the new comers in the field of Discrete Mathematics, Applied Algebra, network optimization and computational circuit.

  1. 1. DR. VINOD KUMAR PROFESSOR & HEAD DEPT. OF MATHEMATICS BABA MASTNATH UNIVERSITY
  2. 2. Varying Applications (examples)  Computer networks  Distinguish between two chemical compounds with the same molecular formula but different structures  Solve shortest path problems between cities  Scheduling exams and assign channels to television stations
  3. 3. Topics Covered  Definitions  Types  Terminology  Representation  Sub-graphs  Connectivity  Hamilton and Euler definitions  Shortest Path  Planar Graphs
  4. 4. Graphs Consider the following examples:  A road map, consisting of a number of towns connected with roads.  The representation of a binary relation defined on a given set. The relation of a given element x to another element y is represented with an arrow connecting x to y. This is an example of (undirected) graph. a b d c Undirected Graph
  5. 5. a b d c Directed Graph In general a graph G consists of two things: •The vertex set V , whose elements are called vertices, nodes or points. •The edge set E or set of edges connecting pairs of vertices. •If the edges are directed then they are also called directed edges or arcs. Each edge e ∈ E is associated with a pair of vertices. •This is an example of a directed graph or digraph.
  6. 6. Definitions - Graph Its a generalization of the simple concept of a set of dots, links, edges or arcs. A graph is some times represented by the pair (V, E, ø). where V and E are the finite sets and ø is the function by which e ∈ E can join any u, v ∈ V. Mathematical Representation: In general, Graph G = (V, E) consists set of vertices denoted by V, or V(G) and set of edges E, or E(G) If there is a unique edge e from u to v, then we may write e = (u, v), so E may be regarded as a set of ordered pairs.
  7. 7. Definitions – Edge Type Directed: Ordered pair of vertices represented as (u, v) directed from vertex u to v. If e = (u, v), the vertex u is called origin, source or initial point of the edge e, and v is called the terminus, terminating vertex or terminal point. Undirected: Unordered pair of vertices represented as {u, v}. Disregards any sense of direction and treats both end vertices interchangeably. u v u v
  8. 8.  Loop: A loop is an edge whose endpoints are same i.e., an edge joining a vertex to it self is called a loop. Represented as {u, u} = {u}  Multiple or Parallel Edges: Two or more edges connecting the same pair of vertices (and pointing in the same direction if the graph is directed) are called parallel or multiple. u u v
  9. 9. Definitions – Types of Graph Simple (Undirected) Graph: A graph with neither loops nor multiple edges is called a simple graph. G = (V, E) consists of V, a nonempty set of vertices, and E, a set of unordered pairs of distinct elements of V called edges (undirected) Representation G = (V, E), V = {u, v, w}, E = {{u, v}, {v, w}, {u, w}} u v w
  10. 10. Multigraph: If a graph has multiple edges but no loops then it is called a multigraph. Let G = (V, E), consists of set of vertices V, set of edges E and a function ‘f’ from E to {{u, v}| u, v  V, u ≠ v}. The edges e1 and e2 are called multiple or parallel edges if f (e1) = f (e2). Representation Example: V = {u, v, w}, E = {e1, e2, e3} u v we1 e2 e3
  11. 11. Pseudo Graph: If a graph has loops (and possible also multiple edges) then it is called a pseudograph. Let G = (V, E), consists of set of vertices V, set of edges E and a function ‘f’ from E to {{u, v}| u, v  V}. Loops are allowed in such a graph. Representation Example: V = {u, v, w}, E = {e1, e2, e3, e4} u v we1 e3 e2 e4
  12. 12. Directed Graph: A graph containing all directed edges is called a Directed graph. Let G = (V, E), set of vertices V, and set of edges E, that are ordered pair of elements of V (directed edges) Representation Example: G = (V, E), V = {u, v, w}, E = {(u, v), (v, w), (w, u)} u w v
  13. 13. Directed Multigraph: If a graph has multiple edges with direction then it is called Directed Multigraph. Let G = (V, E), consists of set of vertices V, set of edges E and a function ‘f’ from E to {{u, v}| u, v V}. The edges e1 and e2 are multiple edges if f(e1) = f(e2) Representation Example: V = {u, v, w}, E = {e1, e2, e3, e4} u w v e1 e2 e3 e4
