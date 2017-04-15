FUNDAMENTO DE MARKETING

FUNDAMENTOS DE MARKETING Salvador 2016 UNIVERSIDADE FEDERAL DA BAHIA ESCOLA DE ADMINISTRAÇÃO GRADUAÇÃO EM ADMINISTRAÇÃO
Disciplina: Habilidades e competências do administrador Prof.ª: Ivone Freire COMPONENTES: •Erica Damasceno •José Roberto •...
HISTÓRIA DO MARKETING O Marketing foi dividido em 4 fases distintas: •1ª Era: até 1945 estava orientado para o produto; •2...
ERICA
• Origem da palavra – O termo que nasceu no idioma inglês:“Market”, que significa mercado. • Objetivo - Segundo Drucker, o...
TIPOS DE MARKETING • Marketing Direto • Marketing Indireto • Marketing Digital ERICA
TIPOS DE MARKETING • Marketing de Relacionamento • Marketing Pessoal • Endomarketing • Outros VALDIR
4Ps DO MARKETING • Preço –Valor do serviço e/ou produto. • Praça – Local de comercialização do serviço e/ou produto. • Pro...
4Ps DO MARKETING TIAGO
4 Ps DO MARKETING TIAGO
SATISFAÇÃO DO CLIENTE • Em função da concorrência cada vez mais acirrada e do alto nível de exigência dos clientes, as org...
PAPEL DO MARKETING • O marketing tem papel fundamental na conquista de novos consumidores, de forma a torna-los fiéis à ma...
PAPEL DO GESTOR DE MARKETING O gestor de marketing possui diversos desafios: •Identificar as vantagens competitivas que sã...
FIDELIZAÇÃO DO CLIENTE • Clientes satisfeitos tendem a manter-se fiéis a uma determinada empresa. Portanto, satisfazer o c...
CONCLUSÃO • A compreensão do comportamento do cliente é de fundamental importância para sua fidelização. Nesse sentido, o ...
As ideias e as estratégias são importantes, mas o verdadeiro desafio é a sua execução. Percy Barnevick
  3. 3. HISTÓRIA DO MARKETING O Marketing foi dividido em 4 fases distintas: •1ª Era: até 1945 estava orientado para o produto; •2ª Era: no pós-guerra estava voltado apenas para a venda; •3ª Era: após 1980 estava orientado para o relacionamento; •4ª Era: no atual século está orientado para a responsabilidade social. Segundo Casas (2006), o marketing teve origem no Brasil em 1954. VALDIR
  4. 4. ERICA
  5. 5. • Origem da palavra – O termo que nasceu no idioma inglês:“Market”, que significa mercado. • Objetivo - Segundo Drucker, o objetivo do marketing é “conhecer e entender o cliente tão bem que o produto ou o serviço seja adequado a ele e se venda sozinho”. MARKETING ERICA
  6. 6. TIPOS DE MARKETING • Marketing Direto • Marketing Indireto • Marketing Digital ERICA
  7. 7. TIPOS DE MARKETING • Marketing de Relacionamento • Marketing Pessoal • Endomarketing • Outros VALDIR
  8. 8. 4Ps DO MARKETING • Preço –Valor do serviço e/ou produto. • Praça – Local de comercialização do serviço e/ou produto. • Produto – Qualquer coisa oferecida que possa satisfazer as necessidades do mercado. • Promoção – Estratégias utilizadas na divulgação do produto. TIAGO
  9. 9. 4Ps DO MARKETING TIAGO
  10. 10. 4 Ps DO MARKETING TIAGO
  11. 11. SATISFAÇÃO DO CLIENTE • Em função da concorrência cada vez mais acirrada e do alto nível de exigência dos clientes, as organizações buscam meios para aprimorar o processo da conquista, mantendo uma relação de confiança e credibilidade, o que possibilita sua fidelização. TIAGO
  12. 12. PAPEL DO MARKETING • O marketing tem papel fundamental na conquista de novos consumidores, de forma a torna-los fiéis à marca e/ou organização. • O Marketing é uma ferramenta importante para as organizações se sobressaírem no mercado. ZÉ ROBERTO
  13. 13. PAPEL DO GESTOR DE MARKETING O gestor de marketing possui diversos desafios: •Identificar as vantagens competitivas que são os diferenciais entre os produtos e/ou serviços; • Conhecer as exigências do seu público alvo e adaptar o marketing às necessidades do consumidor; •Atender bem o consumidor, satisfazendo as suas necessidades e demandas, trabalhando com qualidade, competitividade, eficiência e eficácia. ZÉ ROBERTO
  14. 14. FIDELIZAÇÃO DO CLIENTE • Clientes satisfeitos tendem a manter-se fiéis a uma determinada empresa. Portanto, satisfazer o cliente é suprir suas expectativas e necessidades. • O objetivo das organizações na fidelização de seus clientes é assegurar que eles não migrem para a concorrência. ERICA
  15. 15. CONCLUSÃO • A compreensão do comportamento do cliente é de fundamental importância para sua fidelização. Nesse sentido, o marketing pode contribuir para o sucesso de uma organização em um ambiente altamente competitivo e dinâmico. ERICA
  16. 16. As ideias e as estratégias são importantes, mas o verdadeiro desafio é a sua execução. Percy Barnevick
  17. 17. http://marketingdeconteudo.com/o-que-e-marketing/

×