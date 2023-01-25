Successfully reported this slideshow.
Planning to Stick to the Plan.pdf

Jan. 25, 2023
Planning To stick to the plan
Index .......................................................................................................................
1. The planning fallacy unreliable with their estimates regarding time Prioritizing tasks, or planning for them, is one of...
Planning to Stick to the Plan.pdf

Jan. 25, 2023
Prioritizing tasks, or planning for them, is one of the biggest strengths of
leaders. They are tasked with re-architecting organizations, and they develop
comprehensive plans to achieve the same. They also ensure they execute the
plan to the best of their abilities, but others get stuck in the planning phase.

Prioritizing tasks, or planning for them, is one of the biggest strengths of
leaders. They are tasked with re-architecting organizations, and they develop
comprehensive plans to achieve the same. They also ensure they execute the
plan to the best of their abilities, but others get stuck in the planning phase.

Business
  1. 1. Planning To stick to the plan
  2. 2. Index ......................................................................................................................... The planning fallacy 03 1. ......................................................................................... Reasons for incorrect planning 04 2. .................................................................................................................. Ways to stick to a plan 07 3. ......................................................................................................... A blueprint to plan better 09 4. ........................................................................................................................................... About Upraise 11 5. Page 2
  3. 3. 1. The planning fallacy unreliable with their estimates regarding time Prioritizing tasks, or planning for them, is one of the biggest strengths of leaders. They are tasked with re-architecting organisations, and they develop comprehensive plans to achieve the same. They also ensure they execute the plan to the best of their abilities, but others get stuck at the planning phase. It is a more common phenomenon that most realize. Individuals are , as research suggests. It is a deeper investigation of a psychological phenomenon called “delay discounting,” in which people tend to lessen the importance of responsibilities in future, and expect to have more time – and promise unrealistic deadlines. Subsequently, they end up exceeding that deadline by a couple of days. While the task may have been completed, the delay can cause many problems that could have been avoided if the deliverables were planed meticulously. The idea of planning as we know it is bound to fail, because people expect future to be perfect. With the addition of other factors, like lack of information, dependence on other teams, or something else – the planning process needs to be relooked at closely in order to Re-architect Work. Page 3
  4. 4. 2. Reasons for incorrect planning The phrase ‘bad at planning’ does not explain exactly what is the ‘bad’ part. This can cause even good contributors and leaders look mediocre. The reasons for the failure of the plan can be multiple and varied, and they don’t always follow a pattern. Here are a few: Lack of organisational skills future of jobs report Lack of organisational skills can vary from misplacing a note or a pen, to forgetting about meetings. Identifying a pattern in these mistakes and using tools to organize a schedule, can help. While being organized sounds simple and easy enough, it isn’t. That’s why organisational skills are one of the most important aspects of hiring at a managerial level, according to the by World Economic Forum. The skills that organisations consider important are planning, critical thinking, attention to detail and conflict management. Developing these skills can help employees contribute better, compartmentalize better, and have a better work/life balance. Page 4
  5. 5. Page 5 2. Reasons for incorrect planning Types of Organizational Skills Emoloyers Seek Physical Organization Administrative Creative Thinking Effectiveness Productivity Planning Analyzing Issues Decision Making Project Management Strategy Planning Teamwork Collaboration Delegation Goal Setting Group Leadership Insufficient information of variables involved Like Chinese whispers, a lot of information gets lost between teams, even if everything is documented on emails. Often, this leads to teams – or individual employees – to work with limited information. This can happen because of various factors, like deadlines looming close by, urgent security related updates, or something else. Not only this is a waste of precious time, it also leads to frustration and employees might not be interested to work at all. Managers should ensure everyone in the team is on the same page, and keep all channels of communication open. Regular meetings with the teams and providing constant feedback, is essential to the organized execution of the project.
  6. 6. Page 6 2. Reasons for incorrect planning Lack of focus and resources When the objectives and goals are ambiguous, the efforts by employees trying to achieve those goals will appear muddled too. That’s why it is essential for managers to identify the resources necessary for the project, and figure out ways to enable their team with the same. Not willing to follow through Feedback puts employees on guard, because the expectation is to receive it once a year – and that too from the lens of ‘how to improve performance’. Receiving constant feedback can prove unnerving to some employees, and managers need to handle it with utmost care. Overestimation and under-delivery Hofstadter's law People tend to consider the best case scenarios when they’re estimating time, and invariably it falls short. Managers can help employees by asking them specific questions about the feasibility of the timelines, the assumptions made to arrive at the timeline, other needs that might pop up during the project, and so on. Managers and their team members should get all the requirements out in the open before committing on the timeline. Even after taking everything into account, it is prudent to add an acceptable amount of buffer time in the estimation – as demanded by pay heed to the , which states "It always takes longer than you expect, even when you take into account Hofstadter's Law."
