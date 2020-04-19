Electrostatics

Successfully reported this slideshow.
ELECTROSTATIC FORCE Present by Vasudev Shrivastava P.G.T. (Physics) Jawahar NavodayaVidyalaya Nowgong District Chhatarpur(...
Electric Charge  Electric charge is the physical property of matter that causes it to experience a force when placed in a...
Electric charges and its properties  (i) like charges repel and (ii) unlike charges attract each other.  charges are tra...
Properties of electric charge: Electric charge for a body is considered as Point charges if their size is very small in co...
 Quantization of charges:  The charge is always represented in the form of, q = ne. Here n is an integer and e is the ch...
How much positive and negative charge is there in a cup of water?
Gold leaf electroscope : It consists of a vertical metal rod housed in a box, with two thin gold leaves attached to its bo...
Charging by Contact or Charging by conduction  When a charged object is touched to another object, the other object also ...
Charging by Induction https://youtu.be/0Ggo1wGugI0 When a charged object is brought closer to another object (not touched)...
Conductors and Insulators
coulomb’s Law https://youtu.be/q7Js6LLIxLo  Coulomb’s law states that Force exerted between two point charges:  Is inver...
F is force between two point charges q1 and q2 r is the distance between centre of two charges, ε0 = 8.854 x 10-12 C2 N-1 ...
Coulombs law in vector form
Forces between multiple charges –Superposition principle  As per the principle of superposition, the force on any charge ...
Forces between n numbers of multiple charges
Surface charge density
Volume charge density
Force due to continues distribution of charge(linear distribution of charge)
Force due to continues distribution of charge (when charge is distributed continually over a surface )
Force due to continues distribution of) charge(when charge is distributed continually over a volume
SAMPLE PROBLEMS
summary 1. Electric and magnetic forces determine the properties of atoms , molecules and bulk matter. 2. From simple expe...
Assignment  01What is the force between two small charged spheres having charges of 2 × 10–7C and 3 × 10–7C placed 30 cm ...
Electrostatics

The following presentation explain about electric charge ,its properties and methods of charging a body .the presentation also explain electrostatic force

