Successfully reported this slideshow.

What is a Cloud Advisor.pdf

0

Share

Jun. 20, 2022
0 likes 3 views
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 4
1 of 4

What is a Cloud Advisor.pdf

Jun. 20, 2022
0 likes 3 views

0

Share

Download to read offline

Business

VD Networks is one Choice and working with a cloud advisor can be very beneficial for an organization. A cloud advisor can help to reduce time and effort involved in researching and selecting a cloud provider.

For more information visit at - https://vdnhosting.com/

VD Networks is one Choice and working with a cloud advisor can be very beneficial for an organization. A cloud advisor can help to reduce time and effort involved in researching and selecting a cloud provider.

For more information visit at - https://vdnhosting.com/

Business

Recommended

More Related Content

Featured

AI and Machine Learning Demystified by Carol Smith at Midwest UX 2017
Carol Smith
10 facts about jobs in the future
Pew Research Center's Internet & American Life Project
Harry Surden - Artificial Intelligence and Law Overview
Harry Surden
Inside Google's Numbers in 2017
Rand Fishkin
Pinot: Realtime Distributed OLAP datastore
Kishore Gopalakrishna
How to Become a Thought Leader in Your Niche
Leslie Samuel
Visual Design with Data
Seth Familian
Designing Teams for Emerging Challenges
Aaron Irizarry
UX, ethnography and possibilities: for Libraries, Museums and Archives
Ned Potter
Winners and Losers - All the (Russian) President's Men
Ian Bremmer
Study: The Future of VR, AR and Self-Driving Cars
LinkedIn
Shorter ER Wait Times
Knowledge@Wharton
Asia's Artificial Intelligence Agenda. MIT Technology Review
Alexander Jarvis
Martin Luther King's Pearl Of Wisdom!
SurveyCrest
Teaching Students with Emojis, Emoticons, & Textspeak
Shelly Sanchez Terrell
Inaugural Addresses
Booz Allen Hamilton
How to think like a startup
Loic Le Meur
32 Ways a Digital Marketing Consultant Can Help Grow Your Business
Barry Feldman
How to Fix the Internet
LinkedIn Editors' Picks
5 major events that shaped 2016
Kotak Securities

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
We Should All Be Millionaires: A Woman’s Guide to Earning More, Building Wealth, and Gaining Economic Power Rachel Rodgers
(4/5)
Free
Authentic: A Memoir by the Founder of Vans Louise Maclellan
(4.5/5)
Free
Believe IT: How to Go from Underestimated to Unstoppable Jamie Kern Lima
(4.5/5)
Free
Hot Seat: What I Learned Leading a Great American Company Jeff Immelt
(4.5/5)
Free
Blue-Collar Cash: Love Your Work, Secure Your Future, and Find Happiness for Life Ken Rusk
(4/5)
Free
The Ministry of Common Sense: How to Eliminate Bureaucratic Red Tape, Bad Excuses, and Corporate BS Martin Lindstrom
(4/5)
Free
Ladies Get Paid: The Ultimate Guide to Breaking Barriers, Owning Your Worth, and Taking Command of Your Career Claire Wasserman
(5/5)
Free
How Innovation Works: And Why It Flourishes in Freedom Matt Ridley
(5/5)
Free
Driven: The Race to Create the Autonomous Car Alex Davies
(4.5/5)
Free
Bezonomics: How Amazon Is Changing Our Lives and What the World's Best Companies Are Learning from It Brian Dumaine
(4/5)
Free
Ask for More: 10 Questions to Negotiate Anything Alexandra Carter
(4/5)
Free
Made in China: A Prisoner, an SOS Letter, and the Hidden Cost of America's Cheap Goods Amelia Pang
(4.5/5)
Free
Cradle to Cradle: Remaking the Way We Make Things William McDonough
(4.5/5)
Free
Law of Connection: Lesson 10 from The 21 Irrefutable Laws of Leadership John C. Maxwell
(4/5)
Free
The Art of War: A New Translation Sun Tzu
(3/5)
Free
Thank You for Being Late: An Optimist's Guide to Thriving in the Age of Accelerations Thomas L. Friedman
(4/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Moonshot: Inside Pfizer's Nine-Month Race to Make the Impossible Possible Dr. Albert Bourla
(4.5/5)
Free
Full Out: Lessons in Life and Leadership from America's Favorite Coach Monica Aldama
(4/5)
Free
The April/May 2022 Audiozine Issue Entrepreneur Magazine
(5/5)
Free
Your Work from Home Life: Redefine, Reorganize and Reinvent Your Remote Work (Tips for Building a Home-Based Working Career) M.J. Fievre
(4/5)
Free
Imaginable: How to See the Future Coming and Feel Ready for Anything—Even Things that Seem Impossible Today Jane McGonigal
(4.5/5)
Free
After Steve: How Apple Became a Trillion-Dollar Company and Lost its Soul Tripp Mickle
(4.5/5)
Free
The Bond King: How One Man Made a Market, Built an Empire, and Lost It All Mary Childs
(5/5)
Free
21st Century Monetary Policy: The Federal Reserve from the Great Inflation to COVID-19 Ben S. Bernanke
(5/5)
Free
The Man Who Broke Capitalism: How Jack Welch Gutted the Heartland and Crushed the Soul of Corporate America—and How to Undo His Legacy David Gelles
(4.5/5)
Free
The June 2022 Audiozine Issue Entrepreneur Magazine
(5/5)
Free
You're Invited: The Art and Science of Connection, Trust, and Belonging Jon Levy
(4.5/5)
Free
An Ugly Truth: Inside Facebook’s Battle for Domination Sheera Frenkel
(4.5/5)
Free
End of Bias, The: A Beginning: The Science and Practice of Overcoming Unconscious Bias Jessica Nordell
(3.5/5)
Free
Big Vape: The Incendiary Rise of Juul Jamie Ducharme
(4/5)
Free
The One Week Marketing Plan: The Set It & Forget It Approach for Quickly Growing Your Business Mark Satterfield
(4.5/5)
Free
Where You Are Is Not Who You Are: A Memoir Ursula Burns
(5/5)
Free

