Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
VIRUELAAVIAR Valentina Herrera Andrade cód.710669 Anyela Martínez López cód.. 710667 Fuente: (EL SITIO AVICOLA)
DEFINICIÓN La viruela aviar es una enfermedad común en las aves ponedoras de gran importancia económica, que causa pérdida...
SINÓNIMO DIFTERIA AVIAR. DIFTEROVIRUELA. EPITELIOMA CONTAGIOSO DE LAS AVES. PEPILLA. ENFERMEDAD DE KIKUTH. BUBAS.
IMPORTANCIAECONÓMICA Fuente: (IGUALDAD ANIMAL) Mortalidad de 2 a 30% en jóvenes y hasta el 50% del total de animales infec...
IMPORTANCIAECONÓMICA Fuente: (Besteiros, 2019) Disminución en la ganancia de peso y conversión en etapa de crecimiento.
IMPORTANCIAECONÓMICA Fuente: (CAICEDO, 2016) Disminución de hasta el 15% de postura en la edad productiva (inmunodepresión...
IMPORTANCIAECONÓMICA Alto nivel de morbilidad. Morbilidad: Va a depender de la época del año ,la cantidad de mosquitos pre...
RESEÑAHISTÓRICA Es una enfermedad muy antigua. Incluye todas las infecciones por poxvirus de aves, pero en la actualidad s...
FRECUENCIA La VA a frecuentado casi a 60 especies pertenecientes a 20 familias (paseriformes, galliformes, marinas y Cisne...
INCIDENCIAYDISTRIBUCIÓN Enfermedad de distribución mundial tiene un incremento en la frecuencia de los reportes y en el nú...
Etiología Tamaño 250-354 nm Virus ADN bicateriano Nucleótido bicóncavo en región central Se replica en epitelio de dermis,...
Etiología La enfermedad es causada por un avipoxvirus de la familia Poxviridae muy resistente y capaz de sobrevivir durant...
PERIODODEINCUBACIÓN El periodo varía entre 4 a 10 días en pollos, palomas y pavos, y cerca de 3 a 4 días en canarios; la e...
TRANSMISIÓN  Por contacto directo entre el ave enferma y el ave sana.  Por la picaduras de mosquitos.
TRANSMISIÓN  Comederos, bebederos y otros utensilios contaminados por el virus.  También las mismas personas que tienen ...
TRANSMISIÓN  Las membranas mucosas de la tráquea y la boca parecen ser altamente susceptibles al virus.  La transmisión ...
SÍNTOMAS La viruela puede presentarse bajo tres formas:  cutánea  diftérica  cutáneo-diftérica
SÍNTOMAS CUTANEA: La forma cutánea se manifiesta por la presencia de nódulos localizados principalmente en las regiones si...
SÍNTOMAS DIFTÉRICA: Se caracteriza por la formación de pequeñas pseudo- membranas localizadas en la cavidad bucal, faringe...
SÍNTOMAS CUTÁNEO-DIFTÉRICA: Esta forma es menos común, y en ella hay asociaciones de lesiones en la piel y de las pseudo- ...
LESIONES MACROSCOPICAS: Viruela seca se presenta conformación de costras en cresta, barbillas, comisura del pico y parpado...
LESIONES MICROSCOPICAS: La lesión más importante es la observación de corpúsculos de inclusión intracitoplasmáticos eosino...
DIAGNOSTICO DIFERENCIAL: La presencia húmeda deberá diferenciarse en casos de Laringotraqueitis por la formación de membra...
DIAGNOSTICO LABORATORIO: Puede ser realizado inoculando fragmentos de los nódulos de la piel, y órganos del tracto respira...
CONTROL  La mejor medida de control en aves domésticas de especies amenazadas es la prevención mediante vacunación con ce...
TRATAMIENTO  El tratamiento de la forma cutánea consiste en quitar las lesiones y curar con lavados previos y posteriores...
VACUNACIÓN Se aplica de forma intra-alar en el día 40 y se repite en la semana 16 viruela+coriza. ”Virus homólogo de Virue...
• No es zoonotica ZOONOSIS
BIBLIOGRAFIA AGRO MEAT. (s.f.). Obtenido de https://www.agromeat.com/250709/histomoniasis-sistemica-en- gallinas-de-postur...
GRACIAS
Viruela aviar
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
30 views
Apr. 11, 2021

