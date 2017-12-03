Nike Case Study - ERP failure - MIS

MANAGER’S INFORMATION SYSTEM CLASS : A2 SHIFT : 2 PRESENTED BY : GROUP NO. NAME ROLL NO. 15 UTSAV DESAI 124 15 PRERNA HULE...
QUESTION 1. ANALYSE THE CASE STUDY OF NIKE “ERP SYSTEM FAILURE”?
INTRODUCTION  ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) is business process management software of integrated applications to ma...
BRIEF OVERVIEW  Nike was founded in 1957  Initially it was known for manufacturing higher quality sport shoes for differ...
BRIEF OVERVIEW (Contd.)  The mission statement of Nike is to develop inspiration and to consistently innovate for each sp...
BRIEF OVERVIEW (Contd.)  For unique SCM company adopt and choose software named as I2 to enable the organisations to : Q...
BRIEF OVERVIEW (Contd.)  It could have very fruitful if successful and company would have been easily able to decrease th...
PRIORITIZING ISSUES  Instead of being fruitful decision, I2 implementation became main factor which led towards major pro...
PRIORITIZING ISSUES (Contd.)  By the time the product reach to store, the requirement might go outdated  The designers a...
PRIORITIZING ISSUES (Contd.)  This resulting in causing loss of 100 million dollars sales and this depressed the price of...
PRIORITIZING ISSUES (Contd.)  This was a main destruction faced by the company especially when the company had already in...
POTENTIAL SOLUTIONS  Consultants were brought in for building database and for bypassing the I2 application portions  Th...
POTENTIAL SOLUTIONS (Contd.)  This also made the company to find a new foundation for the system of SCM and the company s...
CONCLUSION  It was not failure it can be stated as trial and error  As Nike is well known brand for all sports requireme...
THANK YOU
