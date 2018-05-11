Sle guideline

Successfully reported this slideshow.
แนวทางการรักษาโรคเอสแอลอี (systemic lupus erythematosus) พญ.ขวัญฤทัย ศรีพวาทกุล โรค SLE เป็นโรคออโตอิมมูนที่เกิดจากการสร้า...
10. Immunologic A ตรวจพบ anti-native DNA (ds-DNA) ในขนาดที่สูงกว่าคนปกติ หรือ B ตรวจพบ anti-Sm antibody หรือ C ตรวจพบ anti...
Skin : biopsy เพื่อตรวจ histology และ direct IF Lung : ตรวจเสมหะ, pulmonary function test Heart : EKG, echocardiography Bl...
(<15 มก/วัน) ร่วมด้วย เมื่อควบคุมอาการได้แล้วควรลดขนาดยาลงช้า ๆ เช่น 2.5 - 5 มก ทุก 2-4 สัปดาห์ จนหยุดเรือเหลือขนาดต่าสุดท...
และไม่ตอบสนองต่อการรักษาภายใน 2- 3 เดือน หรือในกรณีอาการรุนแรงมาก และไม่ตอบสนองต่อการ รักษาภายใน 2 - 4 สัปดาห์ ควรส่งต่อผู...
2.4 ในรายที่เป็นมากและอาการรุนแรง และไม่ตอบสนองต่อการรักษา อาจให้ยาสเตียรอยด์ในขนาด ต่า, dapsone หรือยากดภูมิคุ้มกัน เช่น ...
ระบบทางเดินหายใจ 1. เยื่อหุ้มปอดอักเสบ ในกรณีที่มีเฉพาะอาการเจ็บหน้าอกเวลาหายใจ ให้พิจารณาใช้ยาต้านอักเสบที่ไม่ใช่ส เตียรอ...
แรง เช่น Hb<5 กรัม/ลด ให้เริ่มรักษาด้วย dexamethasone ฉีดเข้าหลอดเลือดดา ในขนาด 5 มก ทุก 6 ชม.) ผู้ป่วยที่ตอบสนองต่อการรัก...
กรณีดังกล่าว แต่ก่อนจะส่งผู้ป่วยไป ควรให้การรักษาเบื้องต้นที่ทา ได้ เช่น ฉีด dexamethasone เป็นต้น 2. ผู้ป่วยที่ดื้อต่อการ...
3. รักษาด้วย prednisolone มาเต็มที่นานกว่า 8 สัปดาห์แล้ว ยังไม่ตอบสนองต่อการรักษาเท่าที่ควร 4. การทา renal biopsy ซ้า ทา เ...
การติดตามการรักษา ควรติดตามการรักษาเป็นระยะ แม้อาการดีขึ้นแล้ว เพราะอาจเกิดการกา เริบได้ โดยสังเกตจาก 1. อาการทางคลินิก 2....
แก่ผู้ป่วยและญาติที่เกี่ยวข้องจึงมีความสา คัญอย่างยิ่ง โดยจะช่วยให้เข้าใจโรค วิธีการรักษา วิธีปฏิบัติตัวเพื่อ ลดโอกาสกา เร...
- Aspirin 60 . 80 มก/กก/วัน - Ibuprofen 20 . 40 มก/กก/วัน - Indomethacin 75 200 มก/วัน - Naproxen 500 . 1,000 มก/วัน - Dic...
เอกสารอ้างอิง 1. The Subcommitte for Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Criteria of the American Rheumatism Association Diagnost...
เมื่อไร ควร refer case rheumato ??? พญ.ขวัญฤทัย ศรีพวาทกุล เนิ่องจากโรคข้อและรูมาติสซั่ม เป็นโรคที่มีอุบัติการณ์พบไม่บ่อยน...
  1. 1. แนวทางการรักษาโรคเอสแอลอี (systemic lupus erythematosus) พญ.ขวัญฤทัย ศรีพวาทกุล โรค SLE เป็นโรคออโตอิมมูนที่เกิดจากการสร้างภูมิต้านทานต่อเนื้อเยื่อของตนเอง ทา ให้ เกิดพยาธิ สภาพของระบบต่าง ๆ ได้ทั่วร่างกาย SLE เป็นโรคที่มีความหลากหลายทั้งในด้านอาการ อาการ แสดง ความรุนแรง และการดา เนินโรค ตลอดจนการตอบสนองต่อการรักษา ดังนั้น จึงต้องพิจารณาเลือกการ รักษาให้เหมาะสมกับผู้ป่วยแต่ละราย โดยคา นึงถึงผลประโยชน์ของยาที่ใช้รักษา และฤทธิ์ที่ไม่พึงประสงค์ของ ยาด้วยเสมอ เกณฑ์ในการวินิจฉัยโรค SLE อาศัยเกณฑ์ในการวินิจฉัยตาม 1982 The American College of Rheumatology revised criteria for the classification of systemic lupus erythematosus ร่วมกับ 1997 Updating Classification criteria ได้แก่ ข้อวินิจฉัย คาจากัดความ 1. Malar rash ผื่นแดง ราบหรือนูนบริเวณโหนกแก้ม ส่วนใหญ่ไม่ involve naso-labial fold 2. Discoid lesion ผื่นนูนแดง ขอบเขตชัดเจน มีสะเก็ด, มี follicular plugging อาจพบลักษณะ atrophic scar ในรอยโรคเก่า 3. Photosensitivity เป็นผื่น แพ้แสงมากผิดปกติ สังเกตโดยผู้ป่วยเองหรือแพทย์ 4. Oral ulcer เป็นแผลในปากหรือ nasopharynx, มักเป็นแผลที่ไม่เจ็บ, สังเกตโดยแพทย์ 5. Arthritis ข้ออักเสบมากกว่า 2 ข้อ โดยมีลักษณะข้อบวม ปวด และมีน้าไขข้อ แต่ไม่มี ลักษณะกระดูกกร่อน (erosion) ในภาพรังสี 6. Serositis A เยื่อหุ้มปอดอักเสบ วินิจฉัยจากประวัติ เจ็บหน้าอกเวลาหายใจเข้าออก, หรือ ฟังได้เสียงเสียดสีของเยื่อหุ้มปอด (pleural rub) โดยแพทย์, หรือการตรวจ พบน้าในช่องเยื่อหุ้มปอด หรือ B เยื่อหุ้มหัวใจอักเสบ วินิจฉัยจากการเปลี่ยนแปลงทางคลื่นไฟฟ้าหัวใจ, หรือ ฟังได้เสียงเสียดสีของเยื่อหุ้มหัวใจ (pericardial rub) โดยแพทย์, หรือ ตรวจพบน้าในช่องเยื่อหุ้มหัวใจ 7. Kidney A ตรวจพบไข่ขาวในปัสสาวะ (proteinuria) มากกว่า 0.5 กรัม/วัน ตลอดเวลา หรือพบไข่ขาวในปัสสาวะตั้งแต่ +3 (ถ้าไม่ได้ตรวจวัดปริมาณแน่นอน) หรือ B มี cast ซึ่งอาจเป็นชนิดเม็ดเลือดแดง, ฮีโมโกลบิน, granular, tubular หรือพบร่วมกัน 8. Nervous system A ชักโดยไม่ใช่สาเหตุจากยาหรือความผิดปกติทางเมตะบอลิสม เช่น uremia, ketoacidosis หรือการไม่สมดุลของเกลือแร่ เป็นต้น หรือ B โรคจิตที่ไม่ได้เกิดจากยาหรือความผิดปกติทางเมตะบอลิสม เช่น uremia, ketoacidosis หรือการไม่สมดุลของเกลือแร่ เป็นต้น 9. Blood A hemolytic anemia ร่วมกับการเพิ่มขึ้นของ reticulocyte หรือ B เม็ดเลือดขาวต่ากว่า 4,000 เซลล์/มม3 โดยตรวจพบอย่างน้อย 2 ครั้ง หรือ C ลิย์มโฟซัยท์ต่ากว่า 1,500 เซลล์/มม.3 โดยตรวจพบอย่างน้อย 2 ครั้ง หรือ D เกร็ดเลือดต่ากว่า 100,000 เซลล์/มม.3 โดยไม่ใช่สาเหตุจากยา