  14. 14. Type Edges Multiple Edges Allowed ? Loops Allowed ? Simple Graph Undirected No No Multigraph Undirected Yes No Pseudo Graph Undirected Yes Yes Directed Graph Directed No Yes Directed Multigraph Directed Yes Yes Graph Terminology
  15. 15. Terminology – Undirected graphs  The vertices u and v are adjacent if {u, v} is an edge,  e is called incident with u and v,  u and v are called endpoints of {u, v}.  Degree of Vertex (deg (v)): the number of edges incident on a vertex. A loop contributes twice to the degree (why?).  Pendant Vertex: deg (v) = 1  Isolated Vertex: deg (k) = 0 Representation Example: For V = {u, v, w} , E = { {u, w}, {u, v} }, deg (u) = 2, deg (v) = 1, deg (w) = 1, deg (k) = 0, w and v are pendant , k is isolated u k w v
  16. 16. Terminology – Directed graphs  For the edge (u, v), u is adjacent to v OR v is adjacent from u, then we called as u – Initial vertex, v – Terminal vertex  In a graph with directed edges, the in-degree of a vertex v is the number of edges with v as their terminal vertex.  The out-degree of a vertex u is the number of edges with u as their initial vertex. Then  In-degree denoted by deg−(v): number of edges for which v is terminal vertex.  Out-degree denoted by deg+(u): number of edges for which u is initial vertex.
  17. 17. Note: A loop at a vertex contributes one to both in-degree and the out-degree of this vertex. (why?) Representation: For V = {u, v, w} , E = { (u, w), (v, w), (u, v) }, deg- (u) = 0, deg+ (u) = 2, deg- (v) = 1, deg+ (v) = 1, and deg- (w) = 2, deg+ (u) = 0 u w v
  18. 18. Theorems: Undirected Graphs Theorem -1 The Handshaking theorem: Let G = (V, E) be an undirected graph with e edges. Then (why?) Every edge connects 2 vertices. (This applies even if multiple edges and loops are present.)   Vv ve )deg(2
  19. 19. Theorem 2: An undirected graph has even number of vertices with odd degree Proof: Let Ve and Vo respectively the set of vertices of even degree and the set of vertices of odd degree in an undirected graph G = (V, E). Then Since deg(v) is even for v ∈ Ve, the first sum in the right hand side of the equality is even. The total sum must be 2e, which is even, So the second sum must be even too. But its terms are all odd, so there must be an even number of these terms. Hence the no. of terms in second sum is even.    oe VvVvVv deg(v)deg(v)deg(v)2e even  oVv deg(v)
  20. 20. Simple Graphs – Special Cases Complete graph: a simple undirected graph G such that every pair of distinct vertices in G are connected by an edge. The complete graph of n vertices is represented Kn. A complete directed graph is a simple directed graph G = (V, E) such that every pair of distinct vertices in G are connected by exactly one edge so, for each pair of distinct vertices, either (u, v) or (v, u) (but not both) is in E. Representation Example: K1, K2, K3, K4 K2K1 K4K3
  21. 21. Cycle: Let G = (V, E) be a graph. Then a sequence of vertices and edges, denoted by Cn, where n ≥ 3 consisting n vertices v1, v2, v3 … vn and edges {v1, v2}, {v2, v3}, {v3, v4} … {vn-1, vn}, {vn, v1} is called a Cycle. Representation Example: C3, C4 C3 C4
  22. 22. N-cubes: A graph with 2n vertices labeled 0, 1, . . . , 2n-1 binary number so that two of them are connected with an edge if their binary representation differs in exactly one bit. i.e. Two vertices are said to be adjacent if and only if the bit strings that they represent differ by exactly one bit positions. Representation Example: Q1, Q2 and Q3 0 10 1 00 11 Q1 01 Q2 Q3
  23. 23. Regular Graph: a simple graph whose vertices have all the same degree. For instance, the n-cube is regular. Wheels: Wn, obtained by adding additional vertex to Cn and connecting all vertices to this new vertex by new edges. Representation Example: W3, W4 W3 W4
  24. 24. Bipartite graphs In a simple graph G = (V, E), if V can be partitioned into two disjoint sets V1 and V2 such that every edge in the graph connects a vertex in V1 and a vertex V2 (so that no edge in G connects either two vertices in V1 or two vertices in V2) Application example: Representing Relations Representation example: V1 = {v1, v2, v3} and V2 = {v4, v5, v6}, v1 v2 v3 v4 v5 v6 V1 V2
