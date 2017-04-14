UNIVERSIDAD CATOLICA DE CUENCA Nombre: Verónica Castro Crespo Catedrático: Ing. Stalin Jara Ciclo: Primero Carrera: Derecho
LA SOCIEDAD  1. Sociedad. Definición. El hombre es un ser social, está inmerso en la sociedad desde que nace hasta que mu...
2. Características.  En una definición mas completa podemos citar las siguientes: a) "Las personas de una sociedad consti...
3. Estructura y funciones.  Por estructura social entendemos el orden u organización por la cual los miembros de una soci...
Funciones  La sociedad desempeña ciertas funciones generales, y son las siguientes: a) "Reúne a las personas en el tiempo...
Bibliografia: http://educacionline.wixsite.com/educacionline/la- sociedad-ecuatoriana
GRACIAS
UNIVERSIDAD CATOLICA DE CUENCA

Primer Ciclo de DERECHO
TEMA: La Sociedad Ecuatoriana

UNIVERSIDAD CATOLICA DE CUENCA