  2. 2. 10. Immunologic A ตรวจพบ anti-native DNA (ds-DNA) ในขนาดที่สูงกว่าคนปกติ หรือ B ตรวจพบ anti-Sm antibody หรือ C ตรวจพบ antiphospholipid antibody โดย (1) พบระดับ IgG หรือ IgM anticardiolipin antibody ในปริมาณที่สูงกว่าคนปกติ (2) ตรวจพบ lupus anticoagulant ด้วยวิธีมาตรฐาน (3) ตรวจ serology สา หรับซิฟิลิสให้ผลบวกลวง เป็นเวลาอย่างน้อย 6 เดือน ซึ่งทา การยืนยันด้วย treponema palladium immobilization หรือ fluorescent treponemal antibody absorption test 11. Antinuclear antibody พบ antinuclear antibody ด้วยวิธี immunofluorescence หรือการตรวจที่ เทียบเท่าในช่วงเวลาใดเวลาหนึ่งในปริมาณที่สูงกว่าปกติ และต้องไม่ได้รับยาซึ่ง สามารถก่อให้เกิดกลุ่มอาการ drug-induced lupus การวินิจฉัยว่าเป็นโรค SLE ผู้ป่วยจะต้องมีข้อวินิจฉัยจา นวน 4 ข้อ หรือมากกว่าจากจา นวนทั้งหมด 11 ข้อ ซึ่งอาจตรวจพบตามลา ดับหรือพร้อม ๆ กันในระหว่างการดูแลผู้ป่วยก็ได้ เกณฑ์วินิจฉัยดังกล่าว ให้ความไวในการวินิจฉัยโรค SLE 96% และมีความแม่นยา 96% ข้อควรสังเกตในการวินิจฉัย 1. ข้อวินิจฉัยนั้นต้องแยกภาวะที่เกิดจากการติดเชื้อและอื่น ๆ ออกไปก่อน จึงจะสรุปว่าเป็นข้อวินิจฉัยของ SLE ได้ 2. ผู้ป่วยบางรายอาจมีอาการแสดงไม่ครบเกณฑ์การวินิจฉัย SLE แต่ไม่มีสาเหตุอื่น ๆ ที่จะอธิบายอาการแสดง ทางคลินิกนั้น ๆ ควรให้การวินิจฉัยว่าเป็น probable SLE และให้การรักษาตามแนวทางการรักษาโรค SLE แต่ควรติดตามอาการและอาการแสดงในระยะยาวเพื่อการรวินิจฉัยที่แน่นอน 3. การวินิจฉัยโรค SLE อาศัยลักษณะอาการทางคลินิกเป็นหลัก การตัดตรวจชิ้นเนื้อจึงทา เฉพาะในรายที่มี ปัญหาในการวินิจฉัยหรือเพื่อประเมินความรุนแรงของพยาธิสภาพในอวัยวะนั้น ๆ รวมถึงการวางแผนการ รักษา การตรวจทางห้องปฏิบัติการ การตรวจทางห้องปฏิบัติการเพื่อการวินิจฉัยและรักษา ได้แก่ 1. CBC, blood smear examination และ ESR 2. Urinalysis 3. Chest X-ray 4. FBS, Cr, liver function และ serum albumin 5. Stool exam (for parasite และ occult blood) 6. ANA และ Anti-ds DNA 7. VDRL (ทา เพื่อช่วยในการวินิจฉัยในกรณีที่เกณฑ์วินิจฉัยยังไม่ครบ) การตรวจอื่น ๆ ขึ้นอยู่กับอาการแสดงทางคลินิกว่ามีความผิดปกติในระบบใด ควรพิจารณาให้เหมาะสมเป็น ราย ๆ ไป ได้แก่ Muscle : muscle enzymes, EMG, muscle biopsy Joint : synovial fluid analysis, joint film, rheumatoid factor
  3. 3. Skin : biopsy เพื่อตรวจ histology และ direct IF Lung : ตรวจเสมหะ, pulmonary function test Heart : EKG, echocardiography Blood : 1. reticulocyte count, direct Coombs. test, serum bilirubin และ LDH ในกรณีสงสัยมี hemolytic anemia 2. platelet count, anti-HIV ในกรณี thrombocytopenia 3. bone marrow study ในกรณีมี hemolytic anemia แต่ reticulocyte count ต่า (<2%) หรือกรณีต้องการวินิจฉัยแยกสาเหตุอื่นของภาวะเกร็ดเลือดต่า เช่น myelophthisis หรือเกร็ดเลือดต่าจากยา เป็นต้น 4. VDRL, PT, PTT, Lupus anticoagulant และ anticardiolipin Ab ในกรณี vacaler mrumbosis Kidney : 24 hr urine protein, creatinine clearance, renal biopsy CNS : CSF analysis, CT scan, MRI GI และ hepatobiliary tract: film abdomen, serum และ urine amylase, lipase, หรือ ultrasound Serosa : effusion analysis, Wright stain for LE cells การประเมินความรุนแรง (severity) ของโรค ประเมินจากอาการและอาการแสดงของโรค รวมทั้งผลการตรวจทางห้องปฏิบัติการ อาจแบ่งผู้ป่วย SLE เป็น 2 กลุ่ม คือ 1. Major organ involvement มีพยาธิสภาพในอวัยวะที่มีความสา คัญสูง และอาจเป็นเหตุให้เสียชีวิตได้ เช่น อาการทางสมองและระบบประสาท ไต หัวใจ ปอด ระบบทางเดินอาหาร และเลือด เป็นต้น 2. Non-major organ involvement มีพยาธิสภาพในผิวหนัง กระดูกและข้อ กล้ามเนื้อ และอาการทั่ว ๆ ไป เช่น ไข้ ผู้ป่วยที่มี major organ involvement จัดเป็นกลุ่มผู้ป่วยที่เป็นรุนแรง ต้องการการรักษาที่รวดเร็ว เร่งด่วนกว่ากลุ่มที่มี non-major organ involvement การให้การดูแลและรักษาผู้ป่วยโรค SLE ผู้ป่วยโรค SLE มักจะมีอาการและอาการแสดงในหลาย ๆ อวัยวะพร้อม ๆ กัน การรักษาจึงต้อง วางแผนสา หรับการรักษาทั้งตัว (holistic) มากกว่าที่จะมุ่งรักษาเพียงอวัยวะใดอวัยวะหนึ่ง แต่ใน ขณะเดียวกันก็ต้องพิจารณาว่าอวัยวะใดที่มีอาการแสดงหรือมีพยาธิสภาพรุนแรงมากที่สุด เพื่อเลือกการรักษา ที่สามารถคุมอาการแสดงในอวัยวะนั้นได้อย่างเหมาะสม การรักษาอาจแบ่งตามความรุนแรงของโรคออกได้เป็น 3 ระดับ คือ 1.อาการน้อย ได้แก่ผู้ป่วยมีอาการไม่รุนแรงและไม่เป็นอุปสรรคต่อการดา เนินชีวิตมากนัก เช่น มีอาการทาง ผิวหนังผื่นที่หน้า ผมร่วง ผื่น discoid แผลในปาก อาการปวดข้อหรือข้ออักเสบและกล้ามเนื้อ การรักษาคือ 1.1 ให้ยาต้านมาลาเรีย (antimalarial) คือ chloroquine ขนาด 250 มก/วัน หรือ hydroxychloroquine ขนาด 200-400 มก/วัน จนอาการดีขึ้นจึงค่อย ๆ ลดยาลงและให้คงยาไว้ในขนาดต่า (maintenancedose) เพื่อควบคุมโรคให้อยู่ในระยะสงบ 1.2 ให้ยาต้านอักเสบที่มิใช่สเตียรอยด์ร่วมด้วยในกรณีมีอาการปวดข้อและกล้ามเนื้อหรือข้ออักเสบ 1.3 ให้ยาเสตียรอยด์ครีมทาร่วมด้วยในกรณีมีผื่นผิวหนัง 1.4 ในรายที่รักษาตามข้อ 1 . 3 แล้วอาการดีขึ้นไม่มากพอ ให้ยา prednisolone ขนาดต่า รับประทาน
