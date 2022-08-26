August 26 Staff Meeting Slides

1.
UAC
Undergraduate
Academic
Advisor
staff meeting
University Advising Center
8/26/2022
2.
UAA Meeting: 8/26/2022 Agenda
Welcome (Jane and Mike)
Getting to Know You (community building activity)
Advising Updates (Claire)
Orientation Debrief (Alexa & Mike)
Intro to UAA pods (Claire)
Pod breakouts
Advisor Wellbeing Community of Practice Update
UAA Admin Updates
1. Amanda (Fort Jackson)
2. Jane (Training Updates)
3. Mike (Progress Report, Mentoring)
Adjourn
3.
Welcome New
UAAs
• Jess Goff (CAS – Biology)
• Alex Shay (DMSB)
• Amanda Barney (ASPH)
• Moe Fadel (CEC)
• Carrie Turner (CEC)
• Kate Snelson (CEC)
4.
Purpose & Goals of UAA Staff meetings
Purpose:
• Offer UAA’s up to date information
• Advisor Conversations
• UAA led topics
• Guest speakers
Goals:
1. Community building
2. Highlight best practice within advising units (share wins!)
3. Identify and disseminate essential information (training)
4. Vision and big-picture advising infrastructure (transparency)
5.
UAA Staff
Meetings
2022-2023
Meetings held: 8:45am-
10:45am
• August 26
• September 30
• October 21
• December 2
• January 27
• February 24
• March 31
• April 28 – Orientation
* Appointment request sent to
your Outlook calendar from
ADVISOR TRAINING, UADV
• If you don’t have these
appointment requests, please let
Mike know
• UAA’s only please. (And, UAA
College Supervisors are
invited.)
• In-person only
• If you are unable to attend a
meeting, please contact Mike
Dial
6.
Thank you to the
UAA Training &
Development
Committee
Members
• Alexa Dean
• Meghan Stanley Myers
• Alexis Mynio
• Alex Shay
• Areulior Thompson
• Andrew Winterfeldt
Interested in joining this PD committee?
Contact Jane Bouknight
10.
Let’s Talk About
Orientation
The ground “rules”
- We’re not going to solve all of the
challenges in the next ten minutes.
- Reflection is important – especially
while the experience is fresh in our
mind.
- Aim to be individually brief enough
to give everyone at your table a
chance to share.
* Data still being gathered and
analyzed – will be shared at a future
meeting.
11.
Let’s Talk About
Orientation
At your tables, please discuss the
“peaks” and “valleys” of your
orientation advising and registration
experiences this summer.
14.
What are “UAA Pods”?
• UAA pods are a new opportunity to
meet every month and do a deeper
dive into a topical area.
• Deeper dive into 8 areas of focus
• Updates from the Advising Support Team
• Small group discussion
• Q&A
• Idea sharing
• Cross-college communication and
community building
• Highlighting diversity of advising
experience
UAC
Topical
Area
UAA
UAA
UAA
UAA
UAA
UAA
UAA
UAA
15.
Pod
(Group Name TBD)
UAA Mtg 1
Aug 26
UAA Mtg 2
Sept 30
UAA Mtg 3
Oct 21
UAA Mtg 4
Dec 2
UAA Mtg 5 UAA Mtg 6 UAA Mtg 7
Pod A UAC Vision Advisor Training,
PD, Recognition
Changing
Majors/EA
Curriculum
Management
Technology Transfer Advising UAA Program
Pod B UAA Program UAC Vision Advisor Training,
PD, Recognition
Changing
Majors/EA
Curriculum
Management
Technology Transfer Advising
Pod C Transfer Advising UAA Program UAC Vision Advisor
Training,
PD, Recognition
Changing
Majors/EA
Curriculum
Management
Technology
Pod D Technology Transfer Advising UAA Program UAC Vision Advisor
Training,
PD, Recognition
Changing
Majors/EA
Curriculum
Management
Pod E Curriculum
Management
Technology Transfer Advising UAA Program UAC Vision Advisor Training,
PD, Recognition
Changing
Majors/EA
Pod F Changing
Majors/EA
Curriculum
Management
Technology Transfer
Advising
UAA Program UAC Vision Advisor Training,
PD, Recognition
Pod G Advisor Training,
PD, Recognition
Changing
Majors/EA
Curriculum
Management
Technology Transfer
Advising
UAA Program UAC Vision
16.
Meet Your Pod!
A
Mary Jo
Schroeder
Moe Fadel
Lexi Hinson
Ben Ostick
Areulior
Thompson
New UAA
(HRSM)
Cierra Pinkney
B
Mary Joy
Charles Tisdale
Marissa
Rittermeyer
Lisa Pierce
Tanner Ulland
Alan Marsee
Lauren
Pfledderer
C
Kaylie Scanlon
Cam Fowler
Kelsey Grant
Allison Brillhart
Jasmine
Kendrick
Rosalyn Ancrum
Alex Shay
D
Jess Goff
Brittany Noble
Caitlyn
Brockington
Mikaela Rea
Anna Tompkins
Kelsey Ashford
Wanda Mujica
E
Deanie Kane
Kimberly
Chamberlain
Andrew
Winterfeldt
Jillian Bigony
Alexa Dean
Sabrina
McClure
Kate Snelson
F
Katy Caulder
Josondra
Hughes
Sam McMillion
Alexis McGill
Amanda Finnen
Melissa
Tomlinson-
Hooks
Anna May
G
Amanda Barney
Carrie Turner
Shane Prater
Brittany Sparks
Brandi Byers
Megan Stanley
Myers
Lourie White
New UAA
(HRSM)
17.