Viruela aviar

ENFERMEDAD SANIDAD AVIAR

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Viruela aviar

  1. 1. VIRUELAAVIAR Valentina Herrera Andrade cód.710669 Anyela Martínez López cód.. 710667 Fuente: (EL SITIO AVICOLA)
  2. 2. DEFINICIÓN La viruela aviar es una enfermedad común en las aves ponedoras de gran importancia económica, que causa pérdidas en la producción de huevo y un aumento en mortalidad, producida por varias cepas del virus Variola aviumde la familia Poxiviridae.
  3. 3. SINÓNIMO DIFTERIA AVIAR. DIFTEROVIRUELA. EPITELIOMA CONTAGIOSO DE LAS AVES. PEPILLA. ENFERMEDAD DE KIKUTH. BUBAS.
  4. 4. IMPORTANCIAECONÓMICA Fuente: (IGUALDAD ANIMAL) Mortalidad de 2 a 30% en jóvenes y hasta el 50% del total de animales infectados dependiendo de la edad de las aves.
  5. 5. IMPORTANCIAECONÓMICA Fuente: (Besteiros, 2019) Disminución en la ganancia de peso y conversión en etapa de crecimiento.
  6. 6. IMPORTANCIAECONÓMICA Fuente: (CAICEDO, 2016) Disminución de hasta el 15% de postura en la edad productiva (inmunodepresión de las aves).
  7. 7. IMPORTANCIAECONÓMICA Alto nivel de morbilidad. Morbilidad: Va a depender de la época del año ,la cantidad de mosquitos presentes y la inmunidad de las aves. Fuente: (AGRO MEAT)
  8. 8. RESEÑAHISTÓRICA Es una enfermedad muy antigua. Incluye todas las infecciones por poxvirus de aves, pero en la actualidad se refiere a la enfemedad de las aves comerciales pollos y pavos. Es una enfermedad de moderada a grave, de desarrollo lento. Su dispersión es lenta. Se conoce desde la antigüedad por ser fácilmente visible.
  9. 9. FRECUENCIA La VA a frecuentado casi a 60 especies pertenecientes a 20 familias (paseriformes, galliformes, marinas y Cisnes trompeteros). Las mas frecuentes son: aves de corral, aves ornamentales, pavos, aves rapaces y aves silvestres. Fuente: (CONCEPTO DEFINICION) Fuente: (MUNDO ANIMALIA) Fuente: (Scarff) Fuente: (Sánchez, 2019) Fuente: (VECTEEZY)
  10. 10. INCIDENCIAYDISTRIBUCIÓN Enfermedad de distribución mundial tiene un incremento en la frecuencia de los reportes y en el número de especies afectadas. En climas templados y cálidos húmedos es más frecuente, lo que se relaciona con la abundancia de mosquitos. Fuente: (M, 2013)
  11. 11. Etiología Tamaño 250-354 nm Virus ADN bicateriano Nucleótido bicóncavo en región central Se replica en epitelio de dermis, especialmente en áreas desprovistas de plumas. Viruela húmeda: mucosa oral, tracto digestivo y respiratorio. Produce hiperplasia celular aparece 72 horas post-infección.
  12. 12. Etiología La enfermedad es causada por un avipoxvirus de la familia Poxviridae muy resistente y capaz de sobrevivir durante años en las costras desecadas. El virus es transmitido por contacto directo con animales infectados dentro del corral.
  13. 13. PERIODODEINCUBACIÓN El periodo varía entre 4 a 10 días en pollos, palomas y pavos, y cerca de 3 a 4 días en canarios; la enfermedad puede presentarse de 2 maneras: la forma cutánea o viruela seca y la cosa o diftérica, viruela húmeda.
  14. 14. TRANSMISIÓN  Por contacto directo entre el ave enferma y el ave sana.  Por la picaduras de mosquitos.
  15. 15. TRANSMISIÓN  Comederos, bebederos y otros utensilios contaminados por el virus.  También las mismas personas que tienen contacto con un animal enfermo pueden vehicular la enfermedad llevando partículas infectantes de virus en los zapatos, ropas, etc.
  16. 16. TRANSMISIÓN  Las membranas mucosas de la tráquea y la boca parecen ser altamente susceptibles al virus.  La transmisión horizontal se presenta a través de picaduras de mosquitos y pulgas, y de lesiones en la piel.
  17. 17. SÍNTOMAS La viruela puede presentarse bajo tres formas:  cutánea  diftérica  cutáneo-diftérica
  18. 18. SÍNTOMAS CUTANEA: La forma cutánea se manifiesta por la presencia de nódulos localizados principalmente en las regiones sin plumas.
  19. 19. SÍNTOMAS DIFTÉRICA: Se caracteriza por la formación de pequeñas pseudo- membranas localizadas en la cavidad bucal, faringe y laringe.
  20. 20. SÍNTOMAS CUTÁNEO-DIFTÉRICA: Esta forma es menos común, y en ella hay asociaciones de lesiones en la piel y de las pseudo- membranas en la mucosa.