  4. 4. (<15 มก/วัน) ร่วมด้วย เมื่อควบคุมอาการได้แล้วควรลดขนาดยาลงช้า ๆ เช่น 2.5 - 5 มก ทุก 2-4 สัปดาห์ จนหยุดเรือเหลือขนาดต่าสุดที่คุมอาการได้ 2. อาการปานกลาง ได้แก่ ผู้ป่วยที่มีไข้ น้าหนักลด serositis มีผื่นผิวหนังแบบ leukocytoclastic vasculitis, bullaหรือ acute cutaneous rash ซึ่งเป็นมาก ควรเริ่มให้การรักษาด้วยยาต้านมาลาเรีย ร่วมกับรับประทาน prednisolone ขนาด 20-30 มก/วัน และอาจให้ร่วมกับยากดภูมิคุ้มกัน เช่น methotrexate, azathioprine, cyclophosphamide เพื่อช่วยควบคุมโรคในระยะยาวและช่วยให้การลดยาสเตียรอยด์ทา ได้ ง่ายขึ้น 3. อาการรุนแรง ได้แก่ ผู้ป่วยที่มีอาการแสดงของอวัยวะสา คัญภายใน เช่น อาการทางสมองและเส้นประสาท ไตอักเสบ (proteinuria > 1 กรัม/วัน) กล้ามเนื้อหัวใจอักเสบ immune hemolytic anemia หรือเกร็ดเลือด ต่ามาก (< 50,000 /มม3) อาการทางระบบทางเดินอาหาร เช่น หลอดเลือดแดง mesenteric อักเสบ ตับ อ่อนอักเสบ และปอดอักเสบ (lupus pneumonitis) หรือ pulmonary hemorrhage ผู้ป่วยกลุ่มนี้ควรให้ การรักษาด้วยยาสเตียรอยด์ในขนาดสูงเทียบเท่าprednisolone 1-2 มก/กก/วัน รับประทานหรือฉีดเข้าหลอด เลือดดา (ในกรณีอาการรุนแรงมากหรือรับประทานยาไม่ได้) โดยแบ่งให้วันละ 3 - 4 ครั้ง เป็นเวลา 2- 4 สัปดาห์ แล้วลดขนาดยาลงเมื่ออาการดีขึ้นพอสมควร โดยลดขนาดยาประมาณ 5-10 มก/สัปดาห์ เมื่อถึงขนาด 30 มก/วัน ควรลดขนาดยาช้าลง เช่น 2.5 -5 มก/สัปดาห์ และเมื่อยาเหลือ 15 มก/วัน ควรลดยาช้ามาก ๆ เช่น 5 มก/เดือน และควรพิจารณาให้ยากดภูมิคุ้มกันร่วมกับยาสเตียรอยด์ในทันที เพื่อช่วยให้ควบคุมโรคได้ เร็วขึ้นช่วยให้ลดขนาดของสเตียรอยด์ได้เร็วขึ้น และลดการกา เริบของโรค โดยให้รับประทานหรือฉีดเข้าหลอด เลือดดา ยากดภูมิคุ้มกันที่ควรใช้ในกรณีนี้ได้แก่ azathioprine, cyclophosphamide หรือ chlorambucil (ขนาดของยาดูใน appendix) เมื่ออาการของโรคดีขึ้นแล้ว ให้พิจารณาลดขนาดของยากดภูมิคุ้มกันลงด้วยจนเหลือในขนาดที่ ปลอดภัย และให้ในขนาดต่าต่อไปเพื่อให้โรคสงบนานที่สุด (อย่างน้อย 1 ปี) เพื่อลดโอกาสการกา เริบของโรค การรักษาด้วยวิธีอื่น ในกรณีที่โรคมีอาการรุนแรงมาก และไม่ตอบสนองต่อการรักษาข้างต้น อาจพิจารณาใช้ การรักษาต่อไปนี้ในสถานที่ที่สามารถให้การรักษาได้ (หรือพิจารณาส่งต่อผู้ป่วย หากให้การรักษาไม่ได้) 1. Pulse methylprednisolone คือการให้ยา methylprednisolone ขนาด 1 กรัมหยดเข้าทางหลอดเลือด ในเวลา 1ชั่วโมง วันละครั้งติดต่อกันเป็นเวลา 3- 5 วัน โดยพิจารณาใช้ใน severe myocarditis, coronary vasculitis, lupus pneumonitis, pulmonary hemorrhage, severe AIHA or ITP, mesenteric vasculitis, CNS lupus, transverse myelitis, severe lupus nephritis หรือ RPGN 2. Intravenous pulse cyclophosphamide คือการให้ cyclophosphamide ขนาดสูงทางหลอดเลือดดา เป็นครั้ง ๆ อาจพิจารณาใช้ใน CNS lupus, transverse myelitis, mononeuritis multriplex, optic neuropathy, mesenteric vasculitis, severe lupus pneumonitis, severe lupus nephritis (Cr > 1.5 มก/ดล) เป็นต้น วิธีการให้ยาคือให้ในขนาด0.5- 1.0 กรัม/ม2 (ควรเริ่มจากขนาดต่าก่อน) หยดเข้าทางหลอด เลือดดา ช้า ๆ (2- 3 ชม.) เดือนละครั้ง ประมาณ 6 ครั้ง หรือจนควบคุมโรคได้ดี หลังจากนั้นฉีดห่างออกไป เป็นทุก 3 เดือน ต่อเนื่องไปอีก 12 . 24 เดือน จึงพิจารณาหยุดยา การติดตามการรักษา การติดตามการรักษาควรติดตามอาการของโรคและผลข้างเคียงของการรักษาบ่อย ๆ เช่น ทุก 2- 4 สัปดาห์ ในขณะที่โรคกาลังมีอาการรุนแรง และทุก 2- 3 เดือน หากโรคอยู่ในระยะสงบ ในผู้ที่มีอาการรุนแรง
