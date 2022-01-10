Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 8
Education
Jan. 10, 2022
21 views

0 Likes

Share

Download to read offline

A Course Opening the Doors to Successful Career B Tech in Mining

Download to read offline

Education
Jan. 10, 2022
21 views

Usha Martin University, one of the best colleges in Ranchi offers a top-notch B.Tech in Mining Engineering program to provide students with in-depth knowledge on the practices, theories, technologies, science, and application of extracting and processing of mineral resources. Apply Now: https://www.umu.ac.in/faculties/faculty-of-engineering-applied-sciences/b-tech-in-mining-engineering/

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Fighting Forward: Your Nitty-Gritty Guide to Beating the Lies That Hold You Back Hannah Brencher
(3.5/5)
Free
No One Succeeds Alone: Learn Everything You Can from Everyone You Can Robert Reffkin
(4/5)
Free
Dedicated: The Case for Commitment in an Age of Infinite Browsing Pete Davis
(5/5)
Free
Let's Talk About Hard Things Anna Sale
(4/5)
Free
Girl, Stop Apologizing: A Shame-Free Plan for Embracing and Achieving Your Goals Rachel Hollis
(3.5/5)
Free
Less Fret, More Faith: An 11-Week Action Plan to Overcome Anxiety Max Lucado
(4.5/5)
Free
The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People Personal Workbook Stephen R. Covey
(4/5)
Free
Dry: A Memoir Augusten Burroughs
(4.5/5)
Free
Never Split the Difference: Negotiating As If Your Life Depended On It Chris Voss
(4.5/5)
Free
Boundaries Updated and Expanded Edition: When to Say Yes, How to Say No To Take Control of Your Life Henry Cloud
(4/5)
Free
Girl, Wash Your Face: Stop Believing the Lies About Who You Are so You Can Become Who You Were Meant to Be Rachel Hollis
(3.5/5)
Free
Uninvited: Living Loved When You Feel Less Than, Left Out, and Lonely Lysa TerKeurst
(4.5/5)
Free
Maybe You Should Talk to Someone: A Therapist, HER Therapist, and Our Lives Revealed Lori Gottlieb
(4.5/5)
Free
The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck: A Counterintuitive Approach to Living a Good Life Mark Manson
(4.5/5)
Free
Decluttering at the Speed of Life: Winning Your Never-Ending Battle with Stuff Dana K. White
(4.5/5)
Free
The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People Stephen R. Covey
(4/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
The Book of Hope: A Survival Guide for Trying Times Jane Goodall
(4.5/5)
Free
Extraordinary Awakenings: When Trauma Leads to Transformation Steve Taylor
(3.5/5)
Free
My Friend Fear: How to Move Through Social Anxiety and Embrace the Life You Want Rose Berry
(4/5)
Free
Stress and Stressors: Avoiding and Managing Stress and Burnout at Work Brandy Payne
(4.5/5)
Free
Self-Help for the Helpless: A Beginner's Guide to Personal Development, Understanding Self-care, and Becoming Your Authentic Self Shelley Wilson
(5/5)
Free
Mindset Shifts: Embracing a Life of Personal Growth Tara Omorogbe
(5/5)
Free
The Authentic Leader: Five Essential Traits of Effective, Inspiring Leaders Merinda Smith
(3.5/5)
Free
Out with the Old, In with the You Tess Brigham
(4.5/5)
Free
Full Out: Lessons in Life and Leadership from America's Favorite Coach Findaway
(0/5)
Free
A Body to Love: Cultivate Community, Body Positivity, and Self-Love in the Age of Social Media Angelina Caruso
(4.5/5)
Free
Winning: The Unforgiving Race to Greatness Tim S. Grover
(5/5)
Free
Impact Players: How to Take the Lead, Play Bigger, and Multiply Your Impact Liz Wiseman
(5/5)
Free
The Power of Your Attitude: 7 Choices for a Happy and Successful Life Stan Toler
(4.5/5)
Free
The Design Thinking Mindset: How to Access the Power of Innovation Darin Eich
(5/5)
Free
Minimal Finance: Forging Your Own Path to Financial Freedom Sam Dixon Brown
(3.5/5)
Free
Live Your Life: My Story of Loving and Losing Nick Cordero Amanda Kloots
(4.5/5)
Free

