Version5 web analytics- EBTH.com (Everthing But the House)

EVERYTHING BUT THE HOUSE Maximize Profit, Minimize Hassle
DATA ARCHITECTURE USER ACTIVITY DATA • Landing page url, 1st, 2nd,3rd etc. interactions, number of pageviews in a session,...
DATA ARCHITECTURE Total no. of times a page is viewed. PAGE VIEWS Group of interactions one user takes within a given time...
DATA ARCHITECTURE Avg time spent on a page. AVG TIME/PAGE Group of interactions one user takes within a given time frame o...
DATA ARCHITECTURE Total no. of times a page is viewed. TOTAL CONVERSIONS Group of interactions one user takes within a giv...
THE BUILDING BLOCKS • Two-speed Architecture: Modularized front-end to implement changes faster(jQuery, Javascript, HTML, ...
MEASUREMENT PLAN Website Goal KPI Target (What) Segment Marketing Customer Engagement Sales • Generate more qualified lead...
TOTAL VISITS TOP REFERRING SITE TOP DESTINATION SITE SEARCH TRAFFIC SOCIAL TRAFFIC
Traffic Source > Sources > Search > Overview to understand the macro balance between Organic and Paid Google Analytics “Al...
Content > Site Content > Landing Pages Google Analytics Identify ones with high bounce rates LANDING PAGES REPORT REPORTIN...
•--Conversions > Goals > Overview. •The high micro conversions you need to start focusing on (G6, G7, G2, G1 above) •Under...
Conversions > Ecommerce > Product Performance What are the top selling products what's the average quantity? Apply segment...
Conversions > Multi-Channel Funnels > Assisted Conversions. Is channel x more likely to be at the end of the conversion pr...
Audience > Mobile > Devices- Select metric- goal conversion rate. For visits & Conversions--- Pivot by source Big mobile c...
Audience > Demographics > Location Click Metrics- Goal Conversion rate Clicks you possible have gotten --- Traffic Sources...
Content > Site Search > Search Terms Top Searches but still zero % conversion rate?? Google Analytics SITE SEARCH TERM REP...
Traffic Sources > Content > In-Page Analytics. Gives Clicks Cross tabulate by selecting metric on top of page- Goal Values...
Which campaign delivering value Higher performance (impressions, clicks) with Match Type (Broad, Phrase, Exact, Google Ana...
First Fold TESTING & OPTIMIZATION Suggestions How Many Use this First Fold USER SEPARATION? Sticky Header
CONTACT 15 Secs? 6 fields? Call to Action Can his be moved A/B Testing
Version5 web analytics- EBTH.com (Everthing But the House)

  1. 1. EVERYTHING BUT THE HOUSE Maximize Profit, Minimize Hassle
  2. 2. DATA ARCHITECTURE USER ACTIVITY DATA • Landing page url, 1st, 2nd,3rd etc. interactions, number of pageviews in a session, session duration, referral url • New vs. returning users • Clicks on products, categories, banners • Bids, billing and shipping, payment, review, transactions • Social media sharing, likes • User agent, IP, XFF, Unique visitor • Hovering, scrolling, eyeball tracking, clicks TOOLS USED • Google Analytics, Facebook, Doubleclick, Inspectlet, Adroll, nudgespot
  3. 3. DATA ARCHITECTURE Total no. of times a page is viewed. PAGE VIEWS Group of interactions one user takes within a given time frame on your website SESSIONS -Understand usefulness and quality of content -Based on Device , demographics also UNIQUE VISITORS/RETURN Gives insight on level of interest and engagement of website visitors TIME ON SITE How effective the campaigns are driving Seller and buyer traffic SELLER & BUYER TRAFFIC MARKETING GOALS Avg Visit Duration: 00:07:38 Organic: 92.10% Paid: 7.90%
  4. 4. DATA ARCHITECTURE Avg time spent on a page. AVG TIME/PAGE Group of interactions one user takes within a given time frame on your website PAGES/SESSION Understand usefulness and quality of content NEW VS RETURNING Gives insight on level of interest and engagement of website visitors REFERRAL TRAFFIC No. of people visiting site and leaving right away BOUNCE RATE ENGAGEMENT METRICS Bounce Rate 35.83% Pages per session: 13.29 Total Visits: 1.30M
  5. 5. DATA ARCHITECTURE Total no. of times a page is viewed. TOTAL CONVERSIONS Group of interactions one user takes within a given time frame on your website MICRO CONVERSION RATES -% of potential customers that make it through each step of a given conversion process, and which channels or behaviours predict that they’ll make it further CONVERSION FUNNEL RATE Monetary value of the conversions assisted by your content and the number of conversions for which your content was the final conversion interaction. ASSISTED CONVERSIONS Direct, Paid, Referral, Organic etc REVENUE BY CHANNEL CONVERSION/ SALES METRICS