  25. 25. Complete Bipartite graphs A bipartite simple graph is called complete if each vertex in V1 is connected to each vertex in V2. If |V1 | = m and |V2 | = n, the corresponding complete bipartite graph is represented Km,n . Representation example: K2,3, K3,3 and K3,3 K2,3 K3,3 K3,4
  26. 26. Subgraphs A subgraph of a graph G = (V, E) is a graph H =(V’, E’) where V’ is a subset of V and E’ is a subset of E Representation example: V = {u, v, w}, E = ({u, v}, {v, w}, {w, u}}, H1 , H2 are the subsets of G. u v w uu wv v H1 H2G
  27. 27. Let G = G1 U G2 wherein E = E1  E2 and V = V1  V2, G, G1 and G2 are simple subgraphs of G Representation: V1 = {u, w}, E1 = {{u, w}}, V2 = {w, v}, E1 = {{w, v}}, V = {u, v ,w}, E = {{{u, w}, {{w, v}} u vw w vw u G1 G2 G
  28. 28. Representations of Graphs Incidence (Matrix): Most useful when information about edges is more desirable than information about vertices. Adjacency (Matrix/List): Most useful when information about the vertices is more desirable than information about the edges. These two representations are also most popular since information about the vertices is often more desirable than edges in most applications.
  29. 29. Representation- Incidence Matrix Let G = (V, E) be an undirected graph. Suppose that v1, v2, v3, …, vn are the vertices and e1, e2, …, em are the edges of G. Then the incidence matrix of a graph G is a matrix with rows labeled by vertices and columns labeled by edges, so that entry for row vi column ej is 1 if ej is incident on vi, and 0 otherwise i.e. the matrix is of order n × m and denoted as M = [m ij], where Can also be used to represent : Multiple edges: by using columns with identical entries, since these edges are incident with the same pair of vertices. Loops: by using a column with exactly one entry equal to 1, corresponding to the vertex that is incident with the loop.     otherwise0 ith vincident wiseedgewhen1 m ij ij
  30. 30. Representation of Incidence matrix: Example: G = (V, E) e1 e2 e3 u 1 1 0 v 1 0 1 w 0 1 1 v w u e1 e3 e2 e1 e2 e3 e4 e5 a 1 0 0 1 0 b 1 1 1 0 0 c 0 1 1 0 0 d 0 0 0 1 1
  31. 31. Representation- Adjacency Matrix The adjacency matrix of a graph G is a matrix with rows and columns labeled by the vertices and such that its entry in ith row and jth column, i ≠ j, is the number of edges incident on i and j. The Adjacency Matrix of a graph G is of order n × n, where |V| = n, and is denoted by A = [aij] For undirected graph For directed graph For some authors if i = j then the entry is twice the number of loops incident on i.     otherwise0 Gofedgeanis)v,(vif1 a ji ij     otherwise0 Gofedgeanis}v,{vif1 a ji ij
  32. 32. Representation of Adjacency matrix : Example: Undirected Graph G = (V, E) u v w u 0 1 1 v 1 0 1 w 1 1 0 v w u e1 e3 e2 a b c d a 0 1 0 1 b 1 0 2 0 c 0 2 0 0 d 1 0 0 1
  33. 33. For Directed Graph G (V, E) u v w u v w u 0 0 1 v 1 0 0 w 0 1 0  Adjacency is chosen on the ordering of vertices. Hence, there are as many as n! such matrices.  The adjacency matrix of simple graphs are symmetric (aij = aji) (why?)  When there are relatively few edges in the graph the adjacency matrix is a sparse matrix  Directed Multigraphs can be represented by using aij = number of edges from vi to vj
  34. 34. Representation- Adjacency List Each node (vertex) has a list of which nodes (vertex) it is adjacent Example: Undirectd graph G (V, E) Node Adjacency List u v , w v w, u w u , v u v w
  35. 35. Graph - Isomorphism Two graphs G1 = (V1, E1), G2 = (V2, E2), are called isomorphic if there is a bijection f : V1  V2 and a bijection g : E1  E2 such that- An edge e is incident to vertices u and v if and only if g(e) is incident to f (u) and f (v) i.e. There is a one-to-one and onto function ‘f’ from V1 to V2 with the property that u and v are adjacent in G1 if and only if f(u) and f(v) are adjacent in G2, for all u and v in V1. Function f is called isomorphism Two graphs are isomorphic if and only if for some ordering of their vertices their adjacency matrices are equal.
