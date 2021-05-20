Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Global Pea Protein MarketSize, Share, Growth, Global Trends, Industry Analysis and Forecast to 2027 Request a Free Sample ...
According to the recent report published by Research Corridor, the Global Pea Protein Market is expected to provide sustai...
The Data Pea Protein Market Segmentation: By Product: • Concentrates • Isolates • Textured • Hydrolyzed • HMEC/HMMA By For...
• The Scoular Company • DuPont • Cosucra Groupe Warcoing SA • Nutri-Pea Ltd. • Shandong Jianyuan Group • Sotexpro SA • Ing...
Company Name: Research Corridor Contact Person: Mr. Vijendra Singh Email: sales@researchcorridor.com Contact no: +1 520-68...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Business
55 views
May. 20, 2021

Global Pea Protein Market Size, Share, Growth, Global Trends, Industry Analysis and Forecast to 2027

The global pea protein market size is accounted to register a significant CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period 2021 to 2027 and valued at around USD 220 million in 2020. The rising consumer awareness regarding healthy diet and active lifestyle are some primary factors to drive the market growth. The increasing demand for plant based alternatives and consumer shift towards vegan diet is further expected to propel the market. Moreover, the increasing demand for pea protein in various products such as dietary products, beverages, bakery items, and meat substitutes is expected to boost the market over the forecast period.

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Global Pea Protein Market Size, Share, Growth, Global Trends, Industry Analysis and Forecast to 2027

  1. 1. Global Pea Protein MarketSize, Share, Growth, Global Trends, Industry Analysis and Forecast to 2027 Request a Free Sample @ https://www.researchcorridor.com/request-sample/?id=12988/ Media Contact: Company Name: Research Corridor Contact Person: Mr. Vijendra Singh Email: sales@researchcorridor.com Contact no: +1 520-686-7060
  2. 2. According to the recent report published by Research Corridor, the Global Pea Protein Market is expected to provide sustainable growth opportunities during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027. This latest industry research study analyzes the Pea Protein market by various product segments, applications, regions and countries while assessing regional performances of numerous leading market participants. The global pea protein market size is accounted to register a significant CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period 2021 to 2027 and valued at around USD 220 million in 2020. The rising consumer awareness regarding healthy diet and active lifestyle are some primary factors to drive the market growth. The increasing demand for plant based alternatives and consumer shift towards vegan diet is further expected to propel the market. Moreover, the increasing demand for pea protein in various products such as dietary products, beverages, bakery items, and meat substitutes is expected to boost the market over the forecast period. The report titled "Pea Protein Market - Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, and Forecast - 2020 – 2027" offers a holistic view of the Pea Protein industry encompassing numerous stakeholders including raw material suppliers, providers, distributors, consumers and government agencies, among others. Furthermore, the report includes detailed quantitative and qualitative analysis of the global Pea Protein market considering market history, product development, regional dynamics, competitive landscape, and key success factors (KSFs) in the industry. Browse Full report on Global Pea Protein Market report at: https://www.researchcorridor.com/pea-protein-market// The report includes a deep-dive analysis of key countries including the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Germany, France, China, Japan, India, Australia, Mexico, Brazil and South Africa, among others. Thereby, the report identifies unique growth opportunities across the world based on trends occurring in various developed and developing economies. Pea Protein Market report summarizes the positive growth rate in upcoming years, and market size with competitive analysis. Our experts have analyzed the historical data to compare with the current market scenario to calculate the market growth in the coming years. The study provides an exhaustive report that includes an executive summary, scope, and forecast of the market.
  3. 3. The Data Pea Protein Market Segmentation: By Product: • Concentrates • Isolates • Textured • Hydrolyzed • HMEC/HMMA By Form: • Dry • Liquid By Application: • Meat Substitutes • Bakery Goods • Dietary Supplements • Beverages • Others By Region: • North America • Europe • Asia Pacific • Latin America • Middle East & Africa • To know more about the study, make an inquiry before purchase @ https://www.researchcorridor.com/inquiry/?id=12988/ List of Key Companies: • Burcon Nutrascience • Roquette Freres
  4. 4. • The Scoular Company • DuPont • Cosucra Groupe Warcoing SA • Nutri-Pea Ltd. • Shandong Jianyuan Group • Sotexpro SA • Ingredion, Inc. • Axiom Foods, Inc. Key Questions Answered by Pea Protein Market Report • Product popularity and adoption based on various country-level dynamics • Regional presence and product development for leading market participants • Market forecasts and trend analysis based on ongoing investments and economic growth in key countries • Competitive landscape based on revenue, product offerings, years of presence, number of employees and market concentration, among others • number of employees and market concentration, among others To know more about this study, request a free sample report @ https://www.researchcorridor.com/request-sample/?id=12988/ About Us: Research Corridor is a global market research firm. Our insightful analysis is focused on developed and emerging markets. We identify trends and forecast markets with a view to aid businesses identify market opportunities optimize strategies. Our expert’s team of analysts provides enterprises with strategic insights. Research Corridor works to help enterprises grow through strategic insights and actionable solutions. Feel free to contact us for any report customization at sales@researchcorridor.com . Media Contact:
  5. 5. Company Name: Research Corridor Contact Person: Mr. Vijendra Singh Email: sales@researchcorridor.com Contact no: +1 520-686-7060 Visit us: https://www.researchcorridor.com/

×