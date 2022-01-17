Successfully reported this slideshow.
Know all about bba in business intelligence &amp; data analytics in collaboration with ibm

Jan. 17, 2022
Data analytics has been driving several major industries such as e-commerce, science, and healthcare, pharma, and cloud services for the next generation of business leaders.
Visit Now:https://www.umu.ac.in/faculties/faculty-of-business-management-commerce/bba-in-business-intelligence-data-analytics-banking-and-finance-collaboration-with-ibm/

  1. 1. Know all about BBA in Business Intelligence & Data Analytics Data analytics has been driving several major industries such as e-commerce, science, and healthcare, pharma, and cloud services for the next generation of business leaders. To have a global impact on today's industry, the field of business intelligence and data analytics need skilled professionals at a rapid speed. To accomplish this ever-growing demand, Usha Martin University has introduced BBA in Collaboration with IBM in two specializations; BBA in Business Intelligence & Data Analytics collaboration with IBM and BBA in Banking, Finance, and Insurance collaboration with IBM. In this article, you'll learn everything you need to know about UMU's BBA in Business Intelligence & Data Analytics in Collaboration with IBM program. This splendid course is designed to produce business-savvy graduates who are capable of working with appropriate data analytics and business capabilities.
  2. 2. Usha Martin University has teamed up with IBM and launched BBA in Business Intelligence Course to create an employable workforce in the cloud computing space. The International Business Machines Corporation, generally known as IBM, is a multinational technology corporation headquartered in New York, United States. IBM has been dedicated to the success of every client and the development of world-changing innovations for almost a century. In today's world, where trained professionals are in high demand, the key to developing today's students into tomorrow's competent working professionals is to provide them with a variety of opportunities. The IBM Career Education program assists students in gaining knowledge and skills in cutting- edge technologies like analytics, blockchain, AI/ML, cloud, full-stack, cybersecurity, and more. IBM has almost a decade of training experience in India, with over a million certified learners. Usha Martin University has teamed up with IBM and launched BBA in Business Intelligence Course to create an employable workforce in the cloud computing space. As part of the endeavour to help students develop their capabilities, UMU has developed an IBM Software Lab for Emerging Technologies on campus. The platform integrates the most up-to-date software information with real-world industry experience, hands-on lab courses, and best professional practices to provide a single, complete education curriculum that prepares learners to be easily recruited by companies.
  3. 3. In today's job market, business intelligence and data analytics experts are in high demand UMU’s BBA in Business Intelligence & Data Analytics in Collaboration with IBM educates students about skills and theories connected to many types of data and their analysis, including Data Science, Data Mining, Statistics, Big Data Techniques, Machine Learning, Data Visualization, and Data Warehousing. This course's primary goal is to teach students about Big Data concepts and techniques such as data mining, data warehousing, statistics, and data visualization. This course will assist students in developing and applying their skills to get a thorough understanding of Data Science. Massive amounts of data are generated regularly, which must be separated, analyzed for decisions, forecasted, and converted into actions. 0 5 10 15 20 25 30 Data Analytics Business Intelligence Data Science MBA Job Market Scope India USA UK
  4. 4. Three Year Undergraduate Professional Degree with Bachelor of Business Administration Specialization Programmes This program aims to equip students with all of the skills they'll need to handle and analyze big data in information- generating systems, as well as to develop them into knowledgeable specialists in the field. This three-year undergraduate professional degree is aimed at developing business-savvy graduates with relevant data analytics and business skills. Though there is no limit to the amount of data that can be collected. It's accessible through the cloud, servers, data warehouses, personal computers, and mobile devices. Data's importance is now becoming pretty apparent. The majority of companies are now successfully employing data to improve their operations. They gather, store, and manage data to predict customer behavior and trends, helping them to pinpoint the information that is most important to a company's future decisions. In today's job market, business intelligence and data analytics experts are in high demand. The curriculum is an excellent addition to any student's professional résumé since it helps them to obtain a diverse range of skills in areas such as data analysis, programming foundations, data manipulation, and business process modeling.
  5. 5. BBA Specialization Programmes Data Analytics & Business Intelligence Admission Open at Usha Martin University  The BBA in Business Intelligence & Data Analytics in collaboration with IBM efficiently uses cutting-edge data analytics techniques to educate students from a variety of backgrounds about the numerous domains of Business Intelligence and related fields. Experts in data analytics also provide insights and knowledge that may be used to effect change and make critical business and strategic decisions. After completion of this program, students will be able to produce data visualizations, construct and evaluate applicable statistical and machine learning models, and incorporate analysis into solution pipelines.
  6. 6. Why Should You Study this BBA Specialization Course at UMU?  This is a renowned fact that business intelligence and data analytics specialists are in high demand in today's job market. The BBA in Business Intelligence Course at Usha Martin University allows students to gain a broad range of skills in areas such as data analysis, programming foundations, data manipulation, and business processes. The curriculum efficiently employs cutting-edge data analytics tools, such as R and Hadoop, to educate students from a variety of backgrounds about the various domains of business intelligence and related fields. Furthermore, data analytics experts provide insights and intelligence that may be used to drive change and make important business and strategic choices. This degree enables students to design issue analyses, develop and validate relevant statistical and machine learning models, create data visualizations, and integrate analysis into solution pipelines. Moreover, students also gain a wide understanding of the basic theories, principles, and applications of management and artificial intelligence while studying BBA in Business Intelligence & Data Analytics in Collaboration with IBM at Usha Martin University.
  7. 7. Career Prospects and Scope After BBA in data Analytics  Data analytics is one of the most fascinating fields of work in the world, and it is continuously emerging. BBA In Data Analytics professionals can help companies comprehend the information included in their data and discover the data that is most important to their current and future business decisions. As a result, Business Intelligence and Data Analytics straddle the business-science gap. The data analytics field will grow as savvy business executives integrate artificial intelligence services into every facet of their operations. Even outside of the computing industry, intelligent transportation and logistics, health, buildings and infrastructure, aerospace, and military all offer job opportunities. To summarise, a BBA degree in business intelligence and data analytics in collaboration with IBM can equip you for a fulfilling and long-term career in a range of disciplines.
  8. 8. Some of the most popular job positions for these graduates are listed below:  Data Analyst  Data Analytics Specialist  Analyst programmer  Data Engineer  Consultant (Analytics)  Application Developer  Data Scientist  Chief Data Officer (CDO)  Business Intelligence Analyst  Big Data Software Developer  Data warehousing Specialist  Business Strategist
  9. 9. Best University in Jharkhand, Usha Martin University Through this article, we have attempted to present you with all pertinent information about this course. Therefore, if you wish to make a rewarding career in the booming data analytics industry, consider earning a BBA in Collaboration With IBM degree from prestigious Usha Martin University. Admissions are now open; enroll now to ensure your seat.
  10. 10. Contact Us Usha Martin University, Ranchi  Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/UshaMartinUniversity/  Twitter: https://twitter.com/UshaMartinUnv  Linkdeln: https://www.linkedin.com/school/usha-martin-university- ranchi/  Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKSK07o7nDonzem8YUIpyYg  Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/Usha.Martin.University/  Blog: https://ushamartincollegeranchi.wordpress.com/ Office Address:  Room no. 309, 310, Hari Om Tower, 3rd floor, Lalpur, Ranchi, Jharkhand