  36. 36. Example: In chemistry, to find if two compounds have the same structure. Representation: G1 = (V1, E1), G2 = (V2, E2) then f(u1) = v1, f(u2) = v4, f(u3) = v3, f(u4) = v2, and f(a1) = a2, f(b1) = b2, f(c1) = c2, f(d1) = d2, f(e1) = e2 u1 u3 u4 u2 v3 v4 v1 v2
  37. 37. An invariant is a property such that if a graph has it then all graphs isomorphic to it also have it. Examples of invariants are their number of vertices, their number of edges, “has a vertex of degree k”, “has a simple cycle of length l”, etc. It is possible to prove that two graphs are not isomorphic by showing an invariant property that one has and the other one does not have. The graphs cannot be isomorphic because one has a vertex of degree 2 and the other one doesn’t.
  38. 38. Isomorphism - Revisited A isomorphic invariant for simple graphs is the existence of a simple circuit of length k , k is an integer > 2 (why ?) Representation example: G1 and G2 are isomorphic since we have the invariants, similarity in degree of nodes, number of edges, length of circuits G1 G2
  39. 39. Connectivity Basic Idea: In a Graph Reachability among vertices by traversing the edges Application Example: - In a city to city road-network, if one city can be reached from another city. - Problems if determining whether a message can be sent between two computer using intermediate links - Efficiently planning routes for data delivery in the Internet
  40. 40. A path from v0 to vn of length n is a sequence of n+1 vertices (vk) and n edges (ek) of the form v0, e1, v1, e2, v2, . . . , en, vn, where each edge ek connects vk−1 with vk (and points from vk−1 to vk if the edge is directed). The path may be specified by giving only the sequence of edges e1, e2, e3, . . . , en. If there are no multiple edges we can specify the path by giving only the vertices as v0, v1, . . . , vn. Connectivity – Path
  41. 41. The path is a circuit (or cycle) if it begins and ends at the same vertex, i.e., v0 = vn, and has length greater than zero. A path or circuit is simple if it does not contain the same edge twice. Representation example: G = (V, E), Path P represented, from u to v is {{u, 1}, {1, 4}, {4, 5}, {5, v}} 1 u 3 4 5 2 v
  42. 42. Definition for Directed Graphs A Path of length n (> 0) from u to v in G is a sequence of n edges e1, e2 , e3, …, en of G such that- f (e1) = (xo, x1), f (e2) = (x1, x2), …, f (en) = (xn-1, xn), where x0 = u and xn = v. A path is said to pass through x0, x1, …, xn or traverse e1, e2 , e3, …, en For Simple Graphs, sequence is x0, x1, …, xn In directed multigraphs when it is not necessary to distinguish between their edges, we can use sequence of vertices to represent the path. Circuit/Cycle: u = v, length of path > 0 Simple Path: does not contain an edge more than once.
  43. 43. Connected Graphs A graph G is called connected if there is a path between any two distinct vertices of G. Otherwise the graph is called disconnected. An undirected graph is connected if there exists is a simple path between every pair of vertices. G(V, E) is connected since for V = {v1, v2, v3, v4, v5}, there exists a path between {vi, vj}, 1 ≤ i, j ≤ 5 v1 v2 v3 v5 v4
  44. 44. A directed graph is connected if its associated undirected graph (obtained by ignoring the directions of the edges) is connected and is called Weakly connected . A directed graph is Strongly connected if for every pair of distinct points u, v, there is a path from u to v and there is a path from v to u. A strongly connected Graph can be weakly connected but the vice-versa is not true (why?) A connected component of G is any connected subgraph G’ = (V’, E’) of G = (V, E) such that there is no edge (in G) from a vertex in V to a vertex in V - V’. Given a vertex in G, the component of G containing v is the subgraph G’ of G consisting of all edges and vertices of G contained in some path beginning at v.
