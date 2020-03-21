Successfully reported this slideshow.
Hondartzak
Surf
Proiektua Euskadi 2. Ebaluaketa
  1. 1. Hondartzak
  2. 2. La Concha (Donostia) • Espainiako hoberenako hondartza bat da. • Munduko hondartza hoberenatiko bat da ere. • La Conchako bahian ubikatuta dago. • Kilometro eta erdi neurtzen du.
  3. 3. Itzurun (Zumaia) • Zumaiatik oso gertu dago. • Juego de Tronosen agertzen da. • 270 metroko luzera du.
  4. 4. Laidatxu (Bizkaia) • Mundakatik gertu dago. • Surf egiteko oso ondo dago bere olatuengatik. • Munduko ondarea da.
  5. 5. Zurriola (Donostia) • Surfista gehienak hemen surf egiten dute. • 800 metroko luzera du. • 1994an luzatu egin zuten.
  6. 6. Sopela (Bizkaia) • 200 metroko luzera du.
  7. 7. Surf
  8. 8. Aritz Aranburu • Getarian jaio zen 1985an. • 2007 surfean Europako hoberena zen.
  9. 9. Leku hoberenak surfa egiteko • Mundaka • Donostia • Zarautz • Bizkaia
  10. 10. Kurtsoak Ia hondartza guztietan kurtsoak daude surfa egiten ikasteko.
  11. 11. Donostia • Frantziatik 20 km-ra dago. • Espainiako helmuga turistiko famatuenetariko bat da. • Zinemaldia oso famatua da Donostian.
  12. 12. Bilbo • 1.000.000 pertsona bizi dira. • Udalerriak:Erandio, Sondika, Lujua, Zamudi o, Galdakano, Etxebarri, Basauri, Arrigorria ga, Alonsotegi eta Barakaldo.
  13. 13. Zarautz • 35.000 biztanle ditu. • Donostiatik 15 km-ra dago.
  14. 14. Zumaia • 10.000 biztanle ditu.
  15. 15. Oñate • 11.394 biztanle ditu • 1543an Euskadiko lehenengo unibertsitate sortu zen Oñaten.