  7. 7. 3. Ways to stick to a plan Like all important things, the act of planning requires a little bit of planning too. The pointers below highlight the action items that can help in improving the planning phase. Analyze strengths and weaknesses Carrying out an assessment of existing strengths and weaknesses using a SWOT analysis, helps employees and managers to identify the areas they can contribute better, and the areas they need help. Armed with this information, an employee can them work with their manager to create an upskilling schedule. Accept the difficulty The magnitude of tasks sometimes has a paralysing effect on people, and they tend to avoid work by getting distracted. In such cases, breaking big projects into smaller bite-able chunks can help to put the situation in perspective. Once the project is broken down into smaller parts, employees can start working on the easiest of the chunks and take it from there. Even if they hit a snag, rest of the work that has already been accomplished gives them a sense of confidence to tackle the bigger tasks. Managers can then help the employee by discussing the matter, and come up with a better solution. Find systems that work Mimicking processes that worked for other organisations, can prove detrimental in the long run. Instead, finding processes that are more suited for the employees’ skills and capabilities can help them perform better. Someone with a strong tendency toward visuals, can be helped to find a way to organize via sticky notes, whiteboards or mindmaps, for example. Page 7
  8. 8. Page 8 3. Ways to stick to a plan Always aiming for 100% All-or-Nothing thinking can wreak havoc on personal growth, work and on attempts to shift old thought patterns. Instead of viewing learning as a continuous process, where improvement counts and every day matters, employees see it as a destination that will lead to a rewarding corporate journey. Also, being resilient is essential – as the deviations from the plan are fairly normal, and thinking on the feet is a necessity. Borrow ideas from experts Asking for advice from people who have exceptional planning and organisational skills, or just simply observing how they go about their work, is a good way to understand the proceedings. Trying different techniques that help in time management can be of help too, because these trials help people understand the aspects that don’t work – and then the process can be improved. One important pointer while learning on one’s own, is to not target mastery in the subject or activity in a short span of time. Not only will this put the employee under undue stress, but can lead to errors which can hamper the employee’s confidence.
  9. 9. 4. A blueprint to plan better The techniques above help in identifying the weak areas in planning, but addressing them all at once can be intimidating. Page 9 Make new behaviours fit in the routine. Simplifying the behaviour to fit in the current routing is the best way to ensure the plan works. For example, a person who is unreliable with replying to mails can set aside a 15-minute window in the morning to sift through the mails after the morning cup of coffee. 1 Use the right tools. Having the proper tool to get the task done also cuts down the barrier to start. The tool here can be a product or a solution to be provided by another team, that helps in the current project. 3 Get help whenever needed. The benefit of working in a team, is that there is a ready group of people willing to help finish the task. Managers and other leaders can help in identifying a better way of execution, or help in upskilling. 4 Sort everything by how they’re used. Having important project-related files easily accessible means not looking for them when they’re needed. It brings down the barrier to start drastically. 2 Evaluate often. Getting constant feedback must always be the part of the plan, as it allows for iterative development. Also, the chances of errors getting caught are high, ensuring in better completion of projects. 5
  10. 10. Page 10 4. A blueprint to plan bet ter Planning is a skill, and skills are mastered over a long period of time. Understanding this simple statement can save hundreds of hours of self-doubt and trying various short-cuts (and failing). Knowing that the journey of mastery will take long, is the first step; Taking a step back and trying to identify potential fault lines in the plan is the next. But the most important aspect of planning is practicing self-compassion, instead of getting frustrated when mistakes happen.
  11. 11. Page 11 No better place than JIRA to find context No separate system, rapid adoption Connect execution with strategy About UpRaise UpRaise is the only context aware, full stack app that seamlessly integrates with daily workflows of software development teams. Its “Re-architect Work” principle guides teams towards excellence through improved overall efficiency of people operations, better alignment to organisation’s larger goals, increased engagement and improved transparency. UpRaise helps organisations achieve operational and intellectual excellence with Employee Success, a JIRA-based comprehensive Employee Performance Management platform. Natively developed for JIRA as a plugin, Employee Success includes enterprise grade features such as Objectives Management, Continuous Feedback & Performance Reviews. Other UpRaise solutions like Employee Garrison and Upraise People, simplify employee management. They enable management of employee records, leaves, OKRs, feedback & reviews, and more – within Jira.

