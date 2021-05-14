Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
2021
OBJETIVO DE INDUCCIÓN RECURSOS HUMANOS Identificar el entorno global de las microfinanzas, desde sus orígenes hasta las pa...
EQUIPO COMERCIAL / VENTAS Dirección General Subdirección Comercial Gerente Regional Gerente de sucursal Subgerente Asesor ...
EQUIPO DE OPERACIONES Dirección General Subdirección de Operaciones Analistas de Cartera Coordinadores de Análisis de Créd...
¿EN QUE REGIÓN ESTOY?
Aquí se encuentran todas las áreas de Servicio de la organización. Nuestro objetivo es trabajar en que tú cuentes con las ...
Es un emprendedor social, banquero, economista y líder social bangladesí condecorado con el Premio Nobel de la Paz por des...
AVANZA CREDIEMPLEADO WINKO
8 SUCURSALES DIGITALES 32 SUCURSALES FÍSICAS 1. México 2. Tlaxcala 3. Hidalgo 4. Veracruz 5. Puebla 6. Michoacán 7. Morelo...
Crear oportunidades de desarrollo. Es decir, ser generadores de oportunidades reales de negocio en donde el micro empresar...
•El cliente es primero. •Comunicación efectiva. •Resolver. •Perseverancia: asegurar el resultado. •La gente efectiva da re...
POLÍTICA DE RESPONSABILIDAD MEDIOAMBIENTAL El compromiso medioambiental de Ítaca Capital se materializa a través de los si...
POLÍTICA DE RESPONSABILIDAD SOCIAL Ésta política pretende crear un marco de referencia que contribuya a impulsar comportam...
Alianzas del Corazón Desde septiembre de 2018 sumamos fuerzas con la fundación ASAC A.C. (Ayúdame a Sonreír Ante el Cáncer...
DE LEY AVANZA BENEFICIOS
BENEFICIOS DE LEY Licencia de paternidad Licencia de maternidad IMSS Aguinaldo Prima vacacional Vacaciones
BENEFICIOS AVANZA
Lealtad Avanza Es un bono económico que se da a todos los colaboradores que cuenten con una permanencia mayor a los 2 años...
INDUCCIÓN AVANZA TU NEGOCIO 1
INDUCCIÓN AVANZA TU NEGOCIO 1
INDUCCIÓN AVANZA TU NEGOCIO 1
INDUCCIÓN AVANZA TU NEGOCIO 1
INDUCCIÓN AVANZA TU NEGOCIO 1
INDUCCIÓN AVANZA TU NEGOCIO 1
INDUCCIÓN AVANZA TU NEGOCIO 1
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
55 views
May. 14, 2021