  45. 45. Directed Graph Representation example: G1 (Strong component), G2 (Weak Component), G3 is undirected graph representation of G2 or G1 G2G1 G3
  46. 46. v1 v2 v3 v4 v5 Articulation Point (Cut vertex): The removal of a vertex produces a subgraph with more connected components than in the original graph. OR the removal of a cut vertex from a connected graph produces a graph that is not connected Cut Edge: An edge whose removal produces a subgraph with more connected components than in the original graph. Representation example: G (V, E), v3 is the articulation point or edge {v2, v3}, the number of connected components is 2 (> 1)
  47. 47. Counting Paths Theorem: Let G be a graph with adjacency matrix A with respect to the ordering v1, v2, …, vn (with directed on undirected edges, with multiple edges and loops allowed). The number of different paths of length r from Vi to Vj, where r is a positive integer, equals the (i, j)th entry of (adjacency matrix) Ar. Proof: By Mathematical Induction. Base Case: For the case N = 1, aij = 1 implies that there is a path of length 1. This is true since this corresponds to an edge between two vertices. We assume that theorem is true for N = r and prove the same for N = r +1. Assume that the (i, j)th entry of Ar is the number of different paths of length r from vi to vj. By induction hypothesis, bik is the number of paths of length r from vi to vk.
  48. 48. Case r +1: In Ar+1 = Ar. A, The (i, j)th entry in Ar+1 , bi1a1j + bi2 a2j + …+ bin anj where bik is the (i, j)th entry of Ar. By induction hypothesis, bik is the number of paths of length r from vi to vk. The (i, j)th entry in Ar+1 corresponds to the length between i and j and the length is r+1. This path is made up of length r from vi to vk and of length from vk to vj. By product rule for counting, the number of such paths is bik* akj The result is bi1a1j + bi2 a2j + …+ bin anj ,the desired result.
  49. 49. a ------- b | | | | c ------- d A = 0 1 1 0 A4 = 8 0 0 8 1 0 0 1 0 8 8 0 1 0 0 1 0 8 8 0 0 1 1 0 8 0 0 8 Number of paths of length 4 from a to d is (1,4) th entry of A4 = 8.
  50. 50. The Seven Bridges of Königsberg, Germany This is a classical problem that started the discipline today called graph theory. The residents of Königsberg, Germany, wondered if it was possible to take a walking tour of the town that crossed each of the seven bridges over the Presel river exactly once. Is it possible to start at some node and take a walk that uses each edge exactly once, and ends at the starting node?
  51. 51. The first person to solve the problem (in the negative) was the Swiss mathematician Leonhard Euler in 1736. He represented the sections of the city and the seven bridges by the graph and proved that it is impossible to find a path in it that transverses every edge of the graph exactly once. You can redraw the original picture as long as for every edge between nodes i and j in the original you put an edge between nodes i and j in the redrawn version (and you put no other edges in the redrawn version). 4 2 3 1
  52. 52.  Has no tour that uses each edge exactly once.  (Even if we allow the walk to start and finish in different places.)  Can you see why? 2 3 4 1 Redrawn:
  53. 53. Euler Paths and Circuits a b c d e Eulerian path (Eulerian trail, Euler walk): Let G = (V, E) be a graph with no isolated vertices. An Euler path in G is a simple path that transverses every edge of the graph exactly once. Analogously, an Euler circuit in G is a simple circuit that transverses every edge of the graph exactly once. An Eulerian cycle (Eulerian circuit, Euler tour) in a graph is a cycle that uses each edge precisely once. If such a cycle exists, the graph is called Eulerian (also Unicursal). Representation example: G1 has Euler path a, c, d, e, b, d, a, b
  54. 54. The graphs that have an Euler path can be characterized by looking at the degree of their vertices. Recall that the degree of a vertex v, represented deg(v), is the number of edges that contain v (loops are counted twice). An even vertex is a vertex with even degree; an odd vertex is a vertex with odd degree. The sum of the degrees of all vertices in a graph equals twice its number of edges, so it is an even number. As a consequence, the number of odd vertices in a graph is always even. Let G be a connected multigraph. Then G contains an Euler circuit if and only if G its vertices have even degree. Also, G contains an Euler path from vertex a to vertex b (= a) if and only if a and b have odd degree, and all its other vertices have even degree. Existence of Euler Paths and Circuits
  55. 55. The problem in our language: Show that is not Eulerian. In fact, it contains no Euler trail.
