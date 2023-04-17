manfacture.pdf

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Apr. 17, 2023
Smart manufacturing is transforming the pharmaceutical industry by enabling companies to optimize their operations and improve product quality. With real-time data analytics, predictive maintenance, and intelligent automation, smart manufacturing helps reduce costs, increase efficiency.

  1. 1. Top Industrial Automation Trends in 2022 Most industries have been forced to change course due to the global pandemic. However, the forward-thinking industrial manufacturers had already begun their digitalization journey and were in a much stronger position during that crucial time. Since many industrial manufacturers have already learned from the crisis, they’re investing in new technologies, processes, and business models, to emerge stronger than before. If you are searching for the latest inventions, systems, and strategies for your industry, you might want to consider the trends that are influencing industrial automation. 1. Increased Investment in Internet of Things (IoT) Industry 4.0 or the fourth industrial revolution has transformed traditional industries into smart ones by incorporating innovative digital technologies. The Internet of Things (IoT) is a rapidly growing technology that is helping manufacturers in connecting and monitoring the different components of their operations, and getting insight that was never before possible. This flawless connectivity gives valuable data to the manufacturers that enable them to optimize, change, and enhance their manufacturing processes. IoT is not only improving safety, and streamlining manufacturing, but also creating new advanced products with better capabilities. 2. Accessible Automation New technologies have made automation accessible to more manufacturers and are significantly changing the way industries operate. Automation has become possible with user-friendly Manufacturing Process Management systems, simple robotics solutions, and human-robot collaboration. With indautomation ustrial automation, workflows have been optimized, resulting in better production and cost reduction. 3. Use of Autonomous Mobile Robots One of the key drivers of this industrial automation trend is autonomous mobile robots. While robotics has always been an ultra-sophisticated technology that needed trained roboticists, this new technology has now made automation attainable for industries of all sizes. Tailor-made autonomous mobile robots are the future of industries and have reinvented the way workers operate within an industry. 4. Shift To The Edge Agility will be critical in 2022. Collaborative robots can make real-time complex decisions, and are better equipped to respond proficiently even in changing situations. For this, data processing and computing power need to shift to the edge, or nearer to the creation of data to boost processing and reduce latency. It will not only help in manufacturing goods efficiently but also ensure the security of the workforce. 5. Universal Connectivity To avail industry 4.0 benefits, industries need to establish automatic, instant as well as universal communication protocols amongst their devices and locations by hiring reliable
  2. 2. Top Industrial Automation Trends in 2022 industrial engineering services. Universal connectivity provides the ability to grow in the future with standard Ethernet as its specifications can be expanded. It allows all devices to speak the same protocol with the aid of harmonized application profiles. 6. Use of Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning Since industries have to manage more data than ever before, cutting-edge technologies, like artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, can help them to make the most of that data. AI and machine learning do not just mean walking or talking robots, but it refers to the smart abilities of a system to recognize data trends and infer logical insights that can help industries to make the best data-driven decisions. AI and machine learning can enhance many aspects of a manufacturing operation, like Supply Chain Visibility, Inventory Management, Asset Tracking, Forecasting Accuracy, Warehousing Cost Reduction, Transportation Cost Reduction, and more. 7. Remote operations Are The New Normal Due to the pandemic, many industries have started running their operations remotely, with a majority of employees working from different locations outside the plant. It needs a connected workforce along with the right cyber-security tools to give real-time visibility as well as seamless control. Remote industrial operations require appropriate technology for a well-connected workforce, that facilitates collaboration, supports interactions, provides secured access to information from anywhere, and reduces paperwork. This boosts the efficiency of the tasks and also ensures a safer working environment for employees. 8. The Surge in 3D Printing These days, 3D printing is combined with traditional procedures to create unique combinations that perform much better at a lower price and can be manufactured according to the customer’s needs. 3D printing offers more possibilities for designing as per preference. It can help in achieving the same thing in a single take without additional procedures like screwing or welding. Waste can also be reduced, and recycling cuts down the waiting time for the replacement parts and transportation. 9. Implementation of VR and AR Tools Transfer and retention of knowledge are quite challenging for the industries but now, new tools like Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) can be employed by hiring expert product design engineering services to address this issue. Both these tools are interactive experiences and the main difference is that in VR, a simulated environment can replace the user’s environment completely whereas, in AR, the user’s real-world environment is altered by overlaying additional data. Both these technologies can be used in the form of a head-mounted device for personnel training. Many companies use AR solutions for remote assistance to allow people in different locations across the world to have a live view and troubleshoot together. 10 Constructing Intelligent Factories In The Cloud Technology In addition to robotics and virtual reality, advanced environments are created using cloud migration technology and smart sensors. These smart sensors can carry out various tasks
  3. 3. Top Industrial Automation Trends in 2022 like conversion of data into different units of measurement, communication with other devices, recording feedback, statistics, and more. Utthunga is a reputed product engineering company which offers industrial automation solutions that can cater to the technology needs of the industrial world. Utthunga’s expert engineers can dive into your process and create a precisely tailored automation solution symbiotically ushering in this new industry 4.0 era of production. To leverage the advances, contact us today!