  5. 5. และไม่ตอบสนองต่อการรักษาภายใน 2- 3 เดือน หรือในกรณีอาการรุนแรงมาก และไม่ตอบสนองต่อการ รักษาภายใน 2 - 4 สัปดาห์ ควรส่งต่อผู้เชี่ยวชาญ แนวทางการให้การดูแลและรักษาตามอวัยวะที่มีพยาธิสภาพ อาการไข้ อ่อนเพลีย และอาการทั่วไป อาการไข้ อ่อนเพลีย อาจพิจารณาให้ยาต้านอักเสบที่ไม่ใช่สเตียรอยด์ขนาดต่า ร่วมกับให้ยาต้านมาลาเรียใน รายที่ไม่ตอบสนองต่อการรักษา มีไข้สูง อ่อนเพลียมาก อาจพิจารณาให้ยา corticosteroids ในขนาดต่า ระบบผิวหนังและเยื่อบุ อาการและอาการแสดงทางผิวหนังในผู้ป่วย SLE สามารถแบ่งได้เป็น 2 แบบ คือ 1. ผื่นที่พบเฉพาะในโรค SLE แบ่งได้เป็น 3 แบบ คือ 1.1 ผื่นชนิดเฉียบพลัน (acute cutaneous LE) 1.2 ผื่นชนิดกึ่งเฉียบพลัน (subacute cutaneous LE) 1.3 ผื่นชนิดเรื่อรัง (chronic cutaneous or discoid LE) 2. ผื่นที่ไม่จา เพาะสา หรับ SLE ผื่นผิวหนังอักเสบชนิดนี้พบได้ในโรค SLE และโรคอื่น ๆ เช่น ผื่นแพ้แดด จุด เลือดออก ผมร่วง ผื่นจากหลอดเลือดอักเสบ ผื่น urticarial vasculitis, และแผลในปาก การวินิจฉัยโรคผิวหนังจาก SLE วินิจฉัยได้จาก 1. ประวัติสัมพันธ์กับแสงแดด, ผมร่วง, แผลในปาก โดยเฉพาะที่เพดานปาก ลักษณะ, ตา แหน่ง และอาการ ของผื่น 2. ตรวจร่างกายมีลักษณะเฉพาะของผื่น เช่น รูปผีเสื้อบริเวณใบหน้า, ผื่น discoid และผื่นหลอดเลือดอักเสบ (vasculitic rash) เป็นต้น 3. การตัดชิ้นเนื้อผิวหนัง ทา เมื่อลักษณะของผื่นทางคลินิกไม่ชัดเจน หรือต้องการแยกโรคผิวหนังอื่น ๆ ที่มี ลักษณะคล้ายผื่นของโรค SLE การรักษา 1. Acute and subacute cutaneous LE 1.1 ยากันแดดที่มี SPF (sunbprotecting factor) อย่างน้อย 15 ขึ้นไป 1.2 สเตียรอยด์ครีมทา เช่น 0.02% triamcinolone acetonide บริเวณผิวหนังที่บาง เช่น ใบหน้า 0.1% triamcinolone acetonide ทาบริเวณผิวหนังทั่วไป 1.3 ยาต้านมาลาเรีย 1.4 ในรายที่รุนแรง เป็นมาก หรือไม่ตอบสนองต่อการรักษา อาจให้ corticosteroids ในขนาดต่า, dapsone (100 มก/วัน), หรือยากดภูมิคุ้มกัน 2. Discoid LE 2.1 ยาสเตียรอยด์ครีมทา 2.2 ฉีดยาสเตียรอยด์เข้าที่บริเวณรอยโรคโดยใช้ 5 . 10 มก ของ triamcinolone acetonide (ไม่ ควรเกิน 10 มก/ครั้ง) 2.3 ยาต้านมาเลเรีย
  6. 6. 2.4 ในรายที่เป็นมากและอาการรุนแรง และไม่ตอบสนองต่อการรักษา อาจให้ยาสเตียรอยด์ในขนาด ต่า, dapsone หรือยากดภูมิคุ้มกัน เช่น methotrexate, azathioprine และ cyclophosphamide หรือ 13-cis retinoic acid หรือ etretinate เป็นต้น 3. Oral ulcer 3.1 ยาสเตียรอยด์ครีมป้ายแผลในปาก 3.2 ยาต้านมาลาเรีย 3.3 ในรายที่ไม่ตอบสนองต่อการรักษาอาจให้รับประทาน prednisolone ในขนาดต่าถึงปานกลาง ประมาณ 15- 30 มก/วัน 4. cutaneous vasculitis 4.1 รับประทานยาสเตียรอยด์ในขนาดปานกลาง 4.2 รับประทานยา dapsone หรือ colchicine (ขนาด 0.6 มก วันละ 2 ครั้ง) 4.3 ในรายที่ไม่ตอบสนองต่อการรักษาให้พิจารณาให้ยากดภูมิคุ้มกันร่วมด้วย ระบบข้อ 1. อาการปวดข้อ ให้ยาต้านอักเสบที่ไม่ใช่สเตียรอยด์ หรือให้ยาแก้ปวดพาราเซตามอล 2. ข้ออักเสบ ควรให้ยาต้านอักเสบที่ไม่ใช่สเตียรอยด์ ในรายที่มีข้ออักเสบเรื้อรับควรให้ยาต้านมาบาเรียร่วม ด้วยเสมอรายที่มีข้ออักเสบรุนแรงและไม่ตอบสนองต่อการรักษาดังกล่าวข้างต้นอาจใช้ยาสเตียรอยด์ในขนาด ต่า หรือยากภูมิคุ้มกัน โดยเฉพาะ methotrexate ร่วมด้วย ผู้ป่วยที่ข้ออักเสบเป็นเรื้อรัง ควรแนะนา ทา กาย ภาพบา บัดร่วมด้วยเสมอ 3. อาการปวดตามเนื้อเยื่อต่าง ๆ พิจารณาให้ยาต้านอักเสบที่ไม่ใช่สเตียรอยด์ร่วมกับการทา กายภาพบา บัด ระบบกล้ามเนื้อ 1. อาการปวดกล้ามเนื้อ ให้รักษาด้วยยาต้านอักเสบที่ไม่ใช่สเตียรอยด์ 2. กล้ามเนื้ออักเสบ (myositis) ให้รับประทาน prednisolone ในขนาดปานกลางถึงขนาดสูง (0.5- 1.0 มก/ กก/วัน)แล้วแต่ความรุนแรงของอาการ ในรายที่เมื่อได้รับยาไปประมาณ 4- 6 สัปดาห์แล้วยังตอบสนองต่อการ รักษาไม่ดี ควรพิจารณาเพิ่มยากดภูมิคุ้มกัน เช่น methotrexate หรือ azathioprine ร่วมกับการทา กายภาพบาบัด ระบบหัวใจ 1. เยื่อหุ้มหัวใจอักเสบ ถ้ามีแต่อาการเจ็บหน้าอก ให้ใช้ยาต้านอักเสบที่ไม่ใช่สเตียรอยด์ ในกรณีที่มีน้าในช่อง เยื่อหุ้มหัวใจ ควรพิจารณาให้รับประทาน prednisolone ในขนาดปานกลาง (0.5 มก/กก/วัน) ในรายที่เยื่อหุ้ม หัวใจหนามาก ควรพิจารณาตัดเยื่อหุ้มหัวใจออก (pericardiectomy) 2. กล้ามเนื้อหัวใจอักเสบ ใช้ยาสเตียรอยด์ในขนาดสูงในรายที่มีอาการรุนแรงหรือตอบสนองไม่ดีเท่าที่ควร ภายใน 2-4 สัปดาห์ ควรให้ยากดภูมิคุ้มกัน เช่น cyclophosphamide, azathioprine หรือ methotrexate ร่วมด้วยในรายที่มีภาวะหัวใจล้มเหลวให้ทา การรักษาภาวะหัวใจล้มเหลวร่วมด้วย 3. เยื่อบุหัวใจหรือลิ้นหัวใจอักเสบ มักพบร่วมกับกล้ามเนื้อหัวใจอักเสบ ให้การรักษาเช่นเดียวกับข้อ 2 4. หลอดเลือดหัวใจ coronary อักเสบ พบได้น้อยมาก การรักษาเช่นเดียวกับข้อ 2 ในกรณีที่มีภาวะแทรกซ้อน จากกล้ามเนื้อหัวใจขาดเลือดต้องให้การรักษาร่วมด้วย
  7. 7. ระบบทางเดินหายใจ 1. เยื่อหุ้มปอดอักเสบ ในกรณีที่มีเฉพาะอาการเจ็บหน้าอกเวลาหายใจ ให้พิจารณาใช้ยาต้านอักเสบที่ไม่ใช่ส เตียรอยด์ถ้ามีน้าในช่องเยื่อหุ้มปอดมากปานกลาง ให้ยาสเตียรอยด์รับประทานในขนาดต่าหรือขนาดปานกลาง ร่วมด้วย 2. ปอดอักเสบ ให้ยาสเตียรอยด์ในขนาดสูง ในรายที่มีอาการรุนแรงหรือมีภาวะ pulmonary hemorrhage หรือไม่ตอบสนองต่อการรักษา ให้พิจารณาให้ยากดภูมิคุ้มกัน เช่น cyclophosphamide หรือ azathioprine ร่วมด้วย 3. ภาวะ interstitial lung disease ที่ยังมีการอักเสบอยู่ ให้รักษาโดยการให้ยาสเตียรอยด์ในขนาดปานกลาง ร่วมกับยาต้านมาเลเรียหรือยากดภูมิคุ้มกัน เช่น azathioprine หรือ cyclophophamide ระบบเลือด ปัญหาระบบเลือดที่พบในผู้ป่วยโรค SLE ได้แก่ 1. ภาวะโลหิตจาง 