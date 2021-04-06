Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
TRƯỜNG THCS CẦN THẠNH TỔ: TOÁN - TIN ĐỀ KIỂM TRA HỌC KỲ II MÔN: TOÁN 8 – NĂM HỌC: 2019 – 2020 Thời gian: 90 phút (không kể...
ĐÁP ÁN VÀ HƯỚNG DẪN CHẤM TOÁN 8 BÀI ĐÁP ÁN ĐIỂM 1 4,0 đ Giải các phương trình và bất phương trình sau: a) (x – 4)(2x + 6) ...
Gọi x (km/h) là vận tốc của xe đi từ B ( x > 0) Vận tốc của xe đi từ A là: x + 10 (km/h) Quãng đường xe đi từ B là: 1,5x (...
5 1,25 đ Cho ABC  vuông tại A, đường cao AH có AB = 3cm, AC = 4cm. a) Chứng minh:  HCA ~ ACB. b) Tính độ dài các đoạn t...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Đề Thi HK2 Toán 8 - THCS Cần Thạnh

6 views

Published on

Kính mời quý thầy cô cùng các em học sinh tham khảo, đề thi có gì thiếu sót mong được góp ý

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Đề Thi HK2 Toán 8 - THCS Cần Thạnh

  1. 1. TRƯỜNG THCS CẦN THẠNH TỔ: TOÁN - TIN ĐỀ KIỂM TRA HỌC KỲ II MÔN: TOÁN 8 – NĂM HỌC: 2019 – 2020 Thời gian: 90 phút (không kể thời gian giao đề ) (Đề chính thức gồm 1 trang) Bài 1: (4,0 điểm) Giải các phương trình và bất phương trình sau: a) (x – 4)(2x + 6) = 0 b) 5x – 7 = 7x + 3 c) 3x 2 2x 3 4 3    d) 3x + 2 > 4(x – 1) Bài 2: (1,5 điểm) Một khu vườn hình chữ nhật có có chiều dài gấp 4 lần chiều rộng và có chu vi bằng 200 mét. Tính diện tích của khu vườn hình chữ nhật đó. Bài 3: (1,5 điểm) Hai xe khởi hành cùng lúc từ hai nơi A và B cách nhau 150 km, đi ngược chiều và gặp nhau sau 1 giờ 30 phút. Tính vận tốc mỗi xe biết rằng vận tốc của xe đi tại A lớn hơn vận tốc xe đi tại B là 10 km/h. Bài 4: (1,0 điểm) Một ngọn đèn treo cao ở vị trí A có hình chiếu vuông góc trên mặt đất là H. Người ta cắm hai chiếc cọc dài ở hai vị trí B và C thẳng hàng với H và chiều dài của mỗi cọc là 1,6 mét và khoảng cách BC bằng 1,5 mét. Khi đèn chiếu sáng thì bóng của hai chiếc cọc trên mặt đất là 0,4 mét và 0,6 mét. Hỏi ngọn đèn được treo ở độ cao bao nhiêu mét? Bài 5: (2,0 điểm) Cho ABC  vuông tại A, đường cao AH có AB = 3cm, AC = 4cm. a) Chứng minh:  HCA ~ ACB. b) Tính độ dài các đoạn thẳng BC và AH. c) Vẽ đường phân giác AD   D BC  của ABC  . Tính diện tích ADC  . --------- Hết -------
  2. 2. ĐÁP ÁN VÀ HƯỚNG DẪN CHẤM TOÁN 8 BÀI ĐÁP ÁN ĐIỂM 1 4,0 đ Giải các phương trình và bất phương trình sau: a) (x – 4)(2x + 6) = 0 b) 5x – 7 = 7x + 3 c) 3x 2 2x 3 4 3    d) 3x + 2 > 4(x – 1)    2      a) x = 0 hoaë c 2x+6= 0 Vôù i x 4 = 0 x = 4 Vôù i 2x+6= 0 x = 6 x = 3 Vaä y: x = 4; x = 3 laø nghieä m cuû x– 4 2x a phöô + n 6 = g 0 –4 – – – trình. 0,25 0,25 0,25 0,25 b) 5 7 2       x x = 7+3 x = 5x–7 = 10 x = 7x + 3 5 Vậy: x = 5 là nghiệm của phương trình. 