Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
MARKETING PLAN: SOCIAL MEDIA FOR SPARKS FOUNDATION BY VAIBHAV DAUD
SOCIAL MEDIA MARKETING  Social media is important because it allows us to reach, nurture, and engage with our target audi...
ABOUT THE ORGANIZATION  The Sparks Foundation is a non-profit startup company which was formed in 2016. With Singapore as...
PROGRAMS OFFERED 1. GRIP (GRADUATE ROTATIONAL INTERNSHIP PROGRAM) 2. STUDENT SCHOLARSHIP PROGRAM 3. STUDENT MENTORSHIP PRO...
INTERNSHIP PROGRAMS OFFERED BY THE ORGANIZATION 1. WEB DEVELOPMENT 2. MOBILE DEVELOPMENT 3. DATA SCIENCE AND BUSINESS ANAL...
STEP BY STEP MARKETING PLAN FOR “THE SPARKS FOUNDATION” SET S.M.A.R.T GOALS • Specific • Measurable • Attainable • Releva...
TRACK MEANINGFUL METRICS • Vanity metrics like number of followers and likes are easy to track, but it’s hard to prove th...
CREATE AUDIENCE PERSONAS When it comes to target customer, we should know things like: • Age • Location • average income ...
BE AWARE OF THE COMPETITION Use social media listening- Do searches of the competition’s company name, account handles, a...
FIND INSPIRATION • While it’s important that our brand be unique, we can still draw inspiration from other businesses tha...
 EVALUATE AND ADJUST STRATEGY • As we start to implement our plan and track our results, we may find that some strategies...
SUMMARY  The Sparks Foundation can increase their reach if they follow the above-mentioned methods to drive engagement an...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Marketing
19 views
May. 19, 2021

Marketing plan: social media for THE SPARKS FOUNDATION

A presentation on the social media marketing strategy for The Sparks Foundation (TSF) made as part of the Digital Marketing Internship in MAY 2021. (Author: VAIBHAV DAUD)

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Marketing plan: social media for THE SPARKS FOUNDATION

  1. 1. MARKETING PLAN: SOCIAL MEDIA FOR SPARKS FOUNDATION BY VAIBHAV DAUD
  2. 2. SOCIAL MEDIA MARKETING  Social media is important because it allows us to reach, nurture, and engage with our target audience — no matter their location. When a business can use social media to connect with its audience, it can use social media to generate brand awareness, leads, sales, and revenue.
  3. 3. ABOUT THE ORGANIZATION  The Sparks Foundation is a non-profit startup company which was formed in 2016. With Singapore as main- hub and India as sub-hub, gathering students from all around the world and bringing a diverse work culture in action. TSF helps students from all backgrounds to learn and connect with diverse people and help them to get ready to face real-life challenges and confidentiality. Knowledge sharing enables equal opportunity for all.
  4. 4. PROGRAMS OFFERED 1. GRIP (GRADUATE ROTATIONAL INTERNSHIP PROGRAM) 2. STUDENT SCHOLARSHIP PROGRAM 3. STUDENT MENTORSHIP PROGRAM 4. STUDENT SOS PROGRAM 5. WORKSHOPS 6. CORPORATE PROGRAMS
  5. 5. INTERNSHIP PROGRAMS OFFERED BY THE ORGANIZATION 1. WEB DEVELOPMENT 2. MOBILE DEVELOPMENT 3. DATA SCIENCE AND BUSINESS ANALYTICS 4. COMPUTER VISION AND IOT 5. CONTENT DEVELOPMENT 6. DIGITAL MARKETING 7. HUMAN RESOURCES 8. CAMPUS AMBASSADOR
  6. 6. STEP BY STEP MARKETING PLAN FOR “THE SPARKS FOUNDATION” SET S.M.A.R.T GOALS • Specific • Measurable • Attainable • Relevant • Time-bound
  7. 7. TRACK MEANINGFUL METRICS • Vanity metrics like number of followers and likes are easy to track, but it’s hard to prove their real value. Instead, focus on things like engagement, click-through, and conversion rates. • Sparks foundation need to track different goals for different networks, or even different uses for each network.
  8. 8. CREATE AUDIENCE PERSONAS When it comes to target customer, we should know things like: • Age • Location • average income • Typical job title or industry • Interests
  9. 9. BE AWARE OF THE COMPETITION Use social media listening- Do searches of the competition’s company name, account handles, and other relevant keywords on social media. Find out what they’re sharing and what other people are saying about them.
  10. 10. FIND INSPIRATION • While it’s important that our brand be unique, we can still draw inspiration from other businesses that are great on social. • Case studies can offer valuable insights that we can apply to our own social media plan. • We have existing social channels, so we could also ask our followers what they want from our organization.
  11. 11.  EVALUATE AND ADJUST STRATEGY • As we start to implement our plan and track our results, we may find that some strategies don’t work as well as we had anticipated, while others are working even better than expected. • We can use anaytics softwares for each social network post, so we can see exactly which social posts drive the most traffic to our website. • Once we have data , we can use it to re-evaluate our strategy regularly. • Surveys can also be a great way to find out how well our strategy is working.
  12. 12. SUMMARY  The Sparks Foundation can increase their reach if they follow the above-mentioned methods to drive engagement and social media strategies, by this we can definitely see great results. We should also take care of the above metrics to track our efforts and the effectiveness of social media marketing strategies and improve on the areas based on the assessment of the metrics.

×