  6. 6. THE BUILDING BLOCKS • Two-speed Architecture: Modularized front-end to implement changes faster(jQuery, Javascript, HTML, CSS, Ruby on Rails). • Instant Cross Channel Deployment: Since, the frontend is Modularized new analytical microservices can be developed faster and are enabled by of AJAX. • Zero Downtime: Implementing fall-back servers, secured servers, Geo-redundant Storage • Real-time data analytics: Implementing analytical abilities including retargeting(nudgespot) • Easy process configuration: Tag Management Systems(Heap Analytics) • Product Factory: Decouple what you are measuring from the measurement processes. • Automated Scaling: Cloud Load Balancing
  7. 7. MEASUREMENT PLAN Website Goal KPI Target (What) Segment Marketing Customer Engagement Sales • Generate more qualified leads • Improve lead conversion rate • Increase awareness • Improve sales conversion rate • Generate more sellers and buyers • Increase time spent • Better user experience • Number of Leads • Conversion rate of leads • Awareness among sellers &buyers • Sales conv rate • Increase seller base • Revenue growth • Avg time spent • Visitor Loyalty • Pages/user session • Converted Visit • Traffic sources • New visitors • Registered Users • Homeowners • Offers and advertisements • Drive Traffic • Diversified Product Catalogue • 10k /month • 2000 users/ month • 10000/month • 55 sec/pg • 60% repeat visits • 10 pages • 20%( up 5%) • 2500/month (up 15%) • 40 million (25% YoY)
  8. 8. TOTAL VISITS TOP REFERRING SITE TOP DESTINATION SITE SEARCH TRAFFIC SOCIAL TRAFFIC
  9. 9. Traffic Source > Sources > Search > Overview to understand the macro balance between Organic and Paid Google Analytics “All Search Performance” Report- Better organic keywords, performance for same words between organic and paid, goal value comparisons SOURCES OVERVIEW REPORT REPORTING & ANALYSIS Direct: 47.99% Referrals: 12.07% Search: 29.48% Social: 2.32% Mail: 6.35% Display: 1.79%
  10. 10. Content > Site Content > Landing Pages Google Analytics Identify ones with high bounce rates LANDING PAGES REPORT REPORTING & ANALYSIS Custom Report- Landing Page Analysis, for understanding Page value delivered by each page
  11. 11. •--Conversions > Goals > Overview. •The high micro conversions you need to start focusing on (G6, G7, G2, G1 above) •Understand how elements of your paid, owned, earned inbound marketing efforts drive each of these •How do these goals tie to macro conversion, G3? •Making CEO understand the complete value of digital ($233,810 above) Google Analytics GOALS REPORT REPORTING & ANALYSIS
  12. 12. Conversions > Ecommerce > Product Performance What are the top selling products what's the average quantity? Apply segments for your top traffic sources What is Search or Display really good at selling Location wise. eg- Florida vs. New York? Google Analytics PRODUCT INSIGHTS REPORTING & ANALYSIS
  13. 13. Conversions > Multi-Channel Funnels > Assisted Conversions. Is channel x more likely to be at the end of the conversion process or drive traffic that might convert later via a different channel? Attribution model in Google analytics (image attached from demo account) Google Analytics MULTI CHANNEL ATTRIBUTION- MCF assisted Conversion Repor REPORTING & ANALYSIS
  14. 14. Audience > Mobile > Devices- Select metric- goal conversion rate. For visits & Conversions--- Pivot by source Big mobile consumption platforms & Sources Comprehensive report-complete mobile performance report- analyze mobile data by devices, search behavior and content content consumption Google Analytics MOBILE DEVICES REPORT REPORTING & ANALYSIS
  15. 15. Audience > Demographics > Location Click Metrics- Goal Conversion rate Clicks you possible have gotten --- Traffic Sources > Search Engine Optimization > Geographical Summary. Tells impression shown Vs clicks u got Google Analytics LOCATION REPORT REPORTING & ANALYSIS
  16. 16. Content > Site Search > Search Terms Top Searches but still zero % conversion rate?? Google Analytics SITE SEARCH TERM REPORT REPORTING & ANALYSIS
  17. 17. Traffic Sources > Content > In-Page Analytics. Gives Clicks Cross tabulate by selecting metric on top of page- Goal Values. Which link making how much money Can also apply “Advanced Segment” in Top Landing Pages, how differently visitors click from each source. Enhanced link attribution report- how many ppl click each of the link Google Analytics IN-PAGE ANALYTIC REPORT REPORTING & ANALYSIS
  18. 18. Which campaign delivering value Higher performance (impressions, clicks) with Match Type (Broad, Phrase, Exact, Google Analytics PAID SEARCH CAMPAIGN REPORT REPORTING & ANALYSIS
  19. 19. First Fold TESTING & OPTIMIZATION Suggestions How Many Use this First Fold USER SEPARATION? Sticky Header
  20. 20. CONTACT 15 Secs? 6 fields? Call to Action Can his be moved A/B Testing