  21. 21. LESIONES MACROSCOPICAS: Viruela seca se presenta conformación de costras en cresta, barbillas, comisura del pico y parpados. Muestra pequeñas vesículas, se convierten en pústulas, después en costras, Viruela húmeda hay la presencia de membranas diftéricas blanco- en cavidad bocal, faringe y esófago.
  22. 22. LESIONES MICROSCOPICAS: La lesión más importante es la observación de corpúsculos de inclusión intracitoplasmáticos eosinofilico considerándose una lesión patognomónica de Viruela aviar.
  23. 23. DIAGNOSTICO DIFERENCIAL: La presencia húmeda deberá diferenciarse en casos de Laringotraqueitis por la formación de membranas diftéricas. Puede confundirse con tricomoniasis pero en esta enfermedad se puede detectar el protozoario. En casos de deficiencia de vit. A se puede confundir con la Viruela húmeda pero al desprenderse las membranas no deja una herida como se presenta en Viruela húmeda o diftérica. “En este diagnóstico deben diferenciarse la candidiasis para la forma digestiva, la avitaminosis A y para la forma diftérica, la laringotraqueítis causada por herpesvirus”
  24. 24. DIAGNOSTICO LABORATORIO: Puede ser realizado inoculando fragmentos de los nódulos de la piel, y órganos del tracto respiratorio, enhuevo embrionado vía membrana corioalantoide. El examen histopatológico delas lesiones permite alpatologista identificar los corpúsculos de Bollinger, y es uno de los métodos más seguros para llegar al diagnostico de la dolencia. Para la confirmación del diagnóstico deben enviarse a laboratorios especializados muestras de aves enteras o partes afectadas, congeladas si no pudieran entregarse en mismo día.
  25. 25. CONTROL  La mejor medida de control en aves domésticas de especies amenazadas es la prevención mediante vacunación con cepas vivas atenuadas.  La viruela aviar es contagiosa y algo elemental para controlar su aparición y propagación es la interrupción de la transmisión.  La transmisión puede atacarse, además de con vacunación, con medidas de control ambiental. Entre éstas evitar la abundancia de vectores transmisores como mosquitos y ácaros
  26. 26. TRATAMIENTO  El tratamiento de la forma cutánea consiste en quitar las lesiones y curar con lavados previos y posteriores de bicarbonato de sodio o solución iodada de Lugol.  El suministro de vitamina A ayuda a la regeneración de la piel.  Los ojos se enjuagan con solución salina al 1-2%.  No existe un tratamiento para las aves silvestres libres enfermas de viruela aviar. Nota: Se debe tener cuidado para que el tratamiento no disperse la infección a otras partes del cuerpo o contagie a otras aves.
  27. 27. VACUNACIÓN Se aplica de forma intra-alar en el día 40 y se repite en la semana 16 viruela+coriza. ”Virus homólogo de Viruela Aviar, obtenido en embrión de pollo”.
  28. 28. • No es zoonotica ZOONOSIS
  29. 29. BIBLIOGRAFIA AGRO MEAT. (s.f.). Obtenido de https://www.agromeat.com/250709/histomoniasis-sistemica-en- gallinas-de-postura-de-libre-pastoreo-free-range Besteiros, M. (10 de Septiembre de 2019). EXPERTO ANIMAL. Obtenido de https://www.expertoanimal.com/viruela-aviar-tratamiento-sintomas-y-contagio-24487.html CAICEDO, A. (15 de Agosto de 2016). SLIDESHARE. Obtenido de https://www.slideshare.net/alexandercaicedo9/sndrome-de-la-baja-postura-en-aves-ponedoras CONCEPTO DEFINICION. (s.f.). Obtenido de https://conceptodefinicion.de/aves-de-corral/ EL SITIO AVICOLA. (s.f.). Obtenido de https://www.elsitioavicola.com/publications/6/enfermedades- de-las-aves/276/viruela-aviar-va/ IGUALDAD ANIMAL. (s.f.). Obtenido de https://igualdadanimal.org/noticia/2017/05/24/maquinas-que- determinan-el-sexo-evitaran-la-muerte-de-miles-de-millones-de-pollitos/ M, M. a. (29 de Noviembre de 2013). SLIDESHARE. Obtenido de https://es.slideshare.net/alechango5/viruela-aviar-28752872 MUNDO ANIMALIA. (s.f.). Obtenido de https://www.mundoanimalia.com/foros/comun/pajaros/236555/aves_ornamentales_medellin SALCEDO, J. E. (22 de Mayo de 2012). SLIDESHARE. Obtenido de https://es.slideshare.net/joseefrainsalcedo/produccin-avcola-jose Sánchez, J. (26 de Julio de 2019). Ecología verde. Obtenido de https://www.ecologiaverde.com/112- aves-de-rapina-o-rapaces-tipos-nombres-y-fotos-1974.html Scarff, O. (s.f.). Avicultura.com. Obtenido de https://avicultura.com/por-que-es-tan-dificil-no-dotar-de- antibioticos-a-los-pavos/ VECTEEZY. (s.f.). Obtenido de https://es.vecteezy.com/arte-vectorial/294469-conjunto-de-aves- silvestres
  30. 30. GRACIAS

×