  • Be the first to like this

A Course Opening the Doors to Successful Career B Tech in Mining

  1. 1. A Course Opening the Doors to Successful Career
  2. 2. Introduction About (B.Tech) in Mining Engineering In India, mining is a significant economic activity. India is a major exporter of iron ore, mica, chromite, bauxite, and manganese, and it ranks fifth in terms of mineral production volume among mineral-producing countries. The mining industry accounts for about 2.4 % of India’s GDP. Usha Martin University, one of the best colleges in Ranchi offers a top-notch B.Tech in Mining Engineering program to provide students with in-depth knowledge on the practices, theories, technologies, science, and application of extracting and processing of mineral resources. This course also focuses on the extraction of rare metals and elements.
  3. 3. Since its inception, UMU has emerged as a premier Engineering College in Jharkhand. The state of Jharkhand is blessed by Mother Nature with rich and diverse mineral resources amounting to nearly 40% of the total national mineral reserves and 27 % of total Coal reserves available in India. (Some of the abundant minerals include Limestone, Dolomite, and Manganese, Mica, China clay, Fire clay, Quartz, Feldspar, Gold, pyroxene, and Bauxite.) It has maximum coal reserves. It occupies 2nd position in Iron and 3rd position in copper ore reserves. Presently, the annual production of Jharkhand is above 160 million tones of coal & various types of minerals. In monetary terms, it is worth Rs.150 billion and generating mineral revenue to the tune of about Rs. 35 billion. Jharkhand is the major producer of Uranium in India. Read More: D. Pharma Vs. B. Pharma: Which Is Better Pharmacy Career Option?
  4. 4. Admission Open B. Tech in Mining Engineering Because of the availability of so much natural treasure in the state, there are ample employment opportunities. B.Tech Course at Usha Martin University is specially designed to generate a skilled and competent workforce ready to flourish in the job industry. B.Tech in Mining Engineering is an excellent program to build a rewarding career in the mining industry. According to experts, in the next five years, there will be half a million new jobs in public sector undertakings (PSU) such as Coal India, where a mining diploma engineer can join as a junior executive trainee or graduate trainee in SAIL. Similarly, mining engineers can be employed by private mine owners such as TATA, RUNGTA, USHA MARTIN, SAINIK MINING, etc. Mining Engineers are also being employed by Explosive manufacturers such as ICI, IDL, IEL, Nav Bharat Explosive, etc. Graduate mining engineers are also being employed by equipment manufacturers like HEC, BHEl, L & T, etc. Engineers who incline research can join CMFRI (Dhanbad) or a technical Institute like ISM (IIT) and BIT located in Dhanbad. Graduate mining engineers can also join DGMS & IBM through UPSC and also State service as AMO and in Jharkhand State mineral development Corporation.
  5. 5. Join UMU for B. Tech in Mining Course As such, mining is one of the most hazardous jobs, and the safety of those working in underground mines is the most important consideration. Therefore only those mining engineers can work underground who have earned a Gas Testing certificate issued by DGMS. To be eligible for appearing in the Gas Testing examination, one must have a lamp handling certificate. Usha Martin University is authorized to issue a lamp handling certificate as it has installed its gas testing Laboratory and imparts good training to its students. So, Admission Open B. Tech in Mining Engineering at Usha Martin University to make an aspiring career in the mining industry.
  6. 6. Top University in Ranchi Moreover, the salary and career growth while working in mines are very good provided one has passed a first-class mine manager’s certificate. For this, mining engineer graduate need one year mine working experience as 2nd class manager. Mining Engineers are placed in grade E2 after one year of training. A mining engineer with a 1st class manager certificate can get elevated to General Manager Level. Further, after earning B.Tech in Mining Engineering degree, one can get selected as Director C, B, or A grade by the bureau of public enterprises.
  7. 7. Admission Open At Usha Martin University CITY OFFICE (RANCHI) Room no. 309, 310, Hari Om Tower, 3rd floor, Lalpur, Ranchi, Jharkhand Ph: +91 80552 00400 / 89562 26200 / 7633 998 100 / 7633 998 101 / 9835 194 178 CAMPUS ADDRESS Village Narayansoso, Near Angara Block Office, Ranchi - Purulia Highway, Angara, Ranchi - 835103, Jharkhand Ph: +91 8055 200 400 / 8956 226 200 / 7827 973 857 / 7004 115 381 SOCIAL LINKS 1. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/UshaMartinUniversit y/ 2. Linkedln: https://www.linkedin.com/school/usha- martin-university-ranchi/ 3. Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKSK07o7n Donzem8YUIpyYg 4. Twitter: https://twitter.com/UshaMartinUnv Website: https://www.umu.ac.in/

Usha Martin University, one of the best colleges in Ranchi offers a top-notch B.Tech in Mining Engineering program to provide students with in-depth knowledge on the practices, theories, technologies, science, and application of extracting and processing of mineral resources. Apply Now: https://www.umu.ac.in/faculties/faculty-of-engineering-applied-sciences/b-tech-in-mining-engineering/

Views

Total views

21

On Slideshare

0

From embeds

0

Number of embeds

0

Actions

Downloads

0

Shares

0

Comments

0

Likes

0

×