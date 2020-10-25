Successfully reported this slideshow.
Victor lugo 26715626 convertido

santiago

Published in: Education
Victor lugo 26715626 convertido

  1. 1. Analisis y diseño Escuela 47. Ingeniería de Sistemas Victor lugo
  2. 2. Los Sistemas de Información son un conjunto integrado del componente para recopilar, almacenar, procesar y comunicar información. Empresa comercial y otra organización utilizan los sistemas de información para gestionar sus operación en el mercado de suministro de servicios y aumentar la vida de su personal.
  3. 3.  Sistema de apoyo a las decisiones: La información que se genera sirve de apoyo a los mandos intermedios y, a la alta administración en el proceso de toma de decisiones. Así como también, suele introducirse después de haber implantado los Sistemas transaccionales mas relevantes de la empresa, por lo que, éstos últimos constituyen su plataforma de información. Apoyan la toma de decisiones que, por su misma naturaleza son repetitivas y de decisiones no estructuradas que no suelen repetirse.
  4. 4.  Produce reportes con un formato pre establecido Produce consultas impresas o 02 consultas en pantalla Utiliza datos internos de las operaciones de la empresa, almacenados en las bases de datos de los sistemas de datos transaccionales.
  5. 5.  Permítame explicarle, los administradores perciben los retos de negocios en el entorno. En dado caso, deben formar un liderazgo responsable. En otras palabras, los administradores deben hacer mas que administrar lo que ya tienen, la parte sustancial es el trabajo creativo impulsado por nuevos conocimientos e información. Aún así, lo mas importante es advertir cuáles son los roles y las decisiones que varían los diferentes niveles de una organización. • Cabe destacar que, los administradores de nivel superior o directivos son responsables a las decisiones estratégicas a largo plazo sobre que tipos de productos y servicios producir. • Cada nivel de administración tiene diferentes necesidades de información y los diferentes requerimientos del sistema.
  6. 6.  • Debemos conocer que, el conocimiento de un ingeniero de sistemas es necesario en sectores diversos como son, el entretenimiento o el mundo empresarial. • Gracias a la formación, se adquiere conocimientos aplicables a las tareas que deben desarrollar en cualquier sector como son: Infraestructura tecnológica. Construcción de software. Desarrollo Web. Seguridad informática. • Así, ya con dichas bases de conocimiento, el profesional podrá aplicarlas a cualquier tipo de empresa, y, también lo aplicará a diferentes sectores empresariales.

