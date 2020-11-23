Successfully reported this slideshow.
Las trayectorias de la mirada al leer las imágenes
El sistema de lectura occidental es de izquierda a derecha y de arriba hacia abajo, aunque no se aplica solo a los textos....
pero hay elementos en los signos visuales que escapan a esa regla En esta obra de J.M. Blanes, Batalla de Las Piedras, el ...
En la fotografía Atletismo- Pxhere Ciclismo-Imagen de Skeeze en Pixabay Jinete-Imagen de Robert Balog en Pixabay
Desierto- Imagen de Michal Jarmoluk en Pixabay Y aquí una retórica: la metáfora visual muestra a la anciana avanzando de d...
Mehgan Markle “llegó” en un Rolls Royce Phantom IV junto a su madre Doria Raglan (Reuters). Disponible en https://bit.ly/2...
Disponible en https://bit.ly/2COKrFQ Si aplicamos la metáfora anterior , la pareja real avanza hacia su futuro Harry y Meg...
En el cine y las animaciones la mayor parte de las secuencias que implican movimiento de ataque, se dirigen de izquierda a...
En las portadas de libros
En portadas de videojuegos
En las animaciones Paseo en bicicleta, de izquierda a derecha. El personaje, perseguido, corre de derecha a izquierda de l...
El peso visual atrae la mirada Peso visual es el efecto óptico que produce una figura grande, o un color intenso, o una fo...
El peso visual en la pintura P.Cezanne-Manzanas y naranjas R. Barradas Escenas de playa (1911) El color define el peso vis...
El peso visual en la fotografía Barco pescador-Pixabay Arquitectura - PixabayA. Gaudi-Casa Batlló-Interior Molino- Imagen ...
Las_trayectorias_para_la_lectura_de_imágenes
Recurso educativo para alfabetización visual.

