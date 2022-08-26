Successfully reported this slideshow.
August 26 Staff Meeting Slides

Aug. 26, 2022
August 26 Pre-UAA Meeting Slides
August 26 Pre-UAA Meeting Slides
August 26 Staff Meeting Slides

Aug. 26, 2022
Slides presented during the August 26, 2022 UAA Meeting

Slides presented during the August 26, 2022 UAA Meeting

Education

August 26 Staff Meeting Slides

  1. 1. UAC Undergraduate Academic Advisor staff meeting University Advising Center 8/26/2022
  2. 2. UAA Meeting: 8/26/2022 Agenda Welcome (Jane and Mike) Getting to Know You (community building activity) Advising Updates (Claire) Orientation Debrief (Alexa & Mike) Intro to UAA pods (Claire) Pod breakouts Advisor Wellbeing Community of Practice Update UAA Admin Updates 1. Amanda (Fort Jackson) 2. Jane (Training Updates) 3. Mike (Progress Report, Mentoring) Adjourn
  3. 3. Welcome New UAAs • Jess Goff (CAS – Biology) • Alex Shay (DMSB) • Amanda Barney (ASPH) • Moe Fadel (CEC) • Carrie Turner (CEC) • Kate Snelson (CEC)
  4. 4. Purpose & Goals of UAA Staff meetings Purpose: • Offer UAA’s up to date information • Advisor Conversations • UAA led topics • Guest speakers Goals: 1. Community building 2. Highlight best practice within advising units (share wins!) 3. Identify and disseminate essential information (training) 4. Vision and big-picture advising infrastructure (transparency)
  5. 5. UAA Staff Meetings 2022-2023 Meetings held: 8:45am- 10:45am • August 26 • September 30 • October 21 • December 2 • January 27 • February 24 • March 31 • April 28 – Orientation * Appointment request sent to your Outlook calendar from ADVISOR TRAINING, UADV • If you don’t have these appointment requests, please let Mike know • UAA’s only please. (And, UAA College Supervisors are invited.) • In-person only • If you are unable to attend a meeting, please contact Mike Dial
  6. 6. Thank you to the UAA Training & Development Committee Members • Alexa Dean • Meghan Stanley Myers • Alexis Mynio • Alex Shay • Areulior Thompson • Andrew Winterfeldt Interested in joining this PD committee? Contact Jane Bouknight
  7. 7. Let’s Mingle!
  8. 8. Welcome to a new year! Dr. Claire Robinson Assistant Dean, Undergraduate Advisement Office of the Provost
  9. 9. Let’s Talk About Orientation
  10. 10. Let’s Talk About Orientation The ground “rules” - We’re not going to solve all of the challenges in the next ten minutes. - Reflection is important – especially while the experience is fresh in our mind. - Aim to be individually brief enough to give everyone at your table a chance to share. * Data still being gathered and analyzed – will be shared at a future meeting.
  11. 11. Let’s Talk About Orientation At your tables, please discuss the “peaks” and “valleys” of your orientation advising and registration experiences this summer.
  12. 12. Orientation Debrief
  13. 13. UAA Pods
  14. 14. What are “UAA Pods”? • UAA pods are a new opportunity to meet every month and do a deeper dive into a topical area. • Deeper dive into 8 areas of focus • Updates from the Advising Support Team • Small group discussion • Q&A • Idea sharing • Cross-college communication and community building • Highlighting diversity of advising experience UAC Topical Area UAA UAA UAA UAA UAA UAA UAA UAA
  15. 15. Pod (Group Name TBD) UAA Mtg 1 Aug 26 UAA Mtg 2 Sept 30 UAA Mtg 3 Oct 21 UAA Mtg 4 Dec 2 UAA Mtg 5 UAA Mtg 6 UAA Mtg 7 Pod A UAC Vision Advisor Training, PD, Recognition Changing Majors/EA Curriculum Management Technology Transfer Advising UAA Program Pod B UAA Program UAC Vision Advisor Training, PD, Recognition Changing Majors/EA Curriculum Management Technology Transfer Advising Pod C Transfer Advising UAA Program UAC Vision Advisor Training, PD, Recognition Changing Majors/EA Curriculum Management Technology Pod D Technology Transfer Advising UAA Program UAC Vision Advisor Training, PD, Recognition Changing Majors/EA Curriculum Management Pod E Curriculum Management Technology Transfer Advising UAA Program UAC Vision Advisor Training, PD, Recognition Changing Majors/EA Pod F Changing Majors/EA Curriculum Management Technology Transfer Advising UAA Program UAC Vision Advisor Training, PD, Recognition Pod G Advisor Training, PD, Recognition Changing Majors/EA Curriculum Management Technology Transfer Advising UAA Program UAC Vision
  16. 16. Meet Your Pod! A Mary Jo Schroeder Moe Fadel Lexi Hinson Ben Ostick Areulior Thompson New UAA (HRSM) Cierra Pinkney B Mary Joy Charles Tisdale Marissa Rittermeyer Lisa Pierce Tanner Ulland Alan Marsee Lauren Pfledderer C Kaylie Scanlon Cam Fowler Kelsey Grant Allison Brillhart Jasmine Kendrick Rosalyn Ancrum Alex Shay D Jess Goff Brittany Noble Caitlyn Brockington Mikaela Rea Anna Tompkins Kelsey Ashford Wanda Mujica E Deanie Kane Kimberly Chamberlain Andrew Winterfeldt Jillian Bigony Alexa Dean Sabrina McClure Kate Snelson F Katy Caulder Josondra Hughes Sam McMillion Alexis McGill Amanda Finnen Melissa Tomlinson- Hooks Anna May G Amanda Barney Carrie Turner Shane Prater Brittany Sparks Brandi Byers Megan Stanley Myers Lourie White New UAA (HRSM)
  17. 17. Meet your Pod! • Go around and (re)introduce yourself. (8 minutes) • Name, College, how long you’ve been a UAA. • Something fun about yourself. • 2 minutes to come up with a group name. • Question sheets. (10 minutes) • Gold = UAC Vision • Yellow = Curriculum Management • Purple = UAA program and academic intervention • Orange = Advising Technology • Green = Advisor Training, PD, and Recognition • Blue = Changing Majors, Exploratory Advising, Coaching • Pink = Transfer Advising
  18. 18. Location: 8/26/2022 Pod Breakouts Pod Topic (Question Sheet) Advising Support Team member(s) Location Pod A UAC Vision (Gold) Dr. Claire Robinson 380 (Old EA Breakroom) Pod B Advisor Training, PD, Recognition (Green) Jane Bouknight Sara McConville Break Room Pod C Changing Majors/EA (Blue) Dr. Catherine Studemeyer* Josh Weakland Rachel Bradley (via Teams) Catherine’s Office Pod D Curriculum Management (Yellow) Jenn Tilford UAC Conference Room Pod E Technology (Orange) Brian Dusel 352 Conference Room Pod F Transfer Advising (Pink) Amanda Shores Bill Brown Training Room Pod G UAA Program (Purple) Mike Dial Gray Williams Mike’s Office
  19. 19. Future pods questions? Submit anytime! (link included weekly in UAA listserv)
  20. 20. Advisor Wellbeing Community of Practice Update Kelsey Grant
  21. 21. Advisor Wellbeing Recognizing & Avoiding Burnout December 13: 1-2:30pm (In-Person @ UAC) Sign-up link coming via TEAMS UAA Channel in September
  22. 22. Fort Jackson process Update Amanda Shores
  23. 23. Training Certification- Experiential Learning Update Advising Experience: Appointment tracked in Navigate with appointment summary Level One Level Two Level Three 50 300 600
  24. 24. UAA Program Updates
  25. 25. Intervention and Comms Calendar
  26. 26. Progress Reports and Alerts • UAAs respond to Class Absence Alerts and some “Other” alerts. • Faculty can submit “Alerts” at any time. Progress Reports are invited at specific points in the semester beginning in mid- September. • Check out the Intervention Repository for more info and messaging templates. How To Session Wednesday, August 31 10:30 - 11:30 AM UAC Training Room Megan Stanley Myers Register on the In-Person Events Calendar online!
  27. 27. New resource for 2022-2023
  28. 28. CONSIDERING MENTORING? • Eligibility • Who can mentor? • Benefits/Resources • Manual • Support System • Personal and Professional Growth Opportunity • Lunch and Learn! • Join us Wednesday, September 7th in the UAC Conference Room
  29. 29. Please… • Complete the Orientation Advising and Registration Survey (due today) • Share information, shoutouts, and milestones for the UAA Newsletter. • Tell us a little about yourself in the Get to Know the UAAs Survey
  30. 30. Tell us about your experience today