1.1 Anemia of chronic disease 1.2 Autoimmune hemolytic anemia 1.3 Microangiopathic hemolytic anemia 1.4 Pure red cell aplasia 1.5 สาเหตุอื่น ๆ เช่น iron deficiency, renal failure, drug-induced bone marrow suppression 2. Leukopenia 3. Thrombocytopenia 4. Bicytopenia หรือ pancytopenia 5. Thrombosis จากมี antiphospholipid antibodies Hemolytic anemia เกณฑ์วินิจฉัยอาศัย • reticulocytosis ร่วมกับ • typical peripheral blood smear ได้แก่ - normochromic normocytic red blood all with polychromatophilia and spherocytes - autoagglutination • Positive drect antiglobulin (Coombs.) test • Increased serum indirect bilirubin, LDH ผู้ป่วย SLE บางรายมีลักษณะทางคลินิกของ hemolytic anemia โดยเฉพาะ typical blood smear ดังกล่าวข้างต้น โดย direct Coombs. test ให้ผลลบ ในกรณีเช่นนี้อาจจะวินิจฉัย autoimmune hemolytic anemia ได้เช่นกัน การรักษา 1. ผู้ป่วยที่มี Hb<10 กรัม/ดล ให้รับประทาน prednisolone เริ่มต้นในขนาด 1 มก/กก/วัน (ในกรณีที่มีโลหิต จางรุน
  8. 8. แรง เช่น Hb<5 กรัม/ลด ให้เริ่มรักษาด้วย dexamethasone ฉีดเข้าหลอดเลือดดา ในขนาด 5 มก ทุก 6 ชม.) ผู้ป่วยที่ตอบสนองต่อการรักษา ให้เริ่มลดยาเมื่อ Hb มากกว่าหรือเท่ากับ 10 กรัม/ดล โดยลดยาในอัตรา 5 . 10 มก/สัปดาห์ ในผู้ป่วยบางรายอาจจะมีความจา เป็นต้องคงระดับของยาขนาดต่า เช่น 10 มก/วัน อยู่ เป็นระยะเวลาหลายเดือน เพื่อรักษาระดับ Hb ตามเป้าหมาย 2. การให้เลือด พิจารณาในกรณีที่มีปัญหาจากโลหิตจางรุนแรง ได้แก่ โลหิตจางรุนแร เช่น Hb<4 กรัม/ดล หรือมีcerebro หรือ cardiovascular problems เช่น CHF, การเปลี่ยนแปลงในระดับของรู้สติ เป็นต้น รูปแบบของเลือดที่ให้คือ packed red cells โดยเลือกยูนิตที่เข้ากันได้ดีที่สุด ให้ครั้งละ 1 . 2 ยูนิต โดยให้ช้า ๆ และเฝ้าระวังปฏิกิริยา แทรกซ้อนที่อาจจะเกิดขึ้น 3. การส่งผู้ป่วยไปรักษาต่อ ได้แก่ ผู้ป่วยที่ไม่ตอบสนองต่อสเตียรอยด์ หรือไม่ตอบสนองภายหลังได้รับยากด ภูมิคุ้มกันไปแล้วเกิน 3 เดือน หรือมีปัญหาในการหาเลือดที่เหมาะสมให้กับผู้ป่วย Autoimmune thrombocytopenia เกณฑ์การวินิจฉัย 1. เกร็ดเลือดต่าในผู้ป่วย SLE โดยมี adequate precursors 2. ตัดหรือแยกสาเหตุอื่นของภาวะเกร็ดเลือดต่า ได้แก่ ยา, microangiopathy, hypersplenism, ภาวะติด เชื้อเป็นต้น การรักษา 1. กรณีที่เกร็ดเลือด <50,000/มม3 หรือมีปัญหา traumatic bleeding หรือจา เป็นต้องได้รับการผ่าตัดให้ prednisolone ขนาด 1 มก/กก/วัน ซึ่งอัตราการตอบสนองประมาณร้อยละ 80 เกิดขึ้นภายใน 3 สัปดาห์ เป้าหมายการรักษาอยู่ที่ระดับเกร็ดเลือด >50,000/มม3 ซึ่งเมื่อถึงเป้าหมายให้ลดยาลงในอัตรา 5- 10 มก/ สัปดาห์ ในผู้ป่วยบางราย อาจจะมีความจาเป็นต้องคงระดับของยาในขนาดต่า เช่น 10 มก/วัน อยู่เป็นระยะ หลายเดือน เพื่อรักษาระดับเกร็ดเลือดตามเป้าหมาย ผู้ป่วยที่ไม่ตอบสนองต่อสเตียรอยด์อาจจะพิจารณา azathioprine หรือ cyclophosphamide ในขนาด 1-2 มก/กก/วัน เป็นเวลาอย่างน้อย 6 เดือน ซึ่งอาจจะใช้ ร่วมกับ prednisolone ในขนาดต่า ๆ 2. กรณีที่เกร็ดเลือด <10,000/มม3 ต้องรับผู้ป่วยไว้ในโรงพยาบาล โดยเฉพาะถ้าผู้ป่วยมี fresh purpura หรือ มีmucosal bleeding ร่วมด้วย ซึ่งการรักษาเริ่มต้นควรใช้ dexamethasone 5 มก ฉีดเข้าหลอดเลือดดา ทุก 6 ชม. จนระดับเกร็ดเลือดเพิ่มขึ้น จึงเปลี่ยนเป็น prednisolone ดังกล่าวข้างต้น 3. ผู้ป่วยที่มีเลือดออกรุนแรงที่อาจเป็นอันตรายต่อชีวิต เช่น เลือดออกในสมอง เลือดออกมาก ควรรับไว้ในโรง พยาบาล ให้ dexamethasone 5- 10 มก ฉีดเข้าหลอดเลือดดา ทุก 6 ชม. หรือ pulse methyl prednisolone ร่วมกับการให้เกร็ดเลือดอย่างน้อย 4 ยูนิต แล้วส่งผู้ป่วยไปรักษาต่อ การติดตามผู้ป่วย ความถี่และห่างตามความรุนแรงของปัญหาเกร็ดเลือดต่า ในรายที่รับไว้ในโรงพยาบาลอาจจะติดตามทุก 2- 3 วัน ในรายที่เป็นผู้ป่วยนอกอาจจะติดตามทุก 1- 2 สัปดาห์ การส่งต่อผู้ป่วย 1. กรณีที่มีเลือดออกรุนแรงที่อาจเป็นอันตรายต่อชีวิต และในสถานพยาบาลที่ไม่อาจให้การรักษาได้ตามที่ แนะนา ไว้ใน
  9. 9. กรณีดังกล่าว แต่ก่อนจะส่งผู้ป่วยไป ควรให้การรักษาเบื้องต้นที่ทา ได้ เช่น ฉีด dexamethasone เป็นต้น 2. ผู้ป่วยที่ดื้อต่อการรักษา เช่น ไม่ตอบสนองต่อสเตียรอยด์หรือยากดภูมิคุ้มกัน ระบบทางเดินอาหาร 1. เยื่อบุช่องท้องอักเสบ (serositis) ในกรณีที่เยื่อบุช่องท้องอักเสบพบร่วมกับน้าในช่องท้อง ซึ่งไม่ได้เกิดจาก ภาวะhypoalbumin ต่า ให้การรักษาด้วยยาต้านอักเสบที่ไม่ใช่สเตียรอยด์ หรือยาสเตียรอยด์ในขนาดต่าหรือ ปานกลางแล้วแต่ความรุนแรง 2. ตับอ่อนอักเสบ ให้ยาสเตียรอยด์ในขนาดสูง และให้การรักษาภาวะตับอ่อนอักเสบร่วมด้วย 3. เส้นเลือดทางเดินอาหารอักเสบ (mesenteric vasculities) ให้ยาสเตียรอยด์ในขนาดสูง ในรายที่ไม่ ตอบสนองต่อการรักษาภายใน 1 . 