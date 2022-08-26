Successfully reported this slideshow.
August 26 Pre-UAA Meeting Slides

Aug. 26, 2022
August 26 Pre-UAA Meeting Slides

Aug. 26, 2022
These slides were presented on repeat prior to the August 26, 2022 UAA Meeting.

These slides were presented on repeat prior to the August 26, 2022 UAA Meeting.

August 26 Pre-UAA Meeting Slides

  1. 1. Complete Your Get to Know the UAAs Survey
  2. 2. Get Involved with a UAC Community of Practice by Reaching Out To A Community Coordinator Flipped Advising Katy Caulder Academic Intervention Sabrina McClure New Student Advising (Orientation) Kaylie Scanlon Advisor Wellbeing Kelsey Grant Experiential Learning Alexa Dean
  3. 3. Share your appreciation with a colleague today!
  4. 4. Marissa Rittermeyer UAA For College of Education Hometown Columbus, Ohio Undergrad Elementary Education, Campbell University Additional Education Master of Education, Liberty University Hobbies Shopping, trash television, being a girl mom :) Favorite thing about being an academic advisor I love building relationships with students! It is so fulfilling to help students through a huge transition in their life
  5. 5. Community of Practice: Advisor Wellbeing Next Meeting: Tuesday, 9/13 11:00am The CoP is working on a Burnout Training that we plan to facilitate in December (date TBD) that will be open to all UAAs.
  6. 6. Training Highlight Student Disability Resource Center: What Advisors Need to Know Tuesday, August 30 2:00 – 3:00 pm Close Hipp 301 This session will provide advisors an overview of SDRC services and ways to support student registered with SDRC.
  7. 7. Alexa Dean UAA For College of Arts and Sciences - School of Earth, Ocean, and the Environment Hometown Charleston, SC Undergrad University of South Carolina, Marine Science (B.S.) Additional Education Florida Institute of Technology, Environmental Education (M.S.) Hobbies Reading, binging TV, traveling, and snuggling with my kitty Tinkerbell! Favorite thing about being an academic advisor I love getting to be my students’ biggest cheerleader, and getting to invest and celebrate their accomplishments…. There truly is nothing like it!
  8. 8. Community of Practice: Academic Intervention Fall Meetings 11:00 am – 12:00 pm • August 23 • September 20 • October 25 • November 21 Our goal this semester is to formalize definitions and processes for AI so that they make more sense in your general caseload management. We would LOVE to hear from more people on these topics, so even if you can just make it to the first meeting that would be awesome. Happy first week of class!
  9. 9. Summer AAA Advisors Sabrina McClure Mikaela Rea Alexis Mynio Brittany Sparks Annastasia Murphy Melissa Tomlinson-Hooks Travis Gardner Lexi Hinson Anna May Kelsey Grant Bill Brown Alexa Dean Caitlyn Brockington Allan Marsee
  10. 10. Alexandra Shay UAA for Darla Moore School of Business Hometown Wall Township, NJ Undergrad UofSC, Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communications 2019 Additional Education UofSC, Masters of Education- Higher Education and Student Affairs 2022 Hobbies watching reality TV, going to the gym, reading! Favorite thing about being an academic advisor Being able to connect with students every day.
  11. 11. New PD Alert! Developing Your Advising Philosophy Developing your personal philosophy of advising is a significant way to reflect on your experiences, your beliefs, and your values relating to students, the advising profession, and your place and role within it. There is no right or wrong way to write an advising philosophy statement. Content, format, and length should suit the context and needs of the individual advisor. That said, advising philosophies are often one-to-two-page narratives that convey core ideas about being an effective academic advisor. In this interactive workshop, participants will be introduced to the purpose and process of drafting an advising philosophy. Participants will have time to formulate an informal version of their personal philosophy of advising. Interested participants will be paired as accountability partners who assist in the development of one another’s advising philosophy. When: Fri Nov 4, 9:30 – 11:00 AM Where: Close Hipp 301 (in-person only) Facilitators: Mike Dial & Sara McConville
  12. 12. Community of Practice Update: New Student (Orientation Advising) Next Meeting: Likely next Wednesday (August 31st) via Teams. Kaylie Scanlon will post the exact date, time, and location on Teams when solidified. What is the CoP working on: We are going to discuss how Orientation went this summer and plan a community service project for Gamecock School Supplies. In a future meeting we will review the Orientation Advisor Survey results. How to get involved: If anyone is interested in joining the committee, they are welcome to reach out to Kaylie Scanlon via email (kayliee@sc.edu) or Teams. Recent Accomplishment: Both the Universal Orientation Guide and Orientation Lunch and Learn Panel were a success!
  13. 13. Andrew Winterfeldt UAA for College of Engineering and Computing Hometown Belle Plaine, Minnesota Undergrad North Dakota State University / B.S. Hospitality & Tourism Management - Minor in Business Admin (2018) Additional Education University of South Carolina / M.Ed Higher Education and Student Affairs (2020) Hobbies Collecting Funko Pops and Lego (why I never have money), Video Games (Pokemon Go, Halo, Overwatch), Trivia (goal is to be on Jeopardy) Favorite thing about being an academic advisor My favorite part of being an academic advisor is being a part of helping students find ways to tell the story that they want to tell!
  14. 14. Community of Practice: Experiential Learning Next Meeting: August 31st from 10:00 – 11:00 in the UAC Conference Room What is the CoP working on? We are developing an exp. learning resource for advisors to utilize with their second-year or "sophomore" population. We are also going to have ongoing U101 presentations in the month of September. Achievements: Stay tuned! Will have more in September meeting.
  15. 15. Have you considered publishing in Academic Advising Today (NACADA)? AAT showcases member articles and opinion pieces that are directed to practicing advisors and advising administrators. Submissions are reviewed and selected by members of the Editorial Team, and articles are printed as space is available. • Manuscript Deadlines • March edition - submissions must be received by December 1 for consideration • June edition - submissions must be received by March 15 for consideration • September edition - submissions must be received by June 15 for consideration • December edition - submissions must be received by September 1 for consideration
  16. 16. Alexis Mynio UAA for College of Arts and Sciences - Undeclared Hometown Rochester, NY Undergrad SUNY Geneseo / B.S. Business Administration Additional Education Kent State University / M.Ed. Higher Education and Student Affairs Hobbies Drinking/poring craft beer (come see me behind the bar at Columbia Craft), walking the riverwalk, and traveling to new places Favorite thing about being an academic advisor I love helping undeclared students figure out their passions and declare in a major that's the best fit for them. I was undeclared in college and wish I had someone to help me through the process so I love being that person for students.
  17. 17. Community of Practice Update: Flipped Advising
  18. 18. Share UAA Newsletter Updates