  56. 56. Euler - Theorems A connected graph G is Eulerian if and only if G is connected and has no vertices of odd degree A connected graph G is has an Euler trail from node a to some other node b if and only if G is connected and a  b are the only two nodes of odd degree
  57. 57. Euler – Theorems (=>) Assume G has an Euler trail T from node a to node b (a and b not necessarily distinct). For every node besides a and b, T uses an edge to exit for each edge it uses to enter. Thus, the degree of the node is even. 1. If a = b, then a also has even degree.  Euler circuit 2. If a  b, then a and b both have odd degree.  Euler path
  58. 58. A connected graph G is Eulerian if and only if G is connected and has no vertices of odd degree a b c d e f Building a simple path: {a,b}, {b,c}, {c,f}, {f,a} Euler circuit constructed if all edges are used. True here?
  59. 59. A connected graph G is Eulerian if and only if G is connected and has no vertices of odd degree c d e Delete the simple path: {a,b}, {b,c}, {c,f}, {f,a} C is the common vertex for this sub-graph with its “parent”.
  60. 60. A connected graph G is Eulerian if and only if G is connected and has no vertices of odd degree c d e Constructed subgraph may not be connected. C is the common vertex for this sub-graph with its “parent”. C has even degree. Start at c and take a walk: {c,d}, {d,e}, {e,c}
  61. 61. A connected graph G is Eulerian if and only if G is connected and has no vertices of odd degree a b c d e f “Splice” the circuits in the 2 graphs: {a,b}, {b,c}, {c,f}, {f,a} “+” {c,d}, {d,e}, {e,c} “=“ {a,b}, {b,c}, {c,d}, {d,e}, {e,c}, {c,f} {f,a}
  62. 62. Euler Circuit Circuit C: = a circuit in G beginning at an arbitrary vertex v. Add edges successively to form a path that returns to this vertex. H: = G – above circuit C While H has edges Sub-circuit sc := a circuit that begins at a vertex in H that is also in C (e.g., vertex “c”) H := H – sc (- all isolated vertices) Circuit := circuit C “spliced” with sub-circuit sc Circuit C has the Euler circuit.
  63. 63. Representation- Incidence Matrix e1 e2 e3 a 1 0 0 b 1 1 0 c 0 1 1 d 0 0 1 e 0 0 0 f 0 0 0 e4 e5 e6 e7 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 1 a b c d e f e1 e2 e3 e4 e5 e6 e7
  64. 64. Hamiltonian Graph Hamiltonian path (also called traceable path) is a path that visits each vertex exactly once. A Hamiltonian cycle (also called Hamiltonian circuit, vertex tour or graph cycle) is a cycle that visits each vertex exactly once (except for the starting vertex, which is visited once at the start and once again at the end). A graph that contains a Hamiltonian path is called a traceable graph. A graph that contains a Hamiltonian cycle is called a Hamiltonian graph. Any Hamiltonian cycle can be converted to a Hamiltonian path by removing one of its edges, but a Hamiltonian path can be extended to Hamiltonian cycle only if its endpoints are adjacent.
  65. 65. A graph of the vertices of a dodecahedron. Is it Hamiltonian? Yes.
  66. 66. This one has a Hamiltonian path, but not a Hamiltonian tour. This one has an Euler tour, but no Hamiltonian path.
  67. 67. In general it is not easy to determine if a given graph has a Hamilton path or circuit, although often it is possible to argue that a graph has no Hamilton circuit. For instance if G = (V, E) is a bipartite graph with vertex partition {V1, V2}(so that each edge in G connects some vertex in V1 to some vertex in V2), then G cannot have a Hamilton circuit if |V1| ≠ |V2|, because any path must contain alternatively vertices from V1 and V2, so any circuit in G must have the same number of vertices from each of both sets.