2 สัปดาห์ ให้พิจารณาให้ยากดภูมิคุ้มกัน โดยเฉพาะยา cyclophosphamide ทางหลอดเลือดดา ร่วมด้วยในกรณีที่มีภาวะแทรกซ้อนลา ไส้ตายจากการขาดเลือด ต้องอาศัยการผ่าตัดร่วมด้วย 4. ตับอักเสบ (hepatitis) ตับอักเสบส่วนใหญ่ใน SLE มักเกิดจากเหตุอื่น เช่น ยานานาชนิด, การติดเชื้อ ฯลฯ ไม่ได้เกิดจาก SLE เอง ดังนั้นก่อนที่จะมั่นใจว่าเป็นตับอักเสบจาก SLE จึงต้องพยายามสืบค้นสาเหตุอื่นว่าไม่มี แน่แล้ว จึงให้การรักษาโดยให้รักษาด้วยยาสเตียรอยด์ในขนาดสูง ในรายที่ไม่ตอบสนองต่อการรักษาหรือ อาการรุนแรงอาจพิจารณาให้ยากดภูมิคุ้มกัน เช่น azathioprine หรือ cyclophophamide ร่วมด้วย ระบบประสาท 1. CNS lupus อาการปวดศีรษะให้ยาต้านการอักเสบที่ไม่ใช่สเตียรอยด์ ในรายที่มีอาการปวดศีรษะแบบไม เกรน ให้รักษาแบบไมเกรน ในรายที่มีอาการซึมหรือสับสน (organic brain syndrome) หรือมีเส้นเลือดสมอง อักเสบ (cerebral vasculitis) ให้ยาสเตียรอยด์ในขนาดสูงโดยอาจให้รับประทานหรือให้ทางเส้นเลือดดา ใน รายที่มีอาการรุนแรงไม่ตอบสนองต่อการรักษาควรพิจารณาให้ยากดภูมิคุ้มกัน เช่น cyclophosphamide หรือ azathioprine ร่วมด้วย ในรายที่มีอาการชักร่วมด้วยให้พิจารณาใช้ยากันชัก เช่น phenobarbital หรือ diphenylhydantoin เป็นต้น ในรายที่มีภาวะทางจิต (psychosis) ให้ยาสเตียรอยด์ในขนาดสูง ร่วมกับการให้ ยารักษาโรคจิต เช่น phenothiazine, haloperidol และปรึกษาจิตแพทย์ 2. ภาวะเส้นประสาทส่วนปลายอักเสบ เช่น monoeuritis multiplex หรือ polyneuropathy ให้ยาส เตียรอยด์ในขนาดสูง ในรายที่มีอาการรุนแรงหรือไม่ตอบสนองต่อการรักษา ควรพิจารณาให้ยากดภูมิคุ้มกัน เช่น cyclophosphamide ร่วมด้วย 3. ภาวะไขสันหลังอักเสบ (transverse myelitis) ให้ยา intravenous pulse สเตียรอยด์หรือเทียบเท่า และ ควรให้การรักษาแบบรีบด่วนทันที ในรายที่ไม่ตอบสนองต่อการรักษาภายใน 2 สัปดาห์ ควรพิจารณาให้ยากด ภูมิคุ้มกัน เช่น cyclophosphamide ร่วมด้วย (ควรให้เป็น intravenous pulse) หรือพิจารณาส่งต่อ 4. ความผิดปกติทางระบบประสาทอัตโนมัติ (autonomic neuropathy) ในกรณีที่เป็นแบบเฉียบพลันควร พิจารณาให้ยา corticosteroids ในขนาดสูง ในรายที่เป็นเรื้อรังให้รักษาตามอาการ ระบบไต การทา renal biopsy ควรพิจารณาในกรณีดังต่อไปนี้ 1. ลักษณะทางคลินิกและการตรวจทางห้องปฏิบัติการไม่แน่ใจว่าจะเป็น lupus nephritis 2. มี acute renal failure ร่วมด้วย (Cr > 1.5 มก/ดล)
  10. 10. 3. รักษาด้วย prednisolone มาเต็มที่นานกว่า 8 สัปดาห์แล้ว ยังไม่ตอบสนองต่อการรักษาเท่าที่ควร 4. การทา renal biopsy ซ้า ทา เฉพาะในรายที่ต้องการดูการพยากรณ์โรค เพื่อแยกระหว่าง active lupus กับscaring lesion องค์การอนามัยโลก (WHO) ได้แบ่งพยาธิสภาพของไตในผู้ป่วย SLE ออกเป็น 6 กลุ่มดังนี้ 1. WHO Class I: Normal glomeruli 2. WHO Class II : Masangial glomerulonephritis 3. WHO Class III : Focal and segmental proliferative lupus glomerulonephritis 4. WHO Class IV : Diffuse proliferative lupus glomerulonephritis 5. WHO Class V : Membranous lupus glomerulonephritis 6. WHO Class VI : Advanced sclerosing glomerulonephritis การรักษา จากอาการทางคลินิกและการตรวจทางห้องปฏิบัติการเราพอที่จะแบ่งผู้ป่วย lupus nephritis ออกเป็น 3 กลุ่มดังนี้ 1. Mild มี proteinuria น้อยกว่า 1 กรัม/24 ชม., inactive urine sediment, การทา งานของไตปกติ (serum creatinine < 1.5 มก/ดล) ความดันโลหิตปกติ (พยาธิสภาพของไตมักจะเป็น class I หรือ II) ผู้ป่วย กลุ่มนี้ไม่จา เป็นต้องให้การรักษาในด้านของโรคไต แต่จา เป็นต้องคอยติดตามผู้ป่วยเป็นระยะ เพราะอาจมี การเปลี่ยนแปลงของพยาธิสภาพของไต(transformation) ได้ 2. Moderate (proteinuria มากกว่า 1 กรัม/24 ชม., การทา งานของไตปกติ) ผู้ป่วยส่วนใหญ่จะอยู่ในกลุ่มนี้ ซึ่งเป็น กลุ่มที่มีปัญหาในการเลือกวิธีรักษามากที่สุด เพราะพยาธิสภาพของไตอาจจะเป็น Class II, III, IV หรือ V ก็ได้ ควรให้การ รักษาวิธีใดวิธีหนึ่งดังต่อไปนี้ 2.1 สเตียรอยด์ในขนาดสูง (prednisolone 1 มก/กก/วัน หรือ 40-60 มก/วัน) เป็นเวลา 4-8 สัปดาห์หรือ 2.2 Prednisolone 0.5 มก/กก/วัน หรือ 30 - 40 มก/วัน ร่วมกับยากดภูมิคุ้มกัน เช่น azathioprine,cyclophosphamide เป็นเวลา 4 - 8 สัปดาห์ ควรติดตามผลการรักษาทุก 2- 4 สัปดาห์ ถ้า proteinuria ไม่ลดลงภายใน 4 - 8 สัปดาห์ หรือการทา งานของไตเสื่อมลง ควรส่งต่อผู้ป่วยเพื่อพิจารณาทา kidney biopsy ส่วนในกรณีดีขึ้นให้ลด prednisolone ลง 5- 10 มก. ทุก 2- 4 สัปดาห์ จนเหลือ 5 - 15 มก/วัน ในรายที่ได้รับยากดภูมิคุ้มกันร่วมด้วยควรพิจารณาลดขนาดยาลงด้วยเมื่อ อาการดีขึ้น เพื่อลดการเกิด gonadal toxicity นอกจากนี้ต้องตรวจ CBC เป็นระยะ 3. Severe active lupus nephritis ผู้ป่วยกลุ่มนี้มีการทา งานของไตเสื่อมลง (serum Cr > 1.5 มก/ดล) ร่วมกับมี active urinary sediment, proteinuria > 1 กรัม/24 ชม. และมักมีความดันโลหิตสูงร่วมด้วย พยาธิสภาพของไตส่วนใหญ่จะเป็น Class IV บางรายอาจเป็น Class III หรือ V มักมีการพยากรณ์โรคไม่ดี จา เป็นต้องรักษาอย่างเต็มที่และรวดเร็วที่สุด ก่อนที่จะมีการทา ลายเนื้อไตมากยิ่งขึ้นไปอีกและเกิดเป็นพยาธิ สภาพที่ถาวรแก้ไขไม่ได้ โดยการให้ pulse intravenouscyclophosphamide ร่วมกับ prednisolone ขนาดปานกลาง (0.5 มก/กก/วัน) ถ้าไม่ดีขึ้นภายใน 2 สัปดาห์ ควรส่งต่อผู้ป่วยหรือขอคา ปรึกษาจาก ผู้เชี่ยวชาญเฉพาะทาง
