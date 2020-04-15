Successfully reported this slideshow.
Best 2020 nail trends for spring!
https://americanbeautyutah.com/youre-gonna-nail-it-5-trends-for-spring-nails/

Published in: Self Improvement
  1. 1. You’re Gonna Nail It! 5 Trends for Spring Nails americanbeautyutah.com/youre-gonna-nail-it-5-trends-for-spring-nails Spring has sprung and right now is the right time to nail it! We mean to take extra special care of your hands and nails. Get a professional manicure by a friendly nail rock star at American Beauty Academy nail salon. We are experts in overall fashion and know the latest nail colors and nail designs for spring 2020. Plus, we want to pamper you and help keep your hands and nails happy and healthy. We want you to see the big fashion picture and your professional manicure is a big part of it! We will clean and shape your nails, soften your cuticles and massage your hands with moisturizing lotion. Here are five spring nail ideas that we can rock for you! 1/5
  2. 2. A Rainbow Of Nail Polish Color Every color of the rainbow is on the nail polish color menu for spring 2020. Live out loud with single, double, triple color on every individual finger...thumb, too. It's amazing the dramatic designs we can create for you. Fun-loving multi-colored stripes, beautiful flower bouquets, wild animal prints, whimsical and colorful emojis and so much more color. Want to write a message in color? Say, I Love You, Live Gratefully or I Am Blessed on your nails and express yourself! If you can imagine it, we can nail it! The Long and Short of It This is one of the Spring nail trends we're loving the most because any length will do. If you have shortie, short, longer than long or any nail length in between, as long as your nails are manicured by a pro, they're perfectly right on-trend. Just know this, this spring, It's hip to be square, cool to be curved and perfect to be pointy. It's all about the shape of your nail, and we have the talent to get it just right! 2/5
  3. 3. Treasure Trove Designs We're flipping over this nail inspo! It's jewelry for your nails, and we're feeling the glam it brings to everyday fashion. Glitter nail polish, silver and gold metallic polish and shiny nail adornments like mini pearls create artistic designs like never before. We have the talent and the tools to make your wildest treasure trove nail dream designs come true. 3/5
  4. 4. French Manicure s'il vous plait! This spring nail designs offer a twist to the all-time fav, French mani, and we have you covered. It's ok to go for the classic, always in style white tips, but feel free to dare to be double dared with colorful tips at both the top and bottom of your nails! Go bolder with an unexpected color to celebrate your awesome sense of style. 4/5
  5. 5. Minimalist Barely There Raise the nail design bar with barely-there neutral nail color. Beige, cream or even clear, clearly states your confidence and will change your nail color as often as you change your mind. Contact our friendly, professional and fashionable team at American Beauty Academy today to get started. Click here to download a full course catalog to see everything you will learn. 5/5

