Nishka finance

Wait! Exclusive 60 day trial to the world's largest digital library.
The SlideShare family just got bigger. You now have unlimited* access to books, audiobooks, magazines, and more from Scribd.Cancel anytime.
Create your free account to read unlimited documents.
The Word Niskha (निष्क in Sanskrit or ನಿಷ್ಕ in Kannada) means meaning pure and honest and are the building blocks of the company. What this means is that, Purity in intentions & being completely honest and transparent about actions & interactions with customers, stakeholders and the society at large.
Niskha Finance is an online Gold Loan company, that enables quick & hassle free credit support to all those aspiring