  68. 68. Similar notions may be defined for directed graphs, where edges (arcs) of a path or a cycle are required to point in the same direction, i.e., connected tail-to-head. The Hamiltonian cycle problem or Hamiltonian circuit problem in graph theory is to find a Hamiltonian cycle in a given graph. The Hamiltonian path problem is to find a Hamiltonian path in a given graph. There is a simple relation between the two problems. The Hamiltonian path problem for graph G is equivalent to the Hamiltonian cycle problem in a graph H obtained from G by adding a new vertex and connecting it to all vertices of G.
  69. 69. DIRAC’S Theorem: If G is a simple graph with n vertices with n ≥ 3 such that the degree of every vertex in G is at least n/2 then G has a Hamilton circuit. ORE’S Theorem: If G is a simple graph with n vertices with n ≥ 3 such that deg (u) + deg (v) ≥ n for every pair of non- adjacent vertices u and v in G, then G has a Hamilton circuit.
  70. 70. Shortest Path  Generalize distance to weighted setting  Digraph G = (V,E) with weight function W: E  R (assigning real values to edges)  Weight of path p = v1  v2  …  vk is  Shortest path = a path of the minimum weight  Applications  static/dynamic network routing  robot motion planning  map/route generation in traffic 1 1 1 ( ) ( , ) k i i i w p w v v     
  71. 71. Shortest-Path Problems  Shortest-Path problems  Single-source (single-destination): Find a shortest path from a given source (vertex s) to each of the vertices. The topic of this lecture.  Single-pair: Given two vertices, find a shortest path between them. Solution to single-source problem solves this problem efficiently, too.  All-pairs: Find shortest-paths for every pair of vertices. Dynamic programming algorithm.  Unweighted shortest-paths – BFS.
  72. 72. Optimal Substructure  Theorem: subpaths of shortest paths are shortest paths  Proof (”cut and paste”)  if some subpath were not the shortest path, one could substitute the shorter subpath and create a shorter total path
  73. 73. Negative Weights and Cycles?  Negative edges are OK, as long as there are no negative weight cycles (otherwise paths with arbitrary small “lengths” would be possible)  Shortest-paths can have no cycles (otherwise we could improve them by removing cycles)  Any shortest-path in graph G can be no longer than n – 1 edges, where n is the number of vertices
  74. 74. Shortest Path Tree  The result of the algorithms – a shortest path tree. For each vertex v, it  records a shortest path from the start vertex s to v. v.parent() gives a predecessor of v in this shortest path  gives a shortest path length from s to v, which is recorded in v.d().  The same pseudo-code assumptions are used.  Vertex ADT with operations:  adjacent():VertexSet  d():int and setd(k:int)  parent():Vertex and setparent(p:Vertex)
  75. 75. Relaxation  For each vertex v in the graph, we maintain v.d(), the estimate of the shortest path from s, initialized to at the start  Relaxing an edge (u,v) means testing whether we can improve the shortest path to v found so far by going through u 5 u v vu 2 2 9 5 7 Relax(u,v) 5 u v vu 2 2 6 5 6 Relax(u,v) Relax (u,v,G) if v.d() > u.d()+G.w(u,v) then v.setd(u.d()+G.w(u,v)) v.setparent(u)
  76. 76. Dijkstra's Shortest-Path Algorithm  Non-negative edge weights  Greedy, similar to Prim's algorithm for MST  Like breadth-first search (if all weights = 1, one can simply use BFS)  Use Q, a priority queue ADT keyed by v.d() (BFS used FIFO queue, here we use a PQ, which is re-organized whenever some d decreases)  Basic idea  maintain a set S of solved vertices  at each step select "closest" vertex u, add it to S, and relax all edges from u This is an algorithm to find the shortest path from a vertex a to another vertex z in a connected weighted graph. Edge (i, j) has weight w(i, j) > 0, and vertex x is labeled L(x) (minimum distance from a if known, otherwise ∞). The output is L(z) = length of a minimum path from a to z.