0,25+0,25+0,25 0,25 3x 2 2x + 3 3(3x 2) 4(2x + 3) c) 4 3 12 12 9x 6 8x + 12 9x 8x 12 6 x 18               Vậy: x = 18 là nghiệm của phương trình. 0,25 0,25+0,25+0,25 d) 3x + 2 > 4(x – 1)  3x + 2 > 4x – 4  3x – 4x > – 4 – 2 –x > – 6 x < 6 Vậy: x < 6 là nghiệm của bất phương trình. 0,25+0,25 0,25+0,25 2 1,5 đ Một khu vườn hình chữ nhật có có chiều dài gấp 4 lần chiều rộng và có chu vi bằng 200 mét. Tính diện tích của khu vườn hình chữ nhật đó. Gọi x (m) là chiều rộng của khu vườn HCN ( x > 0) Chiều dài khu vườn HCN là: 4x (m) Chu vi của khu vườn HCN là: 2(x + 4x) (m) Do chu vi khu vườn bằng 200 mét nên ta có pt: 2(x + 4x) = 200 ...... x = 20 (nhận) Vậy: chiều dài là 4.20 = 80 (m) Diện tích là 20.80 = 1600 (m2) 0,25 0,25 0,25 0,25+0,25 0,25 3 1,5 đ Hai xe khởi hành cùng lúc từ hai nơi A và B cách nhau 150 km, đi ngược chiều và gặp nhau sau 1 giờ 30 phút. Tính vận tốc mỗi xe biết rằng vận tốc của xe đi tại A lớn hơn vận tốc xe đi tại B là 10 km/h.
  3. 3. Gọi x (km/h) là vận tốc của xe đi từ B ( x > 0) Vận tốc của xe đi từ A là: x + 10 (km/h) Quãng đường xe đi từ B là: 1,5x (km) Quãng đường xe đi từ A là: 1,2(x + 10) Vì hai xe chạy ngược chiều gặp nhau nên ta có pt: 1,5x + 1,5(x + 10) = 150 x = 45 (nhận) Vậy: vận tốc xe đi từ B là 45 (km/h) vận tốc xe đi từ A là 45 + 10 = 55 (km/h) 0,25 0,25 0,25 0,25+0,25 0,25 4 1,0 đ Một ngọn đèn treo cao ở vị trí A có hình chiếu vuông góc trên mặt đất là H. Người ta cắm hai chiếc cọc dài ở hai vị trí B và C thẳng hàng với H và chiều dài của mỗi cọc là 1,6 mét và khoảng cách BC bằng 1,5 mét. Khi đèn chiếu sáng thì bóng của hai chiếc cọc trên mặt đất là 0,4 mét và 0,6 mét. Hỏi ngọn đèn được treo ở độ cao bao nhiêu mét? Ta có: BEMN và AH MN BE // AH   MBE ~  MHA  MB BE 0,4 1,6 = = (1) MH AH MH AH  Ta có: CFMN và AH MN CF // AH   NCF ~  NHA  CN CF 0,6 1,6 = = (2) NH AH NH AH  Từ (1) và (2)  1,6 0,4 0,6 0,4+0,6 1 1 = = = AH MH HN MH+HN 1+1,5 2,5    AH = 1,6.2,5 = 4 (m) Vậy ngọn hải đăng được treo ở độ cao 4 mét. 0,25 0,25 0,25 0,25
  4. 4. 5 1,25 đ Cho ABC  vuông tại A, đường cao AH có AB = 3cm, AC = 4cm. a) Chứng minh:  HCA ~ ACB. b) Tính độ dài các đoạn thẳng BC và AH. c) Vẽ đường phân giác AD   D BC  của ABC  . Tính diện tích ADC  . D H C B A a) Xét  HCA và  ACB có: gócH = gócA = 900(gt) gócC chung Vậy:  HCA  ACB (g.g) 0,25 0,25 0,25 b) Do  ABC vuông tại A nên BC2 = AB2 + AC2 hay BC2 = 32 + 42  BC2 = 25 BC = 5 (cm) Do  ABH  CBA nên AB AH = BC CA Suy ra    AC.AB 4.3 AH 2,4(cm) BC 5 0,25 0,25 0,25 c)  ABC có AD là phân giác (gt) BD DC BD DC BD DC 5 4.5 20 DC AB AC 3 4 3 4 7 7 7            Vậy 2 ADC 20 2,4. AH.DC 24 7 S (cm ) 2 2 7     0,25 0,25 Lưu ý: Học sinh giải cách khác nếu đúng vẫn cho điểm tối đa.

×