  11. 11. การติดตามการรักษา ควรติดตามการรักษาเป็นระยะ แม้อาการดีขึ้นแล้ว เพราะอาจเกิดการกา เริบได้ โดยสังเกตจาก 1. อาการทางคลินิก 2. ระดับโปรตีนในปัสสาวะ และ urinary sediment 3. BUN, creatinine ในเลือด 4. 24 hr. urine protein, และ creatinine clearance 5. C3 level 6. Anti-ds DNA titer การรักษาภาวะแทรกซ้อน ผู้ป่วย SLE อาจจะเกิดภาวะแทรกซ้อนได้หลายประการ 1. การติดเชื้อ พบได้บ่อยและเป็นสาเหตุการตายที่สา คัญ การติดเชื้อที่พบมักเป็นการติดเชื้อที่ผิวหนัง ปอด ทางเดินอาหาร และทางเดินปัสสาวะ เชื้อที่พบบ่อยคือ เชื้อแบคทีเรีย โดยเฉพาะ salmonella แต่เชื้อราไวรัส และ parasite ก็เกิดได้บ่อยขึ้น ระหว่างการติดเชื้อควรลดขนาดของสเตียรอยด์ลง หรือให้ในขนาดเท่าที่จา เป็นจะควบคุมโรคได้ (แต่บางครั้งต้องควบคุมโรคติดเชื้อให้ได้ดีเสียก่อน ภาวะของโรค SLE เองจึงจะลดลง) สา หรับยากดภูมิคุ้มกัน ควรงดไปก่อนจนกว่าจะควบคุมการติดเชื้อได้ 2. กระดูกตายจากการขาดเลือก (avascular necrosis of bone) เกิดได้บ่อยในผู้ป่วย SLE มักเกี่ยวข้องกับ การใช้สเตียรอยด์เป็นเวลานานหรือขนาดสูง พบได้ร้อยละ 10 . 15 ในผู้ป่วยที่ได้สเตียรอยด์นาน > 3 . 4 ปี หรือพบในรายที่มี antiphospholipid antibodies การรักษาเป็นการรักษาตามอาการ กายภาพบา บัดและ หรือผ่าตัดเปลี่ยนข้อ หากเป็นกับข้อที่รับน้าหนัก นอกจากนี้ต้องพยายามลดขนาดของยาสเตียรอยด์ให้เหลือ น้อยที่สุด หรือหยุดยาสเตียรอยด์หากเป็นไปได้ 3. ภาวะความดันโลหิตสูง มักเกิดจากไตอักเสบ หรือจากการได้รับยาสเตียรอยด์ขนาดสูงเป็นเวลานาน ๆ จา เป็นต้องให้ยาลดความดันเพื่อควบคุมให้ดี มิฉะนั้นจะเป็นสาเหตุสา คัญอีกประการหนึ่งที่ทา ให้เกิดไตวายมาก ขึ้น 4. ภาวะแทรกซ้อนอื่น ๆ ที่เกิดจากยาที่ใช้รักษา โดยเฉพาะสเตียรอยด์ เช่น อาการนอนไม่หลับ กระวน กระวาย มือสั่น หรือเปลี่ยนแปลงพฤติกรรมในการนอน เหล่านี้ให้การรักษาตามอาการก็เพียงพอ และพยายาม ลดขนาดของยาลงหากเป็นไปได้ ในรายที่มีอาการรุนแรงถึงขนาดมีอาการทางจิตให้ใช้ยาต้านโรคจิต (antipsychotic drug) ร่วมด้วย นอกจากนี้มีถ้าเกิดภาวะเบาหวานจากยาสเตียรอยด์ โปแตสเซี่ยมในเลือดต่า ตาเป็นต้อกระจก หรือกระดูกพรุน ก็ให้การรักษาไปตามปกติของแต่ละปัญหา 5. ภาวะ antiphospholipid syndrome เป็นภาวะที่เกิดจากการมี antiphospholipid antibody ในเลือด ทา ให้เกิดเส้นเลือดอุดตันทั้งเส้นเลือดแดงและเส้นเลือดดา ในอวัยวะต่าง ๆ การรักษาให้ยาต้านการแข็งตัว ของเลือด โดยการให้ยาheparin ในระยะแรกประมาณ 2 สัปดาห์แล้วเปลี่ยนมาให้ยา warfarin โดยคุมให้ INR มีค่าประมาณ 3 เท่าของค่าปกติ อาจร่วมกับการให้แอสไพรินในขนาดต่า ระยะเวลาในการให้ยาต้านการ แข็งตัวของเลือดยังไม่เป็นที่ตกลงว่าควรให้นานเท่าไร แต่ไม่ควรน้อยกว่า 6 เดือน ในรายที่เส้นเลือดอุดตัน เกิดขึ้นในบริเวณที่อันตรายต่อชีวิตหรือเป็นเส้นเลือดใหญ่ แนะนา ให้ยากันการแข็งตัวของเลือดไปตลอดชีวิต การให้ความรู้และคาแนะนาแก่ผู้ป่วย โรค SLE เป็นโรคเรื้อรังซึ่งมีอาการกา เริบและสงบสลับกันไป ตลอดการดา เนินโรคซึ่งต่อเนื่องระยะยาว การ ให้ความรู้
  12. 12. แก่ผู้ป่วยและญาติที่เกี่ยวข้องจึงมีความสา คัญอย่างยิ่ง โดยจะช่วยให้เข้าใจโรค วิธีการรักษา วิธีปฏิบัติตัวเพื่อ ลดโอกาสกา เริบลดการติดเชื้อ ตลอดจนผลข้างเคียงอื่น ๆ อันเกิดจากยาที่ใช้รักษาโรค การให้คา แนะนา อธิบายที่ดี ช่วยให้ผู้ป่วยมีกา ลังใจในการรักษาโรค ไม่ท้อถอย และให้ความร่วมมือในการรักษาและติดตามการ รักษา การปฏิบัติตัวที่ควรแนะนาต่อผู้ป่วย ได้แก่สิ่งต่อไปนี้ 1. สา หรับผู้ป่วยที่มีอาการแพ้แสงแดด ควรหลีกเลี่ยงแสงแดด ตั้งแต่ช่วง 10.00 น. ถึง 16.00 น. ถ้าจา เป็น ให้กางร่ม หรือใส่หมวก สวมเสื้อแขนยาวและใช้ยาทากันแดดที่ป้องกันแสงอุลตราไวโอเลตได้ดี 2. พักผ่อนให้เพียงพอ 3. หลีกเลี่ยงความตึงเครียด โดยพยายามฝึกจิตใจให้ปล่อยวาง ไม่หมกมุ่น ทา ใจยอมรับกับโรคและปัญหา อื่น ๆ ที่เกิดขึ้นและค่อย ๆ แก้ปัญหาต่าง ๆ ตามลา ดับ 4. ออกกา ลังกายให้สม่าเสมอ 5. ไม่รับประทานอาหารที่ไม่สุก หรือไม่สะอาด เพราะจะมีโอกาสติดเชื้อต่าง ๆ ง่าย เช่น พยาธิต่าง ๆ หรือ แบคทีเรีย โดยเฉพาะไทฟอยด์ 6. ดื่มนมสด และอาหารอื่น ๆ ที่มีแคลเซียมสูง เพื่อป้องกันภาวะกระดูกพรุน 7. ไม่รับประทานยาเองโดยไม่จา เป็น เพราะยาบางตัวอาจทา ให้โรคกา เริบได้ 8. ป้องกันการตั้งครรภ์ขณะโรคยังไม่สงบ โดยเฉพาะอย่างยิ่งหากกา ลังได้ยากดภูมิคุ้มกันอยู่ ควรหลีกเลี่ยงการ ใช้ยาเม็ด ยาฉีด คุมกา เนิด ซึ่งมีแอสโตรเจน เพราะอาจทา ให้โรคกา เริบได้ ถ้าจา เป็นต้องใช้ อาจใช้ยาเม็ด คุมกา