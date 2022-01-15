Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 11

Nishka finance

Jan. 15, 2022
0 likes 1 view

0

Share

Economy & Finance

The Word Niskha (निष्क in Sanskrit or ನಿಷ್ಕ in Kannada) means meaning pure and honest and are the building blocks of the company. What this means is that, Purity in intentions & being completely honest and transparent about actions & interactions with customers, stakeholders and the society at large.

Niskha Finance is an online Gold Loan company, that enables quick & hassle free credit support to all those aspiring

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
10,001 Ways to Live Large on a Small Budget The Writers of Wise Bread
(4/5)
Free
Ask for More: 10 Questions to Negotiate Anything Alexandra Carter
(4/5)
Free
Happy Money: The Japanese Art of Making Peace with Your Money Ken Honda
(4.5/5)
Free
Refinery29 Money Diaries: Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About Your Finances... And Everyone Else's Lindsey Stanberry
(4/5)
Free
Uncharted: How to Navigate the Future Margaret Heffernan
(4.5/5)
Free
Meet the Frugalwoods: Achieving Financial Independence Through Simple Living Elizabeth Willard Thames
(4/5)
Free
What Matters Most: The Get Your Shit Together Guide to Wills, Money, Insurance, and Life's "What-ifs" Chanel Reynolds
(3.5/5)
Free
Unshakeable: Your Financial Freedom Playbook Tony Robbins
(4.5/5)
Free
You Need a Budget: The Proven System for Breaking the Paycheck-to-Paycheck Cycle, Getting Out of Debt, and Living the Life You Want Jesse Mecham
(4.5/5)
Free
The Behavioral Investor Daniel Crosby
(4.5/5)
Free
The Capitalist Code: It Can Save Your Life and Make You Very Rich Ben Stein
(4.5/5)
Free
7 Secrets to Investing Like Warren Buffett Mary Buffett
(4/5)
Free
Make Your Kid A Money Genius (Even If You're Not): A Parents' Guide for Kids 3 to 23 Beth Kobliner
(4/5)
Free
The Deals of Warren Buffett: Volume 1, The first $100m Glen Arnold
(5/5)
Free
Dollars and Sense: How We Misthink Money and How to Spend Smarter Dr. Dan Ariely
(4/5)
Free
Angel: How to Invest in Technology Startups—Timeless Advice from an Angel Investor Who Turned $100,000 into $100,000,000 Jason Calacanis
(4.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Finance Secrets of Billion-Dollar Entrepreneurs: Venture Finance Without Venture Capital Dileep Rao
(4/5)
Free
Fulfillment: Winning and Losing in One-Click America Alec MacGillis
(4.5/5)
Free
The Latte Factor: Why You Don't Have to be Rich to Live Rich David Bach
(4.5/5)
Free
The Price You Pay for College: An Entirely New Roadmap for the Biggest Financial Decision Your Family Will Ever Make Ron Lieber
(4/5)
Free
Get What's Yours for Health Care: How to Get the Best Care at the Right Price Philip Moeller
(0/5)
Free
Time for Socialism: Dispatches from a World on Fire, 2016-2021 Thomas Piketty
(4.5/5)
Free
Move: The Forces Uprooting Us Parag Khanna
(4/5)
Free
Invested: How Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger Taught Me to Master My Mind, My Emotions, and My Money (with a Little Help From My Dad) Danielle Town
(4.5/5)
Free
FAKE: Fake Money, Fake Teachers, Fake Assets: How Lies Are Making the Poor and Middle Class Poorer Robert T. Kiyosaki
(4.5/5)
Free
The Truth About Your Future: The Money Guide You Need Now, Later, and Much Later Ric Edelman
(4.5/5)
Free
The 10 Pillars of Wealth: Mind-Sets of the World's Richest People Alex Becker
(4.5/5)
Free
Getting to Yes: How to Negotiate Agreement Without Giving In Roger Fisher
(4.5/5)
Free
You Need a Budget: The Proven System for Breaking the Paycheck-to-Paycheck Cycle, Getting Out of Debt, and Living the Life You Want Jesse Mecham
(4.5/5)
Free
FairTax: The Truth Boortz Media Group LLC
(4/5)
Free
Principles: Life and Work Ray Dalio
(4.5/5)
Free
Rich Dad's Cashflow Quadrant: Guide to Financial Freedom Robert T. Kiyosaki
(5/5)
Free