Meet your Pod!
• Go around and (re)introduce yourself. (8 minutes)
• Name, College, how long you’ve been a UAA.
• Something fun about yourself.
• 2 minutes to come up with a group name.
• Question sheets. (10 minutes)
• Gold = UAC Vision
• Yellow = Curriculum Management
• Purple = UAA program and academic intervention
• Orange = Advising Technology
• Green = Advisor Training, PD, and Recognition
• Blue = Changing Majors, Exploratory Advising,
Coaching
• Pink = Transfer Advising
18.
Location: 8/26/2022 Pod Breakouts
Pod Topic (Question Sheet) Advising Support Team
member(s)
Location
Pod A UAC Vision (Gold) Dr. Claire Robinson 380 (Old EA Breakroom)
Pod B Advisor Training,
PD, Recognition (Green)
Jane Bouknight
Sara McConville
Break Room
Pod C Changing Majors/EA (Blue) Dr. Catherine Studemeyer*
Josh Weakland
Rachel Bradley (via Teams)
Catherine’s Office
Pod D Curriculum Management (Yellow) Jenn Tilford UAC Conference Room
Pod E Technology (Orange) Brian Dusel 352 Conference Room
Pod F Transfer Advising (Pink) Amanda Shores
Bill Brown
Training Room
Pod G UAA Program (Purple) Mike Dial
Gray Williams
Mike’s Office
19.
Future pods
questions?
Submit anytime!
(link included
weekly in UAA
listserv)
20.
Advisor Wellbeing
Community of Practice Update
Kelsey Grant
21.
Advisor
Wellbeing
Recognizing & Avoiding Burnout
December 13: 1-2:30pm (In-Person @
UAC)
Sign-up link coming via TEAMS UAA
Channel in September
26.
Progress Reports
and Alerts
• UAAs respond to Class Absence
Alerts and some “Other” alerts.
• Faculty can submit “Alerts” at
any time. Progress Reports are
invited at specific points in the
semester beginning in mid-
September.
• Check out the Intervention
Repository for more info and
messaging templates.
How To Session
Wednesday, August 31
10:30 - 11:30 AM
UAC Training Room
Megan Stanley Myers
Register on the In-Person Events Calendar online!
28.
CONSIDERING MENTORING?
• Eligibility
• Who can mentor?
• Benefits/Resources
• Manual
• Support System
• Personal and Professional Growth
Opportunity
• Lunch and Learn!
• Join us Wednesday, September 7th in the
UAC Conference Room
29.
Please…
• Complete the Orientation Advising and Registration Survey (due today)
• Share information, shoutouts, and milestones for the UAA Newsletter.
• Tell us a little about yourself in the Get to Know the UAAs Survey
Welcome (8:45-8:50, Mike & Jane) New UAA introductions
Getting to Know Each Other (8:50-9:05, Megan & Jane)
Fall 2022 Advising Updates (9:05-9:15, Claire)
Orientation Debrief (9:15-9:25, Alexa & Mike)
Intro to UAA Pods (9:25-9:55, Claire)
Pod Breakouts (9:55-10:20, Pod Groups)
Community of Practice & Committee Update (10:20-10:25) Wellbeing – Kelsey G
UAA Admin Updates (10:25-10:40) Amanda (Ft. Jackson courses) Brian (Tech Updates) Progress Reports Mike (Interventions, My UofSC Experience Email, New Mentor Resources)
Closing (10:40-10:45)
MIKE
JANE
As we start this new academic year and have many new staff joining us this year, we wanted to go review the purpose and goals of our UAA staff meetings.
Advisor led agendas (we want your ideas!) We want to hear from you! What would Advisors like to explore? What topics are of interest? What discussion should we have? What will advisors “Remember and Repeat” ? Campus partners/Training* TO… (talking “To Advisors”) WITH… (talking “With Advisors”) Interested in joining the conversation? Email Jane or Claire If your schedule allows, meet today at 2pm.
JANE
January 27 February 24 March 31 April 28
JANE
??? & Jane
Claire
Budget cuts. Renovations, previously paid for. Travel limitations. Service units Carry forwards. If you want to learn more, come to budget presentation. Rewards – pending.
Moving back in person for advising.
MIKE & ALEXA
Claire
2 minutes (Claire)
- ideas came from UAA Summit
Claire
- handout
Claire (2 minute) Pod Assignments
CLAIRE (25 minutes)
Question collector: Everyone take one colored sheet. Look at the topic area and brainstorm any/all questions you may have.
Sheets: - If you are unsure, feel free to write down "anything" or - confidential - does not need to be full sentences. Can be one word. - These sheets will be given to the Advising Support Team member to review and prepare for your breakouts. put checkmarks next to items that you want to reinforce
Some of the questions included in the prompts are from the slides.
9:55 – 10:20 Claire - - mention Bill and Josh in their new roles.
Explain why the change - i.e. most colleges have moved to multi-year advising (rather than First-Year advising) which is GREAT! We want Advisors to keep their caseload increase consistency within the student experience.
As such, we are changing the experiential learning requirement for certification.