เนิดที่มีแอสโตรเจนขนาดต่า (minipall) และไม่ควรใช้วิธีใส่ห่วงด้วย เพราะมีโอกาสติดเชื้อสูงกว่าคน ปกติ 9. เมื่อโรคอยู่ในระยะสงบสามารถตั้งครรภ์ได้ แต่ควรปรึกษาแพทย์ก่อน และขณะตั้งครรภ์ควรมารับการตรวจ อย่างใกล้ชิดมากกว่าเดิม เพราะบางครั้งโรคอาจกา เริบขึ้นระหว่างตั้งครรภ์ 10. หลีกเลี่ยงจากสถานที่แออัดที่มีคนหนาแน่น ที่ที่อากาศไม่บริสุทธิ์ และไม่เข้าใกล้ผู้ที่กา ลังเป็นโรคติดเชื้อ เช่น ไข้หวัด เพราะจะมีโอกาสติดเชื้อระบบทางเดินหายใจได้ง่าย 11. ถ้ามีลักษณะที่บ่งชี้ว่ามีการติดเชื้อ เช่น ไข้สูง หนาวสั่น มีฝีตุ่มหนองตามผิวหนัง ไอเสมหะเหลืองเขียว ปัสสาวะแสบขัด ให้รีบปรึกษาแพทย์ทันที 12. ห้ามหยุดยาที่รักษากระทันหัน โดยเฉพาะยาสเตียรอยด์ 13. หากรับประทานยากดภูมิคุ้มกันอยู่ เช่น อิมูแรน, เอ็นต็อกแซน ให้หยุดยานี้ชั่วคราวในระหว่างที่มีการติด เชื้อ 14. มาตรวจตามแพทย์นัดอย่างสม่าเสมอ เพื่อประเมินภาวะของโรค และเพื่อปรับเปลี่ยนการรักษาให้ เหมาะสม 15. ถ้ามีอาการผิดปกติที่เป็นอาการของโรคกา เริบ ให้มาพบแพทย์ก่อนนัด เช่น มีอาการไข้เป็น ๆ หาย ๆ อ่อนเพลีย น้าหนักลดบวม ผมร่วง ผื่นใหม่ ๆ ปวดข้อ เป็นต้น 16. ควรตรวจสุขภาพฟันสม่าเสมอ ถ้ามีการทา ฟัน ถอนฟัน ให้รับประทานยาปฏิชีวนะก่อนและหลังการทา ฟันเพื่อป้องกันการติดเชื้อ ทั้งนี้โดยปรึกษาแพทย์ Appendix ขนาดยาที่ใช้ 1. NSAIDs and aspirin
  13. 13. - Aspirin 60 . 80 มก/กก/วัน - Ibuprofen 20 . 40 มก/กก/วัน - Indomethacin 75 200 มก/วัน - Naproxen 500 . 1,000 มก/วัน - Diclofenac 75 . 100 มก/วัน - Ketoprofen 100 . 200 มก/วัน - Piroxicam 10 . 20 มก/วัน - Tenoxican 10 . 20 มก/วัน - Sulindac 150 . 300 มก/วัน 2. ยาต้านมาลาเรีย - Chloroquine 4 มก/กก/วัน อายุ >60 ปี ควรตรวจสายตาทุก ๆ 6 เดือน, <60 ปี ควรตรวจสายตาทุก ๆ 12 เดือน - Hydroxychloroquine 7 มก/กก/วัน 3. Corticosteroids 3.1 Low dose = prednisolone < 15 . 30 มก/วัน 3.2 Moderate dose = prednisolone 30 . 40 มก/วัน หรือ 0.5 มก/กก/วัน 3.3 High dose = prednisolone > 60 มก/วัน หรือ prednisolone 1 มก/กก/วัน 3.4 Megadose or pulse therapy = methyl prednisolone 500 . 1,000 มก/ซม. Intravenously 3 . 5 วัน 4. Methotrexate 4.1 Oral mini-pulse therapy = 7.5 . 1.5 มก/สัปดาห์ 4.2 Intramuscular = 25 . 50 มก/สัปดาห์ 5. Cyclophosphamide 5.1 Oral = 1 . 2 มก/กก/วัน 5.2 Intravenous pulse = 500 . 1,000 มก/ตร.ม. ทุกเดือนเป็นเวลา 6 เดือนต่อไปทุก 3 เดือน เป็นเวลา 1 . 2 ปี 6. Azathioprine รับประทาน 1 - 2 มก/กก/วัน 7. Chlorambucil รับประทาน 2 . 6 มก/วัน หรือ 0.1 . 0.2 มก/กก/วัน
  14. 14. เอกสารอ้างอิง 1. The Subcommitte for Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Criteria of the American Rheumatism Association Diagnostic and Therapeutic Criteria Committee. The 1982 revised criteria for the classfication of systemic lupus erythematosus. Arthritis Rheum 1982;25:1271-7 2. Wallaco DJ, Halm BH, eds. Dubois. lupus erythematosus. 5th edn. Baltimore : Williams and Wilkins, 1997 3. Amigo MC, Khamashta MA, Hughes GRV. Antiphospholipid syndrome in SLE. Bailliere.s Clinical Rheumatology 1998;12:477-93 4. Klippel JH. Indications for, and use of cytotoxin agents in SLE. Bailliere.s Clinical Rheumatology 1998;12:511-27 5. Rose BD, Appel GB, Treatment of lupus nephritis. In Up to Date 6.3 Rose BD (ed) May, 1998 6. Adler, Cohen and Glassock. Secondary glomerular disease. In : Bremer BM ed. The kidney, 5th edn. Sauders, 1996 7. Churg J, Sobin LH. Lupus nephritis In : Churg J, Sobin LH, Glassock RJ, eds. Classfication and atlas of glomercular disease. 2nd edn. New York/Tokyo, Igaku-Schlon, 1995 8. Bansal VK, Beto JA. Treatment of lupus nephritis : a meta-analysis of clinical trials. Am J Kidney Dis 1997;29:193-9__ http://www.rcpt.org/rcpt_boffice/images_upload/news/153/files/sle.pdf
  15. 15. เมื่อไร ควร refer case rheumato ??? พญ.ขวัญฤทัย ศรีพวาทกุล เนิ่องจากโรคข้อและรูมาติสซั่ม เป็นโรคที่มีอุบัติการณ์พบไม่บ่อยนัก นอกจากนี้ยังมีอาการ เลียนแบบโรคในภาวะต่างๆได้อีกหลายอย่าง การวินิจฉัยจึงต้องอาศัยเกณฑ์ที่มาตรฐานกาหนดและต้องทา การแยกโรคอื่นๆออกไป ในรายละเอียดต่อจากนี้ได้จึงนาเนื้อหาของโรคที่พบบ่อย แนวการวินิจฉัยและรักษา โรคที่มีเนื้อหาอ่านเข้าใจง่าย รวมถึงแนวเวชปฏิบัติที่สมาคมโรคข้อและรูมาติสซั่มจัดทาไว้ฉบับล่าสุดของโรค ต่างๆ หากแพทย์ผู้ให้การรักษา ได้มีการประเมินหรือรักษาผู้ป่วยไปแล้ว พบว่ายังไม่สามารถให้การวินิจฉัยได้ หรือการรักษายังไม่บรรลุเป้าหมาย นั่นเป็นจุดที่เห็นสมควรส่งต่อให้ผู้เชี่ยวชาญกว่าดูแลผู้ป่วยต่อไป สามารถดาวน์โหลดเนื้อหาเพิ่มเติมได้ที่ WWW.medkorat.in.th