Nishka finance

  1. 1. GOLD LOAN https://www.niskhafinance.com/
  2. 2. Agenda 1. About Nishka Finance 2. Gold Loan Scheme 3. Benefits and features 4. Contact Us
  3. 3. The Word Niskha (निष्क in Sanskrit or ನಿಷ್ಕ in Kannada) means meaning pure and honest and are the building blocks of the company. What this means is that, Purity in intentions & being completely honest and transparent about actions & interactions with customers, stakeholders and the society at large. Niskha Finance
  4. 4. Gold loan schemes
  5. 5. TENSION FREE SCHEMES BELOW 2 LAKH • 1.96% • UPTO 12 MONTHS • Interest Rate of 0.92%, 1.67%, 1.92% applicable if interest amount is paid within 30, 60 & 90 days respectively 2 - 5 LAKH • 1.88% • UPTO 12 MONTHS • Interest Rate of 0.92%, 1.67%, 1.92%applicable if interest amount is paid within 30, 60 & 90 days respectively ABOVE 5 LAKH • 1.88% • UPTO 12 MONTHS • Interest Rate of 0.92%, 1.67% & 1.92% applicable if interest amount is paid within 30, 60 & 90 days respectively
  6. 6. ECONOMY GOLD SCHEMES BELOW 2 LAKH • 1.67% • UPTO 12 MONTHS • Interest Rate of 1.67%, 1.83%, 1.99% applicable if interest amount is paid within 30, 60 & 90 days respectively 2 - 5 LAKH • 1.58% • UPTO 12 MONTHS • Interest Rate of 1.58%, 1.75%, 1.92% applicable if interest amount is paid within 30, 60 & 90 days respectively ABOVE 5 LAKH • 1.50% • UPTO 12 MONTHS • Interest Rate of 1.50%, 1.67%, 1.83% applicable if interest amount is paid within 30, 60 & 90 days respectively
  7. 7. HIGH VALUE GOLD SCHEMES BELOW 2 LAKH • 1.83% • UPTO 12 MONTHS • Interest Rate of 1.83%, 1.99%, 2.17% applicable if interest amount is paid within 30, 60 & 90 days respectively 2 - 5 LAKH • 1.75% • UPTO 12 MONTHS • Interest Rate of 1.75%, 1.92%, 2.08% applicable if interest amount is paid within 30, 60 & 90 days respectively ABOVE 5 LAKH • 1.67% • UPTO 12 MONTHS • Interest Rate of 1.67%, 1.83%, 1.99% applicable if interest amount is paid within 30, 60 & 90 days respectively
  8. 8. SUPER SAVER LOAN SCHEMES UPTO RS.50,000 • 0.92% • UPTO 12 MONTHS • Interest Rate of 0.92%, 1.67% & 1.92% applicable if interest amount is paid within 30, 60 & 90 days respective
  9. 9. Benefits and Features  RBI Approved NBFC  Non Jumping Rate of Interest Scheme*  Highest Per Gram Rate  No Compound Interest Scheme*  Free 100% Insurance Cover  Part Release Available  Flexible Repayment Option  100 % Safe and Secure vault for gold loan  Quick and instant loan service  Low Interest rate  Reasonable processing fees.  Minimal documentation.  Easy loan transfer
  10. 10. Contact Us 106-107, First Floor, Building No 78, Ramachandra Building Sampige Road, nr. 6th Cross, Malleswara, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560003 074838 23309 info@niskhafinance.com
  11. 11. THANK YOU

×