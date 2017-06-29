XE ĐẨY JUMBO ĐẢM BẢO TẠI HỒ CHÍ MINH

CÁC LOẠI XE ĐẨY HÀNG JUMBO - Xe đẩy hàng Jumbo hai bánh - Xe đẩy hàng bốn bánh - Xe đẩy hàng đa năng - Xe đẩy hàng Jumbo k...
CÁC ĐẶC TÍNH ƯU THẾ CỦA XE ĐẨY HÀNG JUMBO - Xe đẩy Jumbo cao cấp được dùng nhiều trong các nhà kho, cửa hàng, bến bài, khu...
BẢNG GIÁ THAM KHẢO CÁC LOẠI MÁY HÀN JUMBO STT Các loại xe đẩy Jumbo Giá tham khảo 1 Xe đẩy hàng HL 113 3.850.000đ 2 Xe đẩy...
11 Xe đẩy hàng HL 110C 1.500.000đ 12 Xe đẩy hàng HB 210C 2.400.000đ 13 Xe đẩy hàng HG 310C 5.300.000đ 14 Xe đẩy tay HG 510...
Xem ngay XE ĐẨY JUMBO TẠI HÀ NỘI CHẤT LƯỢNG Nếu bạn có nhu cầu sử dụng Sản phẩm của công ty chúng tôi. Xin vui lòng liên h...
Hoặc truy cập vào trang Web: thietbichuyennghiep.com và đặt hàng online sau khi đã chọn được sản phẩm phù hợp. Chúng tôi l...
  1. 1. CÁC LOẠI XE ĐẨY HÀNG JUMBO - Xe đẩy hàng Jumbo hai bánh - Xe đẩy hàng bốn bánh - Xe đẩy hàng đa năng - Xe đẩy hàng Jumbo kết hợp công nghệ - Xe đẩy hàng siêu thị - Ngoài ra, còn có rất nhiều loại xe đẩy hàng với thương hiệu và chức năng khác như: xe đẩy hàng Sumo, xe đẩy hàng Kanson, xe đẩy hàng Nikawa,…
  2. 2. CÁC ĐẶC TÍNH ƯU THẾ CỦA XE ĐẨY HÀNG JUMBO - Xe đẩy Jumbo cao cấp được dùng nhiều trong các nhà kho, cửa hàng, bến bài, khu trung chuyển hàng hóa và kho siêu thị - Chất lượng của xe và tải trọng rất đảm bảo - Thiết kế rất đa dạng và nhiều màu sắc. Chiều cao xe đẩy cũng được thay đổi tùy thuộc và yêu cầu của người sử dụng, tính chất hàng hóa và khu vực di chuyển xe đẩy - Xe đẩy hàng Jumbo chất lượng cao rất linh hoạt và rất tiện lợi cho các cửa hàng, kho hàng,... Tay xe thiết kế gấp lại khi không sử dụng nên người sử dụng dễ dàng cất giữ trong gầm cầu thang, gầm tủ,… - Thiết kế đẹp và chiều cao tay cầm phù hợp sẽ giúp người sử dụng đẩy hàng hóa nhẹ hơn. - Có khả năng chở được những kiện hàng nặng, di chuyển cầu thang máy dễ dàng và linh hoạt. Thiết kế sàn xe bằng thép chắc chắn, khoảng cách sàn xe và mặt đất rất phù hợp nên an toàn cho hàng hóa và người sử dụng.
  3. 3. BẢNG GIÁ THAM KHẢO CÁC LOẠI MÁY HÀN JUMBO STT Các loại xe đẩy Jumbo Giá tham khảo 1 Xe đẩy hàng HL 113 3.850.000đ 2 Xe đẩy hàng HB 210 2.450.000đ 3 Xe đẩy hàng, tiền HL 110 1.500.000đ 4 Xe đẩy tay HL 120D 4.450.000đ 5 Xe đẩy hàng Jumbo HL 120M 4.200.000đ 6 Xe đẩy hàng Jumbo HL 130D 4.600.000đ 7 Xe đẩy hàng Jumbo HB 220M 5.400.000đ 8 Xe đẩy hàng Jumbo HB 213 4.500.000đ 9 Xe đẩy tay HG 310 5.450.000đ 10 Xe đẩy tay HG 510 6.500.000đ
  4. 4. 11 Xe đẩy hàng HL 110C 1.500.000đ 12 Xe đẩy hàng HB 210C 2.400.000đ 13 Xe đẩy hàng HG 310C 5.300.000đ 14 Xe đẩy tay HG 510C 6.500.000đ 15 Xe đẩy hàng HL 120D 3.800.000đ
  5. 5. Xem ngay XE ĐẨY JUMBO TẠI HÀ NỘI CHẤT LƯỢNG Nếu bạn có nhu cầu sử dụng Sản phẩm của công ty chúng tôi. Xin vui lòng liên hệ qua số hotline : 0906050377 - 0972179286 để được tư vấn sản phẩm thích hợp với nhu cầu công việc của bạn.
  6. 6. Hoặc truy cập vào trang Web: thietbichuyennghiep.com và đặt hàng online sau khi đã chọn được sản phẩm phù hợp. Chúng tôi luôn sẵn sàng giải đáp mọi thắc mắc hoặc phản hồi của bạn sau khi sử dụng Sản phẩm của chúng tôi. Hãy nhanh tay đặt hàng để được hưởng những ưu đãi hấp dẫn! Xemthêm:http://thietbichuyennghiep.com/xe-day-jumbo-dam-bao-tai-ho-chi-minh.html

×