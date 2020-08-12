Successfully reported this slideshow.
PHYLUM: ONYCHOPHORA Eg.: PERIPATUS
Onychophora Includes small group of Primitive Worm like and Bilaterally symmetrical animals Commonly known as Velvet Worms...
 PERIPATUS  Peripatus is a soft bodied wormlike, & bilaterally smetrical  It looks like a caterpillar  It is nocturnal...
Peripatus is a unique organism. It forms a connecting link between Annelids are Arthropods. It exhibits several important ...
Annelidan Characters: 1) Presence of worm like body with bilateral symmetry. 2) Absence of distinct head region. 3) Presen...
6) Presence of hollow, un jointed parapodia like appendages 7) Presence of paired Nephridia in every segment. 8) Presence ...
Arthropodan Characters: 1) Presence of a chitinous cuticle. 2) Presence of antennae 3) Presence of claws in the appendages...
6) Presence of tracheal system for respiration 7) Presence of Salivary glands. 8) Development is mainly arthropodan type 9...
Primitive characters of Peripatus: 1) Presence of superficial segmentation of the body. 2) Three segmented head: condition...
Phylum: Onychophora, Example: Peripatus
Topic for II Semester B.Sc. Zoology Students

Published in: Education
  PHYLUM: ONYCHOPHORA Eg.: PERIPATUS
  2. 2. Onychophora Includes small group of Primitive Worm like and Bilaterally symmetrical animals Commonly known as Velvet Worms or Walking Worms They exhibits several important Annelidan characters and Arthropodan characters. They act as the connecting link between annelids and arthropods. They exhibit discontinuous distribution: ie they are seen in widely separated, geographically discontinuous & relatively restricted areas. This group is very ancient & its members have not undergone significant evolutionary changes since the Cambrian period & hence they are also called as living fossils
  3. 3.  PERIPATUS  Peripatus is a soft bodied wormlike, & bilaterally smetrical  It looks like a caterpillar  It is nocturnal & feeds on small insects  Male and Female sexes are separate (gonochoric)  Development is direct without larval stages  Peripatus is seen in neotropical regions like West Indies, America, Congo, Australia, Tasmania, New- Zealand, Malaya etc.  It exhibits discontinuous'distribution".
  4. 4. Peripatus is a unique organism. It forms a connecting link between Annelids are Arthropods. It exhibits several important Annelidan characters and Arthropodan characters. In addition to these, Peripatus exhibits some peculiar characters not shown by either Annelids or Arthropods.
  5. 5. Annelidan Characters: 1) Presence of worm like body with bilateral symmetry. 2) Absence of distinct head region. 3) Presence of thin & flexible cuticle. 4) Presence of dermomuscular body wall with circular and longitudinal muscles. 5) Presence of a pair of simple eyes, similar to polychaetes, on the dorsal side of head.
  6. 6. 6) Presence of hollow, un jointed parapodia like appendages 7) Presence of paired Nephridia in every segment. 8) Presence of cilia in the reproductive ducts 9) Alimentary canal is straight with terminal mouth and anus Annelidan Characters contd..
  7. 7. Arthropodan Characters: 1) Presence of a chitinous cuticle. 2) Presence of antennae 3) Presence of claws in the appendages 4) Presence of jaws in the mouth which are modified appendages. 5) Presence of haemocoel
  8. 8. 6) Presence of tracheal system for respiration 7) Presence of Salivary glands. 8) Development is mainly arthropodan type 9) Presence of long, tubular and dorsal heart with a pair of opening in each segment (ostia). Arthropodan Characters contd..
  9. 9. Primitive characters of Peripatus: 1) Presence of superficial segmentation of the body. 2) Three segmented head: condition in b/w that of annelids& arthropods 3) Antennae are not homologous with arthropod antennae 4) Presence of velvety skin. 5) Presence of only one pair of jaws in the mouth cavity. 6) Legs are un jointed, short, hollow & clawed 7) Distribution of spiracles are irregular 8) Ventral nerve cords are widely separated, True ganglia are absent