  77. 77. Dijkstra’s ALgorithm Solution to Single-source (single-destination).  Input: Graph G, start vertex s relaxing edges Dijkstra(G,s) 01 for each vertex u  G.V() 02 u.setd() 03 u.setparent(NIL) 04 s.setd(0) 05 S   // Set S is used to explain the algorithm 06 Q.init(G.V()) // Q is a priority queue ADT 07 while not Q.isEmpty() 08 u  Q.extractMin() 09 S  S  {u} 10 for each v  u.adjacent() do 11 Relax(u, v, G) 12 Q.modifyKey(v)
  78. 78. Dijkstra’s Example     0s u v yx 10 5 1 2 3 9 4 6 7 2 10  5  0s u v yx 10 5 1 2 3 9 4 6 7 2 Dijkstra(G,s) 01 for each vertex u  G.V() 02 u.setd() 03 u.setparent(NIL) 04 s.setd(0) 05 S   06 Q.init(G.V()) 07 while not Q.isEmpty() 08 u  Q.extractMin() 09 S  S  {u} 10 for each v  u.adjacent() do 11 Relax(u, v, G) 12 Q.modifyKey(v)
  79. 79. u v 8 14 5 7 0s yx 10 5 1 2 3 9 4 6 7 2 8 13 5 7 0s u v yx 10 5 1 2 3 9 4 6 7 2 Dijkstra(G,s) 01 for each vertex u  G.V() 02 u.setd() 03 u.setparent(NIL) 04 s.setd(0) 05 S   06 Q.init(G.V()) 07 while not Q.isEmpty() 08 u  Q.extractMin() 09 S  S  {u} 10 for each v  u.adjacent() do 11 Relax(u, v, G) 12 Q.modifyKey(v)
  80. 80. 8 9 5 7 0 u v yx 10 5 1 2 3 9 4 6 7 2 8 9 5 7 0 u v yx 10 5 1 2 3 9 4 6 7 2 Dijkstra(G,s) 01 for each vertex u  G.V() 02 u.setd() 03 u.setparent(NIL) 04 s.setd(0) 05 S   06 Q.init(G.V()) 07 while not Q.isEmpty() 08 u  Q.extractMin() 09 S  S  {u} 10 for each v  u.adjacent() do 11 Relax(u, v, G) 12 Q.modifyKey(v)
  81. 81. Dijkstra’s Algorithm  O(n2) operations  (n-1) iterations: 1 for each vertex added to the distinguished set S.  (n-1) iterations: for each adjacent vertex of the one added to the distinguished set.  Note: it is single source – single destination algorithm
  82. 82. Planar Graphs A graph G is planar if it can be drawn in the plane with its edges intersecting at their vertices only. One such drawing is called an embedding of the graph in the plane. A particular planar representation of a planar graph is called a map. A map divides the plane into a number of regions or faces (one of them infinite)
  83. 83. Some Results About Planar Graphs− 1. Euler’s Formula: Let G = (V, E) be a connected planar graph, and let v = |V| , e = |E| , and r = number of regions in which some given embedding of G divides the plane. Then: v − e + r = 2 . Note that this implies that all plane embeddings of a given graph define the same number of regions. 2. Let G = (V, E) be a simple connected planar graph with v vertices, e ≥ 3 edges and r regions. Then 3r ≤ 2e and e ≤ 3v − 6.
  84. 84. 3. The graph K5 is non-planar. Proof: in K5 we have v = 5 and e = 10, hence 3v-6 = 9 < e = 10, which contradicts the previous result. 4. The graph K3,3 is non-planar. Proof: in K3,3 we have v = 6 and e = 9. If K3,3 were planar, from Euler’s formula we would have f = 5. On the other hand, each region is bounded by at least four edges, so 4f ≤ 2e, i.e., 20 ≤ 18, which is a contradiction. 5. Kuratowski’s Theorem: A graph is non-planar if and only if it contains a subgraph that is homeomorphic to either K5 or K3,3.
  85. 85. Traveling Salesman Problem  Given a number of cities and the costs of traveling from one to the other, what is the cheapest roundtrip route that visits each city once and then returns to the starting city?  An equivalent formulation in terms of graph theory is: Find the Hamiltonian cycle with the least weight in a weighted graph.  It can be shown that the requirement of returning to the starting city does not change the computational complexity of the problem.  A related problem is the (bottleneck TSP): Find the Hamiltonian cycle in a weighted graph with the minimal length of the longest edge.