INDUCCIÓN AVANZA TU NEGOCIO 1

INDUCCIÓN A NUEVOS INGRESOS

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

INDUCCIÓN AVANZA TU NEGOCIO 1

  1. 1. 2021
  2. 2. OBJETIVO DE INDUCCIÓN RECURSOS HUMANOS Identificar el entorno global de las microfinanzas, desde sus orígenes hasta las particularidades en Avanza Tu Negocio, mediante todos los beneficios que implica pertenecer a esta gran familia, con la finalidad de que te sumes a este barco y podamos contar con un excelente miembro más en Avanza Tu Negocio.
  3. 3. EQUIPO COMERCIAL / VENTAS Dirección General Subdirección Comercial Gerente Regional Gerente de sucursal Subgerente Asesor de Credito
  4. 4. EQUIPO DE OPERACIONES Dirección General Subdirección de Operaciones Analistas de Cartera Coordinadores de Análisis de Crédito Administradores
  5. 5. ¿EN QUE REGIÓN ESTOY?
  6. 6. Aquí se encuentran todas las áreas de Servicio de la organización. Nuestro objetivo es trabajar en que tú cuentes con las herramientas y procesos que faciliten tu trabajo Dirección General / Comercial Recursos Humanos Tesorería Sistemas Marketing Cumplimiento OFICINA CENTRAL
  7. 7. Es un emprendedor social, banquero, economista y líder social bangladesí condecorado con el Premio Nobel de la Paz por desarrollar en los años 70’s el Banco Grameen (Banco de los Pobres) y ser el desarrollador de los conceptos de microcrédito, y microfinanzas. Estos créditos son otorgados a emprendedores que no tienen acceso en un banco tradicional. Mujammad Yunus Bangladesh
  8. 8. AVANZA CREDIEMPLEADO WINKO
  9. 9. 8 SUCURSALES DIGITALES 32 SUCURSALES FÍSICAS 1. México 2. Tlaxcala 3. Hidalgo 4. Veracruz 5. Puebla 6. Michoacán 7. Morelos Presencia Avanza Tu Negocio
  10. 10. Crear oportunidades de desarrollo. Es decir, ser generadores de oportunidades reales de negocio en donde el micro empresario es la clave del desarrollo sostenido. En Avanza tu Negocio tenemos la clara visión de ser una institución que ofrece productos y servicios financieros a la medida de las necesidades reales de nuestros clientes, basándonos en el profesionalismo y la excelencia, comprometidos con nuestros clientes, inversionistas, empleados y la sociedad en general. VISIÓN Y MISIÓN
  11. 11. •El cliente es primero. •Comunicación efectiva. •Resolver. •Perseverancia: asegurar el resultado. •La gente efectiva da resultados, los demás explicaciones. VALORES
  12. 12. POLÍTICA DE RESPONSABILIDAD MEDIOAMBIENTAL El compromiso medioambiental de Ítaca Capital se materializa a través de los siguientes ejes • Utilizamos los recursos de manera racional, minimizando los consumos de agua, papel y energía, reduciendo la generación de residuos y favoreciendo su reciclado. Desarrollo de actuaciones de gestión medioambiental • Fomentamos la consciencia medioambiental en nuestros empleados. Promoción de la responsabilidad medioambiental
  13. 13. POLÍTICA DE RESPONSABILIDAD SOCIAL Ésta política pretende crear un marco de referencia que contribuya a impulsar comportamientos que permiten generar valor para nuestros clientes, empleados y sociedad en general. Bienestar de nuestras clientas mediante el apoyo en sus comunidades, priorizando áreas de salud, deporte, cultura y recreación. Garantizamos capacitación a clientes y empleados con el fin de contribuir en su desarrollo económico y social.
  14. 14. Alianzas del Corazón Desde septiembre de 2018 sumamos fuerzas con la fundación ASAC A.C. (Ayúdame a Sonreír Ante el Cáncer A.C.), una organización sin fines de lucro que se dedica a crear alternativas de bienestar emocional a niños con cáncer y a sus familiares. Les apoyamos con diferentes acciones: *Aportación de capital para diferentes programas. *Impacto positivo a familiares de los niños a través de monederos electrónicos de despensa. Alianza desde Febrero 2019. Asiste a niños que han sufrido severas lesiones por quemaduras, principalmente aquellos de escasos recursos económicos. En Avanza Tu Negocio otorgamos una aportación de manera mensual con la finalidad de que los niños sean asistidos y trasladados a unidades médicas especializadas.
  15. 15. DE LEY AVANZA BENEFICIOS
  16. 16. BENEFICIOS DE LEY Licencia de paternidad Licencia de maternidad IMSS Aguinaldo Prima vacacional Vacaciones
  17. 17. BENEFICIOS AVANZA
  18. 18. Lealtad Avanza Es un bono económico que se da a todos los colaboradores que cuenten con una permanencia mayor a los 2 años en la institución de forma continua, se paga de acuerdo a la siguiente tabla: Este monto será pagado los días 15 en los meses de Marzo, Junio, Septiembre y Diciembre. AVANZA LEALTAD Antigüedad Cantidad A partir de 2 años $1,500.00 3 años $2,000.00 4 años $2,500.00 5 años $3,000.00 6 años $3,500.00 7 años $4,000.00 8 años o más $4,500.00

×