What is a Cloud Advisor.pdf

  1. 1. What is a Cloud Advisor? Cloud advisors are an emerging and relatively new type of cloud professional. Cloud advisors are individuals who have a high degree of proficiency with regard to cloud technologies and services and can operate as an advisor to senior management, board members, or other stakeholders on various cloud-related initiatives. For the purposes of this article, we will use the term “cloud advisor” to refer to someone
  2. 2. who has extensive knowledge and experience working with cloud computing services and related technologies. A cloud advisor may not operate exclusively as a “consultant” advising others on how they should adopt, implement or utilize the cloud. However, their expertise as a cloud professional may make them an ideal person from which to seek advice in regards to these types of issues. Responsibilities of a Cloud Advisor A cloud advisor can be responsible for a wide range of duties. Because the role of a cloud advisor is so new, there are not many examples of what the responsibilities of a cloud advisor could be. However, there are many general areas where a cloud advisor could be helpful. Education and Awareness One of the key responsibilities of a cloud advisor may be to assist in raising cloud and/or data security awareness throughout an organization. Cloud advisors may have expertise with various providers and can assist in helping organizations gain a basic understanding of the various security options that are available to them. In addition to general cloud security reporting, awareness, and training, advisors may also be tasked with providing education and tips for working with specific cloud or data security providers. Cloud advisors may also be tasked with providing general education and awareness with regard to cloud computing in order to make stakeholders aware of their options and the benefits of these services.
  3. 3. Advisory Services One of the most common and important roles of a cloud advisor is providing advisory services. Advisory services are essentially any type of advisory that a cloud advisor may provide to an organization, department, or other group. Advisory services may include anything from helping a group decide which cloud provider best meets their needs to assisting a group to design their cloud environment to providing advice on using a specific cloud-based service. Advisory services can be very wide-ranging and can include any number of activities that may benefit an organization. A cloud advisor may be able to assist a group to select the best provider for their needs. They may also be able to determine the best services and plans that meet a group’s needs at the most affordable price. Advisory services may also include the implementation of a cloud environment. This may include selecting the appropriate cloud provider, selecting the best services and plans, and working with the organization to design their environment to support their specific needs. Conclusion VD Networks is one Choice and working with a cloud advisor can be very beneficial for an organization. A cloud advisor can help to reduce time and effort involved in researching and selecting a cloud provider.
  4. 4. VD Networks is a cloud advisor can also help an organization to select the best services and plans that meet their needs at an affordable price. A cloud advisor may also have insight into emerging trends and technologies that may be helpful to an organization. Cloud advisors are often very connected with both other cloud professionals and organizations who are using cloud services. They may have access to helpful information that would not be available to most organizations and may be able to provide advice and insight that can help an organization. Address – A-311,Siddhi Vinayak Tower, Kataria Automobiles Rd, SG Road, Makarba, Ahmedabad -380051 Gujarat, India. Email- info@vdnetworks.com Phone number – 7733888877 Website – https://vdnetworks.com/ https://vdnhosting.com/

×