  1. 1. ELECTROSTATIC FORCE Present by Vasudev Shrivastava P.G.T. (Physics) Jawahar NavodayaVidyalaya Nowgong District Chhatarpur(M.P.)
  2. 2. Electric Charge  Electric charge is the physical property of matter that causes it to experience a force when placed in an electromagnetic field Electromagnetism is the phenomenon of the interaction of electric currents or fields and magnetic fields.
  3. 3. Electric charges and its properties  (i) like charges repel and (ii) unlike charges attract each other.  charges are transferred from conducting body to another on contact. It is said bodies are electrified or are charged by contact.  The property which differentiates the two kinds of charges is called the polarity of charge, named as positive and negative charge.  In modern concepts those body losses electrons will be positively charged and which gain electrons negatively charged
  4. 4. Properties of electric charge: Electric charge for a body is considered as Point charges if their size is very small in comparison to the distance between them. So the charge is considered to be concentrated at one point. Following are the properties of electric charge in terms of point charges:  01 Additive nature of charge  (i) Point charges are scalars and can be added algebraically. If q1, q2, q3, … qn, are point charges, the total charge qtot=q1+ q2 + q3+ qn  (ii)Charges have no direction but can be positive or negative.  02Conservation of charges:  Total charge in an isolated system is always conserved.When there are many bodies in an isolated system, the charges get transferred from one body to another but the net charge of the system remains same.  During rubbing or natural forces, no new charge is created.The charges are either redistributed or a neutron breaks up into proton and electron of equal and opposite charge.
  5. 5.  Quantization of charges:  The charge is always represented in the form of, q = ne. Here n is an integer and e is the charge (- for electron and + for proton). Magnitude of e = 1.602192 X 10-19This is called quantization of charge.  SI unit of charge is Coulomb (C).  Quantization is usually ignored at macroscopic levels (μC) because at that point, charges are taken to be continuous.This situation can be compared with the geometrical concepts of points and lines. A dotted line viewed from a distance appears continuous to us but is not continuous in reality.  Q= neWhere Q is amount of charge , n number of electrons and e charge of an electron
  6. 6. How much positive and negative charge is there in a cup of water?
  7. 7. Gold leaf electroscope : It consists of a vertical metal rod housed in a box, with two thin gold leaves attached to its bottom end. When a charged object touches the metal knob at the top of the rod, charge flows on to the leaves and they diverge. The degree of divergence is an indicator of the amount of charge. https://youtu.be/ectl3po7MuI
  8. 8. Charging by Contact or Charging by conduction  When a charged object is touched to another object, the other object also gets charged with same polarity due to charge transfer. This is called charge by contact.
  9. 9. Charging by Induction https://youtu.be/0Ggo1wGugI0 When a charged object is brought closer to another object (not touched), the original object doesn’t lose any charge and the other object gets charged as well with opposite polarity.The other extreme end of the newly charged object develops polarity same as that of the charged object.This type of charging is called charge by induction.
  10. 10. Conductors and Insulators
  11. 11. coulomb’s Law https://youtu.be/q7Js6LLIxLo  Coulomb’s law states that Force exerted between two point charges:  Is inversely proportional to square of the distance between these charges and Is directly proportional to product of magnitude of the two charges and the direction of force acts along the line joining the two point charges.
  12. 12. F is force between two point charges q1 and q2 r is the distance between centre of two charges, ε0 = 8.854 x 10-12 C2 N-1 m-2is called permittivity of free space.
  13. 13. Coulombs law in vector form
  14. 14. Forces between multiple charges –Superposition principle  As per the principle of superposition, the force on any charge due to a number of other charges is the vector sum of all the forces on that charge due to other charges, taken one at a time.
  15. 15. Forces between n numbers of multiple charges
  16. 16. Surface charge density
  17. 17. Volume charge density
  18. 18. Force due to continues distribution of charge(linear distribution of charge)
  19. 19. Force due to continues distribution of charge (when charge is distributed continually over a surface )
  20. 20. Force due to continues distribution of) charge(when charge is distributed continually over a volume
  21. 21. SAMPLE PROBLEMS
  22. 22. summary 1. Electric and magnetic forces determine the properties of atoms , molecules and bulk matter. 2. From simple experiments on frictional electricity, one can infer that there are two types of charges in nature; and that like charges repel and unlike charges attract 3. Conductors allow movement of electric charge through them, insulators do not. In metals the mobile charges are electrons; in electrolytes both positive and negative ions are mobile. 4. Electric charge has three basic properties: quantization, additivity and conservation. 5 Coulomb’s Law:The mutual electrostatic force between two point charges q1 and q2 is proportional to the product q1q2 and inversely proportional to the square of the distance r21 separating them. Mathematically, a
  23. 23. Assignment  01What is the force between two small charged spheres having charges of 2 × 10–7C and 3 × 10–7C placed 30 cm apart in air?  02The electrostatic force on a small sphere of charge 0.4 μC due to another small sphere of charge – 0.8 μC in air is 0.2 N. (a)What is the distance between the two spheres? (b)What is the force on the second sphere due to the first?  03 (a) Explain the meaning of the statement ‘electric charge of a body is quantised’. (b)Why can one ignore quantisation of electric charge when dealing with macroscopic i.e., large scale charges?  04When a glass rod is rubbed with a silk cloth, charges appear on both.A similar phenomenon is observed with many other pairs of bodies. Explain how this observation is consistent with the law of conservation of charge.  05Two point charges qA = 3 μC and qB = –3 μC are located 20 cm apart in vacuum. (a)What is the electric field at the midpoint O of the line AB joining the two charges?  (b) If a negative test charge of magnitude 1.5 × 10–9 C is placed at this point, what is the force experienced by the test charge?

