August 26 Pre-UAA Meeting Slides

2.
Get Involved
with a UAC
Community
of Practice
by Reaching
Out To A
Community
Coordinator
Flipped Advising
Katy Caulder
Academic Intervention
Sabrina McClure
New Student Advising (Orientation)
Kaylie Scanlon
Advisor Wellbeing
Kelsey Grant
Experiential Learning
Alexa Dean
3.
Share your appreciation with a colleague today!
4.
Marissa Rittermeyer
UAA For
College of Education
Hometown
Columbus, Ohio
Undergrad
Elementary Education, Campbell University
Additional Education
Master of Education, Liberty University
Hobbies
Shopping, trash television, being a girl mom :)
Favorite thing about being an academic advisor
I love building relationships with students! It is so
fulfilling to help students through a huge transition in
their life
5.
Community
of Practice:
Advisor
Wellbeing
Next Meeting: Tuesday, 9/13
11:00am
The CoP is working on a Burnout
Training that we plan to facilitate
in December (date TBD) that will
be open to all UAAs.
6.
Training
Highlight
Student Disability
Resource Center:
What Advisors Need
to Know
Tuesday, August 30
2:00 – 3:00 pm
Close Hipp 301
This session will provide advisors an overview of SDRC
services and ways to support student registered with
SDRC.
7.
Alexa Dean
UAA For
College of Arts and Sciences - School of Earth,
Ocean, and the Environment
Hometown
Charleston, SC
Undergrad
University of South Carolina, Marine Science
(B.S.)
Additional Education
Florida Institute of Technology, Environmental
Education (M.S.)
Hobbies
Reading, binging TV, traveling, and snuggling
with my kitty Tinkerbell!
Favorite thing about being an academic advisor
I love getting to be my students’ biggest
cheerleader, and getting to invest and celebrate
their accomplishments…. There truly is nothing
like it!
8.
Community of Practice: Academic Intervention
Fall Meetings
11:00 am – 12:00 pm
• August 23
• September 20
• October 25
• November 21
Our goal this semester is to formalize
definitions and processes for AI so that
they make more sense in your general
caseload management. We would
LOVE to hear from more people on
these topics, so even if you can just
make it to the first meeting that would
be awesome. Happy first week of
class!
9.
Summer AAA
Advisors
Sabrina McClure
Mikaela Rea
Alexis Mynio
Brittany Sparks
Annastasia
Murphy
Melissa
Tomlinson-Hooks
Travis Gardner
Lexi Hinson
Anna May
Kelsey Grant
Bill Brown
Alexa Dean
Caitlyn
Brockington
Allan Marsee
10.
Alexandra
Shay
UAA for
Darla Moore School of Business
Hometown
Wall Township, NJ
Undergrad
UofSC, Bachelor of Arts in Mass
Communications 2019
Additional Education
UofSC, Masters of Education-
Higher Education and Student
Affairs 2022
Hobbies
watching reality TV, going to
the gym, reading!
Favorite thing about being an
academic advisor
Being able to connect with
students every day.
11.
New PD Alert!
Developing
Your Advising
Philosophy
Developing your personal philosophy of advising is a significant way to reflect on your
experiences, your beliefs, and your values relating to students, the advising profession, and your
place and role within it. There is no right or wrong way to write an advising philosophy statement.
Content, format, and length should suit the context and needs of the individual advisor. That said,
advising philosophies are often one-to-two-page narratives that convey core ideas about being an
effective academic advisor.
In this interactive workshop, participants will be introduced to the purpose and process of
drafting an advising philosophy. Participants will have time to formulate an informal version of
their personal philosophy of advising. Interested participants will be paired as accountability
partners who assist in the development of one another’s advising philosophy.
When:
Fri Nov 4, 9:30 – 11:00 AM
Where:
Close Hipp 301 (in-person only)
Facilitators:
Mike Dial & Sara McConville
12.
Community of Practice Update: New Student
(Orientation Advising)
Next Meeting:
Likely next Wednesday (August 31st) via Teams. Kaylie Scanlon will post the exact date, time, and location on Teams
when solidified.
What is the CoP working on:
We are going to discuss how Orientation went this summer and plan a community service project for Gamecock
School Supplies. In a future meeting we will review the Orientation Advisor Survey results.
How to get involved:
If anyone is interested in joining the committee, they are welcome to reach out to Kaylie Scanlon via email
(kayliee@sc.edu) or Teams.
Recent Accomplishment:
Both the Universal Orientation Guide and Orientation Lunch and Learn Panel were a success!
13.
Andrew Winterfeldt
UAA for
College of Engineering and Computing
Hometown
Belle Plaine, Minnesota
Undergrad
North Dakota State University / B.S. Hospitality & Tourism Management - Minor in Business Admin
(2018)
Additional Education
University of South Carolina / M.Ed Higher Education and Student Affairs (2020)
Hobbies
Collecting Funko Pops and Lego (why I never have money), Video Games (Pokemon Go, Halo,
Overwatch), Trivia (goal is to be on Jeopardy)
Favorite thing about being an academic advisor
My favorite part of being an academic advisor is being a part of helping students find ways to tell the
story that they want to tell!
14.
Community of Practice: Experiential Learning
Next Meeting:
August 31st from 10:00 – 11:00 in the UAC Conference Room
What is the CoP working on?
We are developing an exp. learning resource for advisors to
utilize with their second-year or "sophomore" population. We
are also going to have ongoing U101 presentations in the
month of September.
Achievements:
Stay tuned! Will have more in September meeting.
15.
Have you considered publishing in
Academic Advising Today
(NACADA)?
AAT showcases member articles and opinion pieces that are directed
to practicing advisors and advising administrators. Submissions are
reviewed and selected by members of the Editorial Team, and articles
are printed as space is available.
• Manuscript Deadlines
• March edition - submissions must be received by December
1 for consideration
• June edition - submissions must be received by March
15 for consideration
• September edition - submissions must be received by June
15 for consideration
• December edition - submissions must be received
by September 1 for consideration
16.
Alexis Mynio
UAA for
College of Arts and Sciences - Undeclared
Hometown
Rochester, NY
Undergrad
SUNY Geneseo / B.S. Business Administration
Additional Education
Kent State University / M.Ed. Higher Education and Student
Affairs
Hobbies
Drinking/poring craft beer (come see me behind the bar at
Columbia Craft), walking the riverwalk, and traveling to new
places
Favorite thing about being an academic advisor
I love helping undeclared students figure out their passions
and declare in a major that's the best fit for them. I was
undeclared in college and wish I had someone to help me
through the process so I love being that person for students.
17.
Community of Practice Update: Flipped
Advising