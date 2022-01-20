Successfully reported this slideshow.
University of los angeles

Jan. 20, 2022
Education

The University of Los Angeles is one of the best institutions in the world. The university of la offers the best education and also provide world-class facilities to our students. Our trainers are highly trained PhD scholars and Industry experts with experience in relevant fields. They provide you with an environment for learning and help you to understand the concept easily. We give a big discount to the students on course fees. We have strong associations with industry enterprises to guarantee Job assurance. We also help to uplift the growth of the black community and minorities. Our vision is to set the standard of higher education institutions across the world.

University of los angeles

  1. 1. UNIVERSITY OF LOS ANGELES JOIN OUR MODERN DIVERSE INSTITUTE FOR A GLOBAL EDUCATION EXPERIENCE www.uofla.com For More Visit :
  2. 2. About US University Of Los Angeles is committed to becoming a premier institution in the world today and for future generations through outstanding research, innovation scholarship, education, preservation and practice. University Of Los Angeles educates aspiring leaders worldwide who serve all sectors of society seeking to improve the world, debt free and contribute to the growth, sustainability and regulation of the American economy. We carry out this mission through the free exchange of ideas in an ethical, interdependent, and diverse community of faculty, staff, students, and alumni. 2
  3. 3. Offering The Best In Education To The World. 1. TAUGHT BY PHD SCHOLARS & GRADUATES 2. EASY FINANCIAL SUPPORT 3. JOB PLACEMENTS 4. OPTIMIZED COURSE DURATION 3
  4. 4. Popular Courses BECOME PROFESSIONAL WITH OUR TRAINING
  5. 5. Computer Science Fundamentals: Master The Theory Behind Programming 5 Learn Computer Science to become a better Programmer and develop mental models of computer systems. What Will You Learn? • Understand the Fundamental Theories of Algorithm Analysis • Be able to Compare Various Algorithms • Understand When to use Different Data Structures and Algorithms • Understand the Fundamentals of Computer Science theory • Understand the Core Sorting Algorithms 1.
  6. 6. 6 Course Features • Taught by PHD Scholars from India • Easy Financial Support • 100% Job Placement Assistance • Self-Paced Learning Option Course Information • Category: Business • Duration Time: 6 Months • Level: Master Includes • Shareable Specialization and Course Certificates • Graded Assignments with Peer Feedback • Graded Quizzes with Feedback • Graded Programming Assignments
  7. 7. 7 Course Lessons • Module 1: Basic Programming Concepts : 3 Weeks • Module 2: Analyzing Algorithms : 3 Weeks • Module 3: Data Structure & Algorithms : 3 Weeks • Module 4: Linked Lists : 3 Weeks • Module 5: Python Fundamentals : 3 Weeks • Module 6: Java Fundamentals : 3 Weeks • Module 7: Introduction to SQL Databases : 3 Weeks • Module 8: Overview of Computer Networks : 3 Weeks
  8. 8. Entrepreneurship Acceleration Program - Grow Your Business 8 This online program covers all aspects of accelerating the business, from building a team to finding advisors to exploring financing options. What Will You Learn? • Discover how to ramp up sales and scale your business • Perform a needs assessment for building the right team • Choose the best pricing and distribution strategies for your business • Master the pitch and win a chance for seed funding upto USD 10,000 2.
  9. 9. 9 Course Features • 50 hour live and 30 hours recorded video lecture • Taught by Ph.D. Scholars from India • 100% Job Placement Assistance • Easy Financial Support Course Information • Category: Business • Duration Time: 6 Months • Level: Master Includes • Class materials and assignments • Quizzes and surveys • Practical toolkit included
  10. 10. 10 Course Lessons • Module 1: Evidence-Based Entrepreneurship : 3 Weeks • Module 1: Evidence-Based Entrepreneurship : 3 Weeks • Module 3: Branding, PR and Marketing : 2 Weeks • Module 3: Branding, PR and Marketing : 2 Weeks • Module 5: Lawyers, Advisors and Mentors : 3 Weeks • Module 6: Financial Accounting and Advisory : 2 Weeks • Module 7: Pricing and Distribution Strategies : 3 Weeks • Module 8: Financing - Funding and Valuation : 3 Weeks • Accord Module 9: Element of the Pitch : 2 Weeks • Module 10: Business Plan Competition : 2 Weeks
  11. 11. What Our Students Gain 11 Well-equipped infrastructure facility & well-trained faculty for practical learning of courses Application oriented learning with experienced industry professionals & network with mentors Diverse courses in STEM, Music, Space, Sports & Business Quality education where courses specially designed to meet upskilling needs of students