Editor's Notes

  • Mike and Jane
  • Welcome (8:45-8:50, Mike & Jane)
    New UAA introductions
     
    Getting to Know Each Other (8:50-9:05, Megan & Jane)
     
    Fall 2022 Advising Updates (9:05-9:15, Claire)
     
    Orientation Debrief (9:15-9:25, Alexa & Mike)
     
    Intro to UAA Pods (9:25-9:55, Claire)
     
    Pod Breakouts (9:55-10:20, Pod Groups)
     
    Community of Practice & Committee Update (10:20-10:25)
    Wellbeing – Kelsey G
     
    UAA Admin Updates (10:25-10:40)
    Amanda (Ft. Jackson courses)
    Brian (Tech Updates) Progress Reports
    Mike (Interventions, My UofSC Experience Email, New Mentor Resources)
     
    Closing (10:40-10:45)
  • MIKE
  • JANE 

    As we start this new academic year and have many new staff joining us this year, we wanted to go review the purpose and goals of our UAA staff meetings.


    Advisor led agendas (we want your ideas!) 
    We want to hear from you!
    What would Advisors like to explore?
    What topics are of interest?
    What discussion should we have?
    What will advisors “Remember and Repeat” ?
    Campus partners/Training*
    TO… (talking “To Advisors”)
    WITH… (talking “With Advisors”)
    Interested in joining the conversation?
    Email Jane or Claire
    If your schedule allows, meet today at 2pm.
  • JANE

    January 27
    February 24
    March 31
    April 28
  • JANE
  • ??? & Jane
  • Claire

    Budget cuts.
    Renovations, previously paid for.
    Travel limitations.
    Service units
    Carry forwards.
    If you want to learn more, come to budget presentation.
    Rewards – pending.


    Moving back in person for advising.  
  • MIKE & ALEXA
  • Claire
  • 2 minutes (Claire)

    - ideas came from UAA Summit 
  • Claire 

    - handout 
  • Claire (2 minute) Pod Assignments
  • CLAIRE  (25 minutes) 

    Question collector:
    Everyone take one colored sheet.
    Look at the topic area and brainstorm any/all questions you may have.


    Sheets:
    - If you are unsure, feel free to write down "anything" or 
    - confidential 
    - does not need to be full sentences. Can be one word. 
    - These sheets will be given to the Advising Support Team member to review and prepare for your breakouts. 
    put checkmarks next to items that you want to reinforce

    Some of the questions included in the prompts are from the slides. 
  • 9:55 – 10:20
    Claire - 
     - mention Bill and Josh in their new roles. 


  • Explain why the change - i.e. most colleges have moved to multi-year advising (rather than First-Year advising) which is GREAT!
    We want Advisors to keep their caseload increase consistency within the student experience.

    As such, we are changing the experiential learning requirement for certification.

×