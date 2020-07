inance Minister Yubaraj Khatiwada presented a budget of Rs 1,474.64 billion for the Fiscal Year 2020/2021 in the joint session of the House of Representatives and National Assembly, with a major focus on reviving the economy following the effects of COVID-19 pandemic.



Fiscal Policy 2077/78

Fiscal Policy 2021/22

Nepal Budget 2077/78

Nepal Budget 2021/22