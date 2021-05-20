The global pea protein market size is accounted to register a significant CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period 2021 to 2027 and valued at around USD 220 million in 2020. The rising consumer awareness regarding healthy diet and active lifestyle are some primary factors to drive the market growth. The increasing demand for plant based alternatives and consumer shift towards vegan diet is further expected to propel the market. Moreover, the increasing demand for pea protein in various products such as dietary products, beverages, bakery items, and meat substitutes is expected to boost the market